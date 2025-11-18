The Book of Enoch tells a story the Bible only hints at: A story of heavenly beings who descended to Earth, took human wives, created hybrid giants, and unleashed forbidden knowledge that corrupted the world before the Flood. Glenn Beck and researcher Timothy Alberino break down how the ancient Hebrew worldview explains the Watchers, the Nephilim, the origins of demigod myths, and why Peter and Jude referenced Enoch directly in the New Testament. From extraterrestrial terms in Scripture to the cosmic “family of God” and the divine rebellion that reshaped human history, this discussion reveals a forgotten narrative that once defined early Jewish and Christian theology. What really happened in the days of Noah, and why does it matter now?
GLENN: I was in Tennessee this weekend, and Saturday morning, I go to -- I think store number two for Cracker Barrel. And I met with the senior vice president and the CEO of Cracker Barrel. And we sat down, and we had an interview. And Julie, who has not done an interview since Good Morning America, kind of said, okay. No more interviews, because that didn't go well.
This was her first interview since then.
And, you know, it was weird. Because I got off. I got off the plane.
And, oh. Somebody on the plane said, "What are you doing here?"
And I said, "I'm going to go interview the CEO of -- of Cracker Barrel."
And the immediate response was, "Get her!"
I was like, "Wow. Okay. All right. Thank you."
I get into the car, and the Uber driver says to me, "What are you doing here?" And I said, "I'm going to meet with the person at Cracker Barrel."
"Boy, she really screwed her up. You hold her feet to the fire."
I mean, I've never -- I've never seen anything like that. And, you know, I started the interview with her, you know, honestly. And I said, look, I -- I -- I'm not here to get you. I'm not here to do anything, but ask questions that I think everybody in America wants to know.
Like, what the hell were you thinking?
And I asked her some -- asked her all of the really pointed questions. Rikki, the TV executive producer said, "There's no way. I know you. You're going to soften. There's no way."
And when I got up afterwards, she was like, "Wow. Okay. You didn't -- you really -- you really didn't soften. You know, you asked all of those questions."
Because I thought they were fair. And I told her, "Look, I hate conflict. I'm not here for conflict. I'm not here. I don't need to make a name for myself by giving you a hard time. I don't care about any of that. I just want to do my job and ask you, 'What happened here?'"
And I said, "So I'm going to ask you really uncomfortable questions." And she was prepared. And I think I finally broke through, and got the real answer in the end. I think I got the real answer.
STU: Hmm.
GLENN: And it came from one of the questions I asked was, I mean, are you surprised, you haven't been fired yet?
And her response was, all telling. All telling. It's a fascinating interview you should watch. It's going to happen, I think Thursday on the podcast.
STU: Because I'm mildly surprised that hasn't happened. You know, like just because -- not because -- I don't know. There's a lot of things she's been accused of and everything else.
But just like, when you have a situation like this, where you're trying a major change and you roll it out a specific way and it does not go well, you know, it's usually -- it's like, when you're general manager of a football team, you go through the process. You evaluate all the quarterbacks. You pick the guy.
And that guy is a total bust, like you usually don't survive it. It doesn't necessarily mean you went through the process incorrectly. But when you miss, usually something happens like that. Does she feel like she missed like that?
GLENN: Uh-huh. Uh-huh. Yes, she does.
She's a very bright woman. I mean, she ran Coach, you know, the purse place or whatever.
STU: The purse company.
GLENN: The Coach brand. Godiva Chocolates. Taco Bell, the whole -- global. (I mean, she's a Fortune 500 CEO. She's very, very competent. Very competent.
So how could somebody very, very competent make this mistake?
STU: Hmm. Did she walk you through that? How that happened?
GLENN: Uh-huh. Uh-huh. Yeah. She see.
And what's interesting is, they brought the senior vice president was also sitting there.
And he has been brought in since.
I mean, he had been there for 30, 35 years.
