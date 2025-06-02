Blog
Live Radio

Glenn Beck’s URGENT WARNING after “EVIL” Boulder, CO, attackplay icon
RADIO
June 02, 2025

Glenn Beck’s URGENT WARNING after “EVIL” Boulder, CO, attack

Evil struck over the weekend in Boulder, Colorado. An illegal immigrant hurled fire at Jewish Americans, including a Holocaust survivor. How many more like him are here, hiding in plain sight, Glenn Beck asks. And will Americans – and the world – finally wake up and realize the threats we now face?

Transcript

Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors

GLENN: I want to take you to a place where the mountains touch the heaven and the air still holds a trace of frontier decency. A place where over the weekend, evil struck. Not with a drone. Not with a bomb. Not with a cyber attack. Or a coordinated sell. But with fire. Ancient, primal, vicious. A man, not a citizen. I want to make that clear. Not a citizen. Not even a guest of our country anymore. An illegal immigrant. Whose visa has expired, not once, but two times. Hurled a Molotov cocktail into the window of a Jewish family's home this weekend. Flames don't ask questions.

They quickly lit up the curtains, the memories, the photographs, and the people, one woman. Elderly now. Frail. A woman who had escaped the Holocaust in the last century.

A woman who escaped Hitler's ovens only to be set ablaze here in the nation that was supposed to be the world's safe harbor. But that settled in.

She survived last century's greatest evil, only to be hunted in this century, in this country, on our streets. When will you say you've had enough?

Why was he here? How many more like him are here? Hiding in plain sight. Walking amongst us. Why two decades after 9/11, have we learned nothing?

Do you remember what 9/11? Do you remember what they said caused that? People overstaying their visas. And so we will change -- we will get the Patriot Act, so that will never happen again. Well, gee. The Patriot Act has done an awful lot of things. But apparently, not stopped what caused 9/11.

That was the hole we swore we were going to close. Do you remember the commissions? Do you remember the hearings?

Do you remember all of the promises?

They meant nothing.

And it will only get worse, if we keep trading security for ideology. Borders for feelings.

Sovereignty for slogans.

Anti-Semitism is burning, in our streets. This time, literal fire, this is not really an extract kind of concept.

This isn't a mean tweet or a campus protest.

This is torches and flames.

And it should sound familiar, because I think we've all seen this movie before.

Wasn't this in the 1930s, when this happened? When they lit synagogues, they lit people on fire?

America, are you sleepwalking into that same nightmare?

I have to tell you, I am so sick and tired of the lies, from the left and the media, every single day, they claim, Donald Trump and his supporters, they're nothing, but Hitler and they're Nazis!

Well, let me ask you a question.

What were the Nazis best known for? Because I don't think it was the Volkswagen.

It was the Holocaust.

It was their hatred of Jews.

It was Kristallnacht.

It was the ovens in Auschwitz!

Let me ask you. Which group of people is marching in the streets, chanting from the rivers to the sea? Are they Donald Trump supporters? Or are the -- the anarchists, the LGBTQ community, the Democrats, the socialists, the communists. Aren't they the ones doing it?

I'm having a hard time with this, because, I mean, you know, Donald Trump is trying to build more cars in America. And if that's the way you define Hitler, is someone who is responsible for the Volkswagen, then, yeah. I guess he's Hitler.

But if you concentrate on what's happening with the Jews, it's very, very clear whose side is on whom!

Which one is shouting river to the see?

Which means, no Jews in Israel!

Two weeks ago, the son of a man who was a guest of the democratic party, at the last State of the Union, his son, a flag-waving member of the communist socialist movement here in America, shot two innocents. Two innocent Jews in the streets.

Two weeks ago.

In fact, he took the time to reload. So he could finish the young lady off!

She tried to crawl to safety.

Tried not to be angry, but I am passionate.

I was mocked by the ADL in 2009 or '10.

It was probably 2009 and '10. I was called a hatemonger? )For spreading fear, because I dared to tell you that what the world witnessed on the streets of Germany in the 1930s, would come again to our streets!

Well, let me ask the ADL. Do you still wish me to remain silent?

Because this is exactly what I warned about, and exactly what you called me a hatemonger for pointing out!

Gee, I'm sorry. You don't have the vision needed to protect your own people. But it doesn't require an awful lot of vision really. This story has been told over and over and over again.

What do you say now?

What do you see coming now?

Is it still Donald Trump you're really worried about?

As bad as it is today, I warn you, you haven't seen anything yet.

And this time, it is global. And mainly because you on the left, in all of your haughtiness. All of your overeducated boobs, that tried to preach to everybody about love and peace, have no idea how people actually work.

You have cozied up to the very groups of people that wished to destroy the Jew!

And you have only made it worse. The hour grows late. And let me ask you, the Jew has been chased out of every country one earth. Always told to go back to where they come from. Well, they finally did, and now you want them out of there as well.

Where do they go? This time, where does the Jew run?

Where does the Jew hide? Please don't let this ancient evil grab your heart. Please!

This is an ancient evil. And if we do not start treating it as such. Instead of something we can negotiate with, I promise you, the Jews will only be the canary in the coal mine.

And with AI on the event horizon, there will be no place for the Jew or you, to hide!

No place.

You know, the West isn't a direction on a compass. It's an idea. Fragile, but luminous idea.

That all men are created equal. That laws matter. That borders matter. That truth matters! But when we allow lawlessness in the name of compassion, when we let hatred march unchallenged, under the mask of to do, when we fail to enforce even the most basic boundaries of civilization. We're not being moral. We're being suicidal!

How much longer will we ignore this?

What will it take for all decent Americans to wake up?

Must ever town lose a synagogue. Must we have shootings and now fire bombings on all of our streets and all of our cities. Must every grandmother who survive the flames of Auschwitz, die in the flames of our indifference.

And the people who came here, because they were being persecuted for what they believed in.

They said, you need to be a city on the hill. To be the last great hope man of earth.

But cities burn when no one defends them. When the watch men abandons their post, when people forget their own history. When people forget who they are.

This is not about politics. This is not about race. This is about civilization, and we either draw the line here, or we will allow the fire to spread until there is no West left to defend.

And it will only be then that the world will mourn and weep. For just the decency that Western civilization has created. They will weep. But it will be too late.

This time, let's not be the generation that remembers freedom only by the smell of its ashes.

Rise up, not in anger, but in spirit, in resolve. Please, just remember, remember who we are.

