Live Radio

Live

Glenn's Show Prep

Glenn Beck’s guide for FIXING the economyplay icon
May 29, 2025

Glenn Beck’s guide for FIXING the economy

“We are looking at losing the dollar,” Glenn Beck says. “And it’s gonna happen fast.” But there is a way to avoid this fate and fix the economy. Glenn reveals the 3 moves Congress and President Trump MUST make. But while cutting the government’s debt and spending is crucial, it’s not that simple for one TERRIFYING reason …

Transcript

Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors

GLENN: All right. I want to talk to you about the big, beautiful bill.

I want to talk to you, instead of all the politics going around. I want you to understand what we are facing right now. What we are facing right now is collapse of -- you know, of our economy. Collapse, you know, they will say, what's coming is a collapse, that will be worse than 2008.

I believe, and I could be wrong. Remember, I'm an optimistic catastrophist. I believe that it doesn't have to be this way.

But we are -- we are looking at losing the -- the dollar.

And it's going to happen fast. How do people go bankrupt?

Over a long period of time, and then all of a sudden. And the all of a sudden part is coming our way. Now, the majority of Americans feel that the country is headed in the right direction. And I believe it is. But what we're looking at, is -- is a really difficult situation. So let me ask you: How did we become the world's leading economy?

What did we have that others didn't have?

Because it was very easy. And I want you to -- I want you to make a checklist in your own mind. This is what we used to have.

We had cheap energy. Cheap labor.

And an educated labor. We had small business entrepreneurs. We had individual inventors that were in their garage or in their barn. We had ingenuity. We had low regulation. A cohesive society, that was built around stable laws and a stable government.

That's what it took for us to become the leader of the world.

Now, let's go through those, and see how many of these we have, or are on the road to repairing. Cheap energy.

Yes. I think we -- we didn't have that. But, yes.

We are doing it now. Cheap labor. I don't know how to do that one.

Educated labor. Well, as soon as we get rid of all of the DEI crap that's going on.

Yeah. I think we could maybe reeducate ourselves.

Small businesses, no.

Small businesses are being choked by taxes and regulations.

Individual inventors. Not really.

Everything is being gobbled up by big government. Ingenuity.

Well, ingenuity happens when you don't have DEI. You don't have all of these things, regulations.

And when you have tax cuts and people realize, I can do this. And I can actually make more money. And I can get ahead. That's what ingenuity in America goes on. And I don't think we're there yet. Low regulation. No. The answer to this is not in the big, beautiful bill. The answer to this is in the REINS Act. And you will see at the end of this monologue, that's the most important thing we can do.

A cohesive society, I don't know.

That's our job. Are you feeling like you're making inroads on that one? And stable laws and government. Well, that is the DOJ.

That is the FBI. That is restoring trust in our institutions. Are we doing that?

Well, I think this is one of the reasons why people think that we are on the right track.

Because, yeah. We're starting to see it.

But we're making some real mistakes there as well.

And that has to happen.

That's why Donald Trump.

I mean, if you look at these. You can understand why Donald Trump has the agenda that he has.

He's got to repair these things.

Now, the old way of fixing an economy, because you are -- you are not in trouble. Right?

I mean, you are -- we know that the government -- the business in America is not good.

The dollar is not good.

Our debt is not good.

The people really don't understand why it is so bad. Well, let me show you -- remember I told you, at some point, it was right after 2008. I said, they're going to start precipitating money. And they will tell you that they're not printing money.

They're digitizing money, and everything I said they would do, and they denied that they would do.

They did. And I said, that would lead to inflation. Which it did. Our government debt would explode. Which it did. And our dollar would lose value and eventually lose its place. They would start to degrade. I'm sorry. Downgrade our dollar status. Which they are doing now.

And then eventually, we would lose the reserve dollar. The currency for the reserve.

And everybody said that would never ever happen.

And now, look at where we are.

Okay.

In the years, when I was growing up, how did you fix an economy?

Well, the government could step in.

And they would cut taxes. But when they would cut taxes and not cut spending.

That increases debt.

Then you have the fed lower the interest rates.

That helps people have cheaper money to be able to take loans and start businesses, et cetera, et cetera.

But instead, what our people did, is they just gave zero interest rates.

So all of the big corporations, just took on all kinds of debt. But it -- they didn't have to worry about it. Because they didn't have to have any interest payments. So they just took on all kinds of debt.

That inflated our dollar by pumping all of that money in.

It inflated our dollar. So if you lower the interest rates.

You have debt.

You have things like QE. Quantitative easing. Which puts debt on the fed.

And you have inflation. Which is our biggest problem.

Then the other thing you would do, is you would do a stimulus package.

Have you noticed that this is the first time in American history, this administration, that I know of, that nobody is talking about a big, beautiful stimulus package.

Why?

Because a big, beautiful stimulus package, that doesn't work anymore. Because all it's doing is adding money to the debt!

And then the last thing you would do, if you were a conservative, is you would cut regulation.

Now, we can't do.

Tacks cuts. He's doing. But is he doing the tax cuts, in a way that are -- I mean, he's just holding the tax cuts, right?

We're not getting new tax cuts. Why?

Because it will increase the debt.

So we're doing the same tax cuts. Just making them permanent.

So your tax will not change. That does not help spur the economy. But it does help stabilize the economy.

But he is then taking taxes and he's saying, hey. No tax on tips. He's giving tax cuts at the lowest level of the economy. That's not going to spur on the economy. However, because of all of the other problems.

It's really important because the people at the bottom of the ladder are really struggling. And they have to have relief!

So a way to that do is give them tax cuts, some sort of tax relief.

Because you can't do a stimulus package. So let's try this. And hope that people spend that money, wisely.

Okay.

The other thing that you do, when you have a troubled economy, like we have had in the past, and we do now.

Is you look for a black swan event.

You look for a game-changer out on the horizon. Something is going to change everything.

