Blog
LatestArticlesVideos
Radio
LivePodcastSerialsStations
TV
Podcasts
The Glenn Beck ProgramThe Glenn Beck PodcastThe Beck Story
Fine Art
Real Estate
Shop
More
AboutCharityBooksSponsorsContact
SEARCH
Live Radio

©2024 MERCURY RADIO ARTS.
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

TERMS OF USE | PRIVACY POLICY

Live

Glenn's Show Prep

Your electric bill is SKYROCKETING because of one MASSIVE changeplay icon
RADIOOctober 29, 2025

Your electric bill is SKYROCKETING because of one MASSIVE change

Electric bills across the country are still going up, despite the prices of things like eggs and gas going down. Glenn explains how AI server farms, built by companies like Microsoft and Amazon, are likely to blame...

Transcript

Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors

GLENN: So can we talk about real issues?

Let me tell you about the coming blackout.

Right now, in the last few days, there is a group of lawmakers in the mid-Atlanta in the Maryland, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey. They're all sounding the alarm. And they're sounding the alarm. Because they believe, and I do too. That the worst power bill crisis in a generation is happening right now. Skyrocketing bills and strained grids.

How is it, this is happening?

We've drilled, baby, drilled. We've put new power plants online. Or old power plants we brought back online. They're saying, part of the problem is all this green new energy crap. Everybody is still saying, we have to have green energy. We have to have green energy. I just want you to hear this out in a second. But because I want to give you the reality of what's going on. Green energy is wonderful, I guess.

But it's absolutely a thing that will set us back hundred years plus. Okay? Green energy does not work for the America of 2000.

It certainly doesn't work today. Every single month, a new server farm is breaking ground somewhere in America. Once a month, that means 12 new server farms every year.

That will snowball. By the end of 2026, you will see them built and breaking ground maybe one a week. What we have so far, not building things small here. Each one of these data centers, which is feeding artificial intelligence, crypto, cloud computing.

They consume as much power as 50 homes all the time.

Told you at the beginning of the hour, Bill Gates has just come out and said, you know what,, you know, global warming is not as bad as you thought it was.

It's so laughable, because it's so transparent.

It's so evil.

It's not as bad as everybody thought it was.

We have to get off this global warming went. But we need power plants, I'll tell you that right now. Why? You know who Bill Gates' partner is? OpenAI. ChatGPT. Okay?

That's his partner. So we know why he's off this bandwagon. Because they're struggling, right now to find enough electricity, for what they're currently running.

Let alone the next generation of systems.

You have Google, Meta, Amazon, that are buying up land in every -- next to every major substation that they can find, because they know what's coming. But wait a minute. They're building it near substations. Wait. Wait.

Hold on. Are you taking the power from my home?

In many cases, yes!

Listen to this. This is from the international energy agency. This is something they just released. Global data center power will double by the end of 2026.

That is equivalent to adding another Japan to our energy demand.

Okay. Another Japan.

And that's just for computers and server farms. Adding Japan.

What are we building to be able to serve that? Not enough. Ireland has just begun restricting the new data centers. Now, here's what's going to happen. You're going to restrict them. And it's going to leave you in the past. Now, maybe you want to be left in the past. And that's what that chalkboard is about.

Maybe you want to be left in the past. But Ireland just said, no more server farms. Don't do it. Parts of the Netherlands. Singapore. Sweden. They are freezing construction now on all server farms. Because the grid can't handle the demand already. Tokyo's grid is so strained by the server farms that they have. Blackouts have already occurred in Tokyo during peak hours.

China, which is building a new coal fire plant. Every week, is rationing power to factories so they can keep the AI data hubs running.

So what happens when we shut down coal and install nuclear. And depend on sunshine and windmills. What happens?

Who's powering the cloud?

PJM. This is mid-Atlantic grid, PJM is one that runs it, one of the largest in the world. They say their grid in the mid-Atlantic is already at the breaking point. They have warned, quote, of critically tight capacity. Meaning, one bad to remember.

One bad heat wave. One bad cold spell. And you've got rolling blackouts.

Okay?

Why? Because the last administration retired reliable fossil fuel plants faster than we could replace them. We didn't replace them.

So we're already behind the eight ball. And now, the surge, and the search for power is on.

In Maryland alone. Energy production has dropped as consumption has surged. Why?

Because of the data centers. Virginia's data center corridor, which is, you know, the economic crown jewel of -- of Virginia. This giant data center corridor that happens in Virginia. It now consumes.

Now, today, you're still figuring out what AI does. Okay?

It now consumes one-fifth of Virginia's total energy output. One-fifth! Today!

Why is your electricity price going up?
Why have eggs gone down? They're back to over a dollar a dozen. Why has gas gone down. It's back to the price it was in 2018, 2019. Why is it that the prices have gone down? Yet your energy costs are skyrocketing?

ChatGPT. Amazon. AI. All the things -- Amazon just fired 30,000 people because they're going to replace them with electric robots and machines and AI. That takes power.

Imagine, you know, what happens to your price of housing, when you import 10 million people?

The price of housing goes through the roof. And nobody can afford a house. What happens to electricity, when the people aren't powered on food or have to live in a house, but just need electricity? When you have all that electricity demand for these AI systems and bots. Of course, the price is going to go through the roof.

