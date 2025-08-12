Blog
TRAITOR: Dem Congresswoman Pledges Loyalty to Guatemala... Here's What MUST Happen to Her Now!play icon
RADIOAugust 12, 2025

TRAITOR: Dem Congresswoman Pledges Loyalty to Guatemala... Here's What MUST Happen to Her Now!

Glenn Beck reacts to Democrat Congresswoman Delia Ramirez pledging her loyalty to Guatemala over her loyalty to America. Glenn makes the case for why Rep. Ramirez should be removed from Congress and why her "undocumented" husband MUST have his immigration status investigated. Now the question is, will Congressional Republicans have the backbone to take action on this disturbing situation...

Transcript

Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors

GLENN: So what happens when somebody who is elected, pledges allegiance to another country?

Well, first of all, it's a violation of your oath. But let me get into the story.

Congresswoman Delia Ramirez stood this week on foreign soil, speaking in Spanish at a summit in Mexico City.

And she said, and I would like to quote: I am a proud Guatemalan, before I'm an American.

Now, this isn't all. Her husband also is in this country illegally.

That's not me saying that. That's the Rolling Stone, which reported that a couple of years ago. So let this sink in here for a minute. This is a sitting member of Congress, sworn to uphold the Constitution. Says she's a Guatemalan before she's an American. Meanwhile, her household, defies the immigration laws that she just swore to protect and defend.

All right. This is not a gaffe. This is not a misquote. This is intentional. And it is happening over and over and over again. We have people, Ilhan Omar. She is a Somali, before she's an American. Those are her words.

This is not about heritage or cultural pride. You know, you can't say you don't love the country of your ancestors.

I mean, Tania's family is so great.
You know, because they're -- they come from Italy. They're Italian-Americans, but they would never say they're Italian-Americans. They're Americans.

Where is your family from?

Italy. And they're proud of that.

And I love that they have mixed that, and it has become very American. Love that. But when you separate yourself, and you are an Italian first -- there is no way anybody in Tania's family and throughout history, would have ever said -- in fact, her uncle Leo, I talked about a million times.
He was born here in America, while they were on vacation!

They went back to Italy, but he was the only natural-born citizen.

He was the only citizen. When the war came, they were afraid, that the entire family was going to be wiped out. So what did he do?

He came to America.

But instead of just sitting and collecting things.

He's like 18 years old.

He enlisted in the U.S. Army. And because he had a heavy Italian accent, everybody thought, he's a spy. And so he got the worst of the worst. He was on one of the first boats for D-Day. When that gate came down, he was one of the first to try to make a mad dash to the cliff.

Why? Because he's obviously a spy. He was proudly an American. When you serve in Congress, when you sit on the -- the committee for the Homeland Security, you're not just representing voters.

You're representing the sovereignty of the United States of America.

You are part of the body tasked to defend our borders.

Its laws!

And, yes, its identity!

And I can sick and tired. And I won't play the game. And nor should you, that our identity is worse than anybody else's. That our identity somehow or another, doesn't matter. Our identity as Americans.

We changed the world.

Now, you can be proud of that, while also being ashamed of some of the things we did, while we beat our chest. When we went awry. When we went away from our Constitution, and the Declaration of Independence. When we get away from that, we're screwed.

We screw everything up. Well, we're doing that now!

She should be denaturalized, deported. Maybe. Maybe. That's what some members of Congress are calling for. She certainly should be kicked off the Homeland Security Committee.

She should probably be kicked out of Congress. You cannot have your loyalty to another country, over your loyalty to the United States of America.

I mean, when will we start taking allegiance, seriously again?

When? You know, the Founders were really clear. Let's look at this historically. George Washington, in his Farewell Address, warned about foreign entanglements. And we always think that that is -- oh, well, we shouldn't get involved in foreign wars. Yes, it is.

It is. Do you know why you have to be a -- a -- a naturally born citizen of the United States, to serve as president?

You can't be -- Arnold Schwarzenegger. You know, everybody is like, I demand that Arnold Schwarzenegger be president. I think Elon Musk should be president. I wouldn't.

Because they weren't born here. Now, that is in our Constitution.

And why?

