The FBI knocked on my door to talk about Antifa...

The FBI showed up to Glenn's house to discuss his TV show exposing Antifa's network. Glenn shares what he learned from his "surreal" meeting and warns any member or funder of Antifa: you should be a little concerned because the FBI is SERIOUS about investigating you.
GLENN: Let me tell you something else that's changed.
Here are the new talking points for the media on Antifa.
VOICE: This is an entirely imaginary organization. There's not an Antifa.
VOICE: Look, I don't even know what Antifa is.
VOICE: There is no growth.
VOICE: It's not even like far right groups, like the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers, compared to right-wing extremists, Antifa-linked violence is rare and limited.
VOICE: It is an organization.
It is -- it is in many ways mythology.
VOICE: It's not like the Proud Boys or the Oath Keepers. You know, they're defined terrorist organizations, the leadership that led -- that, you know, leads violence.
VOICE: It's not a highly organized movement. It's a moniker. It's not even a group like the Proud Boys are.
Things like Antifa are things that are thought up.
VOICE: These guys are going after Antifa, which is nothing. There's no organization called Antifa.
VOICE: Nobody is a member of Antifa because it doesn't exist! They are just claiming existence to something that doesn't exist.
VOICE: There is no Antifa organization, so maybe that's good for social media.
But it really has -- is nonexistent.
VOICE: They exist on the internet and chat rooms.
And in 4chan.
VOICE: And places like that. Where they run discussion boards. Trade tactics.
Documents. Things like that.
But none of them are called Antifa.
Now, let me just tell you this: Last week, I did a TV show that apparently got the FBI's attention.
GLENN: The topic was -- was initial investigation. A jumping off point, shattering the myth that Antifa just -- oh, it's -- it's just leaderless. And decentralized. Uh-huh. Uh-huh.
We thought, no. It's really not. So we dove in. Head first.
And we analyzed the Antifa network. And we went from the street thugs, to the support groups, eventually, to the funding.
To say the FBI was interested in this might be an understatement.
Let's just say, the FBI is turning over every single stone.
It is so clear to me, that they are exploring all angles of this. And they are talking to anyone and everyone that can give them think kind of information.
Saturday, I get a phone call.
The director would like to send over some agents to speak to you, Glenn.
And I'm like, the director?
The FBI agents?
Yes, you said, some things that they need to talk to you about.
Well, good things or bad things? "They'll be over."
Three agents sat in my living room on Saturday afternoon for almost two hours. And I immediately called Jason. I'm like, Jason, you're the researcher. It's your fault. I'm going to throw you under the bus. You better get your butt over here.
So Jason was there. My wife and I sat there, and it was surreal at one point. I talked to them for about 15 minutes just going over the Tides Foundation. And saying, if you understand Tides, you'll understand how difficult your job is going to be. And this is information that I first gave on Fox years ago.
Let me just say this: Finally, we have an administration and an FBI director, that is willing to go in deep. Not surface. But deep!
I could only imagine what we could have avoided, if anyone in an administration, would have done this, in 2011.
But if I were in that, imaginary group, of Antifa, which, by the way, has imaginary leaders. Leaving the country to go maybe to imaginary countries outside of the US right now. I would be very concerned. If I were a part of anything that was sending money their way or assistance their way.
I might be a little concerned, because the FBI is deadass serious.
Thank you, thank you, thank you, Donald Trump, Kash Patel, and all of the agents at the FBI.
There is no way, you know, 501 Broadway, you know, where you go to al-Qaeda's office. That doesn't happen, but it does exist, and it's an ideology.
And while they may not -- they may not take their direction from the same person at the office, I don't know. There's no HR. So they don't exist. They exist!
They exist. And they're loosely affiliated. And sometimes, they are getting money. You know.
GLENN: And for the press and everybody else to say -- when you're watching them all over the country, and they're doing exactly the same thing, same tactics. Every -- everywhere.
You know, to say, they don't exist is just infantile.
STU: Yeah. It's like a -- it's -- I don't know what the word -- there should be a word for this, if there isn't.
But there's a real point used in an intentionally dumb way to mislead.
Is that malinformation? Is that what that is?
GLENN: Yes. Yes.
STU: It really is. There's a real point to it. They're disengaged from a centralized thing. This makes them more dangerous. This is how you had to deal with terrorist cells back in the day. However, they're using it in a way that makes it seem like it's not a threat, which is not accurate. And they know it's not accurate. And they're trying to mislead people with a piece of --
GLENN: Why would you -- why would you support -- why would you try to brush Antifa under the rug? I mean, it's just perplexing.