Especially if we are at the same time that the -- the demand is going up. We're saying, limit the number of power plants. Let's go all are going to.

If you want green energy and you've known this. We've said this.

It's de-growth. But listen to me carefully. I'm not throwing you under the bus.

If you want green energy, then you have to recognize. And maybe you're fine with this. Probably are. No Bitcoin. No AI. And no modern digital economy. It doesn't exist.

If you want AI. And the server farms. And the EVs. And your self-driving car. Digital infrastructure.

You must start building power plants in your state, right now! The problem is, these two realities cannot co-exist. So we're going to see a split in the country. Okay?

The climate cult, as they're calling it, it's going to run head-long into artificial intelligence. And when that happens, lights go out, in your house. So what do you do? Let me give you two options.

If you live in a state, and you want to go net zero, you now have to demand, right now, that they top proving new server farms in your state, because that is in direct conflict with your green energy.

You cannot live in a state that is building new server farms or is supplying power to server farms across the border to another state. You must pass laws right now. And I'm not for this. But I'm just giving you the option if you're for green energy revolution. You must stop all server farms being built in your state.

Or they will bleed you try! And you must also pass a law saying, we are not selling our electricity, over state lines! For a server farm.

Got to do it. Got to do it now. You cannot run a trillion parameter AI model on fairy dust or solar power. Or wind power.

It doesn't happen.

Now, if you believe in innovation, if you believe in the free market, if you believe in progress. If you believe in AI.

You've got to call your state reps right now. And demand new stable, high output energy plants.

The president is saying, that all of these companies that are building these server farms, must be responsible for their own power.

They must build their own power plant.

You don't get anything from the grid!

But that's not happening.

So you need to go to your state rep and say, they cannot take the grid power.

They cannot take the power from the people. They have to create their own power. And I would say, and, in fact, if they want to do it, they must put some excess power into the grid, because they're the ones that will be able to build the nuclear power plant, not your state. They will! Gas, nuclear, hydro. Whatever it takes, you need to call your state and say, "We want power!" And we want the grids, and we want the server farms.

But if you are apathetic on this or if you're ignorant on this and you don't begin to act now, you are going to be -- you're going to be, you know, at the whims of whoever it is, that's running your state. California, we know which way you're going, but are you building server farms as well?

Because if you are, Utah, you should pass a law. We are not going to sell any more power to California because they will take your power, to fund their server farms, not the people. Their server farms. They will buy more power from you. Which, if they're buying it from you. Do you have enough for your server farms. And your people in your state.
Most likely, no! Unless you are doubling down on energy building, right now. This is the near-term problem.

Believe it or not, by the end of 2026, everybody will be very well aware of what energy is costing them. And what server farms are doing to the stability of our grid.

Unless people act right now. And, you know, it's one to things act at the federal level.

This has to be at your local level.

And, quite honestly, I want the energy in Texas. I am not -- I do not want to ship our energy someplace else for somebody else's server farm, if they're not pulling their own weight on electricity.

Because Texas is going to have server farms out the wazoo.

We are building the power plants. We're not building them fast enough.

But we are building tell me.

And until we know our population, which is growing exponentially. Our population can have the power they need to live, survive, and work!

And the power -- or, the server farms that we are building, they have their power as well.

There shouldn't be any -- there shouldn't be 1 kilowatt that is going across our border!

Especially to states who are green!
But this one is going to be up to you.
The dark side of artificial intelligence: Amazon's 30,000 job cutsplay icon
RADIO

The dark side of artificial intelligence: Amazon's 30,000 job cuts

Amazon, who famously promoted a high hourly rate to gain workers, is now set to eliminate 30 THOUSAND jobs in favor of artificial intelligence automation. This is a prime example of how artificial intelligence can be used in a negative way, and Glenn doesn't think American citizens will take too kindly to this...

Transcript

Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors

GLENN: I want to talk to you about the story that I saw today. Bill Gates says climate change will not lead to humanity's demise. Pardon me?

Wait. Hold on just a second. Let me go back into the records here, and see. Let's see. What has he said? 2015. Climate change is a terrible problem, absolutely needs to be solved. Deserves to be a huge priority. It is the poorer people in tropical zones, who will get hit by climate change, as well as some ecosystems nobody wants to see disappear. The threat of climate change is dire. He said that just two years ago. It will be the greatest challenge the world has ever faced.

We must take it on. We must reach net zero emissions by 2050, to avoid a climate disaster. 2021, to avoid climate disaster.

We need to eliminate emissions from the ways we create electricity, grow food, make things move around, blah, blah, blah. No one will be hurt more by climate change than the world's poorest people. It's already worse than most models predicted.

To prevent climate change scenarios, we need breakthroughs. In key areas. He's now put billions of dollars behind the climate change movement. Now he says, not so bad!

Not so bad! Not so bad!

What the hell just happened?

Okay. What just happened. On a completely unrelated note, let me give you another story today. Amazon, the first company to say, $30 an hour! You come on in, and work in our warehouses, is $30 an hour.

30 is an interesting number, because they just laid off 30,000 people. Why?

Because they're going AI. Okay?

It's all going to be automated. Everything. This is the first -- this -- warning. This is the first -- what do you call that aftershocks, when you get the rumbles before the big earthquake?