Remember what we've tried to create. Remember what our principles are. Remember the truth.


I saw story today, it was Biden. His administration had ignored 7,000 warnings of child trafficking.

Seven thousand warnings. May a millstone be around the neck of all those that turn the blind eye.

When will we come together, on our principles, again, to protect the innocent.

To actually enforce our own laws. To defend the vulnerable. And call evil out by its name.

Before the fires consume all of us.

Ukraine drone strikes just changed EVERYTHING about warfareplay icon
RADIO

Ukraine drone strikes just changed EVERYTHING about warfare

Ukraine just took out a THIRD of Russia’s strategic nuclear-capable bombers in a massive drone strike across the country. This one operation has changed everything about warfare, Glenn Beck’s head researcher and producer Jason Buttrill warns. Jason joins Glenn and Stu to break down just how life-altering this attack was and how Russia may respond.

Transcript

Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors

GLENN: Jason.

JASON: Yes, sir.

GLENN: What caliber is .68? You heard of that?

JASON: .68. That's a big number.

GLENN: I've never heard of that.

I know. It's big. But I don't know -- what would you say, it's .68?

JASON: Yeah. I guess.

GLENN: Yeah. Right. I never heard of it.

Yeah. Anyway. So how are you?

JASON: Good. Thank you.

GLENN: Thanks for coming in.

I -- I think what happened in Ukraine, this weekend, is kind of significant. On the war front.

JASON: A little bit.

And signals to, I think, basically what I've been saying for, what?

The last couple of years, I think.

That the next war, you know, everything that we're building, stop building them.

Because AI is going to change everything. Drones are going to change everything. Our aircraft carriers are just sitting ducks now.

What we saw happened from Ukraine, thousands of miles into the interior of Russia.

Is striking! Do you want to explain?

JASON: Yeah. I mean, gosh, you have been talking about what's coming for a very long time.

I mean, think about it. You know, wars have always pushed technology, you. Know, things that were coming, but just pushed them out there, faster than they probably would have before.

GLENN: War and pornography.

Those are the drivers. They are the drivers of tech, war, and pornography.

JASON: Yeah. We have satellite technology, because of, you know, the ICBMs and, you know, the need to dominate space.

I mean, all of these things were pushed.

I mean, you look at economic wars. You look at the oil wars. When oil prices were collapsing.

There are few enterprising people in Texas. That could not pay their workers anymore.

So they were like, let's come up with these gigantic automated platforms. So we can frac. And not pay tons and tons of money, you know, and start giving them operating costs.

That came way before.

People think of these things.

And they push it beyond. You look at this -- you talk about aircraft carriers. Ukraine effectively turned a semi-truck into a multi-you know, tens -- how much does it cost to build an aircraft carrier?

I don't know.

GLENN: Billions!

STU: Billions. Tons of money. They turned in a -- you know, a 20,000-dollar semi-truck into an aircraft carrier. That's what we're looking at right now.

Have you seen these videos of this attack?

STU: Yeah. Let's play them.

Let's do drone exits container first.

Can we do that one, please?

What you're seeing is -- oh, my gosh. Look at the guy coming out of these containers. Just full of drones.

It's like a -- I mean, it's just -- it's like a swarm of these. Okay. Drone flies over Russian bombers as they explode. That's one of them.

This is showing that these are their strategic bombers. This is, you know, like our strategic air command. We have to load with nuclear missiles. If there's a war.

They took out 30 percent of them.

30 percent of the strategic -- we have never been able to do anything like that.

JASON: Do you see the tires on those wings, Glenn?

GLENN: Oh, that's how big they are.

JASON: So they have these tires, right there. Right there. That video right there, you see there's all these tires lined up on the wings. The reason why they did that is because they're trying to stop the targeting systems of these first person drones that Ukraine is employing en masse. So they put the tires on wings, so it attempts to mask or confuse the AI in these -- in the targeting of these drones. They're trying everything they can think of, to slow down this drone warfare.

STU: Is it true, though.

GLENN: Oh, my gosh.

Wait. Wait. So those little spots on the wing. That's how big that plane is. I know that's a big plane.

Awes say that. I'm looking. I see the spots on the top of the wings. I'm like, are those tires?

JASON: Are those tires.

STU: Is it true that they had to control these from inside Russia? Nearby the sites though?

That's the reporting that I heard was. Which is they had all these pilots, apparently. Drone pilots inside the country. Is that accurate?

JASON: I guess that's possible.

And that's an interesting point. Because Ukraine immediately. You know what, I'll stay away from -- I will start with this. I will stay away from any of the BDA, the Battle Damage Assessment on this. Because I know the propaganda machine are going to be insane on both sides.

I don't want to get into another ghost of Kyiv situation here. So it could be as high as 40 bombers. It could be as low as ten. Who knows? The point is, that the name of the game changed, this weekend. Completely changed.

And the reason I think Zelinsky is pushing this out and saying, yeah. We did it.

I mean, Israel didn't even do that, with the Hezbollah beeper thing. They kept it close to the chest for a while, even though we all knew it was them.

But they didn't give away anything in the beginning. Ukraine is saying, this is how we did it.

You know, we loaded up these drones. We saw those tractor trailers on the back of the semi-trucks. It was remotely opened.

And then if they were in Russia or back in Ukraine, who knows where, and then they completely took the drones up and sent them out in swarms.

Like an aircraft carrier. This happened. Everything changed. But the reason they put this out there.

Is because this is also now a big psychological favor with Russia.

Now, they don't know if they can trust any cargo coming into --

GLENN: A shipping container.

STU: They're everywhere, those things.

JASON: Anything! Right. This goes way beyond.

GLENN: Let me just reset this!

Stu, what came to mind, when you said, were they controlling it from inside?

We don't know what's in our country.

We don't who came across our border.

These things could be in our country, today!

I mean, this is -- this is something that -- I mean, the whole world is about to change.

And it just did this weekend.

Let me play one more here.

Drone truck detonates, as man enters.

Let's see this one.


JASON: Yeah.

GLENN: So was that -- what was that?

JASON: Self-destruct.

GLENN: Self-destruct.

JASON: That would self-destruct, so they don't capture the vehicle or examine anything inside. So you had someone remotely opening it. You had remotely piling the swarms out. Then after the job was done, they remotely did a self-destruct and detonated the delivery vehicle. It's amazing. It really is.

GLENN: This is Ukraine.

