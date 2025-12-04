Glenn's BIGGEST CONCERNS about "Trump Accounts" addressed

President Trump recently announced a plan to give Americans born over the next few years $1000 in a "Trump Account" as an investment in their future. Is this a good idea, or a redistribution of wealth? US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's counselor Joseph Lavorgna addresses concerns Glenn has with the program.
GLENN: We're waiting on a counselor from the US Treasury. US Treasury secretary Joseph Livonia. He is -- he is a counselor to the Secretary. He was in I think the first administration. Right now, we were trying to get the Treasury Secretary on with us. But he is speaking. And secretary Bessent just talked about the Trump accounts at the Deal Book Summit. And he said an amazing thing. He said, the Trump accounts, quote, this is the beginning of a shareholder economy. That's a little frightening because we've been warning against the stakeholder economy.
How far down the road does Secretary Bessent think we were on the stakeholder, if this is the beginning of a shareholder economy?
We have -- we have the counselor to the US Treasury Secretary on with us now. Joe, welcome!
JOE: Thank you, Glenn!
GLENN: What did -- what did he mean by that, this is the beginning of the shareholder economy?
JOE: Yeah. Well, so what he -- what he meant by that was that the US economy is the one that thrives when you've got incentives to produce and work, which in this bill, as President, trying to work the Family's Act, if you will. Encourage the capital in your bank to grow.
And the -- the ability to invest and to teach, in many cases, boys and girls the power of compound interest in the stakeholder, capitalist system is my interpretation of what he meant.
We're making an investment, and in young America's future.
GLENN: So, in other words, it -- in other words, if you have a stake in the system, you don't want to burn it down?
JOE: Right. Yeah. It's the American dream. It's a way to build wealth creation.
Just to give you an example. The powers of compound interest, if you put a thousand dollars in, 65 years ago, it's roughly in the S&P 500, that $1,000 would be worth nearly $650,000 today. So truly, building the American dream, helping people build wealth.
GLENN: Right.
JOE: And, you know, a great investment for the future, when you think about what's going to be on taxation, scores it. Costing over a ten-year period, just under 15 billion. I mean, that's not a lot for a real payoff for people to have an incentive in the system, for the US economy to thrive.
GLENN: So be honest with you, Joe, I understand the reasons why it -- it should be done. I think there could be real benefits from it.
But I'm stuck on a couple of things. And I would like to you talk me off the ledge on this one.
This was proposed before. During the founding era, it was called agrarian justice. And Thomas Paine said we should give 15 pounds to everybody who turns 21. And that 15 pounds, at that time, would be in today's dollars, about 2500, to $3,000. So it's about the same kind of money, except, you're giving it at birth.
The Founders rejected it. Redistribution of wealth.
It becomes a right. You know, you're taxing people.
You know, and giving it to somebody else.
It's just -- it's not good in any way. It's not government's role.
So talk me down. Tell me how that -- why this is government's role. And where you get the authority to do this!
VOICE: It was a signature piece of legislation. Congressional approved. The forms that people will be 547. Obviously, to account for President Trump's win in '16. And, of course, in '24.
GLENN: Yeah.
JOE: You mentioned Thomas Paine, an agrarian society. I think, Glenn, that right there kind of addresses the issue. That was over a couple of hundred years ago, and the economy and the capitalist system has evolved significantly.
This isn't a redistribution of wealth. This is an investment in the future and people's livelihoods. Hopefully, they will keep the money in and add to it, between now and when they're 18. They will have access to it. This is just a savings vehicle.
And it's a way to build wealth.
It's had a stake in the system. And to generate policies that are positive for the corporate sector. Because the corporate sector is the one that hires people.
And giving people the American dream. And the ability to reach a higher rung.
That's how I look at this bill.
I don't like at this as government intrusion or anything along those lines.
I look at it, as an investment in the future. Along the way, Glenn, we will get tremendous amount of financial literacy out of it, with what the Treasury Secretary wants, but for what I would argue, is a very, very small amount of money in the big picture.
GLENN: So what is -- how do you mean?
Because I read that he had said, that, you know, this is financial literacy. What his that mean?
JOE: Well, financial literacy, you're essentially going to teach people. Index future funds. And you're going to -- so that --
GLENN: All right. We have such a horrible connection. I'm only getting about every third word here. I'm just getting -- we're getting horrible connection. So I'm losing you. So can you start that again?
