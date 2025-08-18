Is George Soros’ evil empire CRUMBLING?

George Soros has just turned 95 years old and Glenn has a birthday message for him! What a shame that after nearly a century of trying to destroy the West, Spooky Dude now gets to watch as his son brings his own empire to its knees…It couldn’t have happened to nicer people.
Transcript
Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors
STU: It's a big day.
I was unaware of this birthday. It's not in my calendar, for some reason.
GLENN: I know. I know. Why do you suppose that is?
STU: I don't know. Here's a guy who has really made an impact on our world.
GLENN: He really has.
And he's 95 years old.
STU: Wow.
GLENN: He's outlived almost all of the people that tried to stop him.
And to be honest most of the economies that he tried to collapse, so it's nice.
And so I just wanted to say, happy birthday George Soros. I mean, I know we've had our quibbles. You threatened my life once.
You know, I've called you spooky dude. You know, but let's put all that aside. You have toppled a few currencies, just for sport.
You -- you have funded enough political movements, all over the world, to keep small nations and coups for over a century now. And you have turned philanthropy, into a really terrifying word.
You're like, wait. The Soros foundation is behind this?
It's kind of neat. You take people's breath away, when we talk about philanthropy, which is nice.
Somehow or another, you have learned to blame everything from inflation and a collapsing society. To the people who are pointing out the involvement.
You know, your involvement in our ever collapsing world. Or if you can't pin it on them, it's the weather.
So you've got that. And, George, all of this time. All of the hard work. Here you are, at 95. And to see it all come apart at the very end. To see it all collapse. It's got to be hard. It's got to be hard.
But the good news is, most of it is coming because unlike you, I know people are good and smart, and even decent. And in the end, the good guys win.
Kind of like they did, in World War II.
Remember, you were -- I think you were a young teenager. And when you threw your lot in with the Nazis.
I know. I know. You didn't have a choice.
And I actually believed that. You didn't have a choice.
I probably would have done the same thing, if I were your age.
And I mean that honestly.
However, what's always puzzled me. Is if I would have made that choice.
I think I would have, I don't know. More than just a fleeting moment of reflection.
On that. You know, maybe -- you know, what always puzzled me. You have never once, in your own words. Looked back on that. And had a second of guilt or regret.
I mean, I think I have this right. You took and sold the goods of homes that were taken by the Nazis from the Jews. They took the Jews to the death camps. And you cleaned out the houses and sold the valuables. Which is weird, that you have no regrets or reflexes on that. Didn't even think about it. Never gave it a second. You know, that was weird. And I was shocked to hear you say that, when you were on 60 Minutes, and they asked I about that. Now, my follow-up question would have been, have you ever been diagnosed as a psychopath? But they didn't ask that question, and probably didn't have to. Because it became very clear that you indeed were a psychopath, when you spoke about how when you, quote, do these little experiments with countries and currencies that you collapse, you know that people are hurt. But you find it, and still quoting, I don't know.
Fun!
Wow. Wow.
(laughter)
That's a different kind of -- that's a different kind of fun there, that I've never really kind of understood at all. But, you know, George people say, the measure of a man. A mark of a man's life is the good that he leaves behind.
And in your case, that good is still looking for a GPS signal. Haven't found it. But I'm sure we will.
And it's sad now to think, now that you're 95. Again, happy birthday, George.
And I mean that sincerely.
Now at 95, to think that all of your wildly strangely young girlfriends, are now only clearly with you for the money. And they might be losing some interest. Because the way your son handling your money, that may be gone faster than your. Girlfriends. You know what I mean?
And I know, it causes you pain. To hear about this. And see your entire world collapsing at the end.
And many people might see this, and see your pain. And say, well. You know
GLENN: Yeah.
But it's kind of fun to watch that pain.
In George Soros. But not me. Not me. Now, I've called you spooky died. And if it wasn't for the spooky dude, good looks, you know, of your son Alex. I've wondered. And maybe you wondered this. Is he really your son? He's nothing like you. Sure, he's spooky and everything else. But what a dope this guy is. I mean, you were the guy known for breaking the Bank of England.
That's what they called you, the man who broke the Bank of England. Your son breaking another bank. But it seems to be yours, which is weird. Because when it comes to investing and making money.
Wow. What a disappointment in a son. Huh.
George? Wow.
What went wrong there.
Anyway, several countries have banned you. You know, or your organizations from even being in their country. Because you were so good at what you did.
You know, collapsing currencies in societies.
But when your son took control of Soros fund management. You know, they can't be thing you set your whole life building. It was an empire. A global empire.
In December 2021, one of the first things he did was invest 2 billion dollars to buy nearly 20 million shares of an electric vehicle company called Rivian.
And he bought the shares, somewhere between 70 and $100 per share.
