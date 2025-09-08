Glenn Beck almost got ATTACKED in DC?!

Glenn Beck has seen firsthand how bad the crime and mental illness on the streets of Washington, D.C. were before President Trump’s crackdown. Glenn tells the story of his last visit to DC, where he was approached by a man who “looked insane.” So, why are some DC Democrats practically begging for MORE crime?!
Democrats' Trump rants reach new heights
The Democrats need new material, and they know it! In just recent weeks, Democrats have compared the Trump administration to the Handmaid’s Tale, Nazi Germany, the Iranian theocratic regime, and, of course, a stooge of Russia. But meanwhile, the DNC has blacklisted woke terms. Glenn and Stu take a look at the insanity…
GLENN: You know, the Democrats are just losing all kinds of credibility. And people are switching parties. Like they've never switched away from the Democratic Party before.
And here's why: Everybody's favorite Congresswoman Crockett on the DC crime crackdown.
Listen to this.
VOICE: ICE, for the most part, is nothing but a ride. That's all they were supposed to do for the most part, right? Is like, you know what, this person is undocumented, or this person reentered the country illegally. All the things, and then they have ICE holds. And then ICE gets them. So they can -- that's all ICE is supposed to do.
Look at them for a fancy Uber driver for immigrants. That's all they're supposed to do. And they're falling all over each other, injuring each other. Like, we are a joke.
(laughter)
STU: She's awesome.
GLENN: She's with Gavin Newsom. She's fabulous. Can we go to cut three? Here she is on the crime crackdown.
VOICE: Tell me what it's like in DC. Tell me what you think this is really all about.
VOICE: So it's very dystopian to see. It's funny because I used to watch the handmade's tale. And I can't, right?
I never finished. And I can't watch it, because it is too close to reality.
STU: Oh, yeah.
VOICE: And so what we're seeing is this militarization.
And obviously, it started in your state. That was kind of the testing grounds. Going to your state. Going to a black woman, mayor city.
First. And now, you're in yet another black woman-led city.
GLENN: Uh-huh. That's why he's doing it.
VOICE: And taking over. To me, it's going again to the level of racism and hate. That is constantly seen --
STU: Shocking she went there. Wow. What a stunning twist.
That's like M. Night Shyamalan. I would never expect her to go to a racial claim.
GLENN: I know. I know.
Now, let's go to Pritzker, the governor from Illinois.
And what he has to say, about what's going on.
STU: Must we?
VOICE: I built a Holocaust museum, and one thing about that experience that I can tell you when I got the Holocaust survivors for more than a decade to build this museum.
One thing I learned in the process of that, is that it doesn't take very long to tear apart a constitutional republic.
And the Nazis did it in 53 days.
GLENN: No.
VOICE: And our democracy is almost fragile.
GLENN: Started in 1922.
GLENN: And we're seeing it right now. Yes. Who has been tearing it apart, you fat? Anyway. So now we're pre-Nazi Germany, according to him.
Uber drivers. ICE. It's the Handmade's Tale in -- in Washington, DC. It's pre-Nazi Germany in Illinois. And here comes Stacey Abrams to help us with more.
Cut six.
VOICE: I want to tie this back to the abundance agenda. And how you think about blue state power.
If it is true, that he's a grand ayatollah. That mystical power extends. And can be, you know -- he can anoint his -- you know, his profits.
And he can remain this --
GLENN: Okay. Stop. Stop.
STU: It's so good.
GLENN: So we are now -- he is now the ayatollah.
He's Hitler.
STU: Uh-huh.
GLENN: In the handmade's tale. Who is also the mystical ayatollah, who is appointing new prophets.
STU: We have said, it's a lot of energy, Glenn. It's a lot of different roles to pull off.
GLENN: He does. He is covering a lot.
Now, he has also tried to make peace. But Susan Rice, with all of her deep, deep credibility, has something to say about that.
VOICE: It's pathetic. It's been clearly and repeatedly established. Including bit bipartisan Senate intelligence community. Led by Marco Rubio. Did Russia interfere in the 2016 election by disinformation campaigns. By social media efforts. By all sorts of means, short of manipulating the actual vote.
