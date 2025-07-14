Will the Deep State let former CIA director John Brennan go to JAIL?

The FBI has opened a criminal investigation against former CIA Director John Brennan. But will Americans finally see justice for his alleged crimes and cover-ups? Or will the Deep State protect him? Former Department of Defense intelligence analyst Jason Buttrill joins Glenn Beck to give his prediction.
GLENN: Let's bring in Jason Buttrill who is our chief researcher on the program.
You know, I'm reading a lot about John Brennan, and, you know, I think everybody knows he's a bad guy.
Well, everybody, but MSNBC and CNN.
They know he's a bad guy. But, you know, Jason, as I was starting to really refresh my memory. And look into Brennan, as we're -- it looks like maybe the Department of Justice is going to take him on.
And maybe prosecute him for some pretty bad perjury. I started looking into him, and I didn't realize. I had completely forgotten.
He was the guy who was the main guy that was pushing for torture, during the war.
I mean, he couldn't torture enough people.
And then he actually had a little group that would meet with the president, and they would develop the kill list. Do you remember, Stu?
Talking about the kill list, that Obama was doing? You know, every week. They developed a kill list. And everybody was like, what do you mean a kill list? Who is on the kill list?
It was John Brennan who was doing all of that stuff. He's a really, really dark dude. And, you know, hopefully we'll actually send him to jail for the things that he allegedly has done, besides, you know, develop the kill list. Jason, welcome to the program.
JASON: Hey, thanks, Glenn. I don't -- you know, it depends on -- I don't know. John Brennan has been one of the most slippery, I don't know how to describe him.
Whether it's like Bond villains. Or actually maybe it's more accurate to kill him like a Batman villain.
You remember like in Batman. You know if like the Joker is connected and remains in that comment or cartoon, or if it's the Penguin.
You know at the end of the comic, they're going to get away.
You will just see them in a slide. You know, all of a sudden in page where they slip away. They have to live again. You know, to the villain in another comic book.
GLENN: Oh, I know.
Yeah, I know.
And we are playing the role of a -- of a -- of a Bond villain as well, when it comes to justice.
Our DOJ is like, oh. And we have sharks that are going to eat you.
We have strapped you to this table. But they are going to start with your shoestrings. And then, we will leave. But before you know it, you will be dead in the belly of a shark. And they're not going to -- it's not going to kill them.
Just shoot them in the head. What are you doing?
Stop with the shark thing. That's what our DOJ is like. They just have these guys get away with murder.
JASON: Yeah. As you point out, with Brennan, it goes way, way back.
He was -- as you outlined. He was one of the guys that were right at the center of the enhanced interrogation, or torture controversy.
He -- he always said, hey, I was not in the enhanced interrogation techniques, air quoted, program.
But he was one of the guys, that was defending transferring some of the suspects, the country, where, you know, the rules are a lot less, you know, strict than they are here in the United States.
Where you can employ some of these.
Yeah. It goes beyond that.
He actually withdrew his name. You know, from being in the BCI director because of this.
But like any fat man villain or Bond villain, if he decides to run again, and he's confirmed by a massive amount. He just keeps on slipping through.
GLENN: Well, how does he get -- let me ask you: How do you think he gets this power?
Because he just keeps slipping through.
And, you know, if I remember right, it was Dianne Feinstein that -- that actually came at him, and said, you and the CIA are spying on the committee in -- in the Senate.
And they were investigating the torture, or enhanced interrogation. And he was knee-deep. Maybe neck-deep in that. And he said, we're not spying -- the CIA would never do that.
It's just unthinkable. Well, it turns out, yes. They were spying.
And then he never -- they never pushed for any kind of penalty on him.
He said, well, I'm going to find out, who did this.
And then they will pay.
Nobody paid. Nobody. Nothing. Does he have stuff on -- on members of the Senate and the House? Is that what -- is that what's happening here? How does he keep getting away with this?
Understanding John Brennan, in my opinion is understanding how the Deep State operates.
That example that you just put out there, with spying on the intelligence committee.
Deny. Deny. Deny.
Later it comes out, Glenn. That five CIA employees. Five, improperly accessed.
Five!
And then finally after a while. Like months later. He's apologizing to the Senate intelligence committee.
You know, all, but admitting this happened.
But no resignations.
No prosecutions. This goes on and on and on.
STU: Hang on.
And then on that same case, five years later, he writes his -- you know, his biography.
And he talks about how none of that happened.
So he admits it.
First, he denies it.
Then he's caught. Then he admits it.
He says, I will take care of it.
Nothing happens. Time goes by.
And then he writes a book. And then he goes, all of that. None of that happened.
That was all wrong. This guy is just --
JASON: Yeah. It really is.
And it's the same with the Steele dossier.
You know, did think it in front of Congress.
And then later, now we're coming out. Now we can see that he totally -- it appears like he was just completely lying.
Now we're trying to figure out what about he told John Durham. Because maybe they can get him for saying the same statements to John Durham. If they can, then maybe we can go after him.
But I really don't know.
I really don't know if the audience wants to hear this right now.
I don't know if it will make a difference.