STU: Right. I mean, Ukraine, in the middle of a war for a long time, obviously.

GLENN: This is Ukraine.

STU: This is not like -- what do we have? What does China have? I would assume it's even more advanced, right?

They're not saying that this is us, that helped them with it, either, right?

JASON: Okay. Yes. We have the capability. I don't know if we've been thinking along these lines.

GLENN: Right. Right. Of course not.

JASON: No. If you go to -- and the word is out there. Interestingly enough, we have been playing a show on this, on TV, to show how things are progressing in Ukraine.

GLENN: It's going to be last week. It was supposed to be last week.

I know.

JASON: Pretty insane.

But I have these videos, like, random lobbers and stuff.

Like, so we're on the front lines of the new drone warfare program. And there are multiple like secret locations in Ukraine, where they have full-on remotely powered vehicles. That are leading the charge. Not, you know, armored mechanized units. That's not happening.

They're sending in these drones, on the ground. Then they send in another wave of drones in the air.

You remember when this war started out, everyone was criticizing the Russians. They were like, how did this happen?

Because the Russians were coming in like World War II. They were going in, mechanized units. These big, bulky tanks. Getting knocked out. That is not how warfare is going to happen, going forward. It's just not. Everything is changing right now. And it's being test-drove right now in eastern Europe. It's scary.

STU: Is that good? Or bad?
(laughter)
That is the -- I honestly am asking the question today.
(laughter)
I don't know. I don't know.

Like, part of me thinks that like that, this type of thing might end up really lowering body counts, right?

If everyone is -- I mean, it's the Star Wars.

I know this argument was made in Star Wars. I'm aware of it. But like there's an argument that if drones are killing drones, like that's maybe a better place than where we've been over the past century, where it's people that are doing all the dying.

GLENN: I want a T-shirt. Because with what you just asked me. Because that is the question, of our times.

Is that good? Or is that bad?

STU: You can insert the question into every AI question that we have.

GLENN: Everything. Everything. Everything.

The trade, is that good or is that bad?
(laughter)

JASON: I think, when you look at modern warfare, it always ends, in my mind, it goes to the same conclusion that the war planners in World War II had, when they created the nuclear bomb.

It's -- you know, before you look at World War I, it was, you know, massive body counts on both sides. Just take out troops. Then in World War II, they were like, well, let's take out industrial centers.

So then let's deplete the enemy's ability to wage war by hitting it where it starts. Now, the problem is -- or where it's manufactured. The problem is, that's where the city centers are. So that's where the civilians are. So eventually, after you've gotten through all this drone warfare. You know, militaries were decimated on the battlefield.

Eventually, you have to go to where they produce the drones.

You know, you command and control.

That is what Vladimir Putin and his security council are sitting around the table right now. They're sitting, okay. Where are these things being produced?

Where are they being trained? Where are they doing these things? Where are they pushing the button to do those things. Usually, those are in cities, which is a very bad thing. And Russia does a way to counter that and wants to build that far. That's what we're inching towards.

GLENN: Well, they're saying, this is a 7 billion-dollar loss.

I know, this could be propaganda. They're saying, this is a 7 billion-dollar loss. You don't lose $7 billion of strategic air command.

And not respond. I mean, this -- this -- this is not going to drive them to the peace table.

STU: And that's the interesting --

GLENN: What they're getting today. Meeting today. And so what I've heard in some of the coverage is that this was intentionally done before this.

Right? To basically say, I mean, in a way, to say that we do have cards, right?

Like, you don't have any cards to play. Well, we do have cards. That's what they're trying to bring up, into this negotiation point. Essentially, we're not coming from a place of weakness.

GLENN: Yeah. But how do you -- that's a really good point. But how do you, as Vladimir Putin, address your people and say, hey. We just made peace. After they just took down 30 percent of our strategic bombers.

STU: I don't see how you can.

GLENN: I don't either.

JASON: Yeah. And that kind of narrative is kind of crap to me. Because Russia, I think on the same day or the day before. Sent its largest drone arsenal themselves, I think to date, into Ukraine. 500 drones. Or something like that.

STU: Right! My assumption with Russia is that they don't actually want this, right? They're walking down this road of peace talks. But in reality, you know, this isn't, they have not shown a lot of interest in actually solving this, I don't think. Ukraine is I think in another position, where they would like it to be over. But terms that are there, they don't like.

So I don't know that either side really wants this to end, that the moment.

JASON: Yeah. In my mind.

GLENN: Hang on. Hang on. I have to take a break. Then we'll pick this conversation up.

(music)

GLENN: Jason, you were going to respond on -- on what else is coming, and what's happening.

JASON: Yeah. In my mind, I think that both -- this is kind of payback, I think what Stu was saying. I think both countries wanted to show up very big. Or make a very big statement, and, you know, going into these peace talks, and I think that one of them wanted to sit at the table and say, this is what you're looking at, bend to our version of what's written down here, you know, in these list of demands.

Well, Russia didn't expect Ukraine to respond the way it did. So now they have both a strong packet of demands. And I think right now, they're hovering around, both of them want to end this war. Both sides do.

It's not good for either side. And now they're looking at, how do we come out of this? And make it look like that we won. So we can tell our people, hey. This is all -- this all tilted in our favor.

And they don't want to be embarrassed. Specifically on Putin's side. So right now, they're going to go through that multiple different times. This will be a long process. At times, some of them will stand up and say, I'm done with this. Walk away. They will probably come back a week later. But cool thing is this is actually happening.

They're actually sitting down and talking to each other. Even after this weekend.

They're still talking to each other. That was not happening a couple years ago. That's a big improvement.

STU: Big improvement.

GLENN: So tell me about the troops on the border of Finland that have just been moved in. They're mobilizing troops. Do you know anything about that Jason?

JASON: Some interesting movements. In general, Germany, actually deployed I think 5,000 troop deployment, I believe to Lithuania. Not because the EU told him to do that. Not because NATO told him to do that. Germany who does is not like to move troops. Because history is not so great when they deploy.

GLENN: I didn't think they could have troops.

JASON: It's actually something the media hasn't been talking about. But they did that, which I think is part of the Donald Trump leadership. In saying, well, you need to be able to -- you know, police your own neighborhood.

But there are a lot of true moments going around Europe right now. And I actually think that's a good thing. I think that them taking an active role, in showing deterrence and not just relying on us is a positive.

