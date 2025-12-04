Attempts to recast Hitler as a misunderstood figure and paint Churchill as the true villain are spreading again... and the historical consequences of that distortion are dangerous. The reality is that Hitler sought domination, not coexistence; prepared for war long before Britain acted; and pursued a worldview fundamentally incompatible with Western civilization. Revisiting these facts matters now more than ever, as modern ideological confusion threatens to blur the line between tyranny and freedom. This is a sober reminder that history’s villains are clearly identified, and the record proves it.
GLENN: I saw an interview yesterday, talks about Hitler again. Trying to make Hitler into the good guy.
And Winston Churchill into the bad guy.
I just don't get it. I really don't get it.
History. Really history is not a choose your own adventure kind of thing. It's ink on paper.
Orders in filing cabinets. Telegrams, diaries. Bodies.
It's what actually happened, not what we hope happened.
So let me just set the record straight on something, again, that is circulating. And it just -- somebody just has to calmly just say, what the truth is.
The thing is now that -- that Hitler had no intention toward the West.
That Britain didn't have to enter the war. That Winston Churchill. Not Adolf Hitler is the villain, who dragged the world into conflict.
Oh, my God. Let me just say this calmly, factually, and finally. Germany's plans for Poland were not reactive.
They were premeditated. The argument says that Britain roped the West into war by promising to defend Poland. No. Germany had already prepared to destroy Poland long before Neville Chamberlain ever made a pledge. How do I know this? Because in my history valuate, I have one of the clearest pieces of proof. It's called fall vice.
It's Hitler's operational blueprint for the invasion of Poland, drafted in 1938, a year before Chamberlain said, we're going to guarantee their safety.
So Poland was not a spontaneous reaction. Hitler was a liar. I know that's hard to get your arms around. But Hitler was a liar.
It was not about German minorities. It was not about self-determination. It was about conquest.
A step in Hitler's explicitly stated road map. Austria. Czechoslovakia. Poland. Then the east.
Britain didn't pull Germany into war. Germany was already marching toward war. Global war.
The second thing that has to be said, clearly. Hitler didn't have designs on Britain and the West.
Really?
Well, Hitler wanted peace with Britain. Because we have the paper trail again.
No, no, no. He wanted peace. He had no western ambitions.
Well, how do you explain Operation Sea Lion?
Hitler's detailed plan to invade and occupy Great Britain. You don't draw amphibious landing schedules across the English Channel, just in case.
And before that, Hitler deployed a different strategy. Diplomacy, and subterfuge. In May 1941, the deputy furor Rudolf Hess, that's a name, flew solo into Scotland, hoping to secure a deal with sympathetic elements with Great Britain. He parachuted down. He claimed he was carrying an offer: Let Hitler dominate Europe, and Germany would leave Britain alone.
Well, that sounds really peaceful, unless you forget what Hitler meant by dominance. He meant dismantling sovereign nations, annihilating the Jews, the Slavs, the -- the -- the gypsies. Any political opponent. Millions of human beings. Just eliminate them.
It -- in what world? In what world could a democratic nation be friends with that?
Britain had internal Nazi sympathizers. And Hitler counted on them.
Hess wasn't flying blind. Hitler believed Britain was divided, and he was right. You know why he was right?
Again, in my vault, I have it from Hitler's own schedule that was on his assistant's desk, the whole time!
Now you have the name and the time that he arrived. Former king Edward. He abdicated in 36. He had clear documented sympathies for the Nazi regime. He met Hitler in '37. I know! I have the documents!
He was courted as a possible puppet monarch. He said, reinstall me, and you can do what you want. I'll help you.
The Nazi files recovered after the war, showed explicit German plans to reinstall him, after an occupation. Hitler was not avoiding conflict with Britain. He was planning a subversion.
Well, yeah. But Hitler's ideology. You know, made friendship with the West possible. What? What?
