Is THIS why Trump sent CIA and B-52 bombers to Venezuela?!

President Trump is cracking down even harder on Venezuelan cartels. He has bombed boats carrying drugs, flown B-52 bombers off Venezuela's coast, and just recently authorized covert CIA operations in Venezuela. So, why so much focus on Venezuela? Glenn and Stu discuss their theories, including Maduro's mysterious island with connections to Iran and Hezbollah...
Transcript
Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors
GLENN: How do you feel about this kind of flying under the radar. We have B2 bombers flying over Venezuela. We're blowing boats out of the water.
STU: You know, how under the radar is it when we're blowing up boats in the international waters?
GLENN: Well, it's not under the radar. It's like, nobody is really talking about it.
STU: It doesn't seem like the highest priority, I will say.
And usually, when we're in the middle of what seems to be a conflict. By the way, the only way we would be able to do this, legally. Is by basically saying, we are in some sort of conflict with them. Right?
Like, we have to -- Andy McCarthy had a long write up about this, a read about a couple weeks ago. When it comes down to justifying a strike like this. We have to be able to sort of say, we're in some sort of conflict. You don't just do that typically. Now, the question, of course, the --
GLENN: The War on Drugs.
STU: Right. He broke it down. It might be worth explaining this at some point.
GLENN: War on terror. Yeah, yeah.
STU: But he's concerned about what's the process to get to the decision. Not, of course, whether we want drug dealers here. Nobody wants that. But there is a legal process that has to happen. And at his seem like it also has to escalate beyond just the cartel situation. Remember too, Trump's first term.
GLENN: Tried to get Maduro out.
STU: Very clearly. The Peace Prize winner, right? Someone from Venezuela, who dedicated to Donald Trump, knowing that Trump has fought really hard for the people of Venezuela, whether you agree with what he's doing or not. He does really care about the situation.
GLENN: He also knows something.
And, you know, I'm -- I'm -- I'm not surprised, the press isn't talking about Margarita Island, but I think that's one of the main reasons why he's --
STU: You're talking about Margaritaville?
GLENN: No Margarita Island. It's just off the coast of Venezuela. It's run by Maduro.
STU: Jimmy Buffett.
GLENN: No. Jimmy Buffett has nothing to do with it. Not involved at all. The Iranians have a lot to do with it. It's a Hezbollah-Hamas training island. And Maduro has been sending Venezuelans and gangs to that island, just off that coast, to train for terrorist activities.
They train there, and then they fly over to Iran, to finish their training. They come back to Venezuela, and then they're unleashed, wherever Maduro wants them unleashed.
So there is actually a terrorist camp that is part of this. And we have been talking about it, you know, on my show. Television. I don't even know.
Five years. Six years. We found this out. And kind of been wondering, why are we not going after this?
Why -- why are we not at least talking about this terror island?
You're looking it up right now, aren't you?
STU: Yeah. Looking at it, just how, first of all, very close to the coast. But you look at the islands that are around it are massive vacation destinations, like Aruba.
GLENN: That's not.
STU: What is that?
GLENN: Margaret Island is not a vacation destination.
STU: No, that's what I'm saying. It's fascinating. Like, you book a trip to Barbados, and you're, what? A couple hundred miles away from a terrorist island.
GLENN: A terrorist island. Yeah. Did you even know that?
STU: I didn't.
GLENN: That's Hamas, Hezbollah, and Iran --
STU: Hmm.
GLENN: -- in bed with Maduro.
And I'm convinced that this is one of the main things that he's going for. I mean, yes. He is -- I mean, this is Tren de Aragua. Or whatever the hell that thing is. That -- that's part of this.
The unleashing of the prisons. That's also part of this. I mean, this is Maduro trying to unleash along with the Iranians, unleash chaos on our streets.
And I don't know why we don't talk about it. Because I think that's a better case, that's a cigar boat that has drugs in it.
You know.
STU: Yeah. I mean, that seems like it. How -- what's your feeling on the drug boat thing?
Have you spent a lot of time thinking this one out?
And isn't it interesting --
GLENN: I know as an American, I should. I haven't.