GLENN: She's still pushing it.
VOICE: And that's just a fact now. Obviously, Donald Trump does not like that fact. He does not like the fact that the intelligence community. And the Senate bipartisan intelligence community assessed that this interference was intended to --
GLENN: Stop. Stop. Stop.
STU: Unreal. I can't --
GLENN: How is this still happening?
With no pushback, from what was it? ABC or NBC.
No pushback from NBC. None. Zero.
All of the documentation has come out nap shows she was part of the conspiracy.
She was part of it. She was a ringleader in this. It's now showing all the documents. The facts. There are -- there's this -- this little fantasy, that the Deep State has been pushing.
And then there are the actual documents, written to and by people like Susan Rice, showing, this was all made up!
Wow! So wow.
And that -- and that strange Hitler mystical ayatollah.
STU: And handmade's tale.
GLENN: And handmade's tale. Guy who wants everybody dressed in red robes. Cannot get that stopped. That is so very weird. So weird.
STU: Glenn, you've worked with charities for a long time. You've founded your own. Almost incredible work around the globe.
Would you consider potentially putting together a fundraiser for the Democrats to come up with another literary reference, than the handmade's tale?
Is it possible, we give them a different book, just so they can say that title of it?
Now, I know Jasmine Crockett is, of course, so stupid, she couldn't even act like she read the book.
She only said she was watching the Hulu show. But still, can we get them some reference other than the handmade's tale.
GLENN: Well, they're already doing it. They're already doing it.
When you talk about literary stuff, they're already doing it. Here we go, you ready?
They have now. The DNC has now blacklisted terms that they don't want any of their people using. Okay?
STU: Oh, okay.
GLENN: Now, tell me what these terms have in common.
Blacklisted terms. Privilege. Violence. As in, environmental violence.
Dialoguing.
Triggering. Othering. Microaggression. Holding space. Body shaming. Subverting norms. Systems of oppression. Cultural appropriation. The Overton window. Existential threat to the climate.
Existential threat to democracy. Existential threat to the economy. Radical transparency. Stakeholders. The unhoused. Food insecurity. Housing insecurity. People who immigrated. Birthing person. Cysgender. Dead naming. Heteronormative. Patriarchy. LGBTQIA+. BIPOC, allyship, incarcerated people, and involuntary confinement. Those are the words that the Democrats are now telling their people, don't use any of these words. Those are the words that he forced everybody to use!
(laughter)
So they are reading from a new book. They're just burning their own book.
STU: Hmm.
GLENN: It is absolutely incredible, what is happening right now! Just absolutely nuts.
STU: I don't see how they're going to get through conversations without those words.
Those are the only words they say.
GLENN: I know. I know.
I could just add -- I could just add some conjunctions in there. And I could make that into a speech.
For the first time in decades, America has a true competitor in space—and it’s China. Glenn Beck sits down with astronaut and entrepreneur Jared Isaacman to uncover the sobering truth: China is advancing faster than anyone wants to admit. From building 6th-generation fighters to preparing for a moon landing as early as 2028, Beijing is seizing the high ground of space while the United States remains bogged down in bureaucracy and misplaced priorities. With over $100 billion already spent and no return to the moon, NASA risks falling behind in a race that defines technological power, national defense, and the future of humanity. Are we heading for another “Sputnik moment”—and will America even wake up this time?
Glenn Beck recalls the eye-opening meeting he had when George W. Bush called him into the White House. After tearing into Glenn with a profanity-laden rant, Bush revealed a secret about the Deep State and presidents that was meant to calm Glenn’s nerves. It did the exact opposite…
I went to the White House. Because I was called on the carpet by George W. Bush. Because I was not happy with -- with the war. And the way it was going.
And I had made some comment about, I don't remember even what it was. But I made some comment on the air, that, you know, hey, left. You want to impeach him. Here's the thing you impeach him on.
Because this is actually impeachable.
