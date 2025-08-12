TRAITOR: Dem Congresswoman Pledges Loyalty to Guatemala... Here's What MUST Happen to Her Now!

Glenn Beck reacts to Democrat Congresswoman Delia Ramirez pledging her loyalty to Guatemala over her loyalty to America. Glenn makes the case for why Rep. Ramirez should be removed from Congress and why her "undocumented" husband MUST have his immigration status investigated. Now the question is, will Congressional Republicans have the backbone to take action on this disturbing situation...
Transcript
Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors
GLENN: So what happens when somebody who is elected, pledges allegiance to another country?
Well, first of all, it's a violation of your oath. But let me get into the story.
Congresswoman Delia Ramirez stood this week on foreign soil, speaking in Spanish at a summit in Mexico City.
And she said, and I would like to quote: I am a proud Guatemalan, before I'm an American.
Now, this isn't all. Her husband also is in this country illegally.
That's not me saying that. That's the Rolling Stone, which reported that a couple of years ago. So let this sink in here for a minute. This is a sitting member of Congress, sworn to uphold the Constitution. Says she's a Guatemalan before she's an American. Meanwhile, her household, defies the immigration laws that she just swore to protect and defend.
All right. This is not a gaffe. This is not a misquote. This is intentional. And it is happening over and over and over again. We have people, Ilhan Omar. She is a Somali, before she's an American. Those are her words.
This is not about heritage or cultural pride. You know, you can't say you don't love the country of your ancestors.
I mean, Tania's family is so great.
You know, because they're -- they come from Italy. They're Italian-Americans, but they would never say they're Italian-Americans. They're Americans.
Where is your family from?
Italy. And they're proud of that.
And I love that they have mixed that, and it has become very American. Love that. But when you separate yourself, and you are an Italian first -- there is no way anybody in Tania's family and throughout history, would have ever said -- in fact, her uncle Leo, I talked about a million times.
He was born here in America, while they were on vacation!
They went back to Italy, but he was the only natural-born citizen.
He was the only citizen. When the war came, they were afraid, that the entire family was going to be wiped out. So what did he do?
He came to America.
But instead of just sitting and collecting things.
He's like 18 years old.
He enlisted in the U.S. Army. And because he had a heavy Italian accent, everybody thought, he's a spy. And so he got the worst of the worst. He was on one of the first boats for D-Day. When that gate came down, he was one of the first to try to make a mad dash to the cliff.
Why? Because he's obviously a spy. He was proudly an American. When you serve in Congress, when you sit on the -- the committee for the Homeland Security, you're not just representing voters.
You're representing the sovereignty of the United States of America.
You are part of the body tasked to defend our borders.
Its laws!
And, yes, its identity!
And I can sick and tired. And I won't play the game. And nor should you, that our identity is worse than anybody else's. That our identity somehow or another, doesn't matter. Our identity as Americans.
We changed the world.
Now, you can be proud of that, while also being ashamed of some of the things we did, while we beat our chest. When we went awry. When we went away from our Constitution, and the Declaration of Independence. When we get away from that, we're screwed.
We screw everything up. Well, we're doing that now!
She should be denaturalized, deported. Maybe. Maybe. That's what some members of Congress are calling for. She certainly should be kicked off the Homeland Security Committee.
She should probably be kicked out of Congress. You cannot have your loyalty to another country, over your loyalty to the United States of America.
I mean, when will we start taking allegiance, seriously again?
When? You know, the Founders were really clear. Let's look at this historically. George Washington, in his Farewell Address, warned about foreign entanglements. And we always think that that is -- oh, well, we shouldn't get involved in foreign wars. Yes, it is.
It is. Do you know why you have to be a -- a -- a naturally born citizen of the United States, to serve as president?
You can't be -- Arnold Schwarzenegger. You know, everybody is like, I demand that Arnold Schwarzenegger be president. I think Elon Musk should be president. I wouldn't.
Because they weren't born here. Now, that is in our Constitution.
And why?
Because the Founders feared that you would have an alliance, that would be above the United States of America.