Because the Founders feared that you would have an alliance, that would be above the United States of America.

You would say, in Elon Musk's case, you know what, I really am more loyal to South America. Or South Africa, than I am to the United States.

Or Arnold Schwarzenegger.

I am more aligned with Austria than the United States.

Neither of those guys will say that. Neither of those guys believe that.

But we have members of Congress, who say, I am more aligned.

And it is more the heart. The country that I have the heart for is Somalia, or Guatemala, over the United States.

Why are you serving?

That's what foreign entanglements -- it's not just military alliances. He wrote of the danger of foreign influence and corruption. Noting that allegiance divided, is allegiance denied.

Now, that's George Washington.

We all know that Theodore Roosevelt. Theodore Roosevelt did not believe in hyphenated Americans.

There's only Americans.

There is no room, quoting him.

There is no room in this country, for hyphenated Americanism. Now, that's obviously not a swipe to immigrants. It's a call to unify under one flag, one set of laws. One national destiny.

That's why we're the metal pot. That's why we came together. That's why we do incredible things. Because people came and brought the best of their culture with them.

But they melted and wanted to be an American.

And when dual loyalties creep into the halls of power, that's when a republic crumbles. That's when you're over!

And it's not from without. It's from within!

And as I said, congresswoman Ramirez, her comments didn't happen in a vacuum. They come at a time, when Donald Trump has made immigration central to the campaign, ending birthright citizenship, ramping up ICE arrests. Deporting those who break our laws. Apparently, except for her husband.

And what's the reaction?

Outrage. Outrage from the same people who, you know, want our borders open. Sanctuary cities.

Policies that blur, if not erase the line between citizen and noncitizen.

They want that gone!

This isn't political. It's not a political line anymore.

This is a spiritual one. This is a moral one.

This is a constitutional line.

And now, in her own words and her other than associations, she's drawn that line in the sand. On one side, is America. On the other side is Guatemala.

And she, by her own words, made her choice: Guatemala.

Now, the question is: Does Congress even care?

Will Congress -- will Congress end the American people?

Choose America over Guatemala or Somalia or any other place? Will we say, it matters?

So here's what happened. This -- this is what I believe should absolutely happen immediately. She needs to immediately be removed from Homeland Security or immigration-related committees. If you don't believe in national sovereignty, you should not be managing our national sovereignty. There should be a full investigation into her husband's immigration status.

No one in this country. Not even the spouse of the congresswoman should be above the law.

If Melania Trump had come here illegally, I would say exactly the same thing.

No one is above the law. Citizenship loyalty review. Boy, this really sounds scary. You want a citizenship loyalty review.

Yeah.

Yeah. We've had one in the past.

And I think we should re-- reintroduce it.

Because that is the oath of office.

The oath of allegiance.

And that has to be a binding standard for those who are serving.

Are you allegiant -- do you pledge allegiance to our flag, our country, our Constitution?

And if you can't say with real, full conviction, oh, yeah. Absolutely. Of course. That your allegiance is with the United States of America, well, then you don't belong in government.

If you can't say, no. My loyalty absolutely is behind the Constitution of the United States of America, then you should not be in government!

And here's the biggest thing that has to happen: This one happens with us. We have to stop going, oh, boy. That's just politics.

Because this is not politics! This is not politics.

This goes right directly to the soul of our nation. A line now has been crossed.

And it was crossed with Ilhan Omar. And we said nothing.

And now it's being -- now it's being crossed with Congresswoman Ramirez.

And she crossed two lines! Her husband, according to Rolling Stone, is an illegal.

So are we going to hold the line, or not?

Because if we don't know where our allegiance is, then we no longer know who we are.

We no longer believe in anything, anymore.

Because America doesn't matter.

You can -- you can serve as a defender of the Constitution, and our sovereignty, and not believe in the Constitution or our sovereignty.

That makes no -- you know what that means?

That means, retardation has gone airborne.

That's what that means.

That we are so -- we have become so susceptible to retardation, that we can't see our own suicide.

But that's what that story is really all about. And we have a choice.

So what are you going to do about it, today.

I suggest you stand up, and let your voice be heard.