Sometimes that's war. Sometimes that's an invention. But what will change everything, to refigure the economy. Okay. So now, let me tell you why the president is doing what he is doing with the big, beautiful bill. Everybody is arguing that we have to cut the deficit. Everybody is saying, there's no debt reduction here!

And we have to have debt reduction.

That is great! And you're right. We absolutely do.

I am with you, 110 percent. We cannot continue spending this way! Now, let's look at the other side. Why wouldn't you cut the debt?

Well, there's a couple of reasons. You don't think it's a problem.

Nobody with a brain think it's a problem now.

And that's one or two brains between the whole lot of them, in Congress. But you -- you know that this is a problem. Okay.

So you don't care that it's a problem. That's another one. You don't care that it's a problem. You just think, it will go on forever.
And the sun is shining right now, so I will just keep spending. And just put my head in the sand.

And it doesn't matter, because the United States is an oppressor anyway.

Yada. Yada.

Whatever your reason is, you don't care. You recognize the problem, but you don't care.
That's the second reason. There is another reason why not to cut the debt. And it is one that is very hard for Americans to understand.

But I take you back, if you're my age, to Ronald Reagan, when he says, when this debt gets to a point to where we are spending more on interest, than we are on our national defense, there will be no good options left. We are here!

There are no good options left.

The other reason why you don't cut the budget. You look for ways to spur the economy on.
You don't cut the budget, at least radically at all.

Because right now, I ready for this one?

This won't improve your mood. The US government and the budget.

What we spend every -- every year, now accounts for 25 percent of GDP.

So if you want to cut the budget. Let's say we just cut it in half, which Coolidge did. That means, that we take 12 cents out of every dollar that is being spent and used in America. We take 12 cents out of the economy. Now we're going to have to do it at some point. But how are you going to do that? Because that will hurt the GDP. You will reduce the GDP.

Once you reduce the GDP, then you have problems again, with the budget. The taxes and interest rates. Okay.

So you have to spur the economy on, before you start to dramatically cut the budget. Now, if your mood didn't improve when I said your GDP is now 25 percent of spending. Let me include the state and local spending.

So when you include the tax money, that is being spent now, your dollars that are being spent in our economy, and you include the federal government spending. The state spending. And the local spending, the good news is, it might be at times, as low as 34 percent. But it's much closer to 45 percent of our GDP.

So almost half of our spending, almost half of our gross domestic product, being what we build. What we buy, almost half of it, is being spent and purchased by our government.

So you cannot cut the budget quickly, dramatically.

But you must cut the budget. Or we collapse!

Do you see what Ronald Reagan was saying?

We're in a place where there are no good options!

I'm going to tell you some things today, that you won't hear anywhere else.

That you need to hear.

Ten-second station ID. If we do not do the things we must do.

I'm going to give that list to you here.

In fact, let me do that now.

The number one thing that everybody should be asking for in this big, beautiful bill. Is not necessarily more cuts. I would like more cuts. But remember, we have to spur on the economy. How do we do that?

We have to stabilize our laws. Make sure that we are focusing on education. This is a longer term thing. The education. Stabilizing our laws to make sure they apply to everyone equally.

Do the exact opposite of what New York did, when they went after Donald Trump's business, even though other businesses do exactly the same thing.

You cannot have a growing economy, if you don't have stable laws. So you have to strengthen the DOJ and the FBI.

President Trump is doing that. You do have to cut. But you have to cut strategically.

That's what DOGE was doing. Congress is not doing their part by even passing the in my opinion of what DOGE did. That's Congress' fault. Then you need the REINS Act. Because the biggest thing that will spur on the economy, that we can actually do. We can't cut taxes anymore.

We can't cut the budget dramatically. Which we have to do.

So what do we do?

We've already lowered the cost of energy dramatically. We're already getting foreign investment, which will help us re-shore for our workers. That's longer term.

We have the game changer. It's AI.

Here's what we don't have: Low regulation.

We have to have low regulation. So I want you to call Congress, and the Senate. And say, put the REINS Act in the big, beautiful bill!

Because then you don't have to keep going, over and over again, and saying, well, will the Supreme Court allow us to do that. Will Congress pass that money?

Et cetera, et cetera.

It puts that power back where it belongs in Congress for all these regulations. And it defangs this out of control bloated government.

Because it requires that Congress passes all of the regulations.

Well, they're not going to pass a lot of them, are they?

That's why they got rid of them. This is a Woodrow Wilson progressive tool.

Get rid of it. Make it an administrative state.

The REINS Act is impaired. You want to subjective?

Pass the REINS Act. It is the only tool that we have, that will have positive consequences, and I can't think of many negative consequences. Because we restore the power, the way it is in the Constitution. And we cut all of the insane regulation quickly.

Which spurs on growth. That's what Donald Trump is trying to do.

He's like, we cannot cut our way out of this debt.

We have to grow our way out of this debt. And then begin to cut!

This is why the tariffs, this is his logic on the tariffs. I'm going to get foreigners. Foreigners to pay taxes. So we can put that in.

I don't believe in that. But he does.

That's what he's trying to do.

Everything he's trying to do, makes sense, if you understand the problems, that we have.

You may not agree with the solutions, but at least somebody is pursuing a solution.

You know, there was a great article out today, and we put it in the prep, because it is so -- so, so, so important. It's from Victor Davis Hanson.

And he said, look, historically, if you don't fix this now, historically, he said from Greece to Rome, through the Middle Ages to the Renaissance, there were only three ways of dealing with unsustainable debt, and none of them are good.

They're all civilizational killers.

Number one, Weimar Republic in cheap dollars. You inflate the dollar. The -- and then you bankrupt what really helped cause the Depression.

You can do that. You can pay back the $37 trillion in inflated dollars. It's just not good. It is the Weimar republic.

Number two, you can confiscate private wealth. People do that all the time throughout history.