This is how the Deep State operates.
To understand it, and understand John Brennan.
You understand, the executives don't control Deep State apparatuses. That's not how it works.
You have multiple people, and people that were under John Brennan and the CIA, are still there. They're still there.
The Deep State controls the Deep State apparatus, not the executive. Not Congress.
None of them. It is the shady individuals that continue to get away with things. We catch them in lies that never really matters.
I think if we could actually get some justice on this, that John Brennan could actually get -- you know, outed publicly, that he had in the past. This time, something actually happened. That I think that would be a huge step forward in getting rid of some of these people. That just linger. And secretly pull strings, while we're demanding I couldn't wait.
STU: So tell me what happened with the -- the ICA.
You know, the new report out, about the intelligence community assessment.
What is this story all about?
JASON: Yeah, it's a trade craft. The CIA trade craft review.
GLENN: What does that mean?
A trade craft review?
JASON: It's kind of a sexy way of juts saying, how did we operate, you know, from this time, to this time period?
GLENN: Okay.
JASON: And it points out, you know, how things -- like I said. It points out, in part of it. How things like the Steele dossier, ended up getting included into the, you know, whole Russia gate scandal.
And it looks very, very clear, that -- you know, that should not have -- unverified intelligence should not have gotten as far as the president's desk?
It should not have done it.
Even if it had, then it should have been heavily caveated showing, that this is just opposition research bullcrap.
Well, it didn't.
And if you look at it, very, very physically. It shows that if you are, let's say a Bond villain. Or a Batman villain. And you really, really want this damaging information, that's just opposition research, to somehow make it into the hull of the White House. And then knowing that that's going to get leaked down to the media.
They have perfected, you know, the CIA perfected this kind of operation. They know exactly what they're doing. Who would be responsible for doing it?
Why would they be doing it? And it would be for election interference.
And then that's allegedly what John Brennan was actually doing.
That's what it looks like he was doing.
Now we have the intelligence community assessment, showing that this is what happened. With that information and with now being able to go back to people like John Durham or looking at exactly what statements were made to him. So we can fit them into the statute of limitations. Or before it runs out.
GLENN: Which is in the middle of August.
Which really pisses me off. It's another thing like the -- the debt ceiling. Oh! You know, we've had all these years to fix it. But now we have to fix it tonight, and then it's never fixed.
I mean, I'm telling you, this is -- this is not going to be good!
You know, this -- this Epstein thing is not going to go away. It's just not going to go away.
And I'm sorry, but I think the president is on the wrong side on this.
And I'm not assigning any kind of reason for it, but he wants it to just go away.
And I have my belief, I expressed them yesterday.
It's about Intel, again. But you can't keep stacking these things up. You just can't.
John Brennan is a known bad guy, Russiagate. You would think that Donald Trump would be all over this. Because it affected his life so much. This guy is a very, very bad guy.
And both sides of the aisle know it.
And for some reason, nobody can ever do anything about John Brennan. He's got to be investigated and prosecuted if that's where the evidence leads.
But you can't just walk -- if the statute of limitations runs out on this guy, I think -- I think you've got another chink in the armor. A big one!
JASON: Yeah. Yeah. And not just him. I mean, I would go a lot further and say, who were the people that were directly underneath him?
Who were his subordinates? Who were their subordinates?
How many people had knowledge of this?
What we're really talking about is how it operates.
This is how things happen, outside of the wishes of the president.
You know, the executive or even Congress.
This is how -- you know, this is how outside.
This is how justice and how operations work, you know, from people who are not elected.
People that we did not give a mandate to.
This is how this operates. You have to root out every single one of them.
Identify them.
Have them stand in front of justice and see if we can just finally start to will this thing away.
If we do not, then the future does not look great for what we want for this country.
GLENN: Oh, and it's everywhere.
You know, Kevin O'Conner. He's the White House physician for Biden. The testimony that he gave, well, fine. You know, give him -- give him immunity. Give him immunity.
I don't want to know about the private conversations, you know, about his health.
Although, I do think that is really important. We're talking about the president of the United States. He's not just a private citizen. He's property. You know, the president can't say -- if the Secret Service says, sir, you're not going into that room.
The president no longer has the right to say, I'm going into that room.
Sorry, while you're prosecute. It's almost F you're property of the United States of America. And control over your own person in many ways. I'm sorry. But, you know, the physician, client. Or physician patient confidential, I'm not sure that exists, when you're president of the United States.
But there's no reason why you shouldn't give this guy immunity, and then say, okay. Who said, what?
Were you ever told to lie?
I'm not sure you will get the truth out of this guy. Because he is a -- he is a Biden guy, through and through. But people should start going to jail on that.
I'm so sick and tired of these investigations, that start to show promise and then nothing happens. Nothing.
It's been 20 years of investigations, and no one goes to jail.
It's been 20 years of riots on the streets. You know, people burning cities down. People, you know, looting stores. Destroying our economy.
Destroying the safety in our city. And no one goes to jail. President Trump has got to start sending some big, big messages. And he is on so many fronts.
But this one cannot escape his view.
He's got to be on this one.
All right. Jason, thank you very much.