Want to know the best way to get rich, even if you're starting from nothing? It’s been sitting right in front of you the whole time, even though many people today insist it’s the problem. But Glenn Beck explains how this system has lifted millions out of poverty – and why there’s NOTHING standing in your way, no matter what others say.

Transcript

Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors

GLENN: All right. I want to talk to you -- we've been talking today about the system, and what is happening to our kids.

What is -- what's happening to our world, and Jason and I, I think we were kind of, you know, at this place, where when I was a kid, I was lucky enough.

My mom and my dad never said, you can't make it.

My dad believed in the power of positive thinking.

And he believed in words, create a force. And they do.

What you think becomes.

What you speak, becomes.

You say it enough, and it becomes.

And so my -- my father was always like, you're going to make it.

Whatever you set your mind to.

If you do the work, and you can visualize it, it will happen.

I have been talking to some people about some things.

And they were like, Glenn, we know your record.

If you see it, it's done.

And it is truly -- that is one of my superpowers, that my gave me, was visualize it.

If you can see it done, it will be done.

You have to put all the work into it, but it will be done. When your vision is murky or cloudy, you will create more murky or cloudy. You have to have a super clear vision on things.

But I know that everybody around me -- my -- my Dad said, you should just have a backup, son.

Because radio is not a really good industry to get into, for success. And I know. I mean, the odds of you being a talk radio national guy.

There's, what? Five of us. Six of us. Not even that. Maybe four of us left. The odds.
Hollywood looks like easy to get into, compared to this. And my dad was right. Now, everybody else in my life said, you'll never make it, loser.

You'll never make it.

But I -- I set out, because I knew what I could accomplish. And I also -- I also wanted to prove people wrong. And I'm not sure. That's a very American thing.

You know, when you set out to go, really?

You think I can't do that. Oh, I will.

I mean, how many people cross the mountains because somebody in their life is like, you're never going to cross those mountains.

Oh, yeah!

Maybe it's childish. But it's also a very American thing to do.

And when we take that -- what's left, Jason?

If your kids don't have that, I'm going to prove it. I -- I -- I can prove it, you become, what? Europe?

JASON: An average, who cares country, pretty much. Like Europe, exactly.

GLENN: Yeah. Like Europe.

They don't believe they can change things. Because they have been conditioned to believe the system won't allow it.

And they've allowed a system to be created around it help me. Now, we were the first to break that. And nobody has really broken that, except us. Nobody went the full monte like the United States did.

And that's what -- that's what built people in my generation, and all the generations before.

But we don't have that foundation being taught, or even extolled by anybody.

I mean, now the slogans are, capitalism is just greedy.

Capitalism exploits.

Capitalism is the reason why you're miserable.

No. No. You're miserable because you're thinking about your misery.

I mean, it -- it is an easy thing to say, when you've never had to live without it.

And our kids have never had to live without it.

Capitalism is not just an economic system. It is a moral revolution.

And I don't think we frame it that way, enough.

You know, for the first time in human history, your destiny was not locked into what family you were born into.

Did you -- did you come from wealth and wild success?

JASON: Oh, no.

GLENN: I didn't. Honestly, I've looked into my genealogy. It is loser city. I am the king of the loser people. There's not a single person that did anything in my genealogy at all. Me included. But I'm like the king of all of the people.

Nobody. Nobody.

I mean, really. One of the relatives that I hang on to, my -- my great, great grandfather, great, great uncle, you know what they did?

They were captured by the South in the Civil War, after a week of fighting, and one of them died in Andersonville.

I mean, that's -- I mean, that's how low you've got to go. Yeah, but two of my relatives were fighting for the North.

Of course, got captured in the first week, and one of them died in prison. But they were on the right side. That's how low it is. How could somebody like me, make it?

You listen to this show. You can't figure it out, right?

It's America! It's America!

Hard work, vision, and honestly, luck!

They all come -- but for the first time, America gave that opportunity.

You didn't need a king's permission, to own land. Over in England, all of that is the king's land! And then it was granted to the lords and the ladies. And if they ever wanted to sell it, they could sell it. It used to be that it had to go back to the king. But here, you don't need to be nobility.

You had to be noble, to be able to open a business overseas.

