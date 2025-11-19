Why Democrats' FAKE OUTRAGE over "The Epstein Files" is About to Backfire on Them

The fight over releasing the Epstein records has exploded into one of the biggest transparency battles in Washington. Republicans say Democrats deliberately blocked the vote to fast-track disclosure, raising questions about what the party is trying to hide — and why the timing matters so much. Glenn Beck breaks down why both sides are terrified of what might be revealed, how Trump’s call to “release everything” changed the political calculus, and why the banking records may hold the real truth behind Epstein’s power.
Transcript
Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors
GLENN: Johnson. Can we bring this up, Sara?
Johnson is live. And he's talking about transparency.
VOICE: Concerned as we were about all this. As we've insisted from the very beginning. Republicans are the only party trying to ensure maximum transparency. By the way, I will just tell you, I put the bill on the floor of unanimous consent last Wednesday night. And guess who objected to it? The Democrats.
Okay?
If they were so -- if this was so urgent. And they were so concerned about getting this done, and seeing justice be done and all of that, they would have not blocked the request. Okay?
This is about politics. They -- they blocked our unanimous consent motion to expedite our bill and made us waste all of this additional time.
Republicans are ready to get the job done, to move forward so we can continue to get on these important issues dealing with what the American people demand and deserve for us to deal with.
And so I want to leave you with this thought: Everybody should think long and hard about who is acting truthfully, honestly, and in good faith. It is not in the Democrat Party that has obfuscated and blatantly lied the last four years about all these things. It's not the Democrats who shut down the government and for their own selfish political purposes. It's not the Democrats who blocked the passage of this discharge a week ago because they wanted to have a political moment.
It is the Republicans who are acting in good faith. And I believe the American people are going to see that. And understand that.
I'm going to vote to move this forward.
I think it could be close to a unanimous vote because everybody here, all the Republicans want to go on record to show they're for maximum transparency. But they also want to know, that we're demanding that this stuff get corrected before it's ever -- moves through the process. And is completed.
GLENN: I think that's fascinating.
JUSTIN: I sincerely hope my Democrat colleagues will show the same level of urgency and enthusiasm when it comes to tackling the real issues facing the country that we have to get to.
GLENN: Okay. Top.
Stu, how -- how do the Democrats vote against this?
STU: As far as the -- the bill to expose the Epstein files?
I mean, I don't think they will in the end.
I don't think they will.
GLENN: You think it will be unanimous?
STU: I don't think it will be unanimous.
But I do think that it will pass when -- when it goes through. I -- I do think, it will get a lot of votes too. Because now people are cushioned. Right?
It's easy. No problems, really. Now that Trump has said, release it. There's really nobody opposing it outside of -- they probably want to make sure that they get everybody on record. So they're opposing the unanimous consent vote.
That's my guess, of their strategy there.
But, you know, what a surprise!
JASON: Personally, I think the Democrats walked into a huge trap on this, personally.
I think it's too politically dangerous for them to vote against it.
Although, I do feel like there will be more pushback, than some people could expect on this.
I think a lot of people will flip and vote against it. To me, it's desperation. What they did, last week. Or the past couple of weeks.
Come on! Redacting certain names within these emails. Just blowing past certain journalists that are considered on their side. That were allegedly coaching Epstein.
I mean, being willing to put that out there, is massive desperation.
I think President Trump set a trap for them on this.
I think it was sprung when he flipped. And said, no. We're releasing it. It just feels all too perfect for me.
I think the Democrats are terrified of some of the things that could be coming out of this.
Not to say, that it would be, like, very, very damning. But very, very embarrassing for a lot of them. That's what I'm expecting.
And I'm fully thinking there will be a floodgate of a lot of this stuff. They made a huge miscalculation, in my opinion, on doing that act of desperation.
STU: Why wouldn't Trump then want to -- why wouldn't he want to release these previously?
