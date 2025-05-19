Are the Feds covering up Diddy’s REAL crimes?

The criminal trial of rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs has been very disappointing so far, BlazeTV host@realjasonwhitlocktells Glenn. Instead of focusing on the biggest story – that Diddy may have been running an Epstein-style blackmailing/trafficking operation – the trial has just focused on Diddy’s own degeneracy. Why is NO ONE going after Diddy’s possible accomplices? Whitlock gives Glenn his terrifying theory: “I think they raided Diddy’s home to strip him of his power…all this is really about is taking away Diddy’s leverage and handing it over to the DOJ or whoever’s responsible for this.”
GLENN: Jason Whitlock, welcome to the program. How are you, sir?
JEH: How are you, Glenn?
GLENN: I'm great. I'm great.
I'm not following the Diddy thing. I mean, just -- what I have read this week is absolutely disgusting. I mean, beyond -- I mean, I've read disgusting.
You read it kind of like you watch a car wreck.
I can't even read this stuff. It's so grotesque.
What is actually being exposed here?
What do you think actually happened?
And why aren't they going after anybody, but Diddy?
JASON: I've got my tinfoil hat as I'm talking to you, Glenn.
GLENN: Oh, crap.
Now I can't read his mind.
JASON: So I want the audience to be aware.
So listen, I think that they're holding a trial about Diddy is a really bad person.
He's a sexual degenerate. He turns violent against women that he's dating.
In terms of racketeering and sex trafficking within and all that.
None of that is being addressed.
And I think there's probably a good chance that Diddy either walks, or the jury just convicts him as you're a bad person.
But in terms of this actual sex trafficking. And he's this ringleader of this sexual exploitation deal. They're not proving that case. And I'm not sure that they even have an interest at arguing that case, at this point, Glenn, four or five days into the process. I think they raided Diddy's home to strip him of his power and leverage and blackmail material. And all this is really about is taking away Diddy's leverage and handing it over to the Department of Justice or whoever is responsible for this.
Or stripping him of the most damaging information he had on key people, that they don't want harmed. But in terms of a serious criminal prosecution, of -- of Sean combs.
That's not what transpired here.
GLENN: Well, that was a mouthful. I need my tinfoil hat for that one. What the hell.
So wait a minute. You're saying that maybe he was an operative. Or if he wasn't an operative. He was collecting stuff on people.
And now the government wants that? To either protect those people?
Or to have the power over those people?
JASON: And to strip Diddy of his power. To me, at this point, four or five days in, based on what they're arguing. Yesterday. They basically argued that his girlfriend had -- I don't know about the prosecution, argued that she was the one that paid the sex workers. I mean, this trial is a farce! It is proving that Diddy is a sexual degenerate. Diddy is violent towards women he's dating.
But in terms of, you know, the major, major sex trafficker and all that, no.
They're not even attempting to argue that.
And so I think that Diddy, being a bit of an idiot, probably got too full of himself, and started threatening the wrong people with the information he had. And someone needed to put him in his place. Like, no. You're an operative. You're a tool. You're an asset. You're not some ringleader. You haven't ascended to a place of power, where you can actually use this information, to start blackmailing people. So they stripped him of his information.
GLENN: Oh, my gosh.
JASON: They totally destroyed his reputation. And, again, maybe this jury will be so repulsed by Diddy. Which they could be.
That they'll just convict him of something that hasn't been proven in court.
GLENN: So who are the mysterious they?
JASON: The people that attended Diddy parties.
Who Diddy may have threatened.
And the -- look, look, I hate to use this. Because I'm just spit-balling here.
GLENN: Yeah. You're just speculating.
JASON: Let's take LeBron James, who said he is an important asset in the Democratic Party. And clearly LeBron James is an important asset in the Democratic Party.
And trying to push black people to stay on the democratic plantation.
And so if LeBron James is on tape somewhere.
And he admitted, he went to Diddy's party. Ain't no party like a Diddy party.
If I'm the -- the left, you know, and LeBron is an important asset for me.
I want that information stripped from Diddy. I want control of that information.