You must have to be born into privilege, to invent, to create, to rise.

You know why everybody over in England, had such bad teeth for so long?

Because if anybody would have invented the toothbrush and the toothpaste. A Lord or lady would have gotten you all of the loyalties for it.

You're just a peasant.

You're like, you know what, I would like some minty breath next time I kiss you.

You're not going to get the royalties from it. You're not going to get anything, except a minty kiss.

Which, quite honestly, would be enough for me to invent the toothbrush.

But that's just me speaking from today's point of view.

Capitalism was the one that just broke all of the chains of feudalism. And said to the world, if you have an idea.

If you have a dream, try it!

May not succeed. But try it!

It never promised you success. It gave you something much more valuable. And that is the chance.

Who is striving for the chance?

There have been no rich people, except those who are born noble, or into wealth.


There's nobody that has become rich, that wasn't looking for a chance.

They didn't win it by lottery.

And you certainly didn't do it for long through theft.

I mean, you -- for almost the entirety of world history, people lived in gut-grinding poverty.

You didn't live past 30 years!

There was no -- there was no middle class. That's a function of capitalism.

No middle class. No social mobility. You didn't go from the lower class to the upper class. It didn't happen. Only capitalism did that. Now, has it been distorted and perverted? Yes!

By whom? The people who want to treat you like a serf. The people who are, like, "They don't know. I know better than them. They're too stupid to rule themselves."

The same people that had been enslaved the rest of the world, for all of humanity, are now winning the argument? "This isn't good. What you know you need, somebody like me, to make all the decisions for you." And then take all the money in the end. Wow!

I mean, this is a very short window of time.

Child labor, used to be a necessity. Okay?
It was a necessity.

You -- you would be out on your ear, when you were 12 or 13. Nobody could -- you had to fend for yourself. You don't anymore. You don't. Why?

Because of capitalism. All of the inventions that we take for granted, the lightbulb, antibiotics, internet.

That all came into the world, because people were free to dream, and do!

Are we encouraging our kids to dream and do?

If you are a 20-something, forget about all of this crap that everybody is telling you!

Dream and do it!

What's stopping you?

Honestly, what's stopping you, besides fear.

What is stopping you?

I've got to -- you know, I'm making massive changes in my life. And I got to a place to where, you know, my wife and I prayed on it, and everything else.

Before we pray on it, we always try to make the decision. And then bring it to dad. And say, hey. What do you think of this. As a dad, I don't want my kids to come to me, what should I do today, Dad?

I don't know. Think it through. What do you think is the best thing?

I don't know. Have you thought about this?

So I approached God the same way.

What do you think, Dad? Boy, I can't believe you're still alive.

Out of all the natural selection, I didn't think you would still survive.

Did you know about your great, great, great-grandparents?

Anyway, I'm making these changes in my life. And before we brought it to God, Tania said, what do you think?

And I said, I keep making the list in my head. Pros and cons. And all of the negatives.

They're all based in fear. They're all based in fear. And she just looked at me like, I know. I know. I know.

That's the worst reason to have. If it's fear-based. Get rid of that. Don't make a decision based in fear.

Ever. Ever. Ever.

You will make a bad decision.

Make a decision based in love or in hope.

Based in fact. Not just like, you know what, I hope my butt starts growing flowers. Because then my farts won't -- won't smell so bad. That ain't going to happen.

Okay?

Real hope. Based in something.

That -- when you have that, you can change the world.

And it's a ripple effect.

When -- when a guy in Ohio figured out how to mass produce steel, it built railroads in India. Not just here. In India.

When a woman in America developed a new vaccine, children in Africa lived to see adulthood!

Capitalism doesn't just create wealth, it spreads it over oceans and continents. And through generations.

The inequalities of capitalism.

They point to that, as if that's proof it's broken. But the truth, under capitalism.

The poor today, live better than the kings of the past.

Do you know, there was a -- well, let me just go here.

Because I will run out of time.

King Louis didn't have air-conditioning. You know where that was invented? San Antonio. You know when it was first put it in. A movie theater.

Do you know why?

Have you been to a building in San Antonio, Texas, in the summer?

You want to kill yourself!