JOE: Saying, that the financial literacy part comes down to people realizing that when they put money aside, that money will grow and do wondrous things, through the power of compound interest.
And they also can add to it.
In other words, if you add an extra $10 a month, from what the government is providing, that will take that -- if you look at the math, instead of roughly 650,000 over a 65-year period, it's almost one and a half million. So, you know, there are things on financial literacy, which I'm sure, that using the Trump accounts as a tool and the vehicle to help market that. But I think in general, people need to understand that savings for the future is important. And these accounts are going to go and take a very important step in moving us down this path.
GLENN: You know, I so respect the Dell family for what they're doing. And they're getting raked over the coals today, for all the wrong reasons.
That's a private individual that's saying, I want to do this.
And I think that is fabulous!
I really do.
Again, we're $38 trillion in debt.
I -- I really do.
I'm so torn on this. Because I really do understand, we don't -- people feel like they don't have a stake. They're never going to get ahead. They're never going to get a house.
All of this stuff that's leading them to this lie of socialism.
We have to do something.
But again, I'm so concerned about opening up a can of worms here that just gets out of control again.
JOE: No. In this case, because the money is going back into the capitalist system. See, it's not consumption. When we're thinking redistribution. We're thinking giving people money to spend. This is money -- and I understand your point on the debt, and the debt is too high. And it's growing at a historic rate over the prior administration. But I can tell you, Glenn, the only way that we are going to be able to deal with the debt situation, is to grow, and to grow fast. Which is what we saw during President Trump's first term.
Because if you don't grow, you will not get revenues. And it just exacerbates all of the other factors.
And if you look at the tax bill, which the Trump accounts were a very big part of, we are going to be able to lift worker wages, because we're getting a CapEx boom, which lifts productivity. And when that happens, worker wages always grows.
GLENN: So will you --
JOE: To lower inflation. That will increase your real wage.
And then, of course, the no tax on tips and overtime will encourage more labor supplies, which is inflationary. And after tax wages are going to go up for working-class Americans.
To me, those are very pro-growth.
GLENN: So will you at least put a time limit on it, that says you can't withdraw it? Because if you want it to grow --
JOE: Yeah, this is just from children born from 2025 to 2028, and that's it. And people will not have access to this, until they turn 18.
And hopefully, when they see that account, both significantly over the next 18 to 22 years, they will keep their money in that account and add to it. So, yes, there are certainly limitations on it.
GLENN: Who is controlling how it's invested?
JOE: It's going to be -- the forms will be available when you file your taxes in the new year. It's 445. Forty-seven, as you mentioned. And then you can deposit additional money in your employer hood.
Your charitable contribution. Et cetera.
And you can put extra money in, on July 4th, when you officially sign off.
And then, of course, if you sign up before then, the monies will go out sometime around July 4th. That's when the Treasury will put the money in one's account. And essentially, it will be invested in low costs mutual funds, the S&P 500.
GLENN: Okay. Let me just switch because I know I have to let you go. Let me just switch topics here for just a second. Thank you for what you guys are doing with the Somali fraud in Minnesota.
And the food stamp fraud. The SNAP fraud. Thank you.
I mean, I don't know how people are not just falling all over themselves to say, thank you for stopping this incredible fraud, that is so dangerous!
So thank you for that!
JOE: Well, thank you. And let me say, people -- I've said, the portfolio treasury -- Secretary Bessent said is large indeed. In that is a terrorism and financial intelligence area. There's an undersecretary.
It's a very key role. The most senior roles in the treasury.
And the administration takes fraud and financial abuse. And certainly, anything related to terrorism with the utmost concern.
I mean, this is DEFCON 4 in terms of importance. So the American people should know that the Treasury of Safety is investigating. And then we'll see what happens with it. But I appreciate it.
GLENN: Well, you bet. Will we see indictments for, you know, NGOs, et cetera, that are using foreign money to, you know, at worst, you know, perform a Colour Revolution on America?
JOE: Well, Glenn, if there's illegality, without question. Too soon to say where -- where this investigative work is going to go, but absolutely. This will be -- if there's laws broken, this administration will prosecute the perpetrators to the full extent of the law, no question about that.
GLENN: Good. Joe, thank you so much. I appreciate everything you're doing. Everything you coming on such short notice. You bet. You bet. Buh-bye.