This destroys the legitimacy of the government. It makes private investors, hide their money.

Confiscate the wealth. You're already seeing leftists say that that is exactly what we have to do.

It never works. Never works. It didn't work in Athens. It didn't work in Rome. It didn't work in Renaissance, Italy. It doesn't work. And the last one is the most drastic, and it's a killer too. South America has tried this one. And it just renounced the debt. It says, you know what, guys, we won't pay you back.

All through of those are civilizational killers. So pay attention to this, because your lifestyle is about to change!

Did Trump betray his pledge to prove America’s gold exists?

Did Trump betray his pledge to prove America's gold exists?

STU: So, Glenn, what do you make of what seems to be in the news today about Fort Knox? There's kind of like several stories, I saw over the past 24 hours, talking about how, you -- Donald Trump has decided, you know, this is maybe not the right thing to focus on.

Or maybe he's not concerned about it.

There's talk initially about bringing cameras. You were looking to bring cameras to try to document them for people. To make sure they have these reserves.

Is there a change in his position?

Is he just delaying it? What's going on?

GLENN: I don't know. I don't think he's delaying it.

If the story is true. If the story is true, you know, I think what -- let's take it at face value.

What the media is saying, is that because he knows the gold is there. Well, good. I'm glad the president knows the gold is there. I'm thrilled with that.

Now what he should do. Instead of saying, I'm moving on to other things. I think he should do an office of radical transparency.

And because we have to restore our trust in things. And let's just take the gold thing. I don't know if the gold is there or isn't there.

I have no idea.

You can make a great case both ways. That the gold is there and the gold isn't there. You can make a case both ways. That that was all legitimate.

And they just missed a few things. But then the next one seemed to be a little bit more shady and harder to explain.

But you can explain it. And the gold is there.

I don't know. I don't know.

I mean, I used to be much more willing to accept the official line. I'm not willing to accept that anymore.

It doesn't mean I'm saying it's not there. I'm just saying, I'm not going to accept that anymore.

So I won't take a stand on things that I just don't know. I'm not going to give anybody in government the benefit of the doubt.

So I think what he should do is let's say, let's say that the New York Times is -- say, he knew the gold was really there the whole time. So that's why he's backing off. Great. Then what the president should do. Is go to his office in radical transparency. And say, hey. You know what, I don't have any time to deal with this. I want you to deal with this. I want you to open up the vaults. They do this in England, all the time, in the bank of London. So I don't know why we're not doing that here. Let's set it up once a year.

People can go in -- not people. But cameras can go in, and select people.

And every year, we'll take from the audience, you know, from the American people. What are you saying, that we are hiding?

Okay. We'll show you that too next year.

I mean, I just think radical transparency should be the -- the MO of the day. That's why I said that about what I did about the FBI and DOJ on Epstein.

I don't know. I didn't see the evidence that those guys saw. I would like to see the evidence that those guys saw.

I trust them. I believe them.

But I don't believe institutions. But I do believe those guys. And, you know, if Dan Bongino says, guys, I say the evidence.

I believe him.

But to make sure that the entire country heals, they need to show that, and maybe it's an office of radical transparency, needs to show all of that.

And just say, here it is. And, yes, we did go to the moon. And you know how we know? How we can prove it. And just prove it. And I know there will always be naysayers. But at least we will get some of the people back to sanity on the things that we should believe in.


STU: So you're creating an ort?

GLENN: Yes, ort.

STU: Ort. Okay. We have ort.

We had DOGE. Now we had an ort. I'm ort.

So that's interesting. Because I think there is a fascinating balance that people are going the lie right now, trying to understand this stuff. In that, you know, obviously the left just doesn't believe anything that Donald Trump says, right? So they're going to be skeptical of anything that they say. But when it comes to someone who might be a Trump voter who looks at this and said, I listened to Dan Bongino's podcast every day. And I'm a big fan of him and Pete Hegseth, and all these people that he put in control. When they tell me these things, do I just believe them? Or is it a waste of time for them to come out and sort of really prove things that they say are actually true, just so we can all kind of -- you know, where his side might -- again, his side might agree.

Right? But there will still be lots of skeptics.

I don't know. A lot of these theories don't tend to get tamped down by more evidence.

GLENN: I know. I know. No. Because I think we have to make the effort. Whether you choose to believe it or not, you have to make the effort.

And, you know, I choose to believe Dan Bongino. I choose to believe Kash Patel.

Because I know them.

I choose to believe President Trump. I know him. I just don't think they are -- it's part of them in any way, shape, or form. To lie to the American people.

It's just not in their character.

And so I believe them.

But one of the things that is a big problem, is trust. We have no trust in any institution in this country anymore.

We have to do the thing. Remember, what was -- what was hope and change all about?

Remember? Transparency. Transparency.

We're not going to do backroom deals anymore. You're going to read -- none of that came true.

But in 2008, people were saying, I want -- I want some change here. Because there's no transparency.

Do you think that's gotten better?

No. So radical transparency. Is required.


STU: Yeah. I mean -- I think that's a good goal.

You think too, something like, you know, like the Fort Knox show, if you will.

Right? Where you're going and you're saying, hey. Hey, everybody, here's our goal. We swear we have it.

Doing that once a year. Or once every two years. You know, whatever it is.

Could easily be slid into something like the big, beautiful bill. At a very low cost. Obviously, it's not high.

It's not like it's going to cost you a lot to do that.

And maybe does push back one of these theories, a little bit. Right?

You're never going to get rid of everybody that believes these things.

GLENN: I would do this for free. You know how many people would do this for free?

STU: Yeah.

GLENN: And I would put together a group of people on all sides. You know, just get -- it can't be about politics. It just has to be about the truth. I don't care what your politics. I don't care who is harmed by it. I don't care. We have to do a special favor to this or that. We will just show the truth.

That's all we will do. We won't show you our opinions. We will show you the facts as we find them.