You know, it's like pre-shock. Just the quick, quiet, very low on the Richter scale rumble. And you're like, what was that? What was that?

That's an earthquake coming. Things starting to shift. Just a little bit. Not the big one yet. Just a little shift.

STU: Chooses to use the term birth pangs for this.

GLENN: Yeah, birth pangs. Birth pangs are the things you have -- you're just having that first birth pang. Thirty thousand people laid off.

Now, remember, gosh. Think of the money they're saving, because they were paying everybody $30 an hour. Because they were such a great company. They care about people. Until they could replace all the people.

Now, why am I bringing that story up. Next to the Bill Gates story about climate change.

What do those stories have -- what do they have in common at all?

Power! And I don't mean just political or economic power, absolutely. That goes without saying. I mean, energy. The world is starving for energy.

I've got a story for you next hour. And I'm going to show you exactly where you have to be, whether you're for climate change -- you know, we've got to go all green, or we've got to go all in, on server farms. One way or another, I will tell you what you have to do, and it is imperative that you do it, next hour.

But here's what snapped together today: We have been seeing this movement, and I know that the world is about to change, and our system doesn't work. The two parties don't work. It doesn't cover everything. We have been fighting over communism or fascism. Both of them are wrong! Okay. They don't work.

And they've been sold exactly the same way, over and over. Except, global warming. Global warming has been the one thing that has not been out and out Marxist, until it had to be.

And then you're like, okay. All right. We want people to -- we want people to die, because it will save the earth. So we're absolutely, you know, antigrowth.

Okay?

Pretty easy to see what side you are on. At least for me. Pretty easy to see what side you're on.

I am for growth. I am for technology.

I am for an end to this global warming nonsense. Except, I am also pro-earth.

I think we have -- we have a responsibility to make sure we do things that are right for the earth.

I am absolutely pro-pharmaceuticals. Until I'm not pro-pharmaceuticals. Because I think the pharmaceutical companies have gotten out of control.

I am absolutely for doing everything we can, with our farmers, to be able to have them grow and grow food to feed the world. Until we start screwing with the food so much.

It's not really even meat anymore. And we don't really know where it's from. So am I for big ag, or against big ag?

Because I like parts of it. I don't like parts. Am I for the pharmaceutical companies, or against the pharmaceutical companies? Because I like the pharmaceutical companies, until I don't like the pharmaceutical companies.

Am I -- am I for the planet, or against the planet?

I like AI. But I'm also terrified of AI. Am I for AI or against AI?

I am for jobs. I am for people. So how can you be for people if you are AI?

Do you see how none of this works? Do you see how you are -- you are literally. We are already dividing ourselves into. We're being pulled apart.

I don't know. I have another thing I will do next hour. After I tell you the other thing next hour. Hope to get to this other thing. Where you don't know what the truth is anymore.

We are pulling ourselves completely apart. Right?

You don't know what the truth is. You don't know what to believe anymore.

Did Erika kill her husband Charlie Kirk? Please! But there are a lot of people that don't know. They don't know the truth. Why? Why don't they know the truth? Because people who don't believe in anything, will fall for everything! And we don't know what we believe anymore. We going to elect Mamdani?

Yeah. Yeah. Yeah. New York is going Marxist.

Maybe Islamist to some degree.

It's going that way. It's going to happen. So how is that going to work?

Hmm. I brought in a chalkboard. Because I was explaining this to Stu. And, Stu, I want you to help me with this.

Because as I was laying this out for you. It's because -- I want you to know. I divided this chalkboard into two categories. And they are not good or bad.

They just are. Okay? Because there are things that I like on both sides of the chalkboard. But I'm going to show you what you're going to be asked to choose from. Because these are how these two sides are going to end up in the end.

STU: Sort of like a great realignment?

GLENN: Yes. Yes. Okay.

STU: Okay.

GLENN: So on one side, we're going to have the global warming people. Well, I'm not for the global warming people. Because that's all degrowth. Right?

I'm not for that. I am for workers.
And I am kind of anti-AI. I don't want AI to take over everything and control everything.

STU: Right.

GLENN: Correct?

Right?

But at the same time, I am AI and tech driven.

I just announced something with AI, okay?

But I am for ethical AI. Global warming and degrowth?

No, I'm for drill, baby, drill.

But I am -- I am big business. But I'm not big business.

I believe in capitalism. I believe in ethical capitalism. But I don't mind big business. But I have a hard time with, I don't know. Some of these AI companies like Google and everybody else, that now seem to be in better with our government.

I don't want them in bed with our government.

STU: I was going to say, you mentioned Amazon, Amazon is a good example of this.

It's a company that is obviously, very much big business.

Also, seen as capitalism. So do you like that, do you not like that?

There are things that I like about Amazon. There's things I don't like about it.

GLENN: I don't like that. I don't like the fact that they're the government's server farms? I don't like that.

Big Pharma, there's lots of it I like. There's lots of it I don't like. I don't like control and digital IDs.

STU: Uh-huh.

GLENN: I'm anti-Marxist. That drill, baby, drill side, that's anti-Marxist. But it also leans globalist. I'm against that.

But it is for abundance. Growth, growth. Growth.

Abundance. Right?

On the other side, and I'm showing you how these things will line up.

The other side is global warming and key growth. Because it's also going to be pro worker. Anti-AI, anti-capitalist, Marxists.