I mean, seeming, it does seem like when Donald Trump has an opportunity to make Democrats look bad, he's pretty -- he'll take it. He -- he likes that. Why wouldn't he have been in favor of this from the beginning if they actually had stuff on the Democrats?
GLENN: I don't think anything bad on the Democrats is actually there. I mean, really bad.
STU: Yeah.
GLENN: I think there's some embarrassing stuff from both sides.
But, you know, mainly for the Democrats. But there's not going to be a smoking gun on Bill Clinton or Hillary Clinton or any of the big ones.
This is the way it always happens. The real kingpins always get away. It's just the underlings. And it will be the underlings that aren't real popular. That's what will happen. That are spendable. That maybe they want to get rid of in small districts.
The Democrats want to get rid of. Because the tells me could have cleaned all of this up, during Biden.
Whatever they wanted to do. They could have gotten rid of it.
STU: Glenn, can we talk for a second of how Trump is talking about this?
Because, obviously, we've talked about it as a big priority before the campaign. And now he's president of the United States.
And now he's used the term Epstein hoax. And all of that, several times.
I noticed in the clip we played earlier. That he started to clean that up, a little bit. And he said, the Epstein hoax.
It's a hoax, as it applies to Republicans.
And he started to kind of change his language on that a little bit. Which I find to be interesting.
I think smart. Because the American people don't think this is a nothing story.
They don't think this is a hoax. They don't think that the idea that that Epstein did these terrible things. Is something that is a nothing story to us right now.
But I think the way Trump thinks about it, is he's trying to deal with what's going on right now. And it's like, if we were -- if we unearthed a bunch of text messages from Jeffrey Dahmer to Nancy Pelosi. That would be a big story.
It would be important to find out why Jeffrey Dahmer and Nancy Pelosi were trading text messages. But that being said, it wouldn't be the number one issue of the president of the United States. Because it -- you know, Jeffrey Dahmer is long dead. Right?
Whatever was going on back then. We should know about it, but it's not necessarily as important right now as bringing down prices and making sure our economy doesn't spin out of control.
Or, you know, the Middle East. Or whatever else Trump is dealing with.
So I think Trump sees it. He keeps using hoax. I think to him, he really sees it as a distraction to the things he's actually trying to get accomplished. When at the end of the day, it's an important story.
About the, you know, they're lying about it constantly in the media. And it's just become a distraction from what he really wants to get accomplished. You buy that?
GLENN: I mean, look at what we accomplished over the last week.
Ever since the -- ever since the -- the -- the Democrats voted to open the government again. The very next day, it was Epstein, and we're still talking about Epstein.
And that's why he's changed. That's why he's changed. He knows, that this is just not going to go away. And I think he alluded to it in his statement yesterday, it's still not going to go away. It's never going to be enough. It's never going to be enough.
But let's just release everything. And show you what it is. And, you know, if there is anything there, about the Democrats.
I don't think it will be about Bill Clinton. I think it will be about smaller Democrats.
And Democrats that are passed their prime or out. You know, I just don't think they're going to be -- they're going to be anything that's big in it.
Maybe. But I don't think so. I think where you will find big things. Was yesterday. Or the day before. Was he was going to look into the banking records. He wants to see all of Epstein's transactions. And who was sending money where, et cetera, et cetera.
That's where you're going to start seeing some names. If they go into the banking records.
I mean, look what happened -- what was the bank? Was it J.P. Morning Chase, that was Epstein's bank?
I can't remember. I hate to say that. Because it may not be. Will you look that up real quick?
You know, they went into the banking records, and then, you know, there were lawsuits about that. And then all of a sudden, just kind of went away. I don't even what happened with that. Hmm. What?
You're banking. Huh?
JASON: JPMorgan and Deutsche.
GLENN: Yeah. And I think that's where you're going to find stuff. That's where the bodies will be find. Because the banking records will be the banking records, and you won't get rid of those.