And really good guy. And he was one of the voices that was like, while that was happening, like, you guys. Hey, everybody upstairs. You shouldn't be doing this.
It's a bad idea. And so after they were like, "Hey. You know who was saying this? Let's bring him upstairs." And it was interesting to talk to him, because he's been long before she got there. So he kind of gave the view of, here's what happened before she got here! And here's where she came in.
And here's what happened.
And it's -- it's really fascinating.
I mean, if you want to hear the real story behind it.
And -- and also see somebody -- I mean, just wait until you hear her answer on -- I mean, it was so powerful and so honest. When I said, are you surprised you haven't been fired yet?
It was a fascinating answer.
STU: How many pancakes did you --
GLENN: Podcast on Thursday, I didn't eat any.
STU: You went to Cracker Barrel headquarters, and you ate zero pancakes?
GLENN: I didn't. I didn't. It was very difficult to not order the pancakes.
STU: You're the type of guy who gets pancakes by mistake. What do you mean you've got none?
GLENN: I was looking at my wife. My wife was sitting off to the side of the camera. And I'm looking at her. I'm like, she's so beautiful. And I eat pancakes, too many times.
STU: Uh-huh.
GLENN: And she's just -- she has to live with this, the pancake-wearing shoes. I'm not going to order the pancakes. The pancakes.
GLENN: Now, Jeffrey Epstein is back in the news today. Could we just for the love of Pete release everything that we have, so we can move on! From the Jeffrey Epstein thing.
Here's the answer: No.
Even if we release everything that we still have, this is going to go on for the rest of our lives.
It will always -- and probably, into our children's lives.
Do you know, Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump were the reason we never went to the moon.
It's going to happen!
It's just one of these conspiracy theories, that will never, ever go away.
Why?
Because no one was honest about it in the first place. Once you start to lie, you lie once -- once! If you're a very honest person, you will lie once. And then people are like, what? What?
Why would he lie about that? What is going on?
He's not like that. But if you're the United States governor government. You already have no credibility whatsoever!
Stop lying to the American people.
Just stop it. You know, I said something a minute ago. One of the reasons why you're hearing lies is because it works to the advantage of a Colour Revolution.
You know, there are reasons why people are lying to you. Some of it, they're just dirtbags and they're liars. Some of it, they're politicians, and so they're liars.
Some of it, however, a good deal of it is, we lie, because we know it causes damage to the credibility of this entire system.
We know it does damage to the culture of America, and we are here trying to destroy the culture of America because we want to try something new. And the only -- you won't vote for it. So the only way we can get America to change and do something entirely different, that they will never vote for, is just to cause chaos and disbelief in everything!
So as I said a minute ago, you know, it's not the news. Many times, it's a reflection of a plan! And when it comes to the Epstein thing, this is absolutely a plan. The way this thing has been played out. Democrats are completely against bringing anything out against Epstein.
They don't want to do anything about it. The media. Do you remember the ABC anchor that went into a commercial break. And she was like, you know what, I've got to tell you, Epstein. You know, we had the goods on him. Dead to rights.
Clinton. All of it.
And we were told, pull it.
Remember that.
Remember that, gang?
They pulled it at ABC. I think they fired the person who tried to -- who released that video.
Or tried to fire that person. I think they were working either at CBS or whatever. That person was in trouble for releasing that behind the scenes tape.
They had no intention of it. Now, everybody wants the Epstein tapes. Wait a minute. You didn't want them when Biden went in. And you could have said something, Democrats. And you could have released it all.
And, you know, it's funny. It is just so full of stuff about Donald Trump. Then why wouldn't they release just that?
Why wouldn't have the Democrats released anything in the Epstein file?
You're telling me, we've got to find something on them. Hey. I've got the Epstein files. Yeah, yeah. We've got to find something on it.
I have got some information here about Epstein. Him and Epstein, they were fooling around. Yeah, shut up for a second. Is there anything at all, that we can construe and manufacture about his banks?
I know!