LeBron James is our asset. Not Diddy's asset.
I'm using LeBron James. But there may be other people like that. I'll just tell you, if you watch the case. What transpired in the courts.
You can't watch -- they're just basically arguing, hey, man. This guy is basically a pervert.
And him and his girlfriend did some really perverted things. They're not proving there's a criminal case, so now I have to go, well, what was the motive?
What was the big -- they raided this guy like he was Pablo Escobar, and now they're in court, arguing that he's Hugh Hefner?
No! That's not what we were promised. That's not what -- you don't do a raid like that, just, oh, this guy is Hugh Hefner. He hosted sex parties at his house. They raided him like he was Escobar.
And right now, four or five days in, you know, maybe he's -- maybe Diddy is Bill Cosby, but that's it.
GLENN: I have to tell you, I think I'm more disgusted by your answer, if it's true. If it's right, than I am by Diddy and what he was doing.
What I've heard in testimony, which is disgusting and despicable. But I think I'm more disturbed by the answer of, of this, you know, I own these people.
You don't own these people.
My gosh, you want to talk about a plantation!
I -- it's the only thing that makes sense to me, at this point.
Diddy is -- again, he's some talentless rapper of -- from a very questionable background.
And should -- should never -- again, when you build a system, as corrupt as the globalists have.
The -- very corrupt people rise to power.
GLENN: Yes.
JASON: And people that shouldn't have power, end up with power.
And Diddy is potentially one of those people. They created Frankenstein. Well, how do you kill Frankenstein? This is how you do it.
GLENN: Wow. And when is this trial supposed to end?
JASON: I think it's supposed to be six weeks. And, again, this is a distraction. This is sensational.
It's, hey. Look over here.
Diddy and baby oil.
And look at all these sensational stories. But there's no real meat here, and no substance.
You know, is rap music and that industry, nihilistic, and perverted, and sexually degenerate? Yes. We knew all that. We don't need a trial to prove that.
GLENN: And you can't go to jail for that.
JASON: No. No.
GLENN: Well, you can if it gets so perverted, and you're slavery.
JASON: No, no, no. What I mean by that, we have seen juries so repulsed by the defendant, that it just doesn't matter what the government is arguing or whatever. And he may go to jail, just for being a horrible, awful person. And no one is going to feel sorry for him, if that's the case.
But in terms of some sex trafficker. Again, I don't see it, at this point.
GLENN: So this goes to what -- because my question has been. Why are you not going after anyone else, but Diddy?
Because he couldn't have done all of this by himself.
So why is the guy? And it's the same story as -- as Epstein. They're only talking about him. And, you know, Maxwell. That's it!
Nobody else. Haven't even heard a name of anybody else.
JASON: Let me differentiate from my perspective, the difference between Epstein and Diddy.
And based on what's been argued in court. We're not even seeing them suggest that Diddy was doing this with underage people, so far.
He and, you know, the Epstein part, is about underage. And all that.
We haven't even gotten there, with Diddy. We've -- we spent the first four or five days, talking about the sexcapades of him and his girlfriend.
They tried to paint her as a victim. But she looked like a willing participate, so far in court.
GLENN: But this is why this is disturbing me. Because if what was said about these parties, it does -- it does lead to --
JASON: It involves children.
GLENN: It involves children. It involves drugs that people pass out. And it involves rape and everything else.
And on top of that. Probably poor language, is the idea that they're both Diddy and Epstein, are both operatives for some political or governmental entity.
Or group of people, that are trying to control people, and keep them in play.
JASON: Yeah, and James Comey's (inaudible), who is on the prosecution case, he's not going to argue that.
They're not going to go in. Or maybe later, the trial. Because Diddy certainly was someone that was out there. Promoting the democratic party.
Or a guy. He was certainly a political operative for the democratic party. So far. And even in opening statements or whatever, based off my understanding. None of that is being argued.
That his -- his political involvement. His political engagement. None of that is being put on the table. They're keeping this in a very safe space of, hey. Look at how sexually perverted Diddy and his girlfriend were.
GLENN: Hate this.
I absolutely hate this.
