The Disturbing RISE of Islam in America | Glenn Beck & Allie Beth Stuckey SOUND the Alarm

America is witnessing cultural changes at a pace few expected, and even fewer are willing to talk about. Glenn Beck and Allie Beth Stuckey expose the growing concern among everyday Americans, especially mothers, as mosques replace churches, schools switch to halal-only menus, neighborhoods lose Christmas traditions, and crime spikes in communities transformed by rapid Islamic immigration. While politicians look away for the sake of power, ordinary families feel silenced, shamed, and increasingly unsafe. Glenn and Allie reveal how secularism failed to hold the line, how progressive politics weaponized empathy, and why many believe the West is approaching a cultural and spiritual breaking point.
GLENN: It's amazing to me how this -- the awareness of this Islamic takeover of the west, how quickly it is spreading, and how quickly people are waking up.
I don't know about the politicians. But the average person is really starting to wake up to this. Don't you think?
ALLIE: Absolutely. And, of course, you have been warning about this for years. But I think a lot of people are just seeing it infiltrate their neighborhoods.
There's mosques, where there used to be churches. And office buildings. There are people wearing hijabs. At their elementary schools. Middle school.
People celebrating Christmas and Hanukkah around this. And you're told that you're not allowed to notice this.
And you're certainly not allowed to care about this.
There's no such thing as American culture.
You can't care about sharing the celebrations with your neighbors.
But people do care.
It's very unsettling. And a lot of people are just finding the words and the courage to say something about it.
GLENN: You know, I don't have a problem with, you know, Halal, or kosher, or anything.
I don't have a problem.
But I do have a problem that my kid's school now has to only serve Halal food.
So wait a minute.
What. What's up with that?
And that's happening all over Texas. Where Halal is your choice now.
And I just --
ALLIE: Right. Can we have a conversation about this, please?
I think what most people just want. Can we at least have a conversation about what's happening in our country?
ALLIE: Right. You know, I asked my Instagram followers. Vast majority are women. Probably 85 percent stay-at-home moms. And when I asked this question -- my followers were about 850,000 on Instagram. And I just said. Totally open-ended. Wasn't looking for a particular answer.
Hey, what is your biggest concern with America right now?
I was just trying to come up with topics for my show. The number one answer over and over and over again was the spread of Islamic dominance, where they are living, in America, in the West. This is very destabilizing for a lot of people. And they're seeing it, not just affect people far off like we used to. But affect their own neighborhoods and their own schools. And so, you know, usually politicians kind of take a while to wake up to what the populace is really scared of.
We have seen some good action in Texas for sure. But this is a real problem. And it's not just an illegal immigration problem. That's the uncomfortable part of it. This is a cultural issue. This is an immigration issue in general.
So we need the people in Washington and in Austin, to come up with the solutions for the people who are concerned about this.
GLENN: So you said that your audience is concerned because it affects them.
How does it affect them?
ALLIE: Well, I think that they're scared of the violent crime that they've seen in places maybe in their own cities. Certainly in places where Islam has to me natured. When we look at places like Dearborn, Michigan.
When we look at our friends across the pond. That sexual crimes. Violent crimes. All increase, disproportionately when there is a large-scale importation of people from these Muslim majority countries. It doesn't mean they're all like that.
It doesn't mean that they can't be good neighbors.
But this is not only a cultural change. This is not only a shift in how their neighborhoods look and feel and the celebration and things like that.
But this also is potentially a threat to their own safety. Especially the safety of their daughters.
And people care about that.
GLENN: I was talking to somebody who was doing a posts with somebody over in London.
Yesterday. And he was talking about this. And I said, you know, I -- I -- I'm not -- you know, I don't follow the news all the time.
You know, closely like I do in America.
About, you know, the United Kingdom. But what I'm seeing coming out of Ireland. And when you think about Ireland. You think of a very Catholic country.
You know, or a Protestant. A very Christian country.
ALLIE: Right.
GLENN: And they fought wars over their own Christianity.
It is almost completely gone now.
You have to go to the way, way outskirts. You know, the northern part of the island, to find that kind of community. The Irish have almost been completely wiped out.
There's very few churches left. They're all being converted into mosques. And, you know, okay. Well, it passes. Et cetera, et cetera.
But to not notice, and not say, wait a minute.
That is the erasing of an entire people and their culture. And that culture is very important to the West.
ALLIE: Right.
GLENN: Should we not care about that?
ALLIE: Right. Well, certainly progressives care about it, when it comes to, you know, non-British. Non-British countries. Or countries that are not America.
They call that colonialism. They call that imperialism.
But apparently, when Muslims do this, it's fine. But the problem was not for Islam. The problem was secularization. The lesson there is that secularism doesn't whole. Atheism -- agnosticism don't hold.