But it's going to deemphasize degrowth and Marxism. It will be for real food. It will be MAHA. It will be local. It will be free trade. But not really.

Fair trade? Maybe. Maybe.

STU: Yeah.

GLENN: It will be --

STU: This classic free trade seems to align more with the other side.

GLENN: In the end, it will be a local farmers market. In the end, you will need to trade with one another, the way you want to trade. Okay? That's wait it will be sold. And it will be 15 minute cities. It will be 15-minute cities. Because the rest of the world is going to be AI, digital IDs, globalism, tracking everything, and this will be the anti-vat.

And so they will say, I will live in the 15-minute cities.

Remember, it will be growth and Marxism. But it will be packaged in a way, that we don't want to be that. We don't want to be that.

So I'll live in my 15-minute city. I don't need all of that technology. I don't need self-driving cars. I would rather know my neighbor. I would rather walk down the street, get my food, that I know I -- I know I get.

But I won't be able to do those things. But I don't want to do all those things with because I don't want to have the digital ID. Okay?

What you're going to get on one side, is in the end, going to be globalist and fascistic.

Global fascism on one side. The other side will be Marxist de-growth. These -- what I'm presenting to you, is pretty much especially on the Marxist de-growth side, the global warming side. That's going to be a utopia that will never survive. It will never survive. But that's the utopia that people are going to be offered. They are now going to be -- because global warming is now starting to be -- you know, a no-go zone.

It's going to be changed, and it's going to become pro-people, anti-tech, anti-big tech corporations.

It's going to become about anti-pharmaceutical companies. It will be about real food. It will be about health and MAHA. It's going to be about all the things that you probably go, I'm kind of for that stuff.

And the other side is going to be the other side of you that you're for. Well, I'm for capitalism. I'm for progress.

I'm for abundance. I'm for, you know, having energy.

This is the split, that is coming.

And I believe the Marxist global warming side is going to be extraordinarily appealing to a lot of people.

You may even have a -- right now, you'll hear this and go, I'm never going there.

Mark my words. It's going to be very difficult to see the difference of right and wrong.

Because everything is going to blur. On you.

Things that you think you're for, they're suddenly going to be for.

But are they actually for that? And that goes to both sides of this issue.

Because what's not on this chalkboard is the US Constitution.

This is the way the world will split. These are the choices, you're going to make.

Which way do you go?

There is a third way. And it's the US Constitution. That's not on the board. Because right now, that's not popular. No one is talking about it.

How Big Food Companies Fed America a Diet of Lies | Jillian Michaelsplay icon
THE GLENN BECK PODCAST

How Big Food Companies Fed America a Diet of Lies | Jillian Michaels

Glenn Beck sits down with fitness icon Jillian Michaels to expose how modern culture has turned self-destruction into a virtue. What started as a call for kindness has become a “culture of death," where truth is labeled hate, and lies are celebrated as love. From the body positivity movement co-opted by Big Food, to the rise of victimhood as moral superiority, Beck and Michaels uncover how empathy has been weaponized to control people, dull responsibility, and destroy health — physically, emotionally, and spiritually.

Watch Glenn Beck's FULL Interview with Jillian Michaels HERE


The REAL danger of Democrats' shutdown: Hungry children and chaosplay icon
RADIO

The REAL danger of Democrats' shutdown: Hungry children and chaos

The federal government is still under a shutdown and the responsibility falls directly on the Democratic Party. Glenn Beck explains why he believes the Democrats haven’t agreed to a continuing resolution yet and why it could soon get dangerous for average Americans as airports and the SNAP program remain unfunded…

Transcript

Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors

GLENN: So the federal government is -- has remained closed because they will not pass a continuing resolution, a clean CR as they call it. And the responsibility of that failure falls directly on one of the two major parties. And that party is the Democrat Party.

The political -- the political speak is echoing through the halls of Congress. Our military is now being funded by private dollars. Can you believe it?

This week, is the week air traffic controllers will stop receiving a paycheck. And so will be at the mercy of people who will be like, I'll work for free.

And worst of all, deep in America's neighborhoods, children are going to go to bed hungry. Now, I am not a fan of big, social programs. I think the welfare system that we have created in this country has done nothing for poverty. And all of the stats bare it out. Zero for poverty. In fact, it may have even gotten worse. But the party that purports to represent the weakest among us. The ones that are like, they want your children to starve in the middle of the street.

The ones who represent the weakest are the ones refusing to keep the lights on, or now to secure the food on the table for the poor and the vulnerable.

Literally, the poorest among us. The children they're saying, will starve to death. They are going to take the food out of their mouth. And it reveals who they really are. Okay? What matters to them.

Their inaction is truly a choice. And it's -- it's the condemning of the poor, that they say they're for through these government programs.

I say, that's not the way to do it. They say, it is.

But now, they've -- after they've enslaved people on these government programs, they're just yanking the carpet out. So here's what's actually happening: On October 1st, the federal government entered shutdown because Congress failed to pass a full year appropriations. Or a stopgap, CR, continuing resolution, to fund the essential programs.

The Republicans had been there the whole time. Saying, pass this. Pass this.

We can even do a two-week or four-week. Let's keep government functioning. But they won't do it. Now, among the programs at risk now, beginning in November 1st is the nation's primary food aid mechanism. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. You know, SNAP.