He's got a vet signal between his bank and the Russian bank. I've got stuff about the Epstein.
Come on! If they had stuff about the Epstein, they would have gone to the stuff about the Epstein files.
They don't have anything, they don't have anything.
Now, let me speak directly to conservatives. They're not going to release anything about the Democrats, because they had the Epstein files.
Do you think that -- let's just say, I'm not even going to name names. Let's just say the most powerful people on the earth. The most powerful people with powerful connections, to government.
They knew their names were, you know, there on little, you know, guest books at the island, or whatever.
You don't think they called in some favors and said, "Hey, I need that -- can you remove that?"
You don't think that there were people that were like, "Hey. You know what, we'll remove that."
"We need $100 million from you, to help out on this campaign."
I mean, whatever it is, those names are gone too! They're gone! How do I know this?
Because the government is completely dishonest! That's how I know that.
But, anyway, now, Donald Trump.
STU: You don't think anything of interest would be in these files?
I mean, I think we've already seen some stuff of interest in the emails, no?
GLENN: Yeah, I think there are stuff of interest. I don't think there's going to be anyone at a very high level that is going to get -- that's going to be like, holy cow. Look, here's pictures with him with a 14-year-old girl!
That's not going to happen.
STU: Right. Somewhere that stuff, at least at the upper levels, not there.
Now, here's what is interesting: The timing of the release of a few documents last week. The Democrats released some documents.
And they released them, and at the same time, that Johnson were saying, by the way, we are going to expedite the releasing of everything.
So there's no reason to leak anything. But the Democrats decide to leak some stuff. They like a memo. And in that, oh, my gosh.
Look at what was said. What was said in that memo. Well, it was said, you know, the only dog that hasn't barked is Trump!
Well, what -- what did he mean by that?
He's keeping it quiet. All of these things. All of these innuendos and everything. Well, now we know, from the guy who wrote the book, all the president's meeting. Donald Trump and the making of a predator, that guy came out this weekend and said, no, no. That's not what he meant.
What did he mean?
GLENN: So Barry Levine comes on. And he's on MSNBC this wreaked.
And he's asked, so tell me, I mean, we've seen this email between you and Epstein. What did he mean that the to go that hasn't barked is Trump. What do you think he's referring to?
Okay. What was he referring to?
I think Epstein is referring to the fact that he believed that Donald Trump talked to Michael rider who was the Palm Beach police chief in 2004. And began the first investigation into Jeffrey Epstein.
So, in other words, he was the whistle-blower!
Yeah. But he's got all kinds of stuff in his -- in Jeffrey Epstein's books.
He's the whistle-blower!
The one thing you don't do is blow the whistle, when you know you got fingerprints all over the dead body. And the handgun that killed him!
You know what, I think you could find that hand gun, in this alleyway. Your fingerprints are on it. Man, why would you blow the whistle?
The suspect, he said, I suspected that Jeffrey Epstein was saying, he was 75 percent there.
Believing that Trump might have been the whistle-blower at the time. He believed it's 75 percent.
Now, how do you release something.
I mean, if you think things will be released. That will get Donald Trump. Why would you release that?
Where after two days of it being out, the guy who was part of that email, who hates Donald Trump, is like, yeah.
That's not what it means. It means he was whistle blower. Jeez.
STU: That is interesting. And I will say, you know, it is -- amazing that that's what they released. And chose to release.
That's the same email, by the way, that you're mentioning. That they blacked out the name of Virginia Giuffre, which they did intentionally. Because she has said that he was nothing, but respectful. And was never with any of the girls at all.
In not only her book, but also in testimony, under oath.
And the other one, that they released, which said, Trump -- he says, of course, he knew about the girls, was the other big one that they released. Which they left the -- well, they didn't leave it out. They just hoped you didn't focus on the next part of the sentence, which he says, that of course, he knew about the girls, as he asked Ghislaine to stop. Which would indicate, even if he was aware of this, which I don't think this had anything to do with the sex stuff. I think this was about him taking them.