Here, they're in the malls. They're in the rooms. This is where it should all be.

There it is. Can you test one? Somebody come over here, pull a random brick, you know, three bricks back, two bricks back, whatever. Don't tell me.

Just pull them. Three random bricks for this pile. And then do it in this one, and then do it in the next room. And then let the chips fall where they may. I mean, that's the only way to cure what we have going on. I think.

STU: Yeah. I don't think -- and I know you noted this. But I don't think it cures it.

I think there will always be people that are skeptical of these things.

GLENN: 10 percent. Yes.

STU: Yes. Think of all the things that we have found on film.

Not to mention, with the rise of AI. Whether anyone would believe these videos as they came out.

GLENN: Yes.

STU: But you can take steps to make sure that people -- who want the truth, can try to find it.

And that is -- I think that would be -- that would be a helpful step. I am a little concerned if they spend too much time trying to track down every theory that's on the internet. And trying to disprove it.

Like, that's not --

GLENN: No. I'm not saying that.

I'm saying, there are some big things that are important. You know, the gold is important.

You know, the moon shot believe it or not, is important.

Do we have any faith in the moon shot anymore. I remember that at 7 percent. That's what I expect.

I expect seven to eight percent of the American people. Will not believe everything that is out there.

There are flat earthers. But when flat earthers become 20 percent. 18 percent.

That's a problem.

That's a problem. You know, you will never get rid of all the flat earthers.

But you should be able to answer some easy questions.

And it's not just by showing the people the facts. The government has to move in a transparent way.

The DOJ. The United States Senate. And the Congress.

They need to find ways to act in a transparent way.

I can ask my architect friend, who I have designed several buildings with him.

And he did something for me, years ago.

And we never published it.

I'll send it out today. I said, redesign the Capitol today, for maximum transparency.

And so he redesigned the Capitol. And the whole front of it is glass.

And so, you know, it just reminds everybody, you can see everything.

There is no dark places to hide here.

And that's the attitude that needs to happen. I mean, I didn't plan on redesigning the Capitol. I mean, I just wanted it for a point.

And it turned out to be a beautiful, beautiful architectural drawing of it.

And I'll send it to you, because it's beautiful.

But that's the attitude.

It needs -- the entire government needs to go, I can't hide anything.

There's no way to hide things. No way.

STU: You know, Hitler redesigned a lot of buildings in his Capitol as well. To point that out to the audience.

No. I think -- so walk me how this works in the age of AI though. You know, because I was watching a video the other day of a kangaroo trying to get on to a plane. And, you know, he was holding a ticket.

And, you know, a lot -- now --

GLENN: Was it real?

STU: Shockingly, it was not. And my thought initially was, this is obviously AI. There's not he really such a thing as a -- a -- it's not like the dogs that you bring on to soothe yourself. The personal support dogs.

The kangaroo is not really in that category.

But it would be an interesting flight.

However, that was my initial reaction. Was like, obviously, this can't be real.

It looked real.

It looked very real.

I will say, almost every comment under the video, was commenting on this is crazy. Can you believe this person, trying to bring a kangaroo to a plane.

Like, seemingly taking it seriously.

Now, the crazy part about this.

I don't know how many of those people were bots.

So I don't know, how many of those people were real that had the question about the thing.

How do you navigate that, in the world that is coming?

GLENN: Okay. Easy. Stop getting your news from social media!

Stop it!

The man who reads nothing at all, is better educated, than the man who reads nothing, but social media!

So many people are reading.

They're getting all of their news from social media.

Stop getting your news from social media. You can start there, and look at some of the things.

But then you have to pursue.

You have to read the stories!

You have to do research is.

It is -- you cannot be spoon-fed this stuff anymore. Or you're going to be a moron. Absolute morons. You cannot get your news from social media. Period.

It's that easy. It's that easy.

STU: But that's like a full-time job to check that stuff out.

I don't know that's that easy.

GLENN: I know. That's where you have to find some trusted sources.

You know, we have to do a better job.

Stu, you know the project I'm working on. It just keeps getting bigger and bigger. And more expensive.

I really need your help. Here.

I'll explain it here in the next few months.

One of the things we have to develop, that is now on the list of things we have to develop, is a way to be able to put a tool in the hands of the average person.

Is this AI?

Is this a -- is this a real video? Or is this an AI generated video?

You know, you won't be able to catch all of them.

But there's got to be a way that the algorithms can spot a fake!

STU: I do wonder.

GLENN: And it will get better and better.

But we have to have some tools that other than just our gut going. Yeah. You know what, that seems crazy.

Kangaroo. I don't know.

Should I check that out.

Should I just be outraged? We need more than that.

STU: I will say, short-term, I think we have that type of stuff. For example, one of the posts -- this is available whenever you're on Twitter.

There's a Grok button there.

And you can -- you can kind of engage Grok on any individual post. And you can ask questions about it. Someone did that. And asked, is this an AI video. And Grok correctly said, it was.

So that's their -- at least now.

GLENN: Perfect. Off my plate. Good.

STU: At least now.

As you point out, this is not a technology that will get worse. It will get much, much better.

Maybe the detection also gets better. And this is just a long -- a big standoff over a long period of time. It will get hard for normal people.

GLENN: Again, one of the things that Grok has going for it. I think it's Grok.

It is all open source.

So you can check the algorithm. I mean, if you know what you're doing.

If you're not open source, and you're not showing these things, again, that's not radical transparency.

Because people will go. I mean, do you trust Grok?

Do you trust AI?

Do you trust Elon Musk?

Do you trust, you know, ChatGPT?

Do you trust any of this stuff?

Because I don't. I have more trust in Elon Musk and X, than anything else.

Because I've seen the hits that he's taken, just to be transparent and truthful. But we need to -- we need to be able to grow trust in one another again.