STU: It's kind of -- well, it's sort of --
GLENN: That's what I mean flying under the radar.
STU: It's sort of commentary of what you're just saying. It has flown under the radar for a lot of people. Mainly because I think we all recognize there's a real problem with obviously, not just illegal immigration. We always summarize it as illegal immigration. These are people oftentimes that are criminals, drug dealers. Gang members that are coming across the border and committing --
GLENN: Terrorists. Terrorists.
STU: Yeah. It's not just the mom who is trying to get a job here, that's better for her children. That's a separate economic issue associated with that.
But when you talk about drugs coming in. First of all, this is something Trump has been very clear about. Does not want this going on.
And I think we all -- the ends are there. For sure.
The means, I guess are the question. And, you know, what's interesting about this is, you feel like, it's all about a message being sent.
Right?
There's no reason why in theory, we could be the not just stopped these vessels. You know what I mean?
We could pull. We could get the Coast Guard over there. We could get the Navy.
There's all sorts of different things we could do to stop these boats. We're blowing it up, and telling everybody about it, for a reason. And I think quite clearly, this has caused a maritime decrease in traffic, if you will.
From Venezuela. To here.
GLENN: Oh, yeah.
STU: This is seemingly working quite well.
The question is, process-wise, is it aligning with what we should be doing?
GLENN: Here's my guess.
Because you know how much Trump hates war. He hates war.
He'll use military force.
But he likes to use quick force. And getting things done.
And he likes overwhelming torso.
STU: And public.
GLENN: Yeah. He likes -- he's sending a message. Not just to Venezuela. He's sending it to the whole world.
And after this last week, where he has walked around like the victor of the world. And all of the other nations coming to him. And bowing knee. And going, okay.
Yeah. Thank you. We're good. We're good.
He is sending a message to three countries, I think.
He's sending a message to Iran. Which is tied right directly to Russia.
And also Venezuela. Which is also tied to China! And Iran.
STU: Hmm.
GLENN: And I think -- I think he's -- I think he wants this week, especially to be a week that Maduro goes, "You know, things might be changing. I don't know if this is the right" -- and I think he's just using very strong images and power.
STU: Hmm.
GLENN: He's using it the right way, to say, back off, buddy. Don't do it right now.
And also, I don't like this. Sending the CIA in.
I just don't trust the CIA in anything anymore.
STU: That's a new development, as of the last 24 hours, that we found out about it. Can you explain that? What are we doing there?
GLENN: Don't really know. Don't really know. Trying to go after the drug lords is what we're saying, but this is also what we kind of do with regime change, you know.
STU: And we've attempted literal regime change with this country. And we've not --
GLENN: Correct. He's a bad guy.
STU: Oh, yeah.
GLENN: He is part of -- he is a drug lord. Maduro was this bus driver. He's now the head of the drug crime syndicate called the sun or something like that. So he's actually a drug lord himself now. So he's not the sweet little bus driver he used to be.
STU: Moving on up.
GLENN: Moving on up. And making friends with all of the wrong people. At least on our hemisphere.
STU: I will say this. If you were a Venezuelan citizen, would you take a boat outside of your territorial waters for --
GLENN: I wouldn't put a boat in my bathtub.
STU: Yeah. They -- they -- they really need to come up with a new way to get their drugstores here.
I think that's probably been a big focus of these networks now.
Because it's difficult to do by land.
GLENN: This is -- this is kind of what I expected him to do in Mexico.
And that's -- that might be another thing.
If he's -- if he's going after the drug lords. If you start to see these trucking lords just show up dead. He's sending that message to Mexico. You know, I'll do it. I'll do it.
You're not safe wherever you are. And it might have been easier for him to do it in Venezuela. Or so he thinks. Than in Mexico.
And so he's sending that message. Because the drug lords in Mexico are sending big messages to him.
STU: Yeah. I mean, they're putting bounties on ICE members.
GLENN: Oh, yeah. Up to $50,000. Yeah. You kill a certain rank of ICE or politician. And they'll give you 50 grand.
I mean, this is the wild west. When it comes to these -- these drug runners and these cartels. It's become the Wild West. And I think that -- I think that play plays a role.