GLENN: No. It was about poaching his girls from Mar-a-Lago.
STU: Right.
GLENN: The employees. He knows that we're poaching these girls. It doesn't mean he knows what they're doing with them. Stop taking my employees!
Okay. Now, if you suspect he's the whistle-blower and he knew you were taking employees from him, you know, in retrospect, you know, looking at it later, you go, oh, man, he's the whistle-blower?
But he also knows about the girls.
He knows we were taking them.
Does he know what we were doing with the girls?
I mean, this does not hurt Donald Trump. It helps Donald Trump.
STU: What about the one they released from Jeffrey Epstein. Where he said, I've met some very bad people, and none are as bad as Trump.
I mean, what if they come up with bad comments from Jeffrey Dahmer about Donald Trump? What will you say then? I mean, this is so dumb.
GLENN: I've eaten some bad eggs in my life, but I would not eat Donald Trump. I'll tell you that right now.
GLENN: I've got somebody on, who is in just an amazing, amazing show from Amazon. House of David. If you haven't seen House of David yet, you have to. Do you remember when-like biblical movies. I mean, they were good in the '50s. And then they got really, really bad.
And then all through the '70s and '80s and 2000s. They were horrible.
And then all of a sudden, they got really, really good?
This someone amazing. This is as good as the Jesus. What is the Jesus one?
Chosen.
It's called House of David. It's on Amazon, and we have the guy who portrays David. Michael Iskander on with us.
Michael, how are you?
MICHAEL: I'm good. What an introduction. Thank you for that!
GLENN: I mean, it's really.
Come on. Was there any time, that you thought, oh, man. This might -- I hope they do it right!
And then you saw the finished product, and you were like, wow! This is good?
MICHAEL: Yeah. That was -- you know, I try to keep my head down, and, you know, it's -- it's not finished until it's finished.
And season two is coming out. You know, I'm just going to be hearing the response of how this show is really affecting people.
GLENN: So can I talk to you about Goliath?
Because Goliath is portrayed really as a giant. Not just a big guy. He's a giant.
MICHAEL: Yeah.
GLENN: Talk to me about that.
MICHAEL: Well, I'll tell you what, when I first met Martin.
He was -- I went to -- I went to the gym with him one time.
And I -- I knew, I'm going to get, you know, my stuff. So I was prepared for that.
And -- and he made me workout for two and a half hours. And I thought that the workout was done. And he was like, no. There's another half. And, man, he -- Martin is a really dedicated man. And he just -- he pushed me to the edge, when it came to working out.
And, you know, when it comes to his role with Goliath. He's someone that really just put all the effort, both physically and emotionally to really portray that part, as best as he can.
GLENN: How long did it take you to learn the slingshot?
MICHAEL: Three days. It wasn't too bad.
GLENN: Well, I heard you had problem with the sheep.
That the sheep were -- they were not helpful.
MICHAEL: The sheep -- well, the sheep were actually really interesting.
I remember when we first started filming, they -- they put me in sheep training classes.
Because when I get on tape. They have to make sure, that I'm not -- you know, I'm not going to get attacked by one of the sheep. And I'm comfortable around them.
The sheep. First day I show up to this training, and she painted me. And you would think that the guy who plays David, you know, would think of his sheep.
GLENN: No. I don't. I don't. I don't think that's natural. You're an actor. I don't know if that's -- yep, well, they picked me because I'm good with sheep.
MICHAEL: I should get classes from you.
GLENN: I don't know.
MICHAEL: But, no. I mean, it really -- spent a lot of time with the Shepherd.
And he was giving me some really amazing lessons.
He saw that I was having trouble.
And he said, you know, you should stick next to me. Because this sheep, when they see you with the shepherd, they'll know that you're with me.
So they'll never leave my side.
GLENN: It's amazing.
