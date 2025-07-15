Has Elon Musk Gone TOO FAR with Insane New 'GROK 4' AI System?

“Just The News” CEO and Editor in Chief John Solomon joins Glenn to explain the FBI’s new investigation into an “ongoing conspiracy by the Deep State and the Democrats” over the past 10 years. Could this investigation finally give us justice and answers on stories like the Russian collusion narrative, the raid on Mar-a-Lago, and the cover-up of Joe Biden’s mental decline? It might come down to Pam Bondi, he argues …
Transcript
Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors
GLENN: John Solomon, welcome to the program. John.
JOHN: Good to be with you.
GLENN: Hey, I just looked at the last time you were on with me was 2023. And I keep thinking, we have to have John Solomon on, more than that.
JOHN: I would love it. Count me in, any time you want.
GLENN: You are the best.
Okay. So I saw this report, and give me some hope. I so desperately want to believe, John.
Give me some hope.
JOHN: Yeah. Listen, this is a very real thing. The FBI has opened a predicated investigation. That means, there's enough evidence to support a belief that crimes occurred.
GLENN: Uh-huh.
JOHN: Viewing the last ten years as an ongoing conspiracy, an ongoing conspiracy by the Deep State Democrats to protect Democrats from possible criminal prosecution, people like Hillary Clinton and Hunter Biden and Joe Biden.
And to foist upon Donald Trump and his supporters. Investigations that weren't warranted by the evidence. And when I go through that, you can cycle through this. At the end, put a very clear pattern and time line.
Hillary couldn't get that off, on the email cases, even though the FBI got new intelligence early. Just a few weeks ago, before James Comey cleared her. That said, maybe there was a criminal matter. They ignored it.
They cleared her, on the same day, they start working towards putting Donald Trump under the boat. This Russia collusion investigation.
Fast forward to 2020.
There are three events that protect Democrats
The effort to call Hunter Biden's laptop disinformation, the impeachment scandal to make it look Donald Trump had a Ukraine problem when it was Joe Biden. And in August of 2020, the FBI gets an extraordinary piece of evidence, that China is trying to hijack the election. By creating bogus mail-in ballots for Joe Biden.
And they don't investigate. They pull back. And actually turn a blind eye to it.
Then you go all the way down to 2022. Jack Smith stuff. Joe Biden. Sticking the prosecutors on Donald Trump. When he himself has a classified document. And instead, they will project that on Donald Trump.
And you go all the way to '24, where Joe Biden's mental decline is covered up by the White House, to try to influence the election. Kash Patel's document. Or the FBI's document treats this as an ongoing conspiracy. Now, why is that important?
It allows you to go back and charge events that are outside the statute of limitations. And you can do this in DC. Many of the overt acts occurred in Florida, with the raid of President Trump's home. So you could potentially have a grand jury in the trial in Florida, where the jury is probably more likely to consider the evidence fairly.
GLENN: Okay. I don't want to get my hopes up. John, I heard this in the ongoing conspiracy, that that is remarkable. That will take care of everything that we have -- I mean, because nobody has been prosecuted. For anything.
And you just -- and you just list a lot of really important possible crimes.
And most of those are past the statute of limitations. But if they say this is an ongoing conspiracy, they can go all the way back, past that statute of limitations. And charge everybody.
However -- oh. And the other good part is, you could possibly do it in Florida.
So if you're not doing it in Washington, DC, or New York, you have a chance of actually a fair trial.
But we have been let down over and over and over again.
JOHN: Oh, yeah, many more times, than we've ever been given -- a moment --
GLENN: Right.
JOHN: I think this is going to turn on two very important events, in the next week or two. The first is, well, Pam Bondi appointed a special prosecutor, to give them the full authority and resources they do. You can't do this at the FBI, while you're also trying to stop criminals.
GLENN: Yes.
JOHN: You have to break this off. Give a person to focus on this full-time to do it. You panel that grand jury, and then treat this as a real investigation.
The second is there are two pieces of evidence.
It's remarkable given all the Russiagate. And other documents that we've gotten.
That these two highly classified documents have ever been released. But they are the admission point.
They are the events that would help the jury understand the beginning of the repetition of this pattern. In -- there is a set of documents. The inspector -- DOJ, inspector general report. Hillary Clinton being let off, in the email scandal.
That shows, that just before James Comey cleared her, the intelligence came in and suggested there was a serious criminal matter. And the FBI chose under James Comey not to investigate them.
The Democrat gets off in the face of perhaps really damning evidence. The second piece is a document --
GLENN: Wait. Wait. Wait.
Do we know what that evidence was?
JOHN: We only have the description of Chuck Grassley in one letter. Chuck Grassley has spent eight years trying to get this information released, and I think he is about succeed with President Trump. But basically they say, our intelligence came in. The FBI should have investigated, and it didn't. Instead, it just waved a magic wand and exonerated Hillary Clinton.