I would -- I would rel- -- if that's how I would live, I would be like, can we make the life expectancy only 30?

Because I don't think I can do this for another 30 years.

I mean, for the love of Pete, it came because people went, there's got to be a better way.

And you didn't need a king. The king didn't have air-conditioning.

Queen Victoria didn't have any antibiotics. You know, through just opening up a faucet. You couldn't have clean water arrive at your home.

And that's not the work of a dictator. That is the work of millions of people. Thinking. Dreaming.

Trading freely. Innovating.

Competing.

And not for the glory of the state.

But the hope of, what?

Why did they say, people come here?

To build a better life for themselves, and their families.

Why can you use that as -- you know what, you just are against me.

Because all they're trying to do is make a better life for themselves and their family.

Wait. Are you saying they can't do it there, but somehow or another, under this system, which is oppressing you, they can make it!

What do they have, that you don't have. Oh, I know.

Work ethic. A dream. A desire.

They have seen the other side. They don't want to live like that.

Capitalism isn't perfect. But it is human.

Anything human can be corrupted.

But compared to every other system in the world!

It has taken more people out of poverty, rewarded more hard work, and transformed more nobodies than any other system that the world has even imagined. And I say that as the king of nobodies.
Sen. Tim Scott joins Glenn Beck to discuss his new book, "One Nation Always Under God," and some of the amazing stories he tells in it that prove America's REAL history.

Transcript

Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors

GLENN: Tim Scott, welcome to the program. How are you?

TIM: Glenn, I'm doing really well. I hope you're doing fantastic.

GLENN: I am doing great. I'm doing great.

Tell me about One Nation Always Under God.

TIM: There's a story -- Glenn, the way I look at it, if we're going to understand our future, we must have a great foundation in our past. And America's foundation was a Judeo-Christian ethos.

GLENN: Now --

TIM: In One Nation Always Under God, I speak a lot about these amazing Christians who dedicated their lives to being extraordinary, not because of who they are, but because of whose they are. In God's hands, we can do the most remarkable things.

GLENN: So there's a -- there's a couple of books out, that are -- one of them is coming out.

Yours is iota now. One nation under God. That is explaining this, I think in the best way possible.

When a country loses its story, it loses.

It -- you can't sustain it anymore.

And these are the stories where American Christians stepped up and needed God. And moved our nation forward.

So let's talk about a couple of the stories.

Let's start with William Lloyd Garrison.
Who is he? What happened?

TIM: You know, one of the things that got my in trouble back in 2021. Is I said the truth, which is that America is not a racist country.

And one of the reasons why we're not a racist country, is because we've wrestled with race for so long, we've won.

And William Lloyd Garrison was an abolitionist who fought tooth and nail against racism and slavery.

And because of his fortitude, and his faith in God, that he was called, as an ordinary person.

To resist the way that the world was at the time. He achieved a victory for other people.

You know, proverbs 31:8 reminds us to stand up for those who can't stand for themselves.

William Lloyd Garrison. And millions of Americans have taken that stand. And today, we celebrate the achievement of those who went before us, and if we're smart, we'll remember that, as we look to our future. And celebrate where we are today, because of the sacrifices of yesterday.

GLENN: Apollo 13 astronaut Jim Lovell.

TIM: Yeah, what a great story. Jim Lovell was a man of conviction and strong faith. He was lost in space, 200,000 miles -- 200,000 miles away from home, so to speak.

Running out of oxygen. He started praying. This peace fell over him. And he understood what he needed to do, to save the lives of the astronauts that were with him by conserving oxygen. Making some things happen that were merely impossible. But he was led by his faith and prayer, that gave him a peace that allowed him to rely on the expertise that he had inside of him, over years and years of an astronaut.

It's a tremendous story of victory, even outside of this world.

GLENN: Dorothea Dix.

TIM: Dorothea Dix is a wonderful story of an amazing Christian who felt called to examine the institutions, who are those suffering from mental health and mental breakdowns were housed. She found their life to be disgusting and challenging. She felt called by God, an ordinary, everything woman. She did something extraordinary.

She changed the way that the insane asylums at her time were housing everyday Americans. And because of her, we have sanity. We have respect and dignity. In so many of the places that today, those who are suffering mental health challenges are -- are taken care of.