Glenn Beck remembers Phil Robertson's GREATEST moments

Glenn Beck remembers Phil Robertson's GREATEST moments

GLENN: Speaking of those who have passed on, Phil Robertson died over the weekend. Phil, of course, was a friend and a member of the Blaze team for years. And we just loved him. Just absolutely loved him.


I wasn't -- I'm not a fan of reality TV, so I never really watched Duck Dynasty. Until I traveled the country. I went across the country, and every single gas station I was in, every truck stop I was in to get gas, they had like a whole section of Duck Dynasty stuff. And I was like, who are these Duck Dynasty people? And then I watched, and I realized, why it was so big. Not only was it real. And these guys were believably real, I think Phil Robertson was the beginning of the -- I don't know. The beginning of a new Jesus movement.

I mean, he was the first guy that I heard that was brave enough to end every single show on national television with a prayer.

And that was -- I think that was the deal. I think we won't do it, unless you say that we can end with a prayer every time.

Who does that? One of the bravest things I've ever seen, is the movie that he made, about himself.

It did not make him look good, at all.

Just showed who he had -- who he had allowed himself to be. And who had become, through Christ.

So our just are with Phil. Do we happen to have that montage? Can we play the -- here's the montage of some of the moments with Phil Robertson.

PHIL: There's a lot of people who are afraid. Is it possible the Lord is not their refuge and their fortress and their trust is not in him?

They're trying to make it without God. This coronavirus thing, I've seen more fear in the ungodly way more than I have from the Godly.

I will be with him or her in trouble. I'll deliver them and honor him. With long life, I will satisfy them. I'll show them my salvation. All that's required of you, is love God and love your neighbor.

And this country sorely needs it. I'm just watching how they're operating in the pandemic.

They're scared to death. No faith in the resurrection. That's why they're afraid. We're back to Jesus, and his death for us. Took away all of our mistakes, all of our sins. Buried in a tomb, raised from the dead. It's all we got! It's all we got.

Faith, hope, and love. The greatest of those is love for God and your fellow man. Lord knows, we need that. Look, we only live just a short period of time.

So don't fear plagues, pandemics. Pestilence, and all that.

Practice hygiene. Do all that. Common sense, you say. But as far as shutting down your work, your life, your freedom your pursuit of happiness, don't set that aside, ever.

Hold on to those things. I've seen this one come, and now it's time to break out and just move on.

It's killed some of us. But we're all going to die. It's just a question of when.
Jesus came to deliver you from your sin and from your physical death. He's conquered death!

He too shared in the humanity, so that by his death, he might destroy him who holds the power of death.

That is the devil. And free those who all their lives were held in slavery by the fear of death.

These ungodly people are scared to death of dying. And then they all die.
We have a hope beyond the grave. So take it all in stride.

Let's get back to work!

GLENN: Well done, good and faithful servant, Phil Robertson.

FBI’s reboot under Trump promises to expose the government's DARKEST secrets

FBI's reboot under Trump promises to expose the government's DARKEST secrets

GLENN: Well, we have more from the FBI and Dan Bongino. He said, I've received briefings on a few cases every week, and we're making progress. And he said, anybody who has a tip on any of these, please contact the FBI. He said that he and Kash Patel are looking to reopen or push additional resources, and investigative attention to the -- you ready?

The leak of the draft by the Supreme Court opinion. Overturning Roe vs. Wade.

I'm telling you now, people in very well placed positions know who that leaker is.

But also, the discovery of cocaine in the West Wing, in the White House.

And the planting of the pipe bombs outside of the democratic and Republican National Committee.

He says, I have requested briefings. Weekly. I get them.

We're making progress. I talked to him late last week. And I -- I think we're going to see some arrests on some of these. Some of these big things. I told I last week, I was hoping we would see some people in handcuffs, over COVID.

I hope that happens this week, or next.

But we'll see.

The cocaine that was in the White House, come on.

Really?

We should probably know who that was. And I don't think it was under Biden believe it or not.

We should know who that was. They stopped the investigation after 11 days of investigating. Because they knew. They knew.

They've added some resources to that.

Do you know how many -- how many people did they have on the pipe bomb thing, Stu?

STU: How many people?

GLENN: How many FBI agents did they have, investigating the pipe bombs?

STU: I don't know. Not enough.

GLENN: Yes. It's a pretty big. Take a guess.

STU: I mean, what it should be is probably 40. I don't know. A lot of agents?

GLENN: One.

STU: One. Okay.

GLENN: They had one. Of course, they didn't find anything. They had one guy on it. They don't have one guy on that now. They have more people on that. And they -- they've, you know, reupped the 500,000-dollar reward for anyone who can identify him or her, whoever -- whoever had that. So I think that's some good progress. And the FBI did make some arrests this weekend. Colorado man who has made some really, really heinous threats to Donald Trump, he's 28 years old. He lives in Colorado.

He threatened to assassinate President Trump.

He said, we are going to kill -- right now, we will hunt you down and kill you both at the White House, and death to Trump.

Then he wrote on Facebook, to the United States Department of Justice. The former president has several hours to resign or certain death.

Now, you would think that he would have been picked up right away, but FBI was on it.

And they have picked him up. He apparently, according to the complaint, he traveled to an embassy branch, May 19th, carrying a backpack, containing three Molotov cocktails. He approached the embassy office. This is the Israeli embassy. Spat on the guard, and said, FU.

And then he was going to throw Molotov cocktails, but then the guard wrestled him to the ground.

One bottle spilled out, and he was left there. He got away with his backpack and two other bottles, but they have now identified him and arrested him. May we never hear his name. Oh, I didn't give it. May we never hear it again, anyway.

STU: It's amazing, how we went through all that time, where they can ban you for every kind of off-color joke you make on social media. Almost instantly.

GLENN: Yep.

STU: And yet, these threats can be out there against the president of the United States, and nothing seems to happen for long periods of time. Some of these people wind up doing it, and we don't find out until much, much later, that they had even posted stuff at all.