And that didn't sit well with the Bush administration. They didn't like that. And I get a call on the way home from the studios. And it's the White House. And is this the first time the White House had ever called me, without me reaching out first. And I get a call. And it's a 202 number. And I'm like, it's 1414. 202. I can't remember. 458 or something. 1414. And I remember 202. That's Washington, DC. And 1414, I remember, that's the number of the White House.
And I look at it for a while. And I'm like, I think that's the White House. And I pick it up.
Mr. Beck?
Yes. The president would like to see you in the Oval tomorrow morning at 10:00.
Now, I'm on the morning at 10 o'clock in the morning. Do you think you could make that -- I didn't even know what to say. I literally held the phone away from my head. I'm driving. And I look at the phone. And I look at the road. And I don't even know what to say.
And I'm just -- you know, I said, well, hang on. Let me check. I check.
And I put the phone back up against my ear, and I said, okay. It looks good. Yeah. I can be there.
Hang up the phone.
It was freaky. I get there, and the first thing the president says -- I sit in the chair, in the Zelinsky chair. And the first thing the president says to me is -- and laced with profanity. You know, a lot of people think they know how they could be the F-ing president. Well, they have no idea how to be the F-ing president.
I'm like, oh, my gosh, this is going to be the longest hour of my life.
And he read me the Riot Act.
After it was all over and he had it out of his system, we stood up at the end, and it was the day that Barack Obama had said that if he were president, he would just fly our planes over the border into Pakistan. And he would just bomb Pakistan.
Well, this is a point where Pakistan is kind of helping us, okay? They're not our friends. They're more frenemies. But they're kind of helping us at this point. And he says, Barack Obama says -- and if he would have done that, the whole -- the whole coalition of the willing, all of that crap would have gone right out the window.
And so I said to the president as I'm walking out, he's standing by the Oval. Or by the Resolute Desk. And I said, Mr. President, I don't know if you heard this, but today, Barack Obama -- he said, oh, I heard about that. Don't worry about that. Don't worry about that.
I said, okay.
He said, trust me, Glenn, whoever comes into this office, no matter which party they're in, they are going to sit behind this desk, and they're going to realize, because they're going to be advised by exactly the same people that have been advising me, that they really have no choice. This is what they have to do.
And he said, have a good day.
And I'm like holy cow! I walked out. And I -- do you remember me calling you after that, Stu?
STU: Yes.
GLENN: And I was freaked out. I was like, this is not good.
The president isn't really the president! The president is just listening to all these advisers, who are in, advising the last president. And the president before that. And it's all State Department stuff.
And they're just -- they're just suiting a long plan. What difference does it make who we have in the office, if that's true, remember that?
STU: Yeah. One specific part of that, that you didn't mention was -- because he was very angry at you. But that part of the conversation was meant to make you feel good, right?
GLENN: Yes.
STU: It wasn't like an anger thing. It was like a, hey, it's okay! Calm down. All of the decisions will remain the same. And it's like, that didn't calm you down much.
GLENN: No. It made it worse.
STU: Yes.
GLENN: And so why do I bring this story up, which I've told before. Why do I bring this story up?
I bring this story up because when Donald Trump sat at the table and said, just going to get old Vlad on the phone. And he stands up, walks out of the room. With all the world leaders.
And he just picks up the phone and calls Vladimir Putin. And says, hey. I mean, want to keep you up to speed on what's going on.
He didn't ask for permission.
He didn't have anybody whispering in his ear. He's leading the State Department. He's leading the world.
He's keeping his own counsel. That hasn't been done by a president in, I don't know how long. And it's why we're once again the leaders of the world!
Because these -- these advisers, all of these doctors and professors and, you know, people who have been in the State Department their whole life and know better than everybody, Donald Trump has said to them, shut up. I've seen your record. It doesn't work!
We've been doing it for 100 years. We're losing credibility. We're losing money. We're losing power and influence.
I don't want to hear it! This is the direction we're going. And he didn't have the juice to be able to fire all of those people, last time.
And he put the wrong people in position. Now, at the State Department is Rubio.
And I've got to tell you, Rubio is one of the last guys I would have picked. I would have thought, Rubio was a big, big globalist.