Because if we don't clean this stuff up. We have no chance of survival.
You know, it's like the stuff that was happening with the Muslim pedophile rings.
Over in England. Where everybody knew what was going on. And I'm not saying, we know over here, what's going on. But over there, it just became so obvious.
And the government was just covering it up for it. Because it served their purposes. Whatever those purposes might have been. And you can't have a civilization.
You can't have a society that is cohesive at all if these kinds of things are just not taken care of. If they're just -- special favors are paid to both sides, and just make it go away. You don't have a real system of government.
JASON: I'm going to go a step further, Glenn. Or from my perspective.
You can't have a society that allows the form of music that Diddy was involved in. That promotes special degeneracy. And violence.
And drug use.
If that is going to be at the center of American music culture.
If that's going to be promoted at Super Bowl halftime shows. And Diddy is going to be a powerful figure in politics, and in culture.
You can't have a society that properly functions.
GLENN: Okay. So let me take a one-minute break. And I want to ask you, so what is the solution on that? One minute, and we will back with Jason Whitlock.
GLENN: Jason Whitlock is with us.
So what is your solution to that?
JEH: We have to reapply affinity laws. And quit allowing porn and this type of degeneracy. To be protected under allegedly free speech.
And, you know, there was a long time, in America, where, you know, we had laws. And there were things you couldn't do. And say on public airwaves.
And in movies. And things like that. And now, all of a sudden, everything is under free speech.
And I just tonight -- you know --
GLENN: Well, the key there was -- not in movies.
But you just said it, public airwaves. I mean, I remember 1982.
I'm working on the morning show. WPGC in Washington, DC.
I'm 18 years old. The guy across the street is Howard Stern.
He is just making his big impact in Washington, DC.
And I said, on the air, one time. I'm 18 years old. And I said, the word, what I know really pisses me off.
I wish I would have saved this letter. Because I would have it framed today.
It was a full page memo from the program director saying, I don't know who you think you are.
And I don't think you know where you work.
But this is the nation's capital. And we do not use language like quotation mark, pissed on the air. That's how far we've come.
Because now that -- that's nothing. That's nothing. I don't know how you reverse that. I mean, it -- if you believe in freedom, it -- it really should be reversed internally by the people. And I don't know how to make that happen. Other than, you have to find God, people.
JASON: There was a time when we had this. And in the name of freedom, we have now allowed all types of degeneracy. And obscenity, to go mainstream.
GLENN: Right!
And it was in the name of freedom.
Because you have no civilization, if you're just shooting to the bottom of the barrel.
So it was done in the name of freedom, as well.
And it did keep us free!
JASON: There you go. And look, where I go. Well, let's protect the freedoms and the innocence of children!
Rather than just Hugh Hefner's freedom, or Diddy's freedom.
Or whoever runs Porn Hub's freedom. I want to protect the freedom and innocence of children. And it's so obvious the consequence of this pornographic, degenerate freedom that we have allowed.
It compromises the innocence and the freedom of young people, we mainstreamed. A nihilistic mindset. And a perverted degenerate mindset that is harming the freedom.
And so --
GLENN: That is something that I can get behind. In saying, you know, there's rules for children. And what you expose children to.
I'm completely with that. However, how are you going to do that, when you have got drag shows in kindergartens?
JEH: And, again, it's an old slipper slope. It's we've got there because we moved away from obscenity laws.
And we said, we can't infringe on anyone's freedom to be as degenerate and perverted as they want to be. You know, that's un-American.
You know, we're going to have to penalize. Again, I don't understand.
If you're in the rap music industry. And putting out this type of -- you should be taxed in a different rate. There should be different laws and rules. For me, in the sports world. You go into any basketball arena. Anywhere. And I'm talked about high school level. They pump in this hip-hop music, with all this profanity.
And your children are playing basketball.
We have to put a stop to it.
It is -- it's music, in this form of part.
Has so much influence over your heart and mind.
And your culture.
GLENN: It does. Jason, I've got to --
JEH: We have to say, enough is enough.
GLENN: I have to cut you off. I don't know if we agree on the solutions. But we both agree on the problem.