GLENN: I know. I know.

STU: They're not brought into custody because they made the threat. They are brought into custody six months after they made the threat, when they actually attempt the threat themselves. Fascinating.

GLENN: Really incredible.

The New York Times on Friday, in case you missed this, on Friday, the New York Times admitted that Donald Trump holds the levers of power in his battle at Harvard university. The Times said, Harvard has no way out of this. This is going to cripple them. He's come after them for their anti-Semitism and said, well, you know what, we're not giving you any federal money. You get rid of the DEI thing. You get anti-Semitism under control, we can talk about it. Instead, they doubled down on their DEI. So he said, fine. You can't enroll international students anymore. And I'm taking away all your funding. Now, the judge blocked the banning of the international students for a little while. I think that was just temporarily blocked.

But he's got massive federal funding that he's withholding.

Now, he says he's going to give it to the trade schools. Which I would be all for.

But unfortunately, it was earmarked for science and medicine.

So he can't just give that to the welding school. But he can definitely hold it back.

And I'm fine with that. You fine with that, Stu? I'm good.

STU: Yeah. I think so. I mean, obviously, it has to be done the right way. It seems he's doing it the right way. And honestly, I don't understand how this will crush Harvard. They've got billions and billions of dollars. What does that mean, that they need federal funding?

They shouldn't need federal funding, certainly.

GLENN: No.

STU: But, I mean, I keep hearing this claim. I know part of it is because some of the endowment is specifically targeted to certain things. So they can't just use it for general purposes. What else is the cause of that, Glenn?

GLENN: They're also -- Trump is talking about taxing the endowment now. So he taxes the endowment.

There's a huge number that goes to the federal government, and I say amen to that. I think they should just be taxed in general. You make this money. You are taxed -- why are we making you tax-free? That makes no sense whatsoever.

STU: I agree with that.

GLENN: But what they're really concerned about, are you going to go to Harvard, if you're seeing Harvard in a war with the White House and the -- the funding for the research you want to do is off again, on again?

Why not just go to Yale? Why not go to Stanford?

Why not go to someplace else, that's doing that research.

I'm not going to Yale. So they're thinking, this is not only going to hurt immediately. But it will also hurt the people that want to go to Harvard.

They're like, I don't want any of that in my life. I just want to do the work. I just want to do the work.

STU: This is why this is pathetic. They should say, well, we don't want any dollars from the federal government then. Like, that's what they won't do, and they won't.

GLENN: They won't.

STU: I mean, Hillsdale somehow pulls it off. Right?

GLENN: I know. I know.

STU: There are lots of universities and colleges that do this because of a principled stand they made.

You know, if you're worried about government influence, you should listen to conservatives, who have been telling you forever, then don't deal with government influence.

Do it on your own.

I mean, it's inexplicable, that they just wouldn't do that. If they wanted to take this supposedly brave stance.

Stop depending on the government then.

GLENN: I was talking to somebody about a project I am working on.

And they said, you know, the government offers grants for that. I just laughed. I said, do you know who I am?

Taking a government grant. No. I don't want the government in any part. I would rather starve than have a government grant involved in anything that I do. No, thank you. No, thank you.

STU: You're not like other celebrities. Most people say, do you know who I am?

Try to get a table at a restaurant. You just say, do you know who I am? When you realize, there is no chance that you will get any benefit from the government and the media.

It's to show how pathetic you are. Not how important you are.

GLENN: Yeah. I mean, it is crazy. It is really, really crazy.

Let's see. Did you see the latest on -- from the book. You're reading Jake Tapper's book, aren't you?

STU: Yeah, I finished it actually over the weekend.

GLENN: And did you get to the part that they were talking about this weekend, where they were saying, that they were willing to do very undemocratic things? You know, just let's get them reelected. And then we have -- they actually called it a Politburo. Do you know what a Politburo? Explain what a Politburo is, if you can. Do you know what one is?

STU: Yeah. You think of a Soviet Union. Right?

GLENN: Right. It's the group -- a group of elites at the very top of the party that makes all the decisions. That's what they were calling themselves internally!

STU: This is one of the things why I think that because of the conversation around Jake Tapper, which has obviously been more about, hey, this guy shouldn't have written this book. He didn't do the coverage right at the time and all that stuff. Which is important to talk about.

But like, I think conservatives have missed out on a book, they actually probably would really like. It's basically 90 percent of this book, is just bashing Joe Biden. And showing all sorts of conspiracies around him to hide this from the American people.

There are a lot of stuff in there, that is really important. And absolutely a foundation of investigation by Congress into what occurred here.

So like --

GLENN: Are we going to do anything about it?

See, that's why I don't want to read it. Because I don't want to get all juiced up on it. Because I already am.

I know enough.

I don't want to get all juiced up about it.
And then nothing happens. I mean, this couple should go to jail. They should go to jail.

STU: I mean, look, if they want to do this investigation.

At least start it right now. If they lose the House, it becomes more difficult, of course.

You can absolutely do this investigation.

And a lot of people were talking about the book. Like, well, we already knew this.

Conservatives are already saying this stuff. And, of course, conservatives were saying this.

We were. We were saying this.

But we were not. We did not have quotes from the people who were actually doing it.

We didn't -- we saw what we saw, publicly. Which was really important.

We all speculated on -- like, for example. During the assassination attempt. While this was going on.

What did we all speculate on. Like, they don't care about this at all. In reality, they probably are only angry about this assassination attempt. Because this --

GLENN: Because it couldn't work out.

STU: It couldn't work politically for Donald Trump.

They have aides, close aides to Biden giving that exact quote in this book. The only reason they're upset about -- I forget the exact phrasing of the quote. They were upset about it, because they were worried it would benefit Donald Trump politically.

