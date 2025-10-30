Disease-Infested Monkeys LOOSE in Mississippi?!

A truck carrying 21 'aggressive' monkey's allegedly infected with contagious diseases such as COVID-19, herpes, and Hepatitis C crashed in Mississppi, causing the monkey's to be let loose. While most of the threat was taken care of, one monkey is reported to still be on the loose. This sounds eerily similar to the beginning of an outbreak movie...
GLENN: Big thing some good news. Let's start with some good news.
President Trump has just -- is touring Asia and making all kinds of deals.
Donald Trump is single-handedly reshaping the earth!
He really is. He is reshaping everything. Single-handedly.
STU: Big job.
GLENN: I know. He's done more than The Great Reset did with all of that money. All of the campaigns. Everything that they were doing.
Listen to this. What he's just done. Signed a framework agreement, August 28th, between Trump and the Japanese Prime Minister, mutual stockpiling of rare-earth elements, REEs. Okay?
To ensure supply security. That's Japan. Cooperation with international partners, US allies, to shield the supply chain from disruptions.
The goal is to reduce China's 90 percent control over the global rare earth minerals.
For tech, EVs, defense, and AI. Okay. They have a 90 percent stranglehold.
So that's what he did in Japan. Now, also bundle that with the 550 billion dollar strategic investment from Japan, in the US. Including a 490 billion-dollar launch phase. 200 billion for nuclear AI and energy projects, small modular reactors with Westinghouse and Mitsubishi, and supply chain boosts in critical minerals.
Trump tied that to the tariffs. Japan got an auto import tariff slashed from '27 to 15 percent in exchange for the investments. In two weeks in the last two weeks, listen to what he has done. He has made multiple pacts with allies. Australia, critical minerals framework, mining processing, and rare earth mineral recycling scrap. Then in Japan, I just told you, Malaysia, he just did a memo of understanding on critical mineral diversification. In Ukraine, a ten-year access to titanium and rare earth minerals.
In Thailand, an MOU on rare earth mineral supply. Add that to what else he has done. He is -- he is outflanking China. He is trying to break the back of China! He is friend shoring, is what he's actually doing.
He is -- he is putting all of this emphasis on rare earth minerals. He's cutting Asia away from China.
He's cutting Europe away from China. He's cutting South America away from China. He has moved all of the resources of rare earth minerals to us. Anything outside of China, is coming our way now!
That is massive! Massive! We were sitting ducks with rare earth minerals, six months ago, a year ago. Total sitting ducks! They had everything coming their way. We were not doing any kind of -- any kind of strategic thinking on this, at all!
And this isn't piecemeal. This is operation warp speed for rare earth minerals. He is -- the guy is so ahead of everyone else. He is reshaping global trade and permanently, hopefully, sidelining China.
So we are never having to put our hand out to China.
It's remarkable, what is happening. Just remarkable! Now, let me give you another story.
A truck halling 21 monkeys to a testing facility in Florida, overturned in Mississippi.
(laughter)
STU: How did -- how did we make this jump? Has he signed a memorandum of understanding with the monkeys?
GLENN: Nope. Nope. They're still negotiating. According to the Jasper county sheriff's office, the accident occurred on Interstate 59, near the 117 mile-marker just north of Heidelberg. Six recess monkeys from Tulane University escaped. Officials said, five of the six that escaped have now been destroyed.
We've been in contact with an animal disposal company to help handle the situation. The Mississippi Department of Wildlife Fisheries and Parks and I guess now monkeys is still looking for one diseased monkey, still on the loose.
STU: A hundred percent, the beginning of an outbreak movie. That's exactly how it happens. The one gets away. Oh, we've got five of the six. What's the big deal?
GLENN: What was the one. What was the movie with -- oh. What's his name?
Tommy -- remember, he was the escaped convict. He was the doctor, and they were hauling him. He was the doctor from Ohio.
Based on a true story. And he -- they're hauling him. And he escapes. He has to try to prove himself innocent. Remember?
STU: Fugitive?
GLENN: Fugitive. Yeah. That's right.
STU: I was looking for a deep cut there.
GLENN: Fugitive. Sorry, I couldn't remember. It's a fugitive, and outbreak. That's what this is.
STU: That would be a good movie. I wouldn't want this in real life.
GLENN: I prefer a lot of this to not happen in real life.
STU: What are the diseases? We have help C going on?
We have COVID. I think there's three of them. Help C. COVID. And what was the other one? Herpes.
What happens if we combine all three into one monkey, and then release it into the wild?
What could possibly go wrong?
GLENN: Let me tell you something.
You know, we are in real trouble. I mean, I hate to bring this up too. Okay. Did you need diseased monkeys on the loose today from me?
No. No. Can I make it worse?
Absolutely, I can make this worse.
You know when we have the COVID thing. And we were all like, we shouldn't have these labs everywhere, you know.
STU: Oh. Like the labs.
GLENN: Yeah.
STU: Gain-of-function research, and things like that.