The one the Democrats said, they had to expand under Obama.

Now, according to the most recent data, SNAP is serving an average of 42 million people every single month.

That's 12 percent of all of the people that live here in the United States, in fiscal year 2024.

Okay?

12 percent.

And the US Department of Agriculture as has now said, okay. We don't have the contingency funds.

The ones we do have, can't legally be used to cover normal monthly SNAP benefits in the funding gap. The president has tried to do everything he can. But the court system just keeps shutting him down.

And I don't want to give the president more power, to be able to do whatever he wants. Okay?

Fund the government. Now, here's the implication. As early as next week, millions may no longer receive their benefits. Or they will face the delay and a reduction. We know, because we've gone through this over and over again. These are always partisan standoffs. But we're now witnessing where the Democrats are weaponizing hunger.

The SNAP program traces all of its roots back to the Democrats, the food stamp era of the 1960s and 1970s. By 2020, it was helping over 40 million people. Now, the previous shutdowns have delayed benefits. Okay?

But not endangered the monthly food assistance to tens of millions of people, directly.

Shutdowns are supposed to be a bureaucratic interruption. That's why I celebrate shutdowns.

Okay?

I don't want basic programs to be cut. But I do love the fact that we can look at the government and say, wow, a lot of you seem to be noncritical! Or nonessential employees.

But now we have a shutdown that threatens to pull the food out from American children!

I say this kind of with glee, because they've always said, "We want to harm children," and none of us want to harm children.

But the Democrats are actually going out, by choice. It is their choice, to pull funding they say is absolutely necessary to feed children in America. And they're okay with it!

This is the party of social compassion, remember. They have in recent years, accused Republicans of refusing to negotiate. Being unwilling to compromise on budgets.

Being unwilling to compromise on continuing resolutions. You know, on -- on just, you know, at least funding the basic floor, for the vulnerable!

And yet, the Democrats are now leading us into the longest shutdown in our history!

And they are knowingly using hungry children and babies to do it. And why are they doing it? Why are they doing it?

Let's be honest. Chuck Schumer is doing it, so he's not primaried by the left wing of his own party. That's what this is really all about. Okay? And this contradiction matters. When you accuse the other side of refusing to negotiate, yet, withhold life support for children. Your moral vacuum is a little stark and clear.

Now, because of the shutdown, USDA warns, 42 million have I seen may not receive SNAP benefits in November. In Texas alone, that means 3.4 million people who depend on SNAP are now being told the state is monitoring the situation. But the state of Texas may not be able to guarantee November benefits. And we're a state in good shape.

Imagine what's going to happen in California or in Illinois.

Virginia's governor has declared a state of emergency in the anticipation of the loss of federal food benefits. So what does this actually mean in human costs? Well, let's just take the Democrat's word for it.

We know families are already living on the margin. Children are relying on the kindness of the system. The system is not kind. We've told you forever, the system does not -- it cannot love you.

It doesn't care about you. The politicos in Washington, they don't actually care about you.

And we are seeing this now, with the Democrats!

This means, the food banks are going to be swamped. But food banks are already low.

Now, these are the ones who are bearing the burden of the political gains.

Further, now, listen to this. See who this might help. When food becomes scarce for families. What happens?

Stress rises.

That means, if you have stress, that means you're going to have more suicides. More sick people.

More people using the hospitals.

Theft is going to increase. And public unrest may brew!

Gee. Now who would want that? Except, all of those Democrats who are sewing the seeds of revolution.

Pushing for chaos in the streets. And taking officers on the field, while putting criminals back into the game?

The seeds of desperation have been sewn by this party. And what are they doing?

They're turning up the heat. And then what his this mean? If the government doesn't pay for this. That means the states have to pay for it. Which will make all of our states more vulnerable. Because they'll all have to dip into their rainy day fund.

Which makes, what?

All of our states more vulnerable.

Also, Chuck Schumer isn't primaried.

You can't wait for a political restoration when one of the political parties does not want restoration. You know, one party is not looking for common sense. In fact, one party is pushing for shooting those you disagree with. While funding Colour Revolutions in our own cities.

You know, while -- while everybody is trying to stop this -- this one guy, Melon, who is -- is sending a check for $130 million to pay for our military, all the short -- the shortfall for our military. $130 million personally coming out of his paycheck. What are they doing? They're spending almost $300 million on a No Kings rally. Hmm.

Which one is in favor of America, and which one is not?

You can't rely on a party that refuses to pass a clean funding bill, when they actually say out loud all the time, that the ends justify the means.

By the way, for those who don't get that. Maybe you soon will. The ends justify the means.

What does that mean? Well, to clarify. It's playing out right now.

That it's okay for people to suffer. It's okay if your plane is delayed or cancelled in the next few days.

It's okay for military families who are struggling already. Are pushed deeper into debt and despair. And children literally going to bed hungry.

Wake up, hungry, and then go to school hungry.

They know what is at stake.

But their plans, their goals.

Their primary election is more important. That's the ends, and it justifies all of the things that will happen. And all the things that will happen in our society. Every plane that's delayed.

Everybody that goes further into debt.

And every child that doesn't have food because their beloved SNAP program that they have enslaved people on, is now broke.