Look at who Rubio has turned out to be.
So the two things that are happening, are really -- are really based on one thing. And that is, the president of the United States is in charge of his administration.
The president of the United States keeps his own counsel. The president of the United States listens to the -- his own gut. For the first time that I have seen since Ronald Reagan -- and Ronald Reagan did it in one place, and that was the Soviet Union. He knew the difference between good and evil, and he called it, and he didn't care what anybody said.
Donald Trump is doing this in -- in example after example after example. He's keeping his own counsel. And he is telling his people: This is what I'm going to do. Find the Constitutional way to do it.
Because this is what has to be done! And he's not taking no for an answer. And he's not kowtowing to the people who have been there forever. Oh, Mr. President, you have to listen to this man.
He's not listening to him. If it doesn't make sense to him, he's not listening to him. And he is not waiting for permission from anyone.
That's the takeaway from this last four days. America is leading, because we actually have a leader who knows who he is, knows what he wants to do, and is not going to take no for an answer, unless it's unconstitutional. He gets it done.
That in six months? That's a remarkable development.
A few weeks ago, President Trump moved a battle group to Latin America. Now, with the bombing of a Venezuelan cartel drug smuggling boat, we’ve seen what part of its mission may be. But Glenn Beck lays out an unreported second reason that Trump is drawing these battle lines: Venezuela has become a literal “beachhead” for enemies of America, like China, Hezbollah, and Iran.
GLENN: I want to talk to you about something that is right on our door step, that I don't think a lot of people are watching. I think it was Sunday. Saturday or Sunday. I read an article. And I just kind of skimmed it quickly.
And I filed it away.
And it was the United States is moving like a battle group, to Latin America. And I'm like, what? We're moving a battle group? What are we -- what -- we're losing.
We're moving cruise missiles, ships, like 4,000 Marines. I mean, this is what you have, when you have an invading force. You know, when you're worried about something, you want to keep calm in some area. You know, we sent them over, off the coast of Africa. Because there's somebody doing something.
And we sent this group over.
Like, hey. Knock it off. What are we doing?
Okay. Well, it's not just to Latin America. It's some place very specific: Venezuela.
What's happening now is not some distant strong man. This is -- battle lines are being drawn right now, between freedom and chaos. Okay?
This week, Nicholas Maduro, who was indicted by the Trump administration. I think in 2020. And then Biden didn't do anything about it. He was indicted by our own justice department for narco terrorism.
He just responded to us. And mobilized four and a half million civilian militiamen. So he's now just kind of drafting 4 million men, and said, you're -- you're a citizen, but you're also a soldier right now.
And he says, it's to defend sovereignty against America.
Here's what it is: He's trying to protect himself.
He's a dictator. And he's conscripting an entire had a nation. Because he knows, the United States is after him. Why?
Why?
Well, we have warships, three ageist destroyers, and they're anchored right off his coast. And we just doubled the on bounty on his head, from $25 million to $50 million.
And, you know, you -- at first blush, you're like, can we?
What are we doing? What? What's happening?
We've lived in a time, my whole life, where we're like, you know, the government can do two things at one place.
It should be able to walk and chew gum. Well, we're not just walking and chewing gum. We're walking, chewing gum, putting out the fire of a burning house. Juggling flaming bowling pins. Stopping a nuclear war.
Dancing the Macarena, because everybody in Washington, DC, is like 8,000 years old. We're building a death bot army at the same time, fighting people that want to behead us. Oh, and the Islamists, and redistricting Texas. And we're doing it all at the same time.
Why? I mean, we're living Mission Impossible, except our Tom Cruise is 78 years old. Which, I want you to think about this.
I think Donald Trump is exactly who Tom Cruise will be when he's 78. Just not -- he's still running that weird run that he's doing. Anyway, so Donald Trump is going after Venezuela for two reasons. One, drums. Fentanyl and cocaine, much of it laced, much of it deadly. And it is -- it is being trafficked here in the United States, by people who are directly tied to Maduro's government.
And it's the so-called cartel of the suns. MS-13 gang members. All of this stuff is coming from Venezuela.