MICHAEL: I want you to spend a lot of time with me. And I he said, oh, okay. And he said, I want you to know another thing: A bad shepherd is a shepherd who is behind the flock. And so you, you're going to be a good shepherd. You're going to show them. You're not going to let them lead you.
You're going to lead them, and you're going to be in the front taking risks and showing them the path.
GLENN: Uh-huh.
MICHAEL: And he is saying this, I think -- I think I'm getting more than just a sheep lesson here. It really helped in terms of understanding who David was as a person. And then his relationship to Christ.
And why -- why David was chosen as king.
GLENN: Is it true that you fasted, before the audition? I mean, you're a Broadway guy.
MICHAEL: Yeah. Yeah. I sent in the first audition. I was really excited about it.
And it was a dream of mine for a long time. You know, one of these dreams, that you don't tell anyone. And you don't think it will ever happen.
GLENN: To play David specifically? Or to be --
MICHAEL: Yeah, to play David. To play David.
GLENN: Really?
MICHAEL: And because I was inspired by the Chosen.
And I wanted to maybe do flashback scenes with a young David, or something.
When I got the audition, and they originally said no. I thought, oh, that would have been a good opportunity.
GLENN: Hmm.
MICHAEL: And I got another audition. I called my mom. And I said, Mom, this doesn't happen often. Can you believe it? She said, Michael, calm down.
The one thing I need you to do. I need you to fast, and I need you to pray.
I said, yes, ma'am.
A week later, I was having lunch with Jon Erwin. And he -- it kind of took off from there.
But, yeah, fasting and prayer.
GLENN: You know, I'm friends with.
I went to school with Jim Caviezel. And I can't remember what grade he was in. Maybe fifth grade, I think. But he went into church, and all by himself.
And he prayed, and he made a pact with God. Let me -- all I want, Lord, is to play you in a movie some day, and I will live my life honorably to be able to be ready, but I want to play you.
And so he told me when Mel called, he was like, yeah, I've been waiting for the call. It's an amazing thing.
MICHAEL: Wow. I didn't know that story. That's beautiful.
GLENN: Yeah. What do you think it is about the story about -- this was the number one show -- number one series on -- on Amazon -- on Amazon Prime this year.
What is it about the series that you think is connecting?
MICHAEL: You know, I -- I think it's different for everybody.
But I'll tell you for me.
The reason why this show means a lot to me, is because, David points us to Christ.
And -- and David is -- is a person.
He to me, is the embodiment to what it means to be human.
And to make mistakes. And find forgiveness.
It's a complex, long story.
But he was a man that -- that -- he's known as the man after God's own heart.
So for people to see that example. To see, to see the man that God loved so much, that Jesus himself was -- son of David.
I think that's what -- they see the Holy Spirit in the show. I mean, that's what I see.
And that's who I do it for.
GLENN: It's -- it's -- it's amazing to me, how -- with the exception of one, the Bible -- every single hero is so deeply flawed.
And David is so good, so good, and then, you know, becomes really, really does one of the worst things I think I've ever read in the Bible. I mean, just really bad.
MICHAEL: Yeah.
GLENN: Are you going to play -- do you have any idea, assuming the ratings are there, how long of the story you're going to tell?
MICHAEL: I really don't know. I mean, we're just trying to get to season two right now in the release.
Hopefully, pray for us, that we can get to season three, and we can keep telling the story.
I don't know what Erwin and Gunn have. What they're picking up. But I pray that we tell as much of the story as possible. I think it's important to see both the good and the bad. Like you said, to see this flawed human being, to see someone make mistakes, and to see them get back up and repent.
And ask for forgiveness. And find grace in God. So we'll see!
Pray for us.
GLENN: You -- I read some place that you were a Broadway guy. And I thought, this career is not over yet.
I mean, are you prepared to always be David?
I mean, the guy who is playing Jesus now. Jim Caviezel said, it took years before he was allowed to play anything else.
And I can't remember the guy who was playing Jesus his whole life. He is Jesus to a lot of people. Are you prepared to this be you for the rest of your life now?
