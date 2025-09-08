Democrats think their INSANE Trump rants are GOLD

The Democrats need new material, and they know it! In just recent weeks, Democrats have compared the Trump administration to the Handmaid’s Tale, Nazi Germany, the Iranian theocratic regime, and, of course, a stooge of Russia. But meanwhile, the DNC has blacklisted woke terms. Glenn and Stu take a look at the insanity…
GLENN: You know, the Democrats are just losing all kinds of credibility. And people are switching parties. Like they've never switched away from the Democratic Party before.
And here's why: Everybody's favorite Congresswoman Crockett on the DC crime crackdown.
Listen to this.
VOICE: ICE, for the most part, is nothing but a ride. That's all they were supposed to do for the most part, right? Is like, you know what, this person is undocumented, or this person reentered the country illegally. All the things, and then they have ICE holds. And then ICE gets them. So they can -- that's all ICE is supposed to do.
Look at them for a fancy Uber driver for immigrants. That's all they're supposed to do. And they're falling all over each other, injuring each other. Like, we are a joke.
(laughter)
STU: She's awesome.
GLENN: She's with Gavin Newsom. She's fabulous. Can we go to cut three? Here she is on the crime crackdown.
VOICE: Tell me what it's like in DC. Tell me what you think this is really all about.
VOICE: So it's very dystopian to see. It's funny because I used to watch the handmade's tale. And I can't, right?
I never finished. And I can't watch it, because it is too close to reality.
STU: Oh, yeah.
VOICE: And so what we're seeing is this militarization.
And obviously, it started in your state. That was kind of the testing grounds. Going to your state. Going to a black woman, mayor city.
First. And now, you're in yet another black woman-led city.
GLENN: Uh-huh. That's why he's doing it.
VOICE: And taking over. To me, it's going again to the level of racism and hate. That is constantly seen --
STU: Shocking she went there. Wow. What a stunning twist.
That's like M. Night Shyamalan. I would never expect her to go to a racial claim.
GLENN: I know. I know.
Now, let's go to Pritzker, the governor from Illinois.
And what he has to say, about what's going on.
STU: Must we?
VOICE: I built a Holocaust museum, and one thing about that experience that I can tell you when I got the Holocaust survivors for more than a decade to build this museum.
One thing I learned in the process of that, is that it doesn't take very long to tear apart a constitutional republic.
And the Nazis did it in 53 days.
GLENN: No.
VOICE: And our democracy is almost fragile.
GLENN: Started in 1922.
GLENN: And we're seeing it right now. Yes. Who has been tearing it apart, you fat? Anyway. So now we're pre-Nazi Germany, according to him.
Uber drivers. ICE. It's the Handmade's Tale in -- in Washington, DC. It's pre-Nazi Germany in Illinois. And here comes Stacey Abrams to help us with more.
Cut six.
VOICE: I want to tie this back to the abundance agenda. And how you think about blue state power.
If it is true, that he's a grand ayatollah. That mystical power extends. And can be, you know -- he can anoint his -- you know, his profits.
And he can remain this --
GLENN: Okay. Stop. Stop.
STU: It's so good.
GLENN: So we are now -- he is now the ayatollah.
He's Hitler.
STU: Uh-huh.
GLENN: In the handmade's tale. Who is also the mystical ayatollah, who is appointing new prophets.
STU: We have said, it's a lot of energy, Glenn. It's a lot of different roles to pull off.
GLENN: He does. He is covering a lot.
Now, he has also tried to make peace. But Susan Rice, with all of her deep, deep credibility, has something to say about that.
VOICE: It's pathetic. It's been clearly and repeatedly established. Including bit bipartisan Senate intelligence community. Led by Marco Rubio. Did Russia interfere in the 2016 election by disinformation campaigns. By social media efforts. By all sorts of means, short of manipulating the actual vote.
GLENN: She's still pushing it.
VOICE: And that's just a fact now. Obviously, Donald Trump does not like that fact. He does not like the fact that the intelligence community. And the Senate bipartisan intelligence community assessed that this interference was intended to --
GLENN: Stop. Stop. Stop.
STU: Unreal. I can't --
GLENN: How is this still happening?
With no pushback, from what was it? ABC or NBC.
No pushback from NBC. None. Zero.
All of the documentation has come out nap shows she was part of the conspiracy.
She was part of it. She was a ringleader in this. It's now showing all the documents. The facts. There are -- there's this -- this little fantasy, that the Deep State has been pushing.
And then there are the actual documents, written to and by people like Susan Rice, showing, this was all made up!
Wow! So wow.
And that -- and that strange Hitler mystical ayatollah.
STU: And handmade's tale.
GLENN: And handmade's tale. Guy who wants everybody dressed in red robes. Cannot get that stopped. That is so very weird. So weird.
STU: Glenn, you've worked with charities for a long time. You've founded your own. Almost incredible work around the globe.
Would you consider potentially putting together a fundraiser for the Democrats to come up with another literary reference, than the handmade's tale?
Is it possible, we give them a different book, just so they can say that title of it?
Now, I know Jasmine Crockett is, of course, so stupid, she couldn't even act like she read the book.
She only said she was watching the Hulu show. But still, can we get them some reference other than the handmade's tale.
GLENN: Well, they're already doing it. They're already doing it.
When you talk about literary stuff, they're already doing it. Here we go, you ready?
They have now. The DNC has now blacklisted terms that they don't want any of their people using. Okay?
STU: Oh, okay.
GLENN: Now, tell me what these terms have in common.
Blacklisted terms. Privilege. Violence. As in, environmental violence.
Dialoguing.
Triggering. Othering. Microaggression. Holding space. Body shaming. Subverting norms. Systems of oppression. Cultural appropriation. The Overton window. Existential threat to the climate.
Existential threat to democracy. Existential threat to the economy. Radical transparency. Stakeholders. The unhoused. Food insecurity. Housing insecurity. People who immigrated. Birthing person. Cysgender. Dead naming. Heteronormative. Patriarchy. LGBTQIA+. BIPOC, allyship, incarcerated people, and involuntary confinement. Those are the words that the Democrats are now telling their people, don't use any of these words. Those are the words that he forced everybody to use!
(laughter)
So they are reading from a new book. They're just burning their own book.
STU: Hmm.
GLENN: It is absolutely incredible, what is happening right now! Just absolutely nuts.
STU: I don't see how they're going to get through conversations without those words.
Those are the only words they say.
GLENN: I know. I know.
I could just add -- I could just add some conjunctions in there. And I could make that into a speech.