And they are poisoning Americans. And this is not just a foreign, you know -- you know, a foreign security thing. Or a foreign policy issue.
This is -- this is Homeland Security. This is actually affecting us.
The second one, and I think this is the bigger reason of the two. I mean, they're probably tied. But this is a big one that most Americans don't know. Venezuela is not some backwater place. It's full of oil.
And it is a staging ground now for Russia, China, and Iran.
Hezbollah, it has some of the worst people. It's a beachhead, for those people who want to see the United States taken down.
JASON: Oh, Glenn. Literally, a beachhead. This is insane because I didn't even know a lot of this. We mentioned this maybe a couple of months ago.
GLENN: Yeah, we did -- we did -- it was part of another story.
JASON: The Tren de Aragua stuff.
GLENN: Yeah. Wait a minute. What is Hezbollah doing in Venezuela?
JASON: Oh, my gosh. So I actually did you go through congressional testimony, to get some of this information now. Now, this is information that the American public doesn't really know, but the government knows.
So check this out. This is from congressional testimony. In 2011, they tested -- Congress testified what Hugo Chavez was doing.
Listen to this. Just the year before, 2010, Hugo Chavez hosted something called the Secret Summit. Like literally, it was called the Secret Summit.
GLENN: Okay.
JASON: Guess who showed up to the Secret Summit. The supreme leader of Hamas. The Chief of Operations for Hezbollah, and the Secretary General of Palestinian Islamic jihad.
GLENN: Oh, I thought you were going to say Satan.
JASON: I might as well have. I mean, this is absolutely nuts.
GLENN: Nobody was talking about that. How can that happen right off our shore? Nobody is talking about it.
JASON: Glenn, it gets so much worse than that, if it can.
So Iranians right now, with connections to Hezbollah, are on an island off the coast of Venezuela. It's called Margarita Island. Everybody should Google us right now, and check it out.
GLENN: Is Jimmy Buffett involved?
JASON: He's -- Jimmy Buffett would be nowhere near this.
GLENN: All right. The whole world is about to crash.
JASON: Yeah, it's not 5 o'clock anywhere on this Margarita Island.
These are some of the things they're doing here, okay?
Again, with the involvement of the -- of the Venezuelan government. They are, quote, running money laundering operations, establishing -- excuse me. Paramilitary training centers.
They are recruiting Venezuelan gangs. And listen to this: Sending those people -- this is like Tren de Aragua. Sending them to Iran for follow-on training.
GLENN: Jeez.
JASON: This is happening right now. Our government knows about this. This is the only time I've actually seen them do anything concrete to combat it.
GLENN: They've known about it since 2010. Known about it since 2010.
You didn't know that. Nobody is saying that. When -- you know, we've -- we've argued that Venezuela and communism. And, you know, they were eating the zoo animals.
That's what happens, gang.
When you go communist. And full-on democracy. They wanted full-on democracy. And that's what you get. You know, hello, Maduro.
So when Maduro took over, he was kind of the Mamdani, if you will of -- of Venezuela. He's just a simple bus driver. Uh-huh.
And look what -- look what he's done.
That's the part we've heard about.
Then when the border crisis happened. We started hearing about, oh, well, they're sending gangs in. And they're sending -- they're sending fentanyl and everything else in.
We still are not talking about their connections to Iran and Hezbollah. And how they have been training people. And sending them here!
This is really not good.
So Donald Trump clearly knows all of this stuff.
And that's why he's offered $50 million. For anybody that will turn him in.
Or can tip us off to lead to the capture.
And now, the reason we're doing that. You've got to remember. We've done this before.
Noriega. Was a guy who was a drug lord.
And he was running a country. And so we've got to get him. And we finally did get Noriega. And he went to prison for what he did.
But the other times we've done that, Saddam Hussein, and even worse Muammar Gaddafi, that was a Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama nightmare.
And they drug his body through the streets.
Because we assisted the collapse. And it became a vacuum!
And now, Libya is just a nightmare.
Just a nightmare.
So was Iraq. We can't let that happen to Venezuela.