And not, you know, going -- going back and doing other things, if that's the way it is?
MICHAEL: You know what, God has taken me through so much in my life, that I'm sure he's going to get me through this.
And if I'm known as the guy who plays David, I think it's actually a blessing. And I don't know what God has in store, but I trust him.
GLENN: Yeah.
MICHAEL: When that time comes, I will worry about it then. But nor for now, I'm having a great time portraying one of my favorite people.
GLENN: I just have to ask you a personal question. One for me. My daughter wants to be on Broadway. Can you talk her out of it in 30 seconds, please?
MICHAEL: Oh, man, I don't know if I want to talk her out of it.
GLENN: Okay. Well, time for you to go now.
(laughter)
Michael, thank you so much, and we're looking forward -- when does it premiere? Is it this weekend? Is it out?
MICHAEL: Well, episode eight is out on Warner Project on Prime this Sunday. Yeah.
GLENN: Okay. Good. Good.
Well, we'll be watching. Thank you so much, Michael. I appreciate it.
MICHAEL: Thank you so much, Glenn. Have a good one. Take care.
GLENN: You bet. If you haven't seen the first season, you really should see it.
It's really, really good. It's one of those that I started watching, you know.
And I stopped because I was like, wait.
Tania, we should watch this together. And she came home. And so we started watching it, and I think we watched the whole season in one weekend.
It's one of those. It's really good. Season two premieres this Sunday.
GLENN: Let me go to Paul in Pennsylvania. Hello, Paul.
CALLER: Hello, Glenn, I never would have called the show if I didn't have a dream about speaking to you last night, on the phone. So I thought that was profound. Stu will tell you that: If you're dreaming about Glenn, things aren't going well.
GLENN: Wow, you've got to raise your standards, there. My wife doesn't even dream about me, yeah.
CALLER: Well, yeah. I better jump on it. What we talked about on the phone call was George Washington. I'm actually writing my PhD dissertation on George Washington, and I never had a mixture of excitement and heartbreak in my heart like George AI. So I was heartbroken, and I wasn't involved in it.
And so I'm just calling about that, because I don't know. When you're dreaming about Glenn Beck in the phone call, you know, I feel you should jump on it. So...
GLENN: Well, okay. So, Paul, you're getting your PhD in history.
CALLER: Correct.
GLENN: And specifically with George Washington, or just that is your final paper?
CALLER: My -- currently it's American history. My dissertation is on George Washington.
GLENN: That is fabulous. And what did you come away thinking about George Washington, learning about George Washington?
CALLER: Well, I grew up in Pittsburgh, so Washington is all overt Pittsburgh area because of the French and Indian War.
GLENN: Yeah. Yeah.
CALLER: And you kind of wonder how much of it is legend and how much of it is true. And then the more you look into it, you realize, these things weren't written about him, after or during the revolution to, you know, pump him up. These things were actually written minutes or weeks after it had happened.
GLENN: Yeah.
CALLER: What pastor, like Samuel Davies, is riding after the Battle of Monongahela, "This man might be being saved for our future purpose."
GLENN: Right.
CALLER: And that stuff has happened 20 years before the Revolution.
GLENN: Is that --
CALLER: The more you know, the more awe-inspiring it is.
GLENN: Yeah. Go ahead.
It is. Isn't it amazing, you look at George Washington, and I can't believe we lie about his teeth, we lie about the cherry tree when he is the most honest forthright and heroic guy, I think in all of American history. I mean, he is one of a kind.
And we lie about him. And we don't talk about all the things that happened, that are absolutely real and just confounding, miraculously!
CALLER: And "miraculous" is a correct term. It's shocking when you think of all of the instances where his life -- I mean, I know you had Salena Zito on a couple months ago, and she was talking about the incident in Butler, where he was shot at. He was 21 years old.
And then a bullet flies between him and a guy, inches away. I mean, the -- as much as American history gets altered, if he dies before the war, world history is altered.