We don't know more than that. It's highly classified.
I believe it's top secret, compartmentalized level, so it's sensitive. But I think Chuck Grassley may have the president's attention, and this may happen. Now you know that maybe Hillary Clinton, there's another piece of evidence, that we didn't know about that Hillary Clinton perhaps got off on -- in fact, she might have been prosecuted. That establishes Democrats getting off, like Hunter Biden afterwards. All the other things happening. The flip side is that a piece of evidence. That John Durham, the special prosecutor, who tried to indict on DC but couldn't get them convicted. He writes in his final report about the Clinton planned intelligence. It's an intercept of the United States intelligence. Intercepted, in July, before -- before the FBI opened up the clearly corrupt crossfire hurricane investigation.
An unwarranted investigation of Russia collusion. A couple of days before that, the US intelligence community intercepts that Hillary Clinton had personally approved a plan, to hang a Russian shingle on Donald Trump's campaign. So basically create a scandal, to make it look like Russia is trying to help Donald Trump win the election, so they can get by Hillary Clinton's own Russia problems.
Remember, Bill Clinton, the 500,000-dollar speech fee from Russia. They got all the money for the foundation from Russian interest.
So the government knows before it opens up on Donald Trump, before it opens up on Donald Trump, that Hillary Clinton is concocting the very thing they are about to investigate.
And they go ahead and proceed with that.
Now, we don't know what the intercept is specifically. But if we get that released, and John Durham clearly was begging for it to be released in his report.
Those two pieces give us the ignition of this recurring cycle. Of let Democrats off. And pin down Republicans with a bogus scandal.
GLENN: The FBI has both of those?
JOHN: They do.
Well, they're both, believe it or not, in classified annexes of the report.
So the first one is in the possession of the justice department inspector general. He got access to that -- that intelligence. And that would be the easiest place to declassify from.
Pam Bondi and the president could do that. The second is in the John Durham Report.
He also created a classified annex to his report, that has that explosive Clinton planned intelligence. So Pam Bondi and the president could do that. The FBI is well aware of this.
It's part of the reason why Kash Patel and the FBI opened up the conspiracy case. But unless you can share it with the grand jury because it's declassified, you can keep the grand jurors in the dark in what may be two of the most explosive pieces of evidence, we haven't had!
GLENN: What makes you believe -- I'm really trying. I'm trying -- I'm trying to keep hope alive here.
What -- what makes you believe that this will actually happen.
JOHN: Oh, listen. I'm a reporter.
I start with a cynical look on everything. I do not know that if it will happen. I do know the events that they identify in the story, have happened.
Now, the investigation was opened about three months ago, by the FBI.
I had talked to some people that were consulted by the Justice Department.
Would you consider being a special counsel. Or deputy special counsel.
Now, remember, special counsels have to be Senate-confirmed so it would be better to have the US attorney and if you don't have a US attorney, maybe you go and name someone who is a cabinet secretary, who is a former prosecutor. Lee Zeldin at the EPA was a prosecutor earlier in his life.
He's Senate-confirmed. He was part of the team that broke the Russia collusion, delusion, out in the public.
GLENN: Wow.
JOHN: What if you named him and you just sped things up?
Those are the things that have happened. Now, the only reason I will believe it is if Donald Trump declassifies and Pam Bondi appoints the special counsel. Well, see if they do that, it won't take long.
Listen, this is not rocket science.
They can do this tomorrow, if they chose to.
GLENN: Do they have to do it before the statute of limitations runs out on people?
JOHN: Well, a lot of the events. Comey it goes back to '16. They would be wrapped into a conspiracy.
You can bring them forward.
There are plenty of events that have occurred in 2022, '23, and '24 that keep the statue alive for several years.
The raid on Mar-a-Lago, over the objections of the FBI. That could be an -- the -- there's a very small window left. On the China intelligence. The China intelligence comes in, in August.
That's still about six or eight weeks out.
If you open the investigation now, you might be able to toll the statute on that.
But there are several events that occurred between 2022 and 2024. The cover-up of Joe Biden's mental decline. That keep a long window for a special prosecutor to bring the whole kitchen in. This is basically a kitchen sink conspiracy case.
But that's how you point out to the mob, back in the '80s and '90s with Rudy Giuliani. You can tie them together. There are several years of statutes that are part of the alleged conspiracy. So they have time to do this.
But time is ticking, and it's up to President Trump and Pam Bondi. If they want to pursue what Kash Patel started. Just announce it this week. Get it going!
GLENN: Is there any reason you can think of, that Donald Trump would not want to do this?
JOHN: I haven't talked to him yet. I will try to interview him the next day or two, if they will allow me to. But I would like to find out. Would you declassify it?