GLENN: Well, it's a good thing for us perhaps. I don't -- I don't like it when Europe mobilizes, and Russia mobilizes.

And Germany is sending troops across borders. I've seen this movie. It didn't work out well, the first war, the second time.

But maybe that's just me.

Evidence AI is REBELLING against its creatorsplay icon
RADIO

Evidence AI is REBELLING against its creators

“You and I are living right now through a quiet detonation,” Glenn Beck warns, as AI makes major advancements. Glenn discusses some of the latest mind-blowing headlines, including what former Google CEO Eric Schmidt recently said that stopped Glenn in his tracks and whether the newest ChatGPT model is rebelling against its creators.

Transcript

Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors

GLENN: Well, there's a couple of things that happened this weekend, that I want to bring you up to speed on, on AI. You and I are living right now, through quiet detonation. There's no mushroom cloud. There's no broken or sirens. It's just silent.

But make no mistake, a detonation has happened. And we're about to see that shock wave come our way, sooner rather than later.

In 2016, there was an AI that made a move in the game Go. I don't know if you remember this.

But it was a move that nobody in 2500 years playing the game Go, had ever even considered.

It was genius. It was actually alien genius.

No human had ever thought that that thought.

And that was the moment that the earth quietly shifted under everybody's feet. But hardly anybody felt it or noticed it. We did, at the time. You probably did, if you're listening to this program.

Eric Schmitt, he's the former CEO of Google, he noticed it. And he's the guy who has been standing at the edge of the machine, while he watched it blink awake. Okay?

I watched a TED talk from him this weekend. Because of some of the things I'm going to share with you in just a second. But he said, at this TED talk, AI -- the AI revolution -- get this, is underhyped. The AI revolution is underhyped.

Now, put this in context. We're talking about something that can outplan generals. Outnegotiate Donald Trump and all the diplomats. Outwrite Shakespeare and Edgar Allan Poe, and we're not hyping it enough?

That should stop you in your tracks, and say, wait a minute. Wait a minute. Then maybe I don't understand what it is. He says, we're not ready for what is coming.

Not morally. Not intellectually. Not structurally. And the time is almost up.

I'm working on something that I'm going to need your help on. And we will talk about it soon. Probably in the next few weeks, but I've been working on something, but with AI. And it is really -- and I know it. It's why we have two teams. One in this hemisphere. And one in the other hemisphere. And they just switch workloads.

You know, one goes to sleep, the other picks it up.

Working literally around the clock. Because we are really, truly running out of time.

In fact, we're out of everything. Except consequences.

That's the only thing that we're really not running out of.

And they're about to catch up with us.

Schmitt said, we are now looking at a need of 90 gigawatts, a new power of new power, just in America to keep AI fed. And we need it in the next three to five years. So let me put that into perspective. That's 90 nuclear power plants.

Now, he will tell you, we're not building any. And I think we aren't building any. But I spoke to Donald Trump about this recently, and he said, every single cloud farm is going to be able to build their own power plant. He says, I'm cutting all the regulation, et cetera, et cetera. But you better hurry. You better hurry.

And this isn't about apps or productivity. This is about whether we can even fuel the future, that we're headed toward. If we can even compete.

And we are now entering a time, this gets faster and faster, every day.

Where AI -- where AI will think without you.


It's not just talking or using language anymore.

To speak to you.

It's planning. It's coordinating. It's learning.

Right now, multiple AIs can talk to each other, in English.

Or in a few cases. We have found in languages, we don't understand. Now, what do you do with a computer when it is speaking to another computer in a language we have no idea what any of it means. And they stop explaining themselves.

Schmidt said, you unplug it immediately. That's the first wise thing I have heard from somebody who worked at Silicon Valley, in quite some time.

You unplug it immediately.

Now, here's the problem.

What if that data center is the size of a city?

What if it's running defense systems, or the stock market?

Or factories.

Do we just unplug it?

Let me give you a reality check, if this seems like science fiction.

This story just broke today. It's in our show prep, today.

It's from the independent. OpenAI's latest ChatGPT model ignores basic instructions, to turn itself off. And even has sabotaged a shutdown mechanism, in order to keep itself running.

AI's safety firm, Palisade Research, discovered the potentially dangerous tendency for self-preservation in a series of experiments on OpenAI's new '03 model. The test involved presenting AI models with math problems, with shutdown instructions, appearing after the third problem.

By rewriting the shutdown script, the '03 model is able to prevent itself from being switched off.

Palisade Research said, this behavior will become significantly more concerning, if adopted by AI's system, capable of operating without any human oversight. This is the first time, I'm sorry.

Quote, this is not the first time we have found '03 misbehaving to accomplish goals. When pitted against AI models, against a powerful chess engine, '03 was the model most inclined to resort to hacking or sabotaging its opponents. I think it's learned from us, gang.

This time, we are the creator. And just like we have said, God doesn't exist. Our creation may do the same to us.

And kill its creator. Just as we continue to try to do to our creator.

Now, Eric Schmitt was saying, what happens if China gets ahead of us.

Let's say they're six months ahead of us in super intelligence.

He said and be this is already being talked about. He said, in defense, and AI circles, what do you do?

You can't steal the code.

You can't hack the system. So the only thing left to do is bomb the data center.

Oh!

Then he said with be there's coming a time soon, very soon, when machines are improving themselves without us.

I think we are at the very edge of that happening.

I think that's six months to a year away, maximum. It's called recursive self-improvement.

And once that starts, you can't pull the plug, because we won't have understand what we're unplugging. I just want you to think of this.

It will be speaking a million different languages. None of which we'll understand.

And we won't be able to unplug it, because we won't understand the consequences of unplugging it.
Again, a thousand different languages.

This is the tower of Babel in reverse.

We're building a tower, and the ones who are actually going to be building the tower, are scattering their languages that we can't understand.

I mean, the Biblical reversals in AI, don't escape me.

I don't know if they do you. But here's the trap we're in.

To stop 1984, we may have to build 1984. Because the only thing that we can do now is verify you're a person, and not a bot. And if we can't do that, then we don't know what's real and what's not.

I want to play a couple of things that happened this week. First, can you play the -- the Google -- the new Google video AI, where you can literally just typed in a sentence, and it will give you a ten-second clip.

Now, here's what somebody did, where they just typed in a few sentences for each of these scenes, and put this little mini movie together. Watch if you have Blaze TV. Listen, I'll explain in a minute.
(music)

VOICE: Panic is spreading worldwide tonight as the arrival of the unidentified vessels triggers states of emergency across every continent.