People are looking for meaning. And eventually, ideology in one religion will win.
And right now, Islam and a lot of countries is winning.
GLENN: Yeah. You know, you wrote a book on toxic empathy.
And I think it's a mistake on this one to say, it is empathy that we have gone down the road.
I think this is -- especially if you look in Minnesota.
They turned a blind eye to what's going on in -- in Minnesota.
And I -- I'll bet you in Michigan as well.
Because if you don't have the Muslim population on your side. You're not going to be elected governor.
You're not going to be mayor. So it's not empathy. It's all politics. Which makes it even more grotesque.
But when I see us turning a blind eye to it. We're now entering the time of suicide. And those who are in power, are the -- the doctors engaging in medical assisted suicide for their country.
They know what they're doing at this point. They're just choosing their power, and hold on to their power for as long as they can.
Do you think toxic empathy at this point is still playing a role in this Islamic, you know, hostile, political takeover?
ALLIE: Yeah, I absolutely do. Now, do I think that's the case for Tim Walz or any of these? You know, probably not.
It's probably power. It's fear, as you said.
But for the average person, especially for the woman. Especially for the person who has been told that loving your neighbor means just accepting all forms of people, no matter what their behavior is.
Then, yeah. I do think people are more scared of Islamophobia. Or being called an Islamophobe. When they see the Islamification of their neighborhood. In fact, I think that they think their virtue is tied to how much they like Halal.
And how much they accept the -- the building of mosques around their neighborhood.
And so I do think people feel so strongly, that being exclusive or intolerant, in any way, is a sign of being a bad person.
That they won't speak up.
Because the media social incentives for speaking up against Islam, or against policies. Or anything.
It just, it doesn't exist.
The social incentives in the immediate is to be as progressive as possible.
People respond to incentives. So I think that's a big part of what's going on.
GLENN: Love to hear your comments on Trump over the holiday.
Tweeted out, the official United States foreign population stands at 53 million people.
Most of which are on welfare. From failed nations or from prisons. Mental institutions. Gangs or drug cartels. They and their children are supported through massive payments from patriotic American citizens who because of beautiful hearts do not want to openly complain or cause any trouble in any way, shape, or form. They have put up with what's been happening to our country. But it's eating them alive to do so.
Wow. That's not very empathetic, is it?
ALLIE: Right. That's exactly what he's talking about is toxic empathy. He's talking about our compassion as Americans being weaponized against us. The problem, I wouldn't have said it's a problem. But now it's becoming a problem. For conservatives, we're thinking individually.
We're thinking about our family. And we're thinking, okay. Whatever. Just take my taxes. Do what you have to do. I will keep my head down.
I will work hard. I will move further outside the city. I am going to homeschool.
All of this, and kind of be a recluse, as long as my family is safe. As long as I can make money. As long as things are okay here, then I'll be fine.
Well, progressives for the most part, don't think that way.
They think collectively. They are looking to build a coalition. We are just thinking about our family. And about our immediate future. In our local community.
And that's not really a fair fight, when you have someone who is thinking in the big sense of what we're thinking.
And so he's absolutely right. And that is one weakness that we Christians and conservatives have, even if we're right in thinking that way.
It's hurting us now, especially in ideology, in Islam, that means submission. They're looking to conquer. And conservatives in general, we just haven't been thinking that way.
GLENN: I was talking to Jack (inaudible) from the United Kingdom, and I said, how close are you guys to Civil War?
I mean, I see what's going on. And, you know, collapse. And it's bad.
And he said, I think it's beyond saving, except for God.
What came to mind was, yeah. I agree with that. Except, you've become a godless country. I mean, the Church of England just raised the Islamic flag over the Church of England last week.
What God is there?
He said that there was a resurgence of faith, which would be great.
But how do we fix this, Allie?
ALLIE: Gosh, I pray to the Lord, that that is true. That there is some kind of revival that we don't see. It's important to know that God works -- it's not always a headline. It doesn't always go viral.
It seems he's doing one thing. He's actually doing a million things in unseen and unsung words, such as faithful believers, that may not have radio shows, their podcasts, but they are doing God's word.
And so I pray to the Lord, that that is true. I can't imagine like a better signifier that you've been conquered than another ideology raising its flag over your territory. That is literally a sign that you have been conquered. But God. But God can do anything.
We can pray. He works through the prayer of believers.
He works through the obedience of believers. The boldness of evangelism of believers. We can't all change the world.
But we can be faithful with whatever spot of eternity God has providentially placed us in to make it for the glory of God.
To share the gospel. And to speak beauty and truth and goodness into whatever sphere we occupy. That is the responsibility of a Christian.
That is how God has moved mountains for over 2,000 years, and I think he will continue to.
GLENN: Allie Beth, thank you. God bless you.
ALLIE: Thank you very much.
GLENN: You bet.