What do you think about it?
At the end of the day, the president usually will keep my hands off the Justice Department. So it will come down to Pam Bondi, who has had a bumpy start to her tenure, for sure.
GLENN: You think?
JOHN: But at the same time, you know, she is smart. She understands things.
This could be a gift horse just showed up at her door. And if she runs with it, I think the American public will get an accounting that they've never gotten for it. Potentially, some of these bad actors, who had a fight, but they just kept going over and over again. Commit a crime.
Adjust the crime on the other guys. Create a false scandal. They did that several times.
Now is that time to unravel that. Great punishment so it doesn't -
GLENN: John, I -- I started the podcast earlier today with a phone call from somebody who I think really expressed what a lot of us are feeling.
About the Pam Bondi, you know, debacle here on Epstein.
And he said, look, there's nothing more important than crimes against children.
And all of our guts are saying, this is -- there's something really wrong here.
And now we're being told to shut up and sit down.
And we're -- and we're being told this, without giving us, as he said, help me believe. I want to believe.
Help me believe. What is your take on the Epstein thing? And why it's -- I mean, is it just Pam Bondi that has bungled this thing, or was it?
JOHN: Listen, the FBI has turned in everything it has. There's no doubt about that. I've done reporting on that.
I think Pam Bondi simply raised the expectation of this, maybe to have a Fox News moment, or just to have one of those excitement moments.
And wasn't well-prepared. And so overstated what was there. And then they've been rolling backwards ever since.
Now, I think there are two places that president Trump, Pam Bondi, and the American public could benefit by focusing on.
We focused on what the FBI got.
But probably the most interesting evidence is still under seal in the grand jury and the southern district of New York.
GLENN: Yes.
JOHN: Every time you see someone talking about this. Those documents aren't mentioned.
I think that's what people like -- the lawyers for Epstein were talking about Alan Dershowitz. They were talking about it the other day.
I think you look at the grand juries. There's two grand juries. And there's one in the Southern District of New York. State of Florida is out of Pam Bondi's control now. Though, it would have been in her control back then.
Get that information out. Get the information at the Southern district of New York.
Create a bond index of all the documents so that the people see, what's been releasing, what's not being released, the reason it isn't being released.
You have a moment of transparency, that would reboot the confidence of the American people. The trust going forward.
The second place to look, is that it is clear that Jeffrey Epstein had some interactions with the United States intelligence. I do not believe he was an asset. He wasn't a knock. He wasn't a controlled source for the CIA.
But at various times, he would have had interactions with the CIA, and the people around the CIA. By Jeffrey Epstein's own admission in an interview he did several years ago, before his death.
He admitted that he was working with the Saudi Arabian businessman named Khashoggi back in the 1980s, when Khashoggi was the main man for the Iran-Contra transactions between the Reagan administration in Iran and Contra rebels. It's impossible that Jeffrey Epstein, that level of relationship, didn't run into the CIA. And most likely, ran into the CIA.
Excuse me. Again, a few times, and my sources say, there were a few other interactions. But check that out too.
He's dead. There's no reason behind this information. So Florida Grand Jury.
Southern District, New York grand jury, it's unsealed. And whatever the CIA has on Epstein.
I think that would give great accountability.
Would get Pam Bondi and Donald Trump. And the FBI focused on other bigger things than this.
I don't think it's going to be a lot of surprises, but the lack of trust that they have created can be easily fixed with that.
GLENN: Thank you. Thank you.
This is why I had John on today.
Thank you. You gave me hope on Friday. You gave me hope today.
Thank you, John, I appreciate it. You've got it. John Solomon.
Just the news.
If you don't follow his reports. You should, justthenews.com. Justthenews.com.
He's also on X. J Sullivan reports. He worked for the New York Times and the Washington Post.
And the Wall Street Journal.
And he finally said enough is enough.
And he left. And he started his own thing. Because they wouldn't let them cover things.
And he does an outstanding job. An outstanding job. That's what we should be asking for. I wrote those things down.
Those are the things that we should be asking for.
And I think we should also perhaps start to ask the president and Pam Bondi, to open a grand jury on a grand conspiracy.
They'll know exactly what we're talking about.
And the FBI has done all the groundwork.
Now it's just up to Pam Bondi and the president to allow those two documents to be unsealed. Or to be declassified.
When it comes to Epstein, unseal the documents. In the courts!
And I don't need to know everybody's name. You can redact all of the names.
You know, when it comes to -- anybody who is a possible victim, just X out their names. I have no problem with that. I don't think anybody wants to know that.
We just need -- help us help you. Please.
Help us, help you. Because there is a real lack of trust. And if we don't repair this, the republic is once again at stake. As much and if not worse, than it was before.
Because we're now taking all of the people who believe in the country, and we're dividing them even more.
We can't continue to divide!