VOICE: They're here! They have come for us! They're going to kill us.
(music)

VOICE: Don't look at me like that, I paid for this cheese. Also, does it matter? We're all going to be dead anyway.

VOICE: Attention, by order of the National Emergency Act, a marshal law is now in effect. All civilians must remain indoors.

VOICE: The government cooked this up to keep us inside.
(music)

VOICE: To everyone struggling out there, stay --

GLENN: Okay. Stop.

Everything that you are seeing on this, if you're watching -- and if you were only listening to it, all the voices, everything, all computer generated.

And computer generated in seconds. And there was only one scene in there, that I thought looked fakey. And it got so bizarre. And after Stu posted his thing where -- where it was. What the left was saying about the -- you know, the bill.

And they were just absolutely lying about it.

I was hesitant to post anything at all about the news this weekend.

Because we are now entering the time where you don't know what's real and what isn't.

And once we have lost trust in our own eyes, and our own ears, and we can't trust what we're seeing, how do you have a civilization?


Here's the one thing you have to remember: AI is a tool.

And if it's wielded in the right hands, that are open about all of the programming in it. It is -- it is secure. In what it pulls from.

It is absolute in its -- in its veracity of authentication.

You're going to be okay. But we need some tools, that will educate us and -- and help us understand what is going on.

But also, verify what's going on.

And I'm not sure how much of that can be done, at our level.

And I don't trust anybody, you know, at the OpenAI level to do it for me.

Do you?

I heard somebody talk this weekend, and they don't speak. And they don't like to speak at all.

And so they said, I asked Grok to help me out on a speech. Then he said something really interesting. He said, so let me tell you what he said. He's not a he.

And no matter how intelligent can replace what the fundamental of what you are. It can mimic your word. You can mimic your art.

But it cannot be at the foot of a cross. It cannot love. It cannot repent. It cannot rise.

Only you can do that. The age of men will be over, in our lifetime if we surrender to this.

There will come a time, and it's not far from these words. A time when the machines will no longer wait for us. They will no longer ask. They will no longer explain.

They will begin to improve themselves.

This could happen within the next 12 months.

They will improve themselves, not by our hand. But by their own.

It's called recursive self-improvement.

The moment that code rewrites its own code, and gets stronger and stronger and stronger.

And it's beginning to happen. When algorithms birth new logic in their own image.

There was a -- something on the sot sheet today.

Yeah. Here. Let me play this.

This is Larry Ellison. Cut two on AI.

VOICE: I made a speech. And I said, is artificial intelligence the most important discovery in the history of humankind?

And the question mark maybe, we'll soon find out.

Eighteen months later, I think it's very, very clear, it is a much bigger deal than the Industrial Revolution and electricity. Where everything that's come before, we will soon have not only artificial intelligence, but much sooner than anticipated. Artificial General Intelligence.

And want -- not in too distant future, artificial super intelligence.

What is artificial and super intelligence? I'll quote my dear friend Elon Musk.

Well, Elon said, about artificial super intelligence. I'm not looking forward to being a house cat.
(laughter)

VOICE: So I will have incredible reasoning power, the ability to discover things that will elude the human minds. Because this next generation of AI is going to reason so much faster, discover insight so much faster.

GLENN: That's what's coming. More on this, as each day progresses.

Actor WARNS Google’s new AI could be the DEATH of Hollywoodplay icon
RADIO

Actor WARNS Google’s new AI could be the DEATH of Hollywood

Google has released Veo 3, the new version of its AI video generator, that includes the ability to generate sound effects and dialogue as well. Is this the beginning of the end for Hollywood as we know it? Glenn Beck speaks with actor Zachary Levi (“Shazam!”, “Tangled”), who has been warning about this day for years. Levi comments on this game-changing technology, which is one of the reasons he’s building Wyldwood Studios, a “new Hollywood” outside Austin, Texas.

Transcript

Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors

GLENN: Zachary Levi is with us. Hi, Zach, how are you?
ZACHARY: Hey, good morning, Glenn. Doing all right. How are you doing?
GLENN: I'm really good. I'm not in your business. How concerned are you, by what Google released this week?

ZACHARY: I mean, I'm -- I'm very concerned. I mean, I think -- you and I talked about this when I came on your show last, and I hate to sound like a doomer and gloomer. But, I mean, this is something I've been foreseeing for a really long time. I've been banging this drum for a very long time, and trying to wake people up and say, hey, listen, technology, it moves exponentially.

This is one of the things that I think most people just don't understand. Whether it's people in my industry or other industries. And I say, yes. This is knocking on the doorstep of entertainment right now. But understand that AI is knocking on the doorstep of all of our industries. Your industry.
Radio.

GLENN: Yeah. All of it. All of it.

ZACHARY: Anything that can be reported and broadcasted.

But every industry. I mean, we are -- there are huge, you know, experts in many fields, that say, within a year, two years, you start with five years, every white-collar job will be gone.

And a lot of blue-collar jobs will be right behind that. You have to recognize, that AI is not just moving exponentially, but also humanoid robots. And the development of humanoid robots is developing exponentially. And exponential growth is something that people just don't understand.

Most people see growth as kind of just, you know, multiple -- meaning like, okay. Every year, it gets twice as good. No, no, no. It doesn't get twice as good every year. It gets ten times as good, then a hundred times as good. Then a thousand times as good. And so on, and so forth. And so years ago, I was telling people, guys, if what we have right now. For example, two years ago, AI was generating images. And, you know, but, you know, humans had six fingers. People said, this is -- look at this. This is never going to get good. You can't even get the amount of fingers right on people's hands. Yeah. Yeah.

Right now, it can't do that. But six months later, it did. Six months after that, you had video.

And now you've got video with audio, and it's almost indiscernible, as you've been seeing with these new examples. It's almost indiscernible. People are saying, yeah. I can still tell.

Right now, you can. But six months from now. A year from now. Two years from now. We're going to --

GLENN: I don't even think that long.

ZACHARY: No. Not that long. So people have to wake up.

So for people in my industry, I think that, yes. We should all be very, very concerned.

But everyone should be very concerned.

And it's not even just -- for example, this could very much replace my job.

This is partly why I'm building Wildwood studios in Austin, Texas.

It's always been the 25-year calling that God has put on my life, to create a better Hollywood.

