What the Fed’s interest rate CUT means for YOU

The Federal Reserve has cut interest rates for the second time in the 2025 fiscal year. Glenn sifts through all the economic jargon and translates it into plain English to explain what this could mean for the average American.
Transcript
Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors
GLENN: Let me talk to you a little bit about the fed rate and what it means. Most people don't spend their evenings reading the Federal Reserve statements. And I don't blame them. Because I don't do it either.
It's like background noise from an alien planet.
The Fed has cut the rate by 25 basis points. I don't even what a basis is or a basis -- what the hell does that even mean? Why should I care about that?
Okay. Let me explain what it is, and why you should care. Because the Federal Reserve -- the quiet, most powerful group in the world has decided to cut rates. And that changes the rules of your financial life. From your mortgage to your job security. From the cost of groceries. To, you know, the health of your savings account.
What they did yesterday is not going to help your savings account. What they did yesterday, will help your job. Okay?
A little bit. Now, think of the Federal Reserve as hmm. I don't know.
The most corrupt bank -- I'm sorry. I mean, the central bank.
Think of it more like the mob that -- think of it like a very credible bank that you don't know who even owns it. Okay?
It is not part of the federal government. It's not a federal agency. That's a really important part. They don't print the money. Not directly. Okay? That's up to the Treasury.
But they control the flow of money, and if the economy slows down, this is what they say they do. Okay?
If the economy slows down or starts to break, the Fed tries to fix it by lowering the Federal Funds Rate.
That's the interest rates that the banks charge each other to borrow money overnight. And when that rate drops, supposedly, borrowing becomes cheaper for you! But does it?
Yes. But it takes time to get to you. When borrowing becomes cheaper, you can start a new business.
You can get a house. You can borrow more money.
And when people borrow more, they spend more. Which in theory, keeps jobs going. People are creating jobs. Businesses start to open up.
Et cetera, et cetera. That's the lever the Fed just pulled again. Twenty-five basis points. That means .25 percent.
It doesn't sound a lot -- like a lot. Especially if your credit card is at 21 percent. Or your car loan is at 8 percent. Or your mortgage is just choking you to death. But it is a small ripple that will go outward. And it may just be the beginning.
So if you own a home, and you have an adjustable mortgage, you'll see a slightly lower rate. Maybe -- maybe you'll save a couple hundred dollars every month. And that's nothing -- you know, that's not nothing. If you have credit card debt -- and this is my favorite part. If you have credit card debt, don't hold your breath. You're not going to see anything. Why?
Oh, because when they're raising the rates. Oh, those banks, they raise it right away. Oh, it costs us so much money to be able to borrow money. And you're going to borrow it from us, so we have to raise that rate right away, because it will cost us money. Once they lower the rate, they're not in any hurry.
They're like, you know what, let's slow down just a little bit. We don't need to lower that interest rate on the credit card, right away.
Remember I said, think of them as a Mafia -- as a really good bank. Okay?
Now, if you're shopping for a car or a small business loan, this could be your window. Because lending is going to get a little bit looser. When the money is flowing a little bit more.
Because the Fed lowers the interest rate. Then the lending gets a little looser. You can buy a car.
If you're retired or you're saving. You know, you have money, you know, in a CD or a savings account, think of this as a move from the Mafia. Your savings account will drop just a little bit. Because your savings. You'll earn less, your CDs, and everything else.
You'll earn less when the interest rates fall. Okay?
So in short, what this means yesterday, is it will help people who are borrowing money. But it will hurt people that are not savers. Now, it's not dramatic. But that's -- you know, going -- interest rate going down hurts people saving money, but helps people borrowing. Interest rates go up, it helps people who save money and hurts the people borrowing money. Okay?
So why is the fed doing this? Well, the president has been saying, can you do this, for quite some time. Because this is what spurs an economy. This is what spurs jobs being created. Because people can borrow money, and they can expand their business.
The reason why they said they did this yesterday is because, quote, the downside risk to employment has risen. What does that mean?
People are losing their jobs. That's what that means. Okay? I don't know why they just can't speak English. You know what, we have to do this because people are losing their jobs. Maybe we need to lower this down, so people can hire some more people. That's what they should say. Inflation, they said, is still somewhat elevated.
Okay. Let me translate again. We don't have -- we don't know our butt from our elbow on what we're doing with inflation.
We're out of magic tricks.
And we still have it tamed inflation. But it's getting better.
Okay. So they're trying to ease the pain of people getting fired or no job creation.
Without setting all of our money on fire.
