ICE Director says this PROVES motive in Dallas “Anti-ICE” attack

Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons joins Glenn Beck to make the case that “it’s obvious” who the Dallas ICE facility sniper was after. He also rejects suggestions that the government wrote “anti-ICE” on the sniper’s bullets and calls out California Gov. Gavin Newsom for spreading fear about ICE.
GLENN: Welcome to the Glenn Beck Program. Yesterday, it was at this time, that we were dealing right down the street from these studios with another active shooting.
This time, it was at the Dallas ICE facility. Todd Lions is with us now. He is the US immigration and customs enforcement acting director. He's the head guy at ICE.
We're sorry for everything you guys are going through, Todd. And we thank you for your courage. And willingness to serve every day.
So thank you. Let's start there. How -- how --
TODD: Well, thanks, I really appreciate it.
GLENN: How is everybody?
TODD: Obviously, everyone is really shaken up. It's a hard time right now. You know, unfortunately, there's so many -- again, ICE agents and officers. Assaults are up over a thousand percent. I've never seen anything like this in my career.
But it's not going to deter the men and women of ICE. I can tell you, out in Dallas today, they're out there doing enforcement operation, trying to get those fugitives.
So these kind of acts won't deter us, but definitely, scary times.
GLENN: It is.
I -- I heard from two large people in my business that do what I do, last night, and both of them said the same thing, unbeknownst to each other. That they were writing me. They were both saying the same thing.
Glenn, it's not going to stop me. But I'm afraid. This is getting really bad. Every time I walk outside, or I walk to some meeting or -- or some stage thing. I'm afraid somebody will shoot me!
And it's -- it's normal and natural. But it's those who continue to do it every day. That deserve our applause and our -- our deep, deep thanks.
Do we have any new intelligence about the shooter? The motives, the networks, anything?
TODD: No. No. Right now, the FBI is doing great in their investigation.
They're going down every phone, every lead, social media post. His associate's family, who will be at a press conference today at 1:30 with the US attorney down in Dallas. So I don't want to get too far ahead of that.
But obviously, you know, Director Patel posted that photo yesterday of the shell casings that had any -- and, you know, just from -- I used to serve at the Dallas Field Office. That's where I started my career. And just looking at the photos from the scene, it's obvious, this was an anti-ICE attack.
This was an attack on ICE law enforcement. He immediately shot all the windows on the back of the building, the lobby doors.
You know, one thing that I think he is kind of lost on a lot of it, the detainees weren't out of the vehicle. So he didn't know who was in those vehicles. He was just shooting at ICE vehicles. Those detainees were shot inside the vehicles.
And I'm so proud of the men and the women that were on the ground there.
Because ICE officers and agents were actually under fire, but they went back to that and then rescued those detainees that were in those vans and started giving aid to those who were injured.
But, yeah, just looking at from what I've seen already. This was a pure attack on ICE law enforcement and the ICE admission.
GLENN: How do you respond to some on the left and even those in the media on the left that are now saying, "That's ridiculous. He wouldn't have put anti-ICE on the bullets. You know, that's the government trying to soup this up. This guy was clearly going after the immigrants, the illegals"?
TODD: Yeah. That's -- it just -- it just -- it's disgusting and vile to even think that media outlets or elected officials we want to think that or kind of spin that. If you just look at the whole scene itself. And the whole situation, it was directed at ICE.
He just didn't randomly pick that building one day. You know, with you know the area. He knew where it was.
And when you think about the shooting. You had i 35 right there. People going to school, going to work. That's a high-powered rifle. Those rounds went through the -- the windows. Wound up inside, the lobby. Inside the back wall. Buried in the American flag.
He could have took so many innocent people in that area. But he specifically chose that ICE facility. And for anyone to think, this wasn't -- this wasn't targeted on ICE and ICE law enforcement officers. Then they're wrong.
GLENN: So the Trump administration is now going after Antifa, as a terrorist group. Thank God, finally. But there's also groups like the Socialist Rifle Association. We were going to talk about the John Brown Club, that just -- just put fliers out on the campus of Georgetown University.
Hey, fascist, catch. The only political group that celebrates when Nazis die. Join the John Brown Club.
Can you tell me, the effects you think this, and what we might be able to stop by going after some of these groups?
TODD: You know, that's -- we are dedicated to the president's commission on that. You know, one component of ICE is Homeland Security Investigations.
We have some of the best special agents. Criminal investigative -- we are going to track the money. We are going to track the ringleaders, if you will, right?
I can give you an example. You know, we had protests this weekend in Chicago, doing our operation midway. And you hear a lot of elected officials saying, they're out there protesting.
They're out there, exercising their First Amendment rights.
But you don't go there, shields, rocks, BF grenades, tear gas grenades, right?
That isn't the First Amendment. That right there is domestic terrorism, and that's what we're focusing on. We're focusing on those people that have supported these groups. Those people that are bringing in a pair of support.
You know, when you look at half the people that were arrested, for interfering with ICE operations, they're not from the local area. These people are coming from outside the local area. They have no ties to the community. These are professional agitators that are being brought in to impede for hurt my officers. And we're dedicated that we will go out there and stop these. And we're so happy that President Trump has made Antifa a terrorist organization. Because we're going to use all of our law enforcement powers to go ahead and stop these attacks.
GLENN: There was a really tee despicable thing that came from Ilhan Omar. I think it was from Ilhan Omar. Where she said, that ICE was holding a 5-year-old autistic girl in Massachusetts to pressure the father to surrender.
NBC reported it that way. Yesterday, NBC completely changed their story and reflected that.
Can you comment on what really happened?
