Conservatives DIVIDED over Trump's flag-burning EO

President Trump wants to make burning the American flag punishable by jailtime. But while Glenn Beck also hates to see the flag burned, he makes the case that we can’t make the flag an idol. Maybe there’s a balance with Trump’s focus on stopping incitements of violence, but Glenn urges caution.
GLENN: There's something else that I really want to talk about. And that is this flag-burning thing. Now, it's not an amendment.
This is something that the president is putting up in an executive order and has very little teeth to it.
But I -- I -- look, I understand. As a guy putting an enormous flagpole up at my house today.
I mean, an enormous flagpole.
I love the flag. I love it!
And there are a few things that make me more angry than see somebody you set our flag on fire.
For a lot of people, that's a punch in the gut, especially our military people. And it has been planted on distant battlefields. It's raced after victory. Saluted in the morning, or should be in our schools and folded and given to the hands of grieving families. It feels like spitting on every sacrifice, that ever made this nation possible. And the argument against flag burning is really simple: It dishonors the idea of all of that. Okay?
And it defends millions of people, including me. It disrespects, I think the veterans that bled. The families who mourned. The dream that binds us together.
However, here's the hard truth: Symbols only mean something, in a land where freedom is alive.
If you outlaw the burning of a flag, the you have placed the cloth above the Constitution that it represents. You have made the flag an idol.
We don't worship idols. If you can only praise the flag and never protest it, it just stops being a symbol of freedom. And starts being an idol of obedience.
Now, that's the argument for allowing it. At least to me.
Because the real strength of a free nation is -- is to -- it's -- it's how we protect, not the speech we love, but how we endure the speech we hate!
And the Supreme Court has already ruled on this. And, you know, they -- the line they drew wasn't an easy one. Freedom of speech, stops where it directly -- directly insights violence. And that's it same thing, kind of, in this executive order.
You can burn the flag. But if I'm not mistaken, but if it incites violence, then you're in trouble.
And that's true. But the bar of inciting violence is so incredibly high. And it's -- it doesn't have anything to do with speech that offends. It's not speech that stirs anger. Not speech that wants you to punch the speaker in the mouth. It's speech only, that provokes imminent and specific violence.
And unless it's that be with the government doesn't have any right to -- to get into the business of silencing speech. Ever. Ever. Ever.
It is a hard line. And that standard is really hard. It's painfully hard.
Because what our citizenship requires, this is civics. What our citizenships require, is that we defend -- oh, I hate this.
We defend the right of your opponent to mock everything that we hold sacred.
Now, I want you to think of this. You can burn a Bible. You can burn the Word of God. But some want to make it illegal to burn a flag. Where are our priorities? You can burn the Constitution. The words that actually are the ones that stir us into action. But you can't burn a flag.
You can't burn a Koran. Can't burn them. Can't. Can't.
You will -- you will quickly come to a quick end, not legally. But you will come to a quick end. I don't ever want to be like that. Ever!
You burn a Bible. I think you're a monster. What is wrong with you? What is wrong with you?
But you have a right to do it. Why are we drawing a line around the flag? It -- the reason is -- is because we feel things so passionately. And that is really a good thing, to feel love of country so passionately. But then we have to temper that. My father used to tell me, that I think this country needs to hear over and over again, every day. My father -- we would talk to somebody. And we would walk away. And he would go, I so disagree with everything that man just said. But, Glenn, son, he would say. I will fight to the death for his right to say it. He used to say that to me all the time. Which now lees me to believe, I know where I've got my strong opinions from. Because dad apparently would disagree with a lot of people all the time.
But that was the essence of freedom. That is the essence of what sets us apart. Standing for universal, eternal rights like free speech. It's not easy. It means you have to take the size of those people that offend you. It means -- it doesn't mean you have to disagree with it. You can fight against it. You can argue back and forth.
But you -- can you tolerate the insults to the things that you love most. That is so hard, and that is why most of the world does not have freedom of speech. It's too hard! But our Founders believed people are better than that. Our citizens can rule themselves!
And the only way you can rule yourself is if you don't have limits on freedom of speech. So the question is, do we want to remain free? Or do we want to just feel good? It really is that simple. It's why no one else has freedom of speech. It's too hard! I think we're up to the task.