So here's what we have to do. First of all, you have to make sure that everyone. If you're traveling, the minute these airports start to fall apart and be your plan is cancelled or delayed because people aren't being paid. And so they're not showing up for work.

You make sure everyone knows that that's because Chuck Schumer didn't want to have -- be primaried by AOC. Okay?

Call your Democrat representative.

Anyone who is struggling to put food on the table. Anyone who knows of a hungry child. After helping them, call your Democrat representative, and say, "Enough is enough here."

But I would like to suggest something even further: And I'll share that with you, in 60 seconds.

So I'm going to ask you to do what you always do. And you do best. Get involved, and help in a real way. Our communities are going to suffer for a myriad of reasons. And right now, if you're living in a military town, they're already suffering. They're already suffering.

We have to rally our own communities. So our food banks all around the country are -- are going empty.

And we haven't even hit anything yet.

If the Democrats allow this to go through Thanksgiving, it will probably go through Christmas. That is going -- that will devastate the economy, that will -- we'll all be looking at food banks soon. Okay?

So we need to stock up our local food banks. You need to get your church involved. Get everybody involved. If your children has a food bank, please, deliver food to the local church. Okay?

We need to reach out to schools. We need to mobilize our churches, our civic groups, our community centers. We need to make sure that no one is going to bed hungry because of political inaction. This is our job in the first place. This is our church's job in the first place. But they have enslaved about 43 million people on food stamps. It's got to stop. It has to stop.

But you don't just -- you don't take a heroin user. And, oh, no more heroin user for you. You've got to have a plan. Well, there is no more plan. So it comes back to us.

Food is being used as a weapon. So we have to disarm that weapon. Because this makes that difference. You might say, well, you know what, those people can work. Or whatever it is you might say in your head. This is going to cause civil unrest, and you're already seeing it. The seeds are being planted online already. And if they don't give us our money, and they're not talking about the Democrats. They're talking about Donald Trump. They don't give us our money, well, then it's time take action ourself.

And you will see an increase in theft. You will see an increase in disillusionment. You will see an increase in violence in the streets.

It will happen. So let's disarm that. By doing the right thing ourselves. With kindness. With service. And responsibility.

Let's show people, that, you know, there is one side that actually cares about the poor. We always do! We're always there.

Let's demonstrate leadership when everybody else wants to demonstrate, I don't even know what.

You know, when the left fails to act, let us be the act.

When food becomes a bargaining chip, let's render it bulletproof, by putting some meals in some hands. Let's be seen doing real good. Politics be damned.

Principles are what matters.

You know, I can't believe all of these years, they've been saying, and they want your children to starve.

And they are -- I mean, I heard a Democrat this weekend say, we know this is going to cause pain. But it's important.

Really?

Because you have said when we're not talking about things like this, when we're talking about just not increasing the spending. Not decreasing. You're telling us, that we always want hungry children to starve.

You are literally taking the only safety net away, that they have. That you created. And enslaved them with.

I'm sorry. But, you know, an empty belly doesn't know compromise.

It doesn't.

We have to stand in the breach, while Congress stands idle.

How do you not pass a clean CR when food?

I mean, that's the minimum of decency, isn't it?

When they refuse, and I don't know when people will get this. What they're saying is, "We don't really care. We care about our politics more."

Enough is enough. Enough is enough. We'll do our part. We should feed the hungry in the first place.

We should support children.

We need to lean into service, a little bit more. And disarm the politics of hunger by living higher than politics, principles of love and responsibility.

I mean, it's -- it's clear, how truly little they care, for those at the bottom.

Time to carry the -- the torch for the powerless.

You know, I knew John huntsman, a good friend of mine. And in 2008, he almost lost his petrochemical company. He almost lost everything.

Had to mortgage everything. And everything was on the line. And when he finished to the banks. Now, I need a -- now I need a loan for charity. And the bank went, charity?

We don't loan for charity. And he said, I have promised millions of dollars to these charities. And they said, just tell them to wait. You're in a bad situation.

He said, "I'll tell you what, why don't I take you to the homeless shelter, and you tell the homeless to wait. Why don't I take you to the battered women's center with, and you tell them, 'Hey, there will be a place for you, so you can get away from your abusive spouse next month.' You tell them that."

He mortgaged literally his house and everything else, just to make his charitable contributions. That is a man of real principle. That is -- that's the way we should all live our life. First principles. Not asking you to mortgage the house. Just, if you have extra food, share it. Be aware.

So we don't have revolution on our streets.

My new AI project will change EVERYTHING about educationplay icon
RADIO

My new AI project will change EVERYTHING about education

Glenn started TheBlaze (now ‪@BlazeTV‬ ) to disrupt and transform the media industry. Today, he can gladly say, mission accomplished. So, Glenn makes a major announcement about his next big project, The Torch, which aims to bring that same disruption and transformation to our education system starting in January 2026. Glenn dives further into what The Torch is, as well as what this means for his time at Blaze Media.

Be the FIRST to learn more about The Torch by signing up for Glenn's free newsletter HERE

Transcript

Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors

GLENN: Hello, America. Well, the time is finally here that I can talk to you about the Torch and what it is and when it begins, and what it all means.

So the day is finally here where I can talk to you about all of this. And my next phase of my career. So if you don't mind, just give me a few minutes to speak on from a personal and professional note.