Some of the stuff is confirmed in here. Some of it is additional to what a conservative would fee. It's weird because I think we're so obsessed with the author of this book, for some reason. That we're not actually looking at this. And taking what I think is something we don't normally see. This is the stuff that we beg for, as conservatives. That mainstream journalists would actually do this.

Do we like the timing? No. Although, it's worth noting that Alex Thompson is the coauthor of the book. And was reporting this at the time. He was one of the people doing it. Still, I just don't think it's the main story of the book. This should lead to investigations, and I hope at his.

GLENN: It's not.

Yeah. It's not the main story.

And I think there are some, that just don't want to give Jake Tapper a dime.

I'm one of them on that. If you could download it, I would be more likely to read it.

STU: Well, let me just give you quickly, Glenn, on that note.

You can, if you happen to be a Spotify subscriber, it's part of their subscription program.

They do audiobooks on this.

GLENN: I will do it tonight.

STU: Yeah. And it will cost you zero extra dollars.

GLENN: Yeah. The other thing. Like I said, I don't think it's entirely like Jake Tapper.

I think some people feel that way. But I also think that -- I think we've lost so much faith in the system. We just don't think anything is going to happen. So why?

Why?

Okay. Wow. They did that too. Yeah. Well, we've been watching the things they've been doing, and getting away with for a very long time.

You know, write a book, when you have one of them actually go to trial and then to prison. That's a book I'll read. Okay?

The rest of it, I've heard it all before. I've heard it all before. This and worse. So write a book when they actually go to jail.

SHOCKING: Democrats Glorify Murderers for Revolution

SHOCKING: Democrats Glorify Murderers for Revolution
Watch Glenn's full breakdown of the Left's sinister plan to sabotage Trump's agenda HERE

GLENN: Let me -- let me start here, before I get into what I think is coming. And this is a good indication of it.

Last night, at the Israeli embassy, two staff members.

They're called diplomats. Because they were probably at a diplomatic passport.

They worked at the embassy. These are just two young kids in their 20s. Yaran Lachinski and Sara Milgram (phonetic).

They were walking out of an event, that happened to be at the Capitol Jewish museum in Washington, DC.

And a 30-year-old guy, we now know is Elias Rodriguez. He's from Chicago. He decided that he was going to kill himself some Jews. And so he stood in waiting with a gun. And he gunned these two kids down, in cold blood. They caught him. They confiscated the gun.

I hope he -- I mean, if we had the death penalty. I mean, I would hope he would get the death penalty. But we don't do that anymore. And he's going to be tried most likely in Washington, DC.

So God only knows what happens to him. But this is a couple who just this week, unbeknownst to her, gone out and bought an engagement ring here in America. Was going to bring it back home in his pocket to Israel.

And when they got back to Israel, next week. He was going to propose. Their whole life, any children they would have had. Gone! Now, let me tell you who this guy is. We now know, that this guy was part of a Marxist, pro-Hamas organization.

It's Marxist, communist.

These are the people our schools are churning out.

This is ends justify the means.

These are the same people that are, you know -- the same people that are now helping these judges and pushing these judges, and protesting in the streets. And causing all kinds of havoc.

Because they think that they should stand up for the rights of murderers and everything else.

To stay here in our country.

Then you have people like the governor of Minnesota. Saying that ICE is Trump's modern day Gestapo.

Everything is being ratcheted up. Everything is -- I mean, you have -- you have Fang Fang's boyfriend. Saying that, they've arrested McIver, a congresswoman who was assaulting a police officer, trying to storm the gates of a secure facility for ICE.

All she had to do if she wanted oversight was call them, and they would have let her in.

But they instead, the mayor who wants to be governor of New Jersey, he -- you know, they came with a bunch of protesters.

They protested -- as soon as, they opened the gate to let a bus in.

The protesters. The congresswoman and the mayor. They all surged at the gate.

ICE did their best to stop them.

They were assaulted, yada, yada, yada.

And now, you know, Nancy mace just introduced a bill in Congress, that said she should be removed from Congress.

I think she should. That's how sad things are. She should be removed from Congress.

She's assaulting police officers.

The DOJ is going to prosecute her. After the investigation for that.


Why would -- why -- last night on TV. I asked the question. Why would the Democrats be going this way?

Why would they be standing up for murderers. Why would they be standing up for Hamas?

Why would they be ratcheting up?

It's not a way to win in an election. You're not going to win.

America is not going to embrace that. I believe that may not be the -- the plan.

You know, revolution and direct action stuff, that's what they're trained to do.

It's the highest calling of the left.

And this isn't about politics. This is about a Marxist worldview, that has been baked into the minds of several generations of Americans through our university classrooms now.

I can give you the -- the history of it.

But, I mean, it starts with John Dewey. And then it goes to a guy named Paulo. I think his name is Freire. And Freire, he wrote a book called The Pedagogy of the Oppressed. And that is the sacred text for the left, and the educational revolution. You want to know what happened to our education? Pedagogy of the Oppressed.

Read it! He didn't see schools as a place for learning math or history. He saw them as battlegrounds for social action.

All across the US, his critical pedagogy is still the dominant theory in teacher education programs today. So they are churning out radicals.

And his big idea was, see if this sounds familiar: The world is divided into oppressors, and the oppressed. So the classroom is where you train students to see everything through that lens.

You're either the oppressor or the oppressed. This is Critical Race Theory, gender ideology, DEI. Every other oppressed versus oppressor framework. That's taken over our corporations and our campuses, comes from this.
The wake of the Hamas attack in Israel, October 7th, '23.

Jonathan Haidt, one of the brilliant minds of our day. He wrote an article called Why Anti-Semitism Sprouted So Quickly On Campus.

He says the students have learned now, a new morality. Let me read this to you.

To view everyone as either oppressor or victim.

Students were thought to use identity as the primary lens through which everything is to be understood.

Not in their course work. But in their personal and political lives. When students are taught to use a single lens for everything.

Their education is harming them, rather than improving their ability to think critically.