GLENN: Yeah. Yeah. Yeah.
We've built hundreds of new labs now. Hundreds of new labs. There are more than 35 hundred BSL3 and over 110BSL4. Bio safety level four laboratories. And all of them are now working on pathogens that could kill all of us.
So a 2025 journal of public health study reveals over90 percent of the countries that operate these labs have no oversight whatsoever!
STU: All of them are working on diseases that can kill us all?
GLENN: Uh-huh.
STU: There's not one that is doing yogurt flavors or something?
There's not one.
GLENN: No. There's not. There's not one. I wish there were!
You know, they keep saying, these are shields from -- no. These are match sticks. That's what these labs are. These are giant match sticks.
And we're sitting in a bunch of kindling -- they're -- they say they're developing vaccines. But what they're really doing is enhancing the viruses. Which, when I say enhancing, what that really means, they're weaponizing viruses. So don't worry. You know, it's just gain of function, which translated is, loss of sanity.
STU: I mean, because the research makes me very nervous. I mean, the fact that we have more labs that have higher safety standards. In theory, should be -- that was one of the problems with the COVID outbreak. Right?
They were doing research that should have been done at a BSL4. BSL1 and BSL2.
So, I mean, having more fours, that could be good, right?
GLENN: Eh. Did you see the BSL4 in China? In Wuhan?
STU: Well, I think that was the issue, it wasn't a BSL4.
GLENN: I think they called it a BSL4, and then it wasn't one.
STU: I don't think it was. Do we have a BSL4 for monkey research? I think really --
GLENN: I'm not really sure -- I know Georgia.
STU: Don't transfer it. Keep it in one place. You don't need to transfer them anywhere.
GLENN: In Atlanta, they're doing -- they're building another 150,000 square feet of a BSL4 in -- in Atlanta. So that's the place, oh, yeah, where all the zombies will be. Can I just tell you a quick little story? 1979. Soviet Union.
You know, they're trying to maintain this BSL4. They're not very good at it. Because, you know, they're not good at anything in 1979 in Russia.
STU: Except for nuclear power.
GLENN: Exactly right.
Okay. So there was a cloud released from this bio safety level lab four.
No flames. No alarms. Just a faint, invisible mist. It's kind of like hmm, my teenage son's farts. It's invisible, and it's deadly.
STU: Okay. Hmm.
GLENN: And it was carrying anthrax spores, okay? From the weapons lab.
Well, people began to die, clearly. We don't know how many. They think hundreds. Entire families suffocated because the bacteria devoured their lungs. And they were like, I have no lung!
GLENN: Okay. And the Kremlin was like, not happening. What do you say?
People were eating tainted meat. That's what's happening.
And it's eating their lungs.
STU: They Chernobyled it.
GLENN: Yeah. Okay.
So for a decade, nobody really knew what was going on, until the fall of the Soviet Union, and then people were going in. And they were like, oh! Here's what happened.
In one of these bio safety labs, a technician failed to replace an air filter properly.
And that was -- that -- just that allowed this microscopic storm of death to be released into the air.
I don't know! I mean, if your air filter not being installed properly can kill a bunch of people. And only tainted meat. McDonald's. I don't know. I don't -- I don't really think that we should -- we have them all over. 149 nations have them now.
149.
STU: There's definitely not 149 nations that should have stuff like that.
GLENN: You don't think so?
STU: No. I don't even think I can name 149 nations.
GLENN: Try this one. In India, the labs now are experimenting with the Crimean Congo viruses. Fatality rate of 75 percent.
In Russia, under its sanitary shield initiative, they are building 15 new BSL4 sites. In Brazil, Project Orion, a high-containment complex integrated with its particle accelerator.
Oh. And as I said, Atlanta, 160,000 square feet.
Apparently, we don't have enough room for all the monkeys that we're releasing in all the wild. And eventually, we'll find. And put them in there.
And torture them. Or do whatever it is we do. No international body tracks or regulates what's happening in any of these fortresses. What the hell is wrong with us?
STU: We should note an international body does not necessarily solve the problem.
I mean, as we've seen -- when they do monitor it, they usually import people to rape the citizens around the facilities.
GLENN: Exactly right. But you know what I'm really sick of it? There's no international body that does anything, except just let these people put really bad things into our body!
STU: Hmm.
GLENN: Can we -- can we stop with this?
STU: We're good with this on our own. Put all sorts of things in my body. That should not have been in there.
We're good at doing that.
As Americans, on our own. We don't need your help.
GLENN: I really -- just stop.
The arrogance. The arrogance of these -- hey, you know what, we need to fiddle with some more viruses. And let's make a digital God that we can't control!
What the hell is wrong with us?
STU: Especially when the digital God that we can't control can make new viruses.
GLENN: Exactly right! Exactly right.
STU: Yeah.
GLENN: And maybe -- maybe -- maybe what we do, is we put it into a self-driving car. And it directs. And monkeys just start flying out of everyone ever seen butt.