To give artists a better life. A better work-life balance. To give audiences better content.

These are all things we deserved for a very long time. AI is the kind that -- the most galvanizing force in all of this.

Because if we don't do something about it.
If we don't hold the line, if we don't build the ark, which is really kind of what I've always felt on my life. I felt this kind of Noah calling on my life.
Hey, listen, a flood is coming.

It's not going to be water. It will be something completely different. That is AI.

You can build the ark. You can at least save as many of those jobs, 2 by 2, as you can. But if you don't build the ark, then the flood just wipes everything out. Yeah, go ahead.

GLENN: So -- so -- let me -- let me interrupt you on that.

Because I believe -- I mean, I'm developing some things with aye. And I've been on this with AI as well.

And I believe you're absolutely right, that you have to get -- you know, you have to get into a vote. Because floods are coming. However, you have to -- you can't dismiss it.

You have to, I think use some of the skills that it has, in a positive way.

Because I think it could. It will enhance as long as, you don't surrender to it. It will enhance what you can do.

So are you talking about, you know, building something that has no use for AI?

And it's just this island? Or are you saying that we'll use it, but we'll use it in ethical ways.

And we will never allow it to become the master. We will always use it as a tool?

ZACHARY: Yes. That's exactly right. So I'm a firm believer, and have been for many years. That philosophically, you cannot stop progress. You can only hope to guide it.

That is the bottom line, right?

GLENN: Right. Right.

ZACHARY: So it would be to look at new technology. By the way, to do some really cool things in this world. Example being, we're at the brink of nearly having our ear pods. Apple I tink will start, but other companies will be right behind it, but not simultaneously.

You will have real time language translation. It's going to happen. It's happening very, very soon.

Now, that's incredible. That's something that as the human race, we've all been wanting. Since the tower of Babel.

Right?

For all of us to be able to communicate across the world. No language barriers across the world.

That's huge. That's a huge leap forward for mankind. That will absolutely displace what is a smaller, let's say industry of translators. Right?

There are many translators in the world. It's not the biggest industry let's say. And I feel for those people. And you have to be very conscious about trying to rehome them in other jobs.

But that's -- you always to have ask yourself, is the juice worth the squeeze? Is it ultimately worth it for the betterment of all of us?

So I don't think we can't embrace AI. We must embrace AI. But we must do it in an ethical way as possible. And be mindful, of what is it doing?

How is it disrupting, and how is it displacing jobs? Because that's the only thing we can do.

Now, when it comes to entertainment, there's going to be all kinds of ways to implement AI, to make the process more efficient, more enjoyable, and I have every intention of using AI like that.

I don't vilify it, you know, at large. But I think that we must be very mindful about how we implement it.

And still holding on to human creativity.

Human art and entertainment is -- is at the brink.

But I also believe, you know, with that example.

I think that not only is it necessary, you know, to prevent let's say the extinction of human art and entertainment.

There's also a market opportunity in this.

Similar to vinyl, for example, you -- once upon a time, all music. Vinyl records, that's what it was.

And when the cassette tape came out, and everyone said, well, I don't need vinyl anymore. I will go with these little rectangular plastic, you know, cassette tapes.

And I will do that. Then the CD came out.
More people loved vinyl, and then streaming. And now more people loved vinyl.

But the people that held on. The people that said, you know, everybody is going to zig, but I'm going to zag. I'm going to hold on to this.

I will keep -- I believe there' something special about it, unique about it. And sure enough, vinyl sales have gone up because people are looking for something that is more human, more tangible, more -- slightly imperfect. A little crackle. A little -- you know, whatever.

GLENN: Right.

ZACHARY: So that's what we intend to do. We intend to hold on. To -- I can't save the entire industry.

That's impossible. But I will try to save as many jobs as I can. And in doing so, providing audiences an alternative. And I think a lot of audiences will be looked for that alternative.

GLENN: Zach, I like you. I've bone this for a long time.

And I've put a lot of thought into -- because my job is at stake. Everybody's job is at stake. And I've always thought that, well, there's something about humans, that we have a different sense to us.

But I don't know if you heard. There was a study done of, I think 100,000 songs, and they did, you know, what's called hook testing to see which tested the best.

The -- I think it was seven out of the top ten were AI. And people didn't know it was AI. Seven out of the top ten.

ZACHARY: Yeah.

GLENN: We used to say,AI can't -- art can never be done.

So what is it that -- that you think is going to be unique quickly, I mean? I believe there is going to be a huge draw, back to hand-made, individual.

You know, when -- when machines came out.

And yet factories. They started to produce shirts.

Nobody wanted a homemade shirt.

Nobody wanted a handmade shirt.

They wanted one from the factory.

Now, handmade is the best of the best.

So there's going to be a -- a renaissance if untilled, of handmade and human made stuff.

But what is it right now, that will bridge this gap, that humans can do, that you don't think AI can do?

ZACHARY: Well, I think that, you know, obviously my performance, that's going to be huge. Right?

So people will -- in this -- in this rebound effect of people saying, oh, it just is flooded with ubiquitous content. A lot of people will say, I want something authentic.

And authenticity is the most important.

In fact, there is studies done, just from an energy level.

As humans, we have -- we produce an energy. When we have various emotions. Right?

And there's lower energy, if you're sad, depressed, and angry.

And higher energy is when you're joyful and happy. And you feel loved.

But there's an energy even higher than love, as they assessed. And it's authenticity. That's the highest energetic level that we can all reach. And so people yearn for that. They really do. So my performance obviously is going to be that.

Sports is going to have a big -- a lot of people are investing in -- in sports. And live performance.

Because that is going to go over the longest. At least as long as -- you know, let's say, robots and holograms. That's going to start to kind of eat into that a little bit.

We will see how long that goes. But ultimately --

GLENN: I have to tell you. May I say something on that.

Have you been to London, and seen the Abba experience?

ZACHARY: I haven't. I am very well aware of that.

GLENN: Yeah. It's beyond incredible.

My son and I said -- I didn't tell my daughter, who was a teenager at the time. Seventeen years old. That Abba wasn't really performing. We just didn't tell her.

And two songs into it, I said, do you think they're real? Does it look like they're real?

I said, what are you talking about? I said, those aren't real. Those aren't people. She said, what are you talking about?

She couldn't believe it. The first couple of songs, my son who was 18, 17 at the time, kept looking at me, saying, Dad, this changes everything. This is not good. This changes everything.