Even if you pretend not to see the invasion plans and the Hess mission. And the internal sympathizers. Even if you erase every map, every memo, every military order, Hitler's ideology made an alliance with the Western democracies absolutely impossible. And I'm going to get to Stalin here any a second. But hear me. Hear me on this.
Hitler believed that the state was supreme. That the German people existed for the Reich.
In America, the Constitution is supreme!
And it exists to limit the states. Rights come from the fewer or and the government in Germany.
In America, rights come from God. And the government is the servant, not the master.
The individual in Germany, spendable. The West is built on the sanctity at this time of the individual.
Racial hierarchy, is destiny in Germany. The West at its best, rejects racial supremacy.
The Declaration starts with all men are created equal. Not some races are destined to rule.
Nowhere in our document does it say, the state must expand endlessly. That's not compatible with anything. Anything.
You cannot align with a regime whose foundational premise is that human dignity is a myth.
Well, well, the West chose Stalin. Because we thought he was better.
No. We chose survival. People are arguing now that the allies should have sided with Hitler instead of Stalin. No rational reading of history supports any of that.
Hitler and Stalin were both monstrous. Monstrous.
And the RIPA PAC proved that they were natural partners in evil, carving up Poland like a holiday roast, okay?
But here's the brutal truth: Once Hitler launched Operation Barbarossa, is that -- was that what it's called, Stu, you know? Barbarossa, right?
STU: Barbarossa.
GLENN: Barbarossa. When they turned to Russia. The question for us was no longer, hey, which dictator was better?
The question was, which outcome prevents Hitler from ruling all of Europe?
Because if Hitler defeated the Soviet Union, the resources of the east. All the oil. All the grain. All the industry. All the manpower, would have made the Third Reich unstoppable. So the choice was between two horrors. Which one?
Or do you want to stay out, and let them have all of that power. Well, yeah. Nowhere -- he's.
Only one Hitler had a trajectory of global domination at that time. Also, racial extermination.
And total state worship, that could not coexist with Western civilization.
We knew at the time, Stalin was just as bad. We knew we were going to be in war with Stalin at some point. And you know who really knew that?
Winston Churchill? He was the one saying, we can't have this guy as an ally. Britain did not drag the world into war.
Hitler did. And so let's go back to the central point. Churchill did not force a war. Chamberlain didn't conjure up a conflict out of thin air. The West didn't provoke Hitler. Hitler provoked history. He's the one who built the camps. And if you want to say you don't believe in the camps, God help us all.
He's the one who wrote Mein Kampf. He's the one armed in secret. He invaded without cause. He sought domination, not coexistence. To suggest otherwise, I mean, what is your intent, to rehabilitate him?
Hitler?
I mean, you're repeating the arguments Hitler made to excuse his aggression.
This is not about defending Churchill, who I think is a hero. But it's about defending the record, the truth. So in our moment of confusion and upheaval and ideological extremism, we don't lose our footing on the bedrock of fact.
This is the dangerous door we must not reopen. When we begin to question whether the West should have resisted Hitler, where are we going?
Would we entertain the idea that freedom and tyranny could have co-existed?
You're not just rearranging interpretations. You're reopening a door millions died to close.
History is not there to flatter us. Did the United States do bad things in World War II? Yeah. Did England? Yeah. Were we perfect?
No. Did we do the best we could?
Yes!
You know, sometimes -- sometimes your only choice is between bad and worse!
You cannot allow somebody like Hitler just to continue to grow and grow and grow and gobble the resources. And then take over the Soviet Union.
And then what? Have all of those resources to take the rest of the world?
My God!
It's so -- hmm. Sorry. I want to just keep this about facts. History is there to warn us.
And the warning is really, really simple.
Be very careful when someone tells you the villain wasn't really the villain.
Whoa, unto him, who makes evil good and good evil.
We know who the villains were. The documentation is very clear.
Trust me, I have a vault full of it.
You want to see it?
Come. Otherwise, you're just full of it!
When you have somebody telling you the villain is not the villain, that story never ends well. Fix reason firmly in her seat.