When I began TheBlaze, years and years and ago.

The world looked extraordinarily different, than it did.

The left owned all the airwaves. The networks. The studios. The universities.

You know, if you didn't seat world their way, you just weren't welcomed in it.

And you weren't going anywhere.

At the time, when I was dominating those airwaves. The left told me, you want to say those -- you just go on the internet and do a podcast.

At a time when a podcast didn't mean anything. It was a joke if you were a podcaster at the time.

At the time, nobody had really figured out the -- the podcast.

Nobody had even considered live subscription networks.

With real talent, that could not just be heard and survive, but could dominate and thrive.

So when I left Fox, I never forget, Roger ails, he told me, he said, the internet is a fad.

I said, I don't think that it is. And the left had thought that they had won. That I had been banished into the wilderness into something called podcasting. On my last show, I said to the left that you will pine for the days when I was only on for one hour every day on Fox news.

But as usual, they lacked vision and they didn't see what I saw. And what I saw was freedom.

Entire networks and generations of new voices, that would finally be set fee with. That would not have to climb that impossible ladder that I had to climb!

Out of that wilderness came TheBlaze.

And through these doors, walked the next generation of truth-tellers.

And they're still walking through these doors.

Let me just name a few. And I will leave a lot of people out, and I apologize. But buck Sexton, Lawrence Jones, now at Fox, Allie Beth Stucky, who is the Wall Street Journal today, as being The leading women's voice for the conservative movement.

Dana Loesch. Will Cane. The first time that Matt Walsh of appeared on television, it was with me, on what was then called GBTV. And my own personal fave, whose career got a start from a nobody to now the Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth. No one had ever built a live subscription-based network of independent thinkers. It hadn't been done. It hadn't even been dreamed of. No one had ever streamed across radio and television. And online, simultaneously, and -- and based it on online.

And to do it, we had to invent new things! I mean, the infrastructure didn't exist. We had to partner at the time with Major League Baseball to be able to do it. Because no one else, but Major League Baseball had even thought of it.

Today, if you look around, at the landscape, things have dramatically changed. Megyn Kelly. Tucker Carlson. Ben Shapiro.

The biggest names in news. All online. All independent.

And it's because of you, seeing the future and going, I -- I think that might change the media. And together, we brought the networks to their knees.

It's funny, because now it's becoming full circle. You know, one of them that they drove out, Bari Weiss is now being welcomed back as a conquering hero, newsroom savior at CBS News. It's crazy.

But for me, my part of this mission is complete. I wanted to start TheBlaze. I wanted to create this ecosystem.

And we did. Media now has really capable voices, minds, and hands, to do things.

And the Blaze is at -- hitting new heights, every single month.

And I can now turn what I want to do, which is my next disruption and my next creative venture.

Because as a nation, we are -- we are now suffering from a lack of true education, true individual empowerment, and true nongovernmental rescue. So let me start with education.

In January, I am launching the Glenn and Tania Beck Foundation for American history. It is a privately funded trust, that will continue to do in accelerated fashion what I began almost 20 years ago. For nearly two decades, I have been collecting the physical evidence of America's soul, the -- the documents. The letters. The artifacts that tell the true story of who we are.

And it's amazing to me, after 20 years, how big this thing has gotten. And how few people even in my own audience really know what it is. Because we haven't really unveiled it, except in glimpses here and there. But with the help of David Barton and Wall Builders, that library has now become the third largest private collection of founding documents in the world.

It is surpassed only by the Library of Congress and the National Archives. It houses and also preserves the largest collection of pilgrim and Jamestown documents and items in the world.

The entire collection now contains well over a million documents and items of evidence, of the greatness of the American experiment, as well as our scars and our mistakes.

But it is definitive proof of our beginnings. This library is proof that America was founded on Judeo Christian values. It is proof that our mission was not slavery, but freedom for all mankind.

It is proof that while we have committed terrible wrongs, we have also accomplished miraculous things. It is proof that our story began, not in Jamestown, but in Plymouth, Mass. It is proof that when science divorces itself from moral truth, darkness follows, and usually profound darkness. From the race hygiene laws, born here in America.

That inspired the Nuremberg laws in Nazi Germany. To the American eugenics society that lit the path for Mengele's horrors.

History repeats itself.

If it doesn't, it at least rhymes, again and again and again.

And once again, we are fighting the same ancient evil. The culture of death.

But it library is proof that man can rule himself. That Tesla was the genius, not Edison. That some Native American tribes were glorious and peaceful. While others were bloodthirsty and slave owners. No different than the English that came to Jamestown.

Over the last three years, my team has spent hundreds of thousands of dollars and hundreds and thousands of man-hours, digitizing this unparalleled archive.

And in the last year-plus. I have been working on building something the world has never seen before.

What was once contained and still physically is, in a tornado-proof vault, and then another, they call it a mountain here.

But I call it a Texas hillside. And a third location. A granite valuate in the Rocky Mountains.

All of this history is now also contained in a digital vault.



So these facts and artifacts will never ever be lost. Unless you want to shut down the entire internet.

But more than just preservation. Which was my first goal.

We have now created the first independent, proprietary, AI-driven American historical library.

And it is as you will see, next year, complete with its own librarian.

We call him George.