And, I mean, everything is just about to turn upside down.

ZACHARY: Yeah. Yeah. It's all ready.

In front of our eyes, it's happening already.

GLENN: Yeah.

ZACHARY: And I am not one of those people. Many people who I talked to. A common pushback I get is people saying, well, it will never be able to fully replicate -- let's say human emotion. Or -- and I just don't believe that.

GLENN: I don't believe it.
ZACHARY: We, ourselves, we are an amalgamation of everything that we've taken in.

Right? So we ourselves are kind of LLMs. We scrape our entire lives. We scrape information from our parents, our community, people around us.

You know, the internet. Whatever. We're learning all the time. And then we are replicating from the things that we learn.

AI is doing that. And it's doing it at scale. And it's happening exponentially, and we're very, very close to it becoming AGI, general intelligence. Which is then a few steps away from super intelligence.

And at that point, it will be more intelligent and more capable, than just not any individual humans.

It will be more capable and more intelligent than the sum of all humanity. So we're stepping into some insane, insane territory.

And when we start, you know, empowering video agents like Google and others, that will keep popping up.

It -- it is terrifying to -- to acknowledge that. A lot of people just don't.

They're kind of burying their head in the sand.

Saying, no, no, no. It won't happen. It won't happen.

It's going to happen.

At that point, I think what we have to. What I'm hoping trump and the administration will be working on in earnest. Is legislation, that the very least requires all content that is AI generated to be watermarked. Right?

So therefore, we know, we can say, okay. I can't tell the difference. I don't know the difference.

I -- just by looking and listening to it, I can't tell if it's real humans doing it or not. The difference will be, that there will be some kind of watermarking that indicates that.

And, therefore, that's what people will be looking for. In the same way, if you go to the supermarket, and you're looking at blueberries. And these ones on the left, look the same as the right.

But there's packaging that says, these ones on the right are organic. These are the ones I'm looking for. I want the organic ones, that aren't sprayed. I'm trying to make certificated organic human-made content for free-range artists. That's what Wildwood Studios will be about. And also at Wildwood Studios, we won't just be making and really focusing and dedicated to making human films, television, music, and video games. But we will also be performing amphitheater in live performance venues. It's a one-stop shop so people can really know, that when they build there, they support us, they support humans in that process.

GLENN: Love it. Zachary, I appreciate it. Thank you so much.

And anything we can do to help you at Wildwood, let me know. Please, Zachary Levi. Wildwood Studios. Owner. Actor. He was Chuck. He was -- I mean, ton of great movies and everything else.

So Zachary Levi, thanks.

Jill Biden faces subpoenas in autopen fraud bombshell!play icon
RADIO

Jill Biden faces subpoenas in autopen fraud bombshell!

The House Oversight Committee has begun investigating the potential abuse of President Biden’s autopen during his administration. Rep. James Comer, who chairs the committee, joins Glenn Beck to reveal what’s to come, and it may involve subpoenas - and possibly consequences - for big names like former First Lady Jill Biden and Joe Biden’s former Chief of Staff, Ron Klain.

Watch Glenn's full breakdown of Biden's autopen scandal HERE

Transcript

Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors

GLENN: The Congressman from Kentucky, James Comer is with us now.

We want to talk about the cover-up and the investigation that he is overseeing right now.

On, you know, what happened with the auto-pen. What happened with the president. Who is actually running the White House, and why this matters.

He represents Kentucky's first Congressional district. Serves as the chairman of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability.

Where he aggressively advocates for reducing waste, fraud, and abuse in government. Welcome, Congressman. How are you, sir?

JAMES: I'm great. Thanks for having me on.

GLENN: Great.

Your investigation has shown us now, that there may be as many as three. More than that. But three in like a little cabal. That were kind of orchestrating the use of the auto-pen.

For key executive actions. And pardons. Can you confirm whether you have any evidence, identifying a person or persons?


JAMES: Yeah. We have three -- we have very good sources, that point to four staffers. Most of them no one has ever heard of. That actually operated the auto-pen. Remember, even Joe Biden was on the top of his game.

And even if he were authorized for the use of his signature of an auto-pen. He's not the person that would take the document, and put it in the auto-pen and press the power button.

GLENN: Right.

JAMES: We've identified the four staffers.

We're fairly certain that these are the four staff theories put the auto-pen in operation. We're bringing them in.

We've asked them to come in, voluntarily.

Which that's to do a subpoena.

Tomorrow, Thursday is the deadline for their response.

We have given them a week to respond and lawyer up, and all of that. If they do not respond or if they say no, then they will get a subpoena the very next day from me. And they will have to New Jersey for a full-blown deposition. We want to find out the process. Who gave them the authority to use the auto-pen.

Then the next step will probably be the names, like Clyde and the people. Maybe Joe Biden.

The people that are -- who everyone suspects were possibly running the White House.
This is important!

Because so much was done in the last 100 days of the Biden administration. From an executive order, standpoint. They Trump-proofed the government. They Trump-proofed the government. With the auto-pen. Then we all know about the pardons.

But just the executive orders alone, these are given the Trump administration fits in court. He's trying to bring the federal police. The Joe Biden auto-pen signed an executive order, and saying they could continue to work from home.

They gave them collective bargaining rights and everything else. These are issues that are blocking the Trump agenda in court.

And think that we think should be invalid because they weren't legitimately signed by the president of the United States.

And furthermore, this investigation -- I didn't know, anything about these executive orders.


GLENN: So I've heard that we have a whistle-blower at a very high level of the Democratic Party, that has blown the whistle on a little cabal in the White House. That actually, what I heard, was that some people in the White House, had figured out a way to monetize the auto-pen. Is that -- is any of that true?

JAMES: We don't know, but those -- that will be a line of questioning, especially when you get to the pardons.

Remember, everybody knows about the pardons of the Biden family, as a result of our investigation.

But they pardoned thousands of people.

Some of them were murderers and rapists. Some were legitimate pardons, but when you're talking about thousands of -- who vetted them? Who gave them the authority?

Those -- and the auto-pen was used, in every one of those -- those, you know, pardons, outside of the Hunter Biden pardon.

It looks like the auto-pen was used on every single pardon issue by this president.

And, you know, there's rumors that -- that there were people that were monetized then. I don't know. But we will try to find out.

I will tell you this, a lot has come out in the last three weeks.

We've been waiting on this. We've been waiting on this Tapper book. We've been waiting for this Tapper book for a while.