Really an amazing story.

GLENN: Go ahead. Go ahead.

Finish up.

TIM: Just really an amazing story, of a woman called by God, to do something, frankly groundbreaking around the globe. All started here in America.

By one woman, with a Christian conviction.

GLENN: So we are -- let me get off the book here for a second.

But focus on this. What she did.

We are now -- we have a mental health problem on the streets of our country.

It is really bad.

And I don't know how to solve it. Tim, there's -- you know, the president says, you know, we've got a -- we've got to get these people back into -- into CAIR.

And that is absolutely true. But I also remember what the government was like.

What those government institutions were like. And what they became.

When I was a kid, and Reagan stopped them, they were really bad. And dangerous.

How do we stop this from becoming that again?

TIM: Well, that's a great question and one of the reasons I wrote about Dorothea Dix, I have looked around and saw the light of everyday Americans.

Today, 100,000 people have lost their lives, because of fentanyl and drug overdoses.

During COVID, we saw a 30 percent increase in parents bringing their teenage kids to the ER, because of mental health episodes. We are -- you are 100 percent right. We are living at a time, of great mental health instability. The way that we solve this is frankly not by having a government take it over.

It is, however, by having programs like the ones started by John Baker, who focused on celebrate recovery and church.

I believe the fastest way to solve the problems that we face today, is by depending, not on the government, but depending on each other.

And this program, called Celebrate Recovery is in over 40,000 churches around the world.

And as a result, we have seen lives restored.

We have seen people healed. We have seen families brought back together. The one thing you and I both celebrate, is the fact that the government -- we don't depend on the government.

Because they don't do things well.

And, frankly, the actual solutions are closer to home, in your local church.

In your local community.

In your family. We need the restoration of a family as the bedrock of our society. And meaning, the issues and the ills that we face.

That can't happen because of government fiat. It only happens because a person convicted by the Lord turns to God for help.

Families restore because fathers and husbands see their rightful place in the family, and they find their common sense, and return home to the families.

GLENN: What does it mean, convicted by the Lord?

TIM: I'll talk about my personal experience, as a kid growing up in poverty, I was lost as a goose in a rainstorm for much of my childhood. I nearly flunked out of school, because I didn't see a way forward.

Man, I'll tell you, I felt this growing need for something.

And I have some really good Christian friends who state me, by example, more than words, that what I was looking for was a personal relationship with Jesus Christ.

I felt this conviction. And I wanted -- I wanted to look at that, comparatively speaking to condemnation. So often people that condemn you, are looking out for your best interest.

But you need to have this conviction in your own heart.

That there is a better way.

And that conviction for me, led me to examine Christianity.

And I came to the conclusion. My life was better off in his hands. When I talk about that conviction, I'm really talking about this understanding that something must change. That it must start in me. Not somewhere else.

GLENN: You know, it is -- to me, it is the definition of evil. What we're seeing happen in our country, where people are telling you, everything is stacked against you. You'll never make it.

You have to vote for this, or your life is wasted.

It is so evil to convince people that they don't have everything in them, to make it. Because they do!


TIM: Absolutely. Glenn, this is one of the most important foundations of our country.

We were given our inalienable rights, not by government. Not from government, but by God. And if that's the case. Then we should never see ourselves as victims. But we should see ourself as victors. Because all things are possible, in a country, whose foundation is the Lord's

We haven't gotten it right. I'm not suggesting that we have.

But I am suggesting that the closer we get to that more perfect union.

The more likely we are, in consistent harmony, with the principles, that undergird the society, that come from the gospel.

GLENN: You know, we -- we never have gotten it right.

And, you know, anybody who says that America is a failure, never got it right.

Never lived up to its principles.

Have you read those principles.?

I mean, those principles that all men are created equal, and endowed by their creator, life, liberty, and pursuit of happiness. Those principles are really, really, really super high.

And I can't --

TIM: Absolutely.

GLENN: And I can't think of a grander mission statement than what our Declaration lays out.

And we don't cut ourselves any slack as human beings and say, look, we're going to mess it up, but you've got to get back up, and reapply yourself to the mission again.