This is the new morality. This is what has driven our universities off a cliff.

And it's about to run our country off a cliff, if more people don't wake up.

Because this is what fuels the direct action in the streets.

Now, I said last hour, and I said last night on TV, that I think, I don't know if it's going to be this summer.

But we are headed for real, you know, BLM riots. All across America.

On multiple fronts.

It's coming. It's just coming. And it's coming from -- I mean, we've seen the political violence from the left.

No matter what the mainstream media wants to tell you. Oh, no.

We're worried about the white man and the extremist.

Well, you know what, I'm worried about everybody, right now, quite honestly.

But one side really has a track record.

And I don't have to go back into the time machine to go see it.

Let me give you a few. Off the top of our heads, as we sat around this morning. You ready? Baseball field attack on Republican congressman in 2017 by a Bernie Sanders supporter. That almost killed Representative Steve Scalise.

He was out to kill all of the Republicans on the baseball diamond, and we now know that our DOJ covered it up. Because who was in charge?

2020, BLM riots, which caused at least a dozen deaths. And an all-time US record of $2 billion in damages.

The 2020 Antifa riots in Portland, where the Department of Homeland Security spent 12 million dollars just to protect the federal buildings, during weeks long battle with rioters.

At one point the rioters barricaded federal offices inside a courthouse and tried to set the building on fire. How about the 96 different Crisis Pregnancy Centers that were attacked since the Dobbs decision was overturned?

Or overturned Roe vs. Wade, or the hundreds of Catholic churches that have been vandalized with pro-abortion messages.

Or the man who was arrested with weapons, all kinds of stuff, outside Supreme Court justice Brett Kavanaugh's house, who claimed he was there to assassinate Kavanaugh, because of the Dobbs decision.

Then there was the assassination of the United Health Care CEO, Brian Thompson last year.

The alleged killer held left-wing views.

And now the left, has lionized him.

He's a hero of the left. You don't put that man up as a hero for your movement. You don't make him a hero, unless you agree with violence.

Unless you believe no matter what, ends justify the means. He's now a folk hero.

How about the burning of the Tesla dealerships and the cars?

Last month, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro's official residence was firebombed, the suspect allegedly set the governor's mansion on fire. Because of what -- what? Because Shapiro, who is Jewish, what he wants to do to the Palestinian people. Okay. Wait a minute. So shooting last night. The fire there. Huh.

Then, of course, there was the assassination attempt on Donald Trump's life last year. Somehow, we still don't know the details about the assassin's political views. But seems pretty unlikely that he was a conservative. The pattern is very clear, and what's disturbing about this is, it's getting worse after the election.

Okay? What these -- when these people talk about democracy what about they mean is, communist-style people's revolution. And I want to make sure you understand this. I'm not talking about the average Democrat that is your neighbor. I don't believe they believe this stuff.

I think they've been duped into believing, that through the hatred of Donald Trump. And they may have legitimate reasons for not liking Donald Trump. Okay? Not going to argue with that. You might have legitimate reasons for not liking him. But they have been so indoctrinated by the mainstream media, they've only been given half of the story. And the half that they're giving, a lot of times is out and out lies. I mean, let's talk about the Biden stuff. Okay?

And you've been indoctrinated to hate Donald Trump. Which stops you from looking at what your side is actually doing and the coordination of it.

And if you think that it's not coordination, well, let me just tell you about the coalition of Democratic governors called governor's safeguarding democracy.

It is a group that is led by JB Pritzker, who is the Illinois governor. And Colorado's governor, Jared Polis.

This is a coordinated effort, to defy president Trump's immigration policies, and to get some heavy hitters calling the shots.

One day, after Trump's second inauguration, the group held a Zoom meeting, led by none other than Norm Eisen.

Who is that?

He's the former White House ethics czar. So funny. And a special counsel for Trump's first impeachment trial. He's also one of the ringleaders of the current lawsuit campaign. He's laid this whole thing out. Now, their strategy is laid out in a book called Governor Safeguarding Democracy: Firewall for Freedom.

Now, it was obtained through a FOIA. By the daily signal. Why is nobody -- why isn't anybody saying, thank you, daily signal.

Why isn't anybody talking about this?

Well, we know, because mainstream media, who is never going to talk about this. The plan includes model executive orders for governors to use in blocking national guard deployments, if they don't like them.

And refuse state resources for federal immigration enforcement.

One draft orders says, that states shall provide no time, money, or facilities for National Guard units, deployed without the governor's approval. Another direct state agencies, to withhold information, if they suspect it's being used for immigration actions. So they are plotting. And what exactly are they preparing to obstruct? What National Guard deployments? What are you talking about?

Well, Governor Pritzker said something in a speech, that I think ties into this directly. I'll give that to you, in one minute.

GLENN: So is it just that they're going to use legal action? No.

Now, remember, Pritzker is one of the guys leading this with Norm Eisen and everybody else.

And I want you to listen to what he's saying. He's not talking about the National Guard, and he's not talking about lawyers here. Listen to what he said, just a couple of weeks ago.

VOICE: Never in my life, have I called for mass protests, for mobilization, for destruction. But I am now.
(applauding)

VOICE: These Republicans cannot know a moment of peace.

GLENN: These people cannot know a moment of peace.

That is a governor of one of our largest states. This is what happens when the system churns out activists instead of thinkers.

Violence is excused as resistance. When governors weaponize their authority to defy the will of the American people.

Trump won in a clear 2024 mandate. Everybody knows that.

Everybody knows, Trump was elected for two things: The economy.

And immigration.

And I don't think in that order.

But he won!

And the left is obsessed with their oppressor, oppressed worldview.

They see only one path, and that is fight, disrupt, and resist. We're not talking about just policy disagreements.

This is a coordinated effort to destabilize America, rooted in decades of Marxist indoctrination.
That's what's happening in America. That's what's coming.