So we have to be very careful. You can't just say, go get them. We have to be very careful.
Unless the people themselves rise up against Maduro. Unless the people themselves do it, this is going to be -- this is going to be a tough one.
But we have to stop pretending, that this is somebody else's problem.
Because it is our problem. It really is our problem. Those people are already here. And we are also -- you know, this is one of the reasons insular like it, when people blame their problems on others.
I'm an alcoholic.
Now, everybody says, well, that -- that's a familial thing. That runs in your genes. I don't know. I don't think they've ever found that. There's no evidence of that. But you make a good case. I mean, we're riddled with alcoholism in my family. So, yeah. Maybe! Maybe! But I'm the one who makes the choice. Okay?
Yeah. Maybe I have that extra gene that's working against me. Maybe! But I went in to the bar. I went in to the store and bought the booze.
So we -- we have to start taking responsibility for some of our problems. It's easy to say, Venezuela is shipping all this fentanyl into the United States.
We have to recognize that Americans are buying it. Now, there's one thing to say about addiction. Once you start buying it, then you're addicted to it. And it is a nightmare.
I mean, the first time I had fentanyl, I -- I wake up. I've woken up on the operating table, two times.
They cannot keep me down. My body just processes stuff like, so fast. It's a fast, high-functioning liver.
And I was in pain. You might remember this, if you've listened to me, for a long time.
I was in New York. And they put me under. And then they -- I got out. And they were giving me morphine. I think Percocet.
And fentanyl patches. And my doctor after said, why would you let somebody do this to you?
And I was like, well, I was a little high.
And my wife didn't know.
We listened to the doctor. That's when we really learned: Don't listen to the doctor. Yeah, they don't always know.
But they had good intent. They were just trying to keep me out of pain.
But the box. Fentanyl.
I don't know if it still does.
If you get a box of fentanyl from the drugstore.
It says, black box, warning for end of life use only. Why?
Because it is so incredibly addicting.
You take it for a day or two, and you're done. You're addicted to it.
So addiction is one thing that we have to deal with.
But we also have to say, Americans are buying this stuff!
We have to change our culture, and start prosecuting people who are buying this stuff.
And treating those who are addicted to it, and understanding with compassion. Yada, yada, yada.
But we have to also -- if you're selling drugs, you're involved in selling drugs, you should have a very, very long sentence. Very long sentence.
You know, don't tell Donald Trump this. But, you know, China does not have a drug problem.
Because if you sell drugs, you're executed. I don't even think you get a trial. They just kill you.
Let's not tell Donald Trump that, because he might like that idea.
But fix it quickly.
Fix it quickly.
But we -- we have to take responsibility ourself. We have to be resilient as people. In our communities.
We have to have strong families.
We have to have citizenry, that knows the difference between liberty and tyranny. We have to understand that freedom does not come when you're on drugs.
It doesn't. That is the worst tyranny. You're a pharmaceutical tyranny.
You are -- air slave to whatever it is, that you're putting into your body. That's the real battle.
But there is another one off our shore. That could -- what do you think is going to happen, Jason?
Because this is a significant battle group, isn't it?
JASON: It's significant. I mean, including 4,000 Marines. I was on a battle group like that, where this is the same kind. Where we would go and sit off the coast of a Middle Eastern country.
GLENN: Yeah. Weren't you off the coast of Australia? You were one of the first in after 911.
JASON: Yeah. Yeah. In one of these battle groups, doing exercises in Australia. We got the call and went straight to Afghanistan right after that.
So this is like the firepower that could do that. So it's very intimidating. I would assume that is the reason for this. I don't think they will be doing actual -- you know, conflict-type kinetic stuff.
But I bet that it's just supposed to mean -- it's supposed to be intimidating. I'm curious if it's supposed to lend some support to maybe some of the, you know, ground people in Venezuela.
To finally tell them, look, we've got your back. If you want to, you know, do something about this, and finally take your country back. Now would be the time.
GLENN: Yeah, maybe we would be a peacekeeper. You know, maybe we would be a peace-keeping force.