You would say, in Elon Musk's case, you know what, I really am more loyal to South America. Or South Africa, than I am to the United States.
Or Arnold Schwarzenegger.
I am more aligned with Austria than the United States.
Neither of those guys will say that. Neither of those guys believe that.
But we have members of Congress, who say, I am more aligned.
And it is more the heart. The country that I have the heart for is Somalia, or Guatemala, over the United States.
Why are you serving?
That's what foreign entanglements -- it's not just military alliances. He wrote of the danger of foreign influence and corruption. Noting that allegiance divided, is allegiance denied.
Now, that's George Washington.
We all know that Theodore Roosevelt. Theodore Roosevelt did not believe in hyphenated Americans.
There's only Americans.
There is no room, quoting him.
There is no room in this country, for hyphenated Americanism. Now, that's obviously not a swipe to immigrants. It's a call to unify under one flag, one set of laws. One national destiny.
That's why we're the metal pot. That's why we came together. That's why we do incredible things. Because people came and brought the best of their culture with them.
But they melted and wanted to be an American.
And when dual loyalties creep into the halls of power, that's when a republic crumbles. That's when you're over!
And it's not from without. It's from within!
And as I said, congresswoman Ramirez, her comments didn't happen in a vacuum. They come at a time, when Donald Trump has made immigration central to the campaign, ending birthright citizenship, ramping up ICE arrests. Deporting those who break our laws. Apparently, except for her husband.
And what's the reaction?
Outrage. Outrage from the same people who, you know, want our borders open. Sanctuary cities.
Policies that blur, if not erase the line between citizen and noncitizen.
They want that gone!
This isn't political. It's not a political line anymore.
This is a spiritual one. This is a moral one.
This is a constitutional line.
And now, in her own words and her other than associations, she's drawn that line in the sand. On one side, is America. On the other side is Guatemala.
And she, by her own words, made her choice: Guatemala.
Now, the question is: Does Congress even care?
Will Congress -- will Congress end the American people?
Choose America over Guatemala or Somalia or any other place? Will we say, it matters?
So here's what happened. This -- this is what I believe should absolutely happen immediately. She needs to immediately be removed from Homeland Security or immigration-related committees. If you don't believe in national sovereignty, you should not be managing our national sovereignty. There should be a full investigation into her husband's immigration status.
No one in this country. Not even the spouse of the congresswoman should be above the law.
If Melania Trump had come here illegally, I would say exactly the same thing.
No one is above the law. Citizenship loyalty review. Boy, this really sounds scary. You want a citizenship loyalty review.
Yeah.
Yeah. We've had one in the past.
And I think we should re-- reintroduce it.
Because that is the oath of office.
The oath of allegiance.
And that has to be a binding standard for those who are serving.
Are you allegiant -- do you pledge allegiance to our flag, our country, our Constitution?
And if you can't say with real, full conviction, oh, yeah. Absolutely. Of course. That your allegiance is with the United States of America, well, then you don't belong in government.
If you can't say, no. My loyalty absolutely is behind the Constitution of the United States of America, then you should not be in government!
And here's the biggest thing that has to happen: This one happens with us. We have to stop going, oh, boy. That's just politics.
Because this is not politics! This is not politics.
This goes right directly to the soul of our nation. A line now has been crossed.
And it was crossed with Ilhan Omar. And we said nothing.
And now it's being -- now it's being crossed with Congresswoman Ramirez.
And she crossed two lines! Her husband, according to Rolling Stone, is an illegal.
So are we going to hold the line, or not?
Because if we don't know where our allegiance is, then we no longer know who we are.
We no longer believe in anything, anymore.
Because America doesn't matter.
You can -- you can serve as a defender of the Constitution, and our sovereignty, and not believe in the Constitution or our sovereignty.
That makes no -- you know what that means?
That means, retardation has gone airborne.
That's what that means.
That we are so -- we have become so susceptible to retardation, that we can't see our own suicide.
But that's what that story is really all about. And we have a choice.
So what are you going to do about it, today.
I suggest you stand up, and let your voice be heard.