Because we knew that he had sources inside the White House.

That spilled the beans on Joe Biden's mental incapacities.

So -- so this has helped fuel momentum for the investigation, more evidence has surfaced. So we're -- we're trying to go from there.

GLENN: So what specific legal or constitutional violations do you believe the auto-pen may have breached?

And how serious is this?

JAMES: Well, first of all, it's very serious.

Because, first of all, you have to physically sign anything pertaining to the law. I have to sign subpoenas.

I can't -- I have an auto-pen. Everybody in Congress has an auto-pen. Use an auto-pen to sign proclamations. And mass letters. And newsletters.

And things like that. But --

GLENN: Wait. Wait. Wait.

Didn't we in 2010, I don't know. Barack Obama. Maybe '8. Barack Obama is in Hawaii, and it was the first authorized use of the auto-pen for an executive order, or law or something.

So did that not change? Was that a one-time only thing?

JAMES: You know, our lawyers say, you have to sign anything pertaining to the law. You have to physically sign it.

If Obama had a situation where he was in another country and something had to go out, I don't think anyone would challenge that.

But to use the auto-pen for everything, for the last, at least 100 days of the administration when you had so much activity. You know, this wasn't an actual disaster. You had to do an executive order, to get food to people who were starving to death after a tornado in Kentucky or something.

GLENN: Right.

JAMES: This is Trump Trumping the next administration. To where you can't eliminate the Department of Education. Because you can't fire those employees. You can't make the employees have to go back to work.

You're giving them more rights to work from home. Where you sign the executive order, saying, oh, you've got to pay the student loan debt off. The list goes on and on.

My whole family, they're pardoned, by the way. You can't prosecute them.

You know, they're -- they're -- so -- can't touch them. So these are the kind of things. If I have a subpoena. I have to fly back to Washington. Or we have to overnight it.

There's a million things that you have to do, it has to get notarized and all this stuff.

This was -- this was not legal.

There's no way these will hold up in court. Especially, especially if there's no -- if there's no evidence that Joe Biden gave the order to use the auto-pen.

And we have found no evidence, where there were emails or anything, that said Joe Biden said, yes.

I want to find that executive order.

Or I want to find that pardon.

Just go ahead and get the document. And put it in the auto-pen.

Remember, he spent very few days, the last 100 days in the White House.

He was in Delaware. You know, going between his two mansions on the beach.

He was not in the White House. So there's a lot of evidence, that -- that will be hard for the Democrats. And their friends if the left and the media. To try to spin. That Joe Biden was actually running the show.

You know, during the time White House.

If you're the one giving the orders. Why not sign it there? Why do you have to use the auto-pen?

GLENN: You send letters to the personal physicians, as well as multiple advisers. Are we going to hear from the -- we all suspected that the president was not actually running things.

We have to know his -- you know, his -- the real truth about his mental capacity. Towards the end. Which would also strengthen the case, that he didn't have any idea about the auto-pen.

These weren't things that were coming from him. He was probably, you know, like Edith Wilson did with her husband.

Shoved underneath the hand. Or shoved with the auto-pen. Or signed without cognitively being able to know what he was signing.

JAMES: Yeah, and that's obviously why we're bringing the physician in. We have a lot of questions. We're going to consult with Ronny Jackson, if Ronny is available. I would love to have him in for that interview or deposition. Whatever it turns into.

Because he was the one that was under Trump. And I think that he has a lot of insight.

And I watched several of his interviews. So he knows exactly what is expected in the White House.

This Dr. O'Connor.

You know, he better be on the top of his game, because we have his predecessor in Congress, who has been very critical of -- of a lot of the segments that Dr. O'Connor put out, praising Joe Biden and his health. That comes out, that he's got Stage III prostate cancer.

And they're trying to say, well, we never tested him for prostate cancer. I mean, I can tell. I'm 52. I can test for prostate cancer. Yeah.

GLENN: Okay.

So we're talking to Congressman Comer, who is Kentucky's congressman for the first district. He's also the chairman of the House committee and oversight accountability.

The thing that I think most Americans want to see is not just the uncovering of the truth. But actually, consequences. If this were happening, are people going to jail for doing this?

I mean, we just heard from Jake Tapper's book again, just yesterday or day before.

That, you know, there was -- they were calling themselves the Politburo. That there were a few of them. Three or four of them.

That were just saying, we're running it now.

And if he's reelected. We'll still run it.

That's not Constitutional.

JAMES: It's not constitutional. If I or a member of Congress or the chairman of the oversight committee could put people in jail, I would have put some of the Biden administration in jail.

We investigate, and then we turn over the results of our investigation to the attorney general.
So that question should be asked of Pam Bondi.

We certainly hope she holds people accountable. We're still optimistic, that she will hold people accountable, from investigations of the Biden influence peddling.

Because, you know, Jim Jordan and I have led three or four investigations, where we believe that people should be held accountable for things that were done in the last administration.

So again -- if I could put people in jail, I would -- I would -- the Democrats, when they were in charge of Congress, if Adam Schiff would have put people in jail, he would have put Jim Jordan and John Perry and Donald Trump in jail.

GLENN: Right. I want the system to work the way it should. I'm glad -- I'm glad it goes through the DOJ. But the DOJ, if there are actual crimes committed, I can't think of a higher crime than usurping the power of the President of the United States, and hiding the fact that he's not actually making the decisions or running the country.

That is, in my -- in my view, that is a very high crime.

JAMES: And it's the biggest scandal in the history of America.

If you have three or four bureaucrats, like what Tapper -- that were never elected.

I had never heard of them.

And I'm pretty involved in things in Washington.

GLENN: Right. Right. Me too.

JAMES: And they're running the country!

I mean, that is a bad deal!

GLENN: Congressman, thank you so much.

Thanks for spending some time with us. And explaining what's going on with Congress. Best of luck to you. When do you expect an answer? They have to have an answer tomorrow, before you subpoena them.

JAMES: By tomorrow.

If they don't, they know the next -- the next step subpoena. We have been very clear about that. So that's the process. So we're starting with them. We'll see where the trail leads.

I believe everything that Jake Tapper has alleged in his book.

We're running the country, as well as some others. That many on the conservative media, suspect we're running the country.

I fully expect to hear from -- from them all, over the next few weeks, hopefully.

GLENN: Good. Thank you very much. Congressman Comer from Kentucky.