GLENN: Everything, I know.
So what is the worst thing you could find about George Washington? I could only find that his mother said that he ate a lot of ice cream, and that was too extravagant, his Mother Mary.
(talking over)
GLENN: Not at all. No.
CALLER: Kind of --
GLENN: You know, the more you learn about her, the more I think George Washington's mom, probably sounded a little like that, you know what I mean?
She just --
CALLER: She would essentially sound like her.
GLENN: She's not a likable person.
CALLER: Yeah, probably why he went on adventures so early, just to get out of the house. She kind of chased him out.
GLENN: Yes. Yes.
What's the worst thing you learned about him?
CALLER: I don't know. It's hard -- it's hard to find the dark, when the light is so bright within.
GLENN: I know.
CALLER: Are you aware that one of the reasons that he ended slavery, ended it was a dream he had.
That he was being --
GLENN: Not aware of that.
CALLER: And he -- he told her, I'm rewriting the will, and that's when he's on a deathbed. He brings up the two wills. He brings out the new will that he wrote that freed the slaves after he had this dream!
GLENN: I'm -- where did you get -- what source is that?
CALLER: That is in a book called Imperfect God.
GLENN: I have to tell you, have you seen original sources on it? Is it quoting where it's coming from?
CALLER: Yeah, it does quote. It does quote where it's at. I mean, I have the book on my desk. I don't know exactly where it's from.
GLENN: So, you know, Paul, I would really to get your information. Put him on hold. And get his information. And he should go over to -- I mean, he had a dream. I mean, we should at least pursue this, to see if there's anything there. Seeing that we're building George AI. And that's what you're all about.
You know, there -- it is -- if you can get through college and you want to learn history, I don't know how -- you know, I don't know how Paul did it and made it with his -- with his brain not just Jell-O. You know.
Because this is the difference between -- look, George AI is not going to be -- it's are not going to be complete for a long time.
It has -- there's just too much in there.
But it is going to be a -- a doorway into learning about the Founders in their own words with the founding documents.
You know, when you go to a university, or you learn from history in class, you're -- you're -- you're -- you're trained to quote the interpreters of history, not understand the originators. Instead of -- instead of reading Madison, you're standing there, and you're sitting there. And you're listening to a teacher or a professor trying to explain what Madison really meant.
Well, why didn't I just go to Madison?
I don't want the modern context. I want it in his writings.
Can you imagine, 100 years from now, Trump -- Trump in the history books, how do you think that guy will be remembered, with historians?
How are they going to get -- we can't even -- half the country doesn't even know who he is.
Half the country!
And they're watching him in realtime.
What's the difference? They're not actually watching or listening. They're listening to the interpreters.
If you actually listen to him, if you actually watch him, you learn, that's a completely different guy. There's a show going on, and there's things that he does, that I don't necessarily like. But that's not who he is. That's not what he's doing.
That's -- that's why, first sources are so important. You know, you're not -- you're not -- you're not learning the interpretation. When you read about Washington and the farewell address and Lincoln's second inaugural, you see -- you see men who believed that truth existed outside of them!
Moral and divine, and it was -- it was outside of them. Universities are also teaching that, you know -- I don't know.
Truth is in you!
It's your truth. No. No.
Real truth is outside of me. I don't know how Paul made it through without hating America. You know, because usually you're taught that the Founders were hypocrites.
And you're not reading the original sources. When you read the Federalist papers. When you actually read the words of Frederick Douglass. Not the interpretation of Frederick Douglass. But read the words of Frederick Douglass. You see a guy who is really struggling, trying to figure it out. Not a perfect guy.
Not perfect. Same with the Founders. Not perfect.
They're really struggling. And that's not even understood I don't think in today's world. The struggle for truth, the struggle for thinking. You're not taught to critically think anymore.
You're conform, conform, conform. Write this down, kids. It will be on the test. Parroting is what they want.