TODD: Yeah. That was just -- that was just pure ignorance on that art. That was not the case at all.
This father, who obviously isn't going to win father of the year, was in a vehicle, that had a daughter. The ICE officers and agents did not know the child was in there. They conducted a traffic stop. He fled the car. He fled the car. And left the girl there.
Pretty much, you know, gave the ICE officers and agents involved two middle fingers, and told them, you know, come get me. He would not leave the residence. Even though we tried to call, tried to coordinate, tried to negotiate. One great thing is the local police chief just came out in the Boston Herald and totally backed our story. Said, our officers were great. Prepare the girl, that the guy -- the criminal alien was totally in the wrong.
So it's that type of narrative that's out there. Really, that's spinning up all this violence and hate. Against my brave and then women suspect when stories like this, totally get the story. Most of the public, when people like yourself or other outlets kind of report on it.
Would never know what the true story is. They would always just think, that ICE agents and officers are so evil, that they would hold a 5-year-old autistic girl hostage, if you will, right? To try to arrest her Dad.
GLENN: You know, I saw the pictures that they finally published, where before in the earlier story, ICE surrounded this. She was surrounded by agents who were holding her.
And then the pictures were released, and then there was one guy, I don't even know if he was an ICE agent, but there was one guy kind of standing near her. She was sitting near the bumper of a truck, drinking water. It was completely not what they tried to make it appear. Let me play a piece of audio for you. It came from Tuesday night.
And get your response. We're talking to Todd Lyons, he's US Immigration and Customs Enforcement acting director.
Listen to this. Gavin Newsom, on Steven Colbert.
VOICE: That's happening in the United States of America, masked men jumping out of unmarked cars. People disappearing. No due process.
No oversight. Zero accountability.
Happening in the United States of America today. People can, well, is authoritarianism being hyperbolic -- (bleep) they're being hyperbolic. If you're black and brown, community is here in this country. And so I -- I'm deeply proud that I had the privilege of signing the nation's first bill. To address the issue of masking. Also, to require, you have simple identification. To your point, I mean, if some guy jumped out of an unmarked car in a van with a mask on, tried to grab me, I mean, by definition, you're going to push back.
And so this -- these are not just authoritarian tendencies. These are authoritarian actions by an authoritarian government.
You saw what Stephen Miller said last week. This should put -- call the democratic party. An extremist organization. Basically, a terrorist organization.
GLENN: He was just catching up with Barack Obama when he said 2009 to the Republicans, anyway, Todd, do you have -- do you have any response to that?
TODD: Yeah. Honestly, I think the governor's comments are disgusting. Criminal illegal aliens flock to his state because they know they can do their process. You know, he said that, and then the next day, look what happened at the ICE facility in Dallas.
You know, he's saying that he would push back against masked men. Or -- well, and also he says, people go and get due process. Every one of these individuals we arrest, do get due process. Or in the case of the ones that have final orders of deportation, who years back, they've ignored the rule of law. They had their due process. Had every appeal possible.
But they didn't leave the country. Yet, it's comments like that, that are causing all the issues. I truly believe the governor shouldn't have said that.
You know, to say that people should push back and he supports pushing back against ICE, that's just totally wrong.
GLENN: Why -- do you have -- do you have ICE markings or police markings on your vests or anything?
Do you jump out of a van with no markings?
TODD: No. That would never, ever happen. I was very proud of my -- my media affairs. Public affairs. And social media team. We always post the worst, the worst. We always oppose what we are doing in the field. You see our arrest videos. The ICE agents in office, clearly marked.
They have their badges on them. They have their badge numbers. They have what agency they work for, when their federal partners are with us. Clearly the ATF or DEA, so it's a false narrative that's being put out there. And I would just say to any elected official, those that are the hallmark, I invite them to look at our social media page and actually see what we're doing.
Or better yet, sit down and have a conversation with my leaders on the ground, or come out and see one of our operations.
GLENN: Sad. Because they already know this. That's the real sad part. Is they know this. He's not stupid.
He knows what's about to go. He also knows why -- you tell me, why are ICE agents masking themselves?
TODD: Well, I can tell you this, and it's happened to me, you know, my family. ICE officers and agents get doxxed and threatened continually.
And I can tell you, that we did a large operation with US Secret Service in the governor's state in California in Los Angeles. Where those have I seen that were taking photos, using enhanced AI technology, identifying them, posting their family's Instagram. Their kid's Instagram. Their address on telephone poles.
You know, just in California, we had a deportation office, again, all to his residence while he was picking up his wife and kid to go to dinner and get attacked in his own driveway.
That's why they have to wear masks. I'm not a fan of that. They're not a fan of masks. It's hot. It's uncomfortable.
But I will support them to make sure that they get home safe every night. And that their families are safe.
GLENN: Yeah. I will wonder why the governor hasn't ruled out all masks. I see the people fighting against you, all the time. They're always masked.
TODD: Yeah. That's one of my biggest frustrations. You take time to write a law, to state, yet we were out there battling night after night, protesters in masks, helmets. They were causing so much damage and so much violence in the city of Los Angeles. Yet, nothing is said about that. And it's almost -- they're champions for fighting against us and what our mission we were doing. It's disgusting.
GLENN: Todd Lyons. Todd, sincerely, we know what you're risking.
We know what all of you are risking.
And we thank God you're doing it so we don't have to. But we pray for you. And we deeply, deeply appreciate everything you guys are doing. Thank you.
TODD: No, thank you so much. I really appreciate you.
GLENN: You got it. Todd Lions. US Immigration and Customs Enforcement Acting Director.
He's the big, bad fascist that everyone is worried about. Boy, doesn't he sound frightening?