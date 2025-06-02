Glenn Beck’s URGENT WARNING after “EVIL” Boulder, CO, attack

Evil struck over the weekend in Boulder, Colorado. An illegal immigrant hurled fire at Jewish Americans, including a Holocaust survivor. How many more like him are here, hiding in plain sight, Glenn Beck asks. And will Americans – and the world – finally wake up and realize the threats we now face?
Transcript
Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors
GLENN: I want to take you to a place where the mountains touch the heaven and the air still holds a trace of frontier decency. A place where over the weekend, evil struck. Not with a drone. Not with a bomb. Not with a cyber attack. Or a coordinated sell. But with fire. Ancient, primal, vicious. A man, not a citizen. I want to make that clear. Not a citizen. Not even a guest of our country anymore. An illegal immigrant. Whose visa has expired, not once, but two times. Hurled a Molotov cocktail into the window of a Jewish family's home this weekend. Flames don't ask questions.
They quickly lit up the curtains, the memories, the photographs, and the people, one woman. Elderly now. Frail. A woman who had escaped the Holocaust in the last century.
A woman who escaped Hitler's ovens only to be set ablaze here in the nation that was supposed to be the world's safe harbor. But that settled in.
She survived last century's greatest evil, only to be hunted in this century, in this country, on our streets. When will you say you've had enough?
Why was he here? How many more like him are here? Hiding in plain sight. Walking amongst us. Why two decades after 9/11, have we learned nothing?
Do you remember what 9/11? Do you remember what they said caused that? People overstaying their visas. And so we will change -- we will get the Patriot Act, so that will never happen again. Well, gee. The Patriot Act has done an awful lot of things. But apparently, not stopped what caused 9/11.
That was the hole we swore we were going to close. Do you remember the commissions? Do you remember the hearings?
Do you remember all of the promises?
They meant nothing.
And it will only get worse, if we keep trading security for ideology. Borders for feelings.
Sovereignty for slogans.
Anti-Semitism is burning, in our streets. This time, literal fire, this is not really an extract kind of concept.
This isn't a mean tweet or a campus protest.
This is torches and flames.
And it should sound familiar, because I think we've all seen this movie before.
Wasn't this in the 1930s, when this happened? When they lit synagogues, they lit people on fire?
America, are you sleepwalking into that same nightmare?
I have to tell you, I am so sick and tired of the lies, from the left and the media, every single day, they claim, Donald Trump and his supporters, they're nothing, but Hitler and they're Nazis!
Well, let me ask you a question.
What were the Nazis best known for? Because I don't think it was the Volkswagen.
It was the Holocaust.
It was their hatred of Jews.
It was Kristallnacht.
It was the ovens in Auschwitz!
Let me ask you. Which group of people is marching in the streets, chanting from the rivers to the sea? Are they Donald Trump supporters? Or are the -- the anarchists, the LGBTQ community, the Democrats, the socialists, the communists. Aren't they the ones doing it?
I'm having a hard time with this, because, I mean, you know, Donald Trump is trying to build more cars in America. And if that's the way you define Hitler, is someone who is responsible for the Volkswagen, then, yeah. I guess he's Hitler.
But if you concentrate on what's happening with the Jews, it's very, very clear whose side is on whom!
Which one is shouting river to the see?
Which means, no Jews in Israel!
Two weeks ago, the son of a man who was a guest of the democratic party, at the last State of the Union, his son, a flag-waving member of the communist socialist movement here in America, shot two innocents. Two innocent Jews in the streets.
Two weeks ago.
In fact, he took the time to reload. So he could finish the young lady off!
She tried to crawl to safety.
Tried not to be angry, but I am passionate.
I was mocked by the ADL in 2009 or '10.
It was probably 2009 and '10. I was called a hatemonger? )For spreading fear, because I dared to tell you that what the world witnessed on the streets of Germany in the 1930s, would come again to our streets!
Well, let me ask the ADL. Do you still wish me to remain silent?
Because this is exactly what I warned about, and exactly what you called me a hatemonger for pointing out!
Gee, I'm sorry. You don't have the vision needed to protect your own people. But it doesn't require an awful lot of vision really. This story has been told over and over and over again.
What do you say now?
What do you see coming now?
Is it still Donald Trump you're really worried about?
As bad as it is today, I warn you, you haven't seen anything yet.
And this time, it is global. And mainly because you on the left, in all of your haughtiness. All of your overeducated boobs, that tried to preach to everybody about love and peace, have no idea how people actually work.
You have cozied up to the very groups of people that wished to destroy the Jew!
And you have only made it worse. The hour grows late. And let me ask you, the Jew has been chased out of every country one earth. Always told to go back to where they come from. Well, they finally did, and now you want them out of there as well.
Where do they go? This time, where does the Jew run?
Where does the Jew hide? Please don't let this ancient evil grab your heart. Please!
This is an ancient evil. And if we do not start treating it as such. Instead of something we can negotiate with, I promise you, the Jews will only be the canary in the coal mine.
And with AI on the event horizon, there will be no place for the Jew or you, to hide!
No place.
You know, the West isn't a direction on a compass. It's an idea. Fragile, but luminous idea.
That all men are created equal. That laws matter. That borders matter. That truth matters! But when we allow lawlessness in the name of compassion, when we let hatred march unchallenged, under the mask of to do, when we fail to enforce even the most basic boundaries of civilization. We're not being moral. We're being suicidal!
How much longer will we ignore this?
What will it take for all decent Americans to wake up?
Must ever town lose a synagogue. Must we have shootings and now fire bombings on all of our streets and all of our cities. Must every grandmother who survive the flames of Auschwitz, die in the flames of our indifference.
And the people who came here, because they were being persecuted for what they believed in.
They said, you need to be a city on the hill. To be the last great hope man of earth.
But cities burn when no one defends them. When the watch men abandons their post, when people forget their own history. When people forget who they are.
This is not about politics. This is not about race. This is about civilization, and we either draw the line here, or we will allow the fire to spread until there is no West left to defend.
And it will only be then that the world will mourn and weep. For just the decency that Western civilization has created. They will weep. But it will be too late.
This time, let's not be the generation that remembers freedom only by the smell of its ashes.
Rise up, not in anger, but in spirit, in resolve. Please, just remember, remember who we are.
Remember what we've tried to create. Remember what our principles are. Remember the truth.
I saw story today, it was Biden. His administration had ignored 7,000 warnings of child trafficking.
Seven thousand warnings. May a millstone be around the neck of all those that turn the blind eye.
When will we come together, on our principles, again, to protect the innocent.
To actually enforce our own laws. To defend the vulnerable. And call evil out by its name.
Before the fires consume all of us.