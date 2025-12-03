John Rich EXPOSES the Dark Networks Targeting Kids Online

Country music singer John Rich joins Glenn Beck to expose the staggering reality of America’s child predator epidemic, a crisis far larger and darker than most parents realize. With 36 million online targeting reports in a single year and less than 1% of trafficked children ever returning home, Rich argues that parents can no longer be passive; predators, platforms, and cultural forces have infiltrated homes through screens, games, and social media. From demonic networks preying on kids to entertainment giants openly bragging about shaping young minds, this conversation delivers a wake-up call: if American parents don’t go on offense now, the wolves will keep winning.
GLENN: It's called the Righteous Hunter, and John Rich is with us now. Hey, John, how are you, man?
JOHN: I'm great, brother. It's been a long time since I had the pleasure of talking to you. So thanks for having me on.
GLENN: I know. You bet. So, first of all, what a great song. Powerful, powerful video. Really powerful. Why did you do this?
JOHN: So I'm a dad. I'm sure there are a lot of moms and dads, listening to you today. I know there are.
And when I started realizing the extent of child predators in the networks they have, in America, I was so overwhelmed by it. I couldn't believe the numbers. The Department of Homeland Security told me that in a 12-month period, they received 36 million reports of -- of kids being targeted online by child sex predators. I said, 36 million?
They said, yes. It's over three million a month. It is so huge and so massive, that regular parents, even Christian parents, patriotic parents, you know, the ones that pay attention, even we can become victims of these people. They are that tricky, that illusive, that demonic.
So that led to me writing the song. I'm sick and tired of us sitting around, hoping they don't get our kids next. You know, it tells us in the Bible, to go on the offense when you're a parent. You're supposed to not just defend, but go on defense.
You know there's a wolf in the front yard, you go out there and handle the wolf.
And that's how I look at these predators.
So The Righteous Hunter, that song was born from that thought.
GLENN: You know, you say, it can even hit us.
I've only told this story once before. But my son, when he was probably hmm. Fourteen.
He was playing on a PlayStation.
And it's, you 1 o'clock in the morning.
And the phone rings.
And we were lucky enough at that time, to have land lines. And the -- and we had multiple lines.
And it rang once. And then it hung up. And my wife was like, what was that?
And I said, I don't know. And then it bothered her so much.
She stayed awake. And she watched the lines. She saw line two light up.
She's like, somebody is on the phone.
And we went up.
We found out that my son was on the phone with a gamer. And we called the FBI. And my son was freaking out. He's like, Dad, he's just a normal kid. Blah, blah. Called the FBI.
They do an investigation. He was an adult. He was working at let's just say a major amusement park in the Los Angeles, Orange County area.
JOHN: Hmm.
GLENN: And was as the FBI agent told us, this is the way it happens, you don't see it. It's in the middle of the night. They had just caught somebody who had just -- in our general area, just caught somebody whose daughter was taken. And taken across state lines. And they said, you know, they just said, hey. We'll send you an airline ticket. Just come and visