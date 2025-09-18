Debunking the 5 BIGGEST LIES about Charlie Kirk

In the first week after Charlie Kirk’s assassination, some in the media and on the Left have tried to either justify or dismiss his death by spreading lies about what he said. Glenn Beck reviews an article by The Federalist, which debunks the 5 biggest lies.
GLENN: We were just talking about the five lies that are going around, about Charlie Kirk.
And it is -- it's reprehensible about what's going on.
Because people who are saying these things. Who are starting these things. They really need -- I mean, they know. They know.
Like Stephen King, really?
You really think that Stephen King.
You really think that Charlie Kirk is for the stoning of gay people?
I --
STU: I do think, though. A lot of these people have an image of everyone on the right, that --
GLENN: But it shows how unbelievably isolated you are.
STU: Yeah. Yeah. Absolutely. Now, king, in particular, I think -- like, I don't think Stephen King was lying on that.
I think he's -- and I don't think he's the sharpest knife in the -- in the drawer.
GLENN: He ought to be. You can't write like he does.
STU: He's not an idiot, right? He can form thoughts. But I think he's so completely isolated in his bubble. Like, if someone says something terrible, about a person like Charlie Kirk, and your image of him is he's basically Hitler.
Well, you don't -- you don't spend time fact-checking it.
Of course, that guy -- he's that terrible human being. Of course, he said something like that. You don't even bother to check it.
You know, it's like, if I -- if you ran into a quote from Hitler, you've never seen, that was negative from Jews. As a journalist, you should probably check it.
You might think. That was probably true. He said a lot of things like that. That's how they think about people who are normal conservatives who want lower taxes and less regulation. And that is really, really disturbing.
So these lies are really prominent. People really believe these things.
GLENN: So there's a couple of -- here are the five. The first one is Charlie Kirk said black people were better off in slavery.
How big of an idiot, do you have to be, to believe that?
Okay?
Unless you're Crockett. Unless your last name is Crockett.
And I don't mean Davey. Black Americans were better off than slavery. No. That's absolutely no true -- not true. He never said anything like that. Now, what he -- what you're probably getting this from, and I'm going -- searching. I am on -- way metal detector on the beach with board shorts, sandals, and socks, looking for anything that even kind of sounds like that. But Charlie Kirk did say that, you know, they were talking about Jim Crow and how evil Jim Crow was. But he said with be, but if you look at the family, the black family before the passage of the civil rights act, which ended the Jim Crow laws, he said, the family was thriving.
And it was!
It was. Blacks had a lower divorce rate than whites did in I think 1961. They -- their families were stronger. Dads were in the homes. They had lower crime rates. I mean, it -- something happened around the time of the Civil Rights Act.
Now, my theory is, the Civil Rights Act was a -- was done by progressives. I mean, these are the guys who said no to the Civil Rights Act, just four years before. And -- and worked hard to stop the Civil Rights Act.
So what changed in those four years?
The assassination of President Kennedy. That changed your mind. Not even. Not even.
I mean, Johnson was the biggest racist up until he -- up until he died. Why would he create the great society?
My theory, this is just a theory. But my theory is, is because finally, the progressives had a way to keep blacks under their thumb and destroy the family. And destroy them, as people.
I mean, the Civil Rights Act, and more the Great Society.
The Great Society did more damage to the black family than -- than anybody could have done outside of Margaret Sanger. I think that's what he meant by that. It was evil.
You know, Jim Crow, et cetera, et cetera.
But if you look at the numbers on specifics, family, et cetera, et cetera. Blacks were doing better as families, before the Great Society.
And I think that undoing is absolutely -- is absolutely tied to it. And it was intentional, myself, I believe that.
Also, the next claim is that -- that Charlie Kirk said, black women have inferior intelligence. No, that's not what he said.
Now, they're quoting him saying that black women don't have the brain processing power to otherwise be taken really seriously.
How -- how bad does your image have to be of people on the other side to believe that they could say that?
That Charlie Kirk could say that?
STU: Like, if you were to -- you know, I think about this a lot of times. When I think about how we react to crazy statements on the left.
My reaction a lot of times, when I hear someone saying that is wait a minute.
GLENN: Yes.
STU: Even if they believed that, they wouldn't just blurt it out. What is the context of this? I want to know. I want to understand. That should be your first question when you run into a quote like that.
GLENN: Well, go to Snopes. They rate this one true.
STU: This is true.
GLENN: They rate it absolutely true.
STU: Hmm.
GLENN: Until you get to the last paragraph, when they say, well, we should point out, he wasn't talking about all black women. He was talking about four specific black women.
STU: Oh. Oh.
GLENN: So he's talking about Joy Reid, absolutely true. Sheila Jackson Lee, absolutely true.
STU: Hmm.
GLENN: Ketanji Brown Jackson. Jackson Brown, absolutely true.
STU: Well, she's not a biologist, Glenn.
GLENN: No. She doesn't know what a woman is. I'm not a biologist. Yeah.
And Michelle Obama, which I don't think is true. I think Michelle Obama is actually rather smart and conniving and just flatout evil.
STU: Yeah. There's a mix there. Ketanji Brown Jackson, for all the flaws that would happen. There's a Supreme Court justice, obviously isn't a moron.
GLENN: Well.
STU: I would say Sotomayor, I would be more confident saying she is a moron.
Though, I am -- for the job that she has, Ketanji Brown Jackson is a moron. You know, Joy Reid is a complete idiot. Wasn't Sheila Jackson Lee, those two follow the same category? You're right. Michelle Obama, I would not call an idiot.
Again, criticizing four members of a group does not mean you're criticizing the group.
GLENN: And he was criticizing people he thought were unqualified to make statements of -- of any intelligence on whatever topic it was that he was talking about.
And what they did, is they said, he thinks that all black women are just dumb.
I mean, that is so incredibly dishonest.
Charlie Kirk said, gun deaths are worth it to keep the Second Amendment.
STU: This is one I heard a lot.
This is one that a lot of people on the left are using as justification for their celebration.
He said, you know, well, you just have to deal with the deaths if you want to have a Second Amendment.
And, you know, I don't know if you have the context --
GLENN: I have it -- I have his answer right here.
You ready? You will never live in a society where you have an armed citizenry. And you won't have a single gun death.
That's nonsense.
It's drivel.
But I am -- I think it's worth it. I think it's worth to have a cost of unfortunately, some gun deaths every single year.
So you can have the Second Amendment right to protect your other God-given rights.
It's a prudent deal. It is rational to think that way.
STU: I mean, and obviously -- every time -- if you have a free society, you take risks with it.
There will always be people. Horrible, horrible human beings that all seem to donate to Democrat causes, that will do things, like we saw one week ago today.
GLENN: Yeah.
STU: And that is -- you know, I -- again, you can't speak for Charlie Kirk.
He spoke for himself so eloquently.
But he -- even what occurred last week, would not change his mind on that.
Even -- now that something terrible has happened to me and my family, we should overturn the Second Amendment. And people shouldn't have the right to defend themselves.
You know that's how he would feel about it. And this is, if anything, pointing to his incredible consistency on the rights that we have, in this country. You know, it is a sad -- sad, unfortunate fact about so many things.
Sad, unfortunate fact about automobile travel.
That you do have to deal with some automobile accidents.
When you have highways where you can drive 55, 65, 75 miles an hour, we all understand that to be true.
GLENN: It's unreasonable to think that you can live in a society with automobiles, and not have some automobile accidents.
STU: It's absolutely true.
GLENN: It's exactly what he said about guns.
STU: And, frankly, the other thing that is important to understand, if you did eliminate all guns, you would not eliminate all murders.
GLENN: No. They did in England.
STU: Oh, they did. We're all set?
GLENN: There's no murder there.
STU: No violent crimes there.
I keep reading about them. Is that all false?
GLENN: Yeah. That's Donald Trump. You know what I mean?
STU: Yeah.
GLENN: And he's -- last one, Charlie used an Asian slur. Now, I'm not going to use the slur, obviously. I'm just going to say, it's what happens sometimes with armor. There's a very famous saying with armor, that has nothing to do with the Chinese or Asian at all. But I'm not even going to put those together in this context now, you you'll have to figure it out.
The thing is going around, he used that slur to yell at an Asian woman in the audience.
Now, again, what kind of monster -- or how --
STU: You should know on its face, that's false. You should know that's false.
GLENN: Yeah. How stupid would Charlie Kirk have to be, okay?
So, you know, there's nothing. There's nothing like that. Well, I'm sorry.
He was screaming something at a woman when they were talking about capitalism, and he was yelling, Cenk, not the other word. Okay? And who is that? From the Young Turks --
STU: The guys from the Young Turks.
GLENN: That's what he was saying.
STU: Oh, gosh, that's just so bad. You know, the other one was the Stephen King situation, where he quoted some horrible thing that Charlie Kirk said.
And, again, he knitted eventually, that -- that it was false.
But it was -- it was -- he was quoting someone else, in an incident, and critiquing that position.
GLENN: Yes. Yes. Yes.
STU: Which was a bad position. But he was bringing it up to quote him and critique him, which is a very standard thing they did on the left. This is a standard tactic of Media Matters when you're quoting someone else or saying something.
They'll act as if I say it.
GLENN: You repeat a lie often enough, and the public will remember it. Glenn Beck is quoting Hitler. Glenn Beck loves Hitler.
STU: Uh-huh.
GLENN: Yeah. Hitler said that, but that's not what I was saying. That had nothing to do with the conversation, for the love of Pete.
STU: Yeah, again, if you had something against Charlie Kirk, you wouldn't need to go to this stuff. If our opinion of Kirk, which was a guy who worked hard to debate people.
Who tried to practice politics and civic life the right way. Who tried to be a shining light for his faith, which was vitally important to him and his family. If that vision of Charlie Kirk was false, you wouldn't need to go to these things.
GLENN: No.
STU: You could come up with 50 different things he said that were really offensive. Instead, what you come up with are lies. Because that's what you're in the business of.
GLENN: Yeah. And there is a problem.
The -- we now know. And we'll have more on this later today. On the Charlie Kirk show.
And then on tomorrow.
But we now know that the Chinese and Russia are involved with disinformation campaigns.
Based on Charlie Kirk, trying to get us to push us into Civil War. And we know it for a fact now.
So just be very careful what you read online.
And don't necessarily repeat everything that you see.