George is built from the writings of George Washington himself. The writings of the Founders. The thousands of sermons that they heard from their church pulpits. The books that they -- they read. And the principles they lived by.

He could find any artifact, any document, any speech, and delivered it to you as evidence, that what you were taught in school, was either misguided, out of ignorance.

A half-truth. Or most likely an out-and-out lie.

He will also be able to teach the Constitution.

He will teach the Federalist papers. The civics.

American history in a way that no one has -- has even thought of.

No one has ever generated. And it can generate it all without hallucination, as it is all contained within a secure, isolated server, where every document is memorized verbatim.

That is different.

It means, that that approaches half of all of the digital data humanity produced in the entire 1990s, combined.

This is not ChatGPT. This is not Wikipedia. This is verified, factual, memorized, first source truth.

Powered now by proprietary technology. And the grates private collection of American history ever assembled. And this is only part of what I'm announcing today.

So this enormous library featuring our librarian George, that will be able to teach you and your family in ways, you cannot imagine. But will be able to soon!

And on separate servers, we have digitized over 30 years of my life's work. Every book. Every radio show. Every episode. Every special.

Every speech. Every bit of research.

Sourced and documented research, with historic verification, and that, too, will be ready to teach you anything you might need from the rise of the caliphate to the structure of our government. From economic truth, to the funding networks of the left, from George Soros to Arabella Advisers.

We're working with two new sets of researchers that have come into the fold for what I'm launching for the torch, next January.

You will be very excited. These two researchers.

You know who they are. Their teams. And we are putting some stuff together, that will first be turned over to the FBI.

And then made into a special for you.

But all of this will be on demand.

All verified. And all powered by the torch.

Which is going to be a new tool. A new app, that will be found at GlennBeck.com.

It's going to be released on January 5th.

I would ask that you would sign up for my free email newsletter at GlennBeck.com. Right now. That way, we can alert you. You can be one of the first to become a founding member, when the app is released.

But this is the next chapter. This is the final chapter of my career. To try to restore curiosity. Try to restore the ability to ask questions about history. And then get honest results back without any bias. Just based on actual documents.

And all of it begins appropriately at the beginning of the 250-year of our nation's founding.

Now, so you know, the show, this show, that you hear. The radio show, will still be heard on radio and on Blaze TV. And Blaze TV is going on. It's going to be announcing some new and very exciting expansion very soon.

But you will find all of the extras at the Torch app at GlennBeck.com. And even this show on the app, is going to have a completely new addition that is -- we're kind of -- we're in beta testing right now. I hope, it's going to be shocking in its -- in its usefulness. But beginning January 5th, rolling out over the next 12 months, you will find new history shows. New deep dive investigations. And most importantly, you will find perspective, honest history, and hope.

And we begin the year with two brand-new podcasts. One of them is America's story. It's a year-long celebration of our 250th birthday.

It is the original story, and it is really, really, really good. In the months ahead, we will also go where others cannot go or will not go digitally or literally.

Next year, Mercury One. The Nazarene Fund. And the American journey experience. Three of my journeys that you have helped build. Are expanding their mission as well.

And beginning in the first quarter of next year, I'm personally going to take you into the heart of Islamic darkness. That's going to be one of the things that we really delve into deeply.

The Islamization of the entire west!

And I will be taking you into the killing fields of Nigeria. Where Christians are being slaughtered by Islamist militants and militias, in the largest Christian slaughter in human history.

We will be there.

And I will take you to the places most people don't know about. Or won't cover.

And I will take you to the cliffs, the world is about to jump off of, without anyone even knowing that that is a live.

A cliff.

And that will be Nigeria, also, the front lines of South Korea, where communism is threatening to swallow another free ally, probably in the next 24 months.

To the places where faith and truth and freedom are under siege.

And we don't need more despair.

We need more action. And we need it to be bold and decisive. And you will be a part of that. We are not going to just take you and show you problems.

We're going to be offering solutions.

You'll be part of a movement, that will rescue and rebuild and redeem.

I've been working on this for a while. And I've been praying all the time. Just tearing myself apart.

And just a couple of weeks ago, I felt somebody was giving me a blessing.

I felt strong for the first time in my life, I know why I was born.

And in that, I realize, I don't have a lot of time to waste.

And -- and I have a lot of work to do. I want -- I would love to help you find your reason, you were born. Because we all have to. The Torch is not just a platform. The Torch is a mission. And it is a mission to illuminate. It is a mission to bring light where there is darkness.

It is a light to guide those in darkness to safety. And this is my next and final step in my career. And it is the culmination of everything that I have done and built from Fox to TheBlaze. From my first item of American history, to now the largest private library in the country.

From radio to TV to books, to now history itself.

This is the moment that I tried to pass the Torch to you. And founding memberships are going to be open soon. And I would love for you to be a partner with us. And I am asking you one last time, to help me build something to change the world for good.

We've done it once before. We've done it actually several times together. But the truth still matters. And the torch of Lady Liberty. The torch of truth must never, ever go out.

So this is the Torch. And it begins in January. January 5th. Sign up for my free email newsletter. You will be given the first opportunity to become a founding member of this very ambitious project, to make history once again by sharing history. In new and game-changing ways. The Torch, at GlennBeck.com. Begins January 5th.

(music)

Let's change the world yet again.