In fact, he was so confident, in your money. That it was the largest one-off investments your fund had ever made.
And now, I -- I hate to point out, you know, a year later, those shares were selling for $18.
And it looks like you lost over a billion dollars. In fact, with the moves that he's been making. With your life's work.
Wow!
Hedge Follow. This is a website that tracks and ranks US hedge fund performances.
They currently give the Soros fund management. Your company. That you dedicated your life to.
A performance rating of one out of five stars.
Which makes it one of the least successful in the country. Wow.
And, you know, another reason why I wonder if he's your son.
Is, you've always prided yourself on being the man in the shadows. And anybody could ever point to.
You know what I mean?
But your son is so filled with pride.
Pride, something. Something follows pride. I can't remember that saying.
I should look that up. But, anyway, Happy Birthday, George.
This guy, your son.
He takes selfies with some of the -- well, frankly, some of the biggest losers in the political sphere right now. But, you know, the actual influence of your life's work seems to be diminishing rapidly.
In fact, on July 2023, Open Society foundation, you guys announced that you were laying off 40 percent of your staff worldwide. Wow! What happened there?
Was that Rivian? Oh, does that hurt when I say that? Was it Rivian?
You halted all new grants, and you completely changed your operating model. Mainly because I think you were kind of getting out of money, you know what I mean?
And the crowning glory. The crowning achievement of your open society network, under Alex, was the passage of the so-called inflation reduction act.
You know, I don't think the people know. You were really involved in that.
In fact, one of the guys who worked for open society.
I mean, you reopened a -- an Open Society Foundation firm there, in New York. So you could lobby. And became one of the biggest. Just for that. In fact, he was so involved.
He was actually honored with the gift of being on the floor, when that passed. Wow!
Wow!
Gosh, gosh.
Now that -- now that that's all falling apart too.
I mean, oh. Now, let me ask you: When you passed that, was that because of Rivian?
I hate to keep bringing that up.
But the reason why I say that: At the same time, your son was doing that, your son was spending at least $4 million on Stacey Abraham's failed gubernatorial campaign.
And you think to yourself. Who would be this tuned?
Certainly not George Soros' son. He's really, really smart. Why would he do that? Well, it could be, because at the time, Rivian was starting to build a gigafactory, right there in her state.
And he was asking the state for some subsidies, which gosh, then she didn't win. And all that money was flushed down the toilet.
But the good news is, Biden, at the very last minute, gave -- Donald Trump cut, was it? Oh, man. That's got to hurt. But at least, it did wonders for Rivian's share -- no. The stock.
It's now worth less than $12 a share. That kind of...
Anyway, at least you have the Soros DAs. The defund the police. No bail. Go soft on crime. That seems to be working on really -- well, not really.
More than a dozen of your DAs. That was your jewel.
That was the one thing that you were like, I have all the DAs. And we will collapse this country.
Yeah.
More than a dozen have been removed from office, by recalls and scandals and just people -- people like, I can't do another one of these. You know what I mean? And the spike of urban crime, ended up being one of the key factors in the defeat of the Democratic Party of 2024.
Which seems to go exactly everything that you were trying to do.
You know, the second election of Donald Trump. Crime, immigration. And the economy, were the big topics.
Which had to bother you. Because those were your big topics too.
And how it must have hurt, you know, when he won. And then what he did for energy. And cutting electric car subsidies. Oh, gosh. That one hurts again.
Closing the borders. Defunding all your little NGOs. Now going after your sanctuary cities. And this week, taking crime on, in DC. And even the liberals are saying, you know what, I don't really agree with Donald Trump.
But I think he's right on this one. Man, I would imagine the mental torture of a 95-year-old man who was just -- just trying to make it to the pudding in the afternoon. To see your world fall apart.
That torture must be relentless. But, I mean, if I'm going to be honest.
I kind of find it fun!
Oh, now see.
You see how -- you see how that feels, George?
When somebody doesn't recognize your pain.
You might be thinking what I would be thinking.
Glenn, are you a psychopath?
You don't see the pain of others?
No. I'm just doing a comedy monologue here, George.
You actually meant that.
So I want to just give you your perfect birthday present. And what do you get a guy who has everything.
You know, you have to find something that he doesn't have. That's why I wanted to get you a soul. But I thought, no. He's already lost the one he had, so I don't know if he really would appreciate it.
But the good news is, you have all of that worldly power and that wealth to keep you warm at night. Which is good.
Because you should get used to the warmth.
Because where you're headed, I -- I hear, is very, very hot, all the time, a little beyond warm.
I hear it's terrifyingly hot there. But, hey! This has been fun, hasn't it?
I don't know. I just kind of find it fun, to wish you a happy 95th birthday, George Soros.