TIM: We need to keep preaching that, because that's exactly what the book of proverbs reminds us, that a man falls seven times. The good man gets up the seventh time that he falls.

It's the same thing we hear from Jesus, in the book of Matthew. That how many times shall we be forgiven? Seven times?

No, seventy times seven.

It's exactly the same thing we see in the midst of great challenges, and frankly, even in my own city in South Carolina. The Mother Emanuel Church shooting. The believers of that church said to the killer, that -- they said Matthew 5:44. You've got to love your enemies, and pray for those who persecute you.

They said, I forgive you.

Where does that come from?

It comes from the recognition, that we're all flawed humans. And as flawed humans, the most powerful thing that we can do, is to give it to the Lord.

When we do that, we see this light come out of us. And from around us. That is what makes America in pursuit of this thing called perfection.

We will always, always fall short. But ultimately, are you going to strive for mediocrity?

Are you going to strive for average. Or do you want to get as close as possible, to this notion that we are perfectible.

Well, we're only perfectible on the other side.

But until then, let us strive in the direction of perfection.

Because we believe in absolute truth.

We'll miss the mark.

But I'm going to continue to fight tooth and nail, to be all that I can be, until I am entered into heaven, through the glory of God.

GLENN: I want to ask you something, because we were talking about conviction.

And you've been talking about religious conviction. But let me ask you about conviction to our own country.

We had a Congresswoman Ramirez. She was at a summit in Mexico City. Over the weekend, she's speaking in Spanish.

And she says, I'm a proud Guatemalan before I'm an American.

We've had Ilhan Omar say, that she feels like she serves Somalia, more than the United States.

Can you be, you know, an official of the United States, and hold up the Constitution, if you're -- if you are not convicted that America is where your heart is?

That that is what -- that's what comes from?

You could say, God comes from.

And I get that. That's first citizenship.

But if your first citizenship is in Somalia or Guatemala.

How are you in the government of the United States? Should that be?

TIM: Glenn, let's just be clear for all the listeners.

Anyone who has taken the oath of office.

Who says their allegiance is to another country.

They have betrayed their oath of office. And they should resign, period.

Let me go a little further.

Any American citizen, that says, they're more beholden. Or connected to their homeland. That's not America.

Then they too are as lost as a goose any rainstorm.

The fact of the matter is, to be an American, requires in my heart, in my deepest understanding. You have to assimilate, acclimate to what it means to be an American. You cannot hold an allegiance to somebody else, while saying that, you know, I'm here, because it's it is greatest country of the planet. But I'm going to celebrate home.

The fact that you are here, suggests that the most compassionate country on the planet, has allowed you in.

At least, in response to our compassion and our love, at least assimilate to what it means to be an American. And then go a step further.

Encourage everyone in your community, to do the same.

It is not okay to get here. And be -- you know, to say that Somalia, is where you're going to sell your real affection.

Or that somewhere in Mexico.

That game has been played.

And they all lose.

We, the United States of America, an incredible melting pot of people. But we have one single culture, and it is defined at our inception.

It is the unique place on the planet, where we celebrate diversity. But not multiculturalism. I think they're very different.

We have multiple cultures in our country. But unless they align under the banner.

We can't survive.

You have to be committed. And one of the things you'll read in one nation always under God. Available right now, at Amazon.com. Or where books are sold.

The one that you'll figure out pretty quickly, is we celebrate America.

We don't celebrate any other country.

For one reason!

We are the city on the hill. We are the greatest place on the planet, that calls home. And I believe, we have an obligation. No, a responsibility, to celebrate all the founding fathers, who went before us.

And the ordinary people, who stood up, for this American ethos. Embedded in the gospel, so as to move us towards being a more perfect union. It is a prerequisite for public service, that you state with all of your heart, we are one nation, under God, and indivisible. Period!

GLENN: Senator Tim Scott, always great to talk to you, sir. Best of luck with the book. It's One Nation Always Under God.

It is available now.

One Nation Always Under God.

It's great to have this as a reminder for your family. Reminder for yourself, on who we really are, and how God has just woven into our DNA.
Tim, thank you so much. Senator, I appreciate it.