This is the real trick and the real balance. And when I say setting our money fire. The lower the interest rates. What that means is, they're -- your money will be worth less.
Okay?
But here's the -- here's the bigger move that's buried in the fine print.
They're also stopping the shrinkage of their balance sheet. Love that.
We're just going to stop the shrinkage of our balance sheet.
Okay. What kind magic Fed Viagra are you using here to stop that shrinkage?
What it means is they're done pulling money out of the system. They're going to start adding money back in. More liquidity. More dollars that they throw in, the -- the more fuel.
And it's a soft rolling start from fighting inflation to fighting a slowdown. That's what this is.
Now, here's how it's going to hit you in the real world. If you're living paycheck to paycheck, this might feel like some relief in the short-term. Okay? Maybe your payments start to ease up.
Maybe if you're looking for a car. Maybe you get a little bit more bang for the buck. But this is just a small move in that direction. Maybe credit gets a little more available.
Maybe you can afford a little bit more of a better house.
But here's the hidden cost in the long-term.
Every rate cut makes your dollar worth a little less.
By the way, may I just side note here, Your Honor. I don't know why we accept the Fed saying, "We have a target of 2 percent inflation, every year. Two percent is -- that's our target."
Why shouldn't they be -- why shouldn't they be targeting zero percent inflation? Why do we accept that?
You know what that means? That means 2 percent, two cents on every dollar goes away every year.
I don't know. After ten years, that adds up. Why do we accept that? Because they say it in a way, nobody understands!
And so nobody pays attention. So the prices at the store, they don't fall with things like that. They usually rise.
The assets of the rich, the stock, real estate, they start to inflate again. The working class, once more, will pay for the cure. With the value of their labor. And, but this is how the cycle works. Okay?
When things tighten, the powerful scream louder than the average person, and the Fed listens. They open the money spigot. The markets rally, and the average American gets another inflation hangover at some point. Hopefully, it won't happen, at least right away.
Hopefully, we will balance things out. Because Donald Trump, with what he did in Asia yesterday, there's a huge -- there's a lot of money coming in. And he has reshaped the Western world. This guy is not going to be appreciated for -- if J.D. Vance wins. And just assuming it's going to be J.D. Vance and Marco Rubio as the president.
But if they win, after his first term, and maybe into the second term, if he's given a chance for the second term, that's when you're going to really see everything that Donald Trump is doing right now. You're going to see the effects. And you're going to realize, holy cow. I thought that guy made a huge difference at the time.
Look at what he did. He is a long-time. Long-term player.
He's looking way over the horizon. And this week in Asia was a big, big deal. So let me get back to the Fed rate.
Here's what you need to do. You need to first understand the game. This is not a bailout for you. It's a pressure valve on the system. Okay?
If you have debt, this is a signal, that you can make pay it down fast enough, while the interest rates are starting to ease. Same with our government. Interest rates are going down, don't borrow more money, spend less money. And pay things off faster.
If you have savings, look for hard assets, things that will hold their value. Real estate. Blah, blah.
If you're in business, this might be the window to shore up your position.
Don't overextend yourself. Things are still tenuous. Because this is a pivot.
This is a -- a swingback to cheap money. Hopefully not 0 percent again. But the Fed believes that the storm isn't over. And they're right.
It's not. We're in a very precarious situation between employment and runaway inflation. Now, Javier Milei has tamed this thing. And luckily, Donald Trump and Javier Milei get along, and I hope we take a few more things from Argentina.
But the Fed, almost against their own will, is trying to steer us out of a slowdown. But if we're not careful, it will set us up for another round of inflation. But the pivot point is here from the Fed, and every time they pull that lever, remember, it's -- it's you and your dollar that ends up footing the bill. One paycheck, one grocery bill, one devalued dollar at a time.
But right now, it is important for it to happen, so we balance the losing of jobs, maybe some more job creation is coming our way.
We've lost a lot of jobs just in the last week. Because of AI. And I don't know -- did we talk about this yesterday? I'm not sure we did. This week, there's been two. It's been UPS and Amazon, that have cut, what? About 100,000 jobs between the two of them. That's a lot of jobs.
But notice, it's not the guy on the front line. It's not the guy at the dock. Right now, it seems to be the white-collar worker. So the guy who didn't go to college right now, right now, is more safe than the one who did go to college and is trying to pay off all of that stuff. They're being replaced by AI before the dock worker is.
So if you didn't go to college, now is the time to go, suckers!
Because you don't to have worry about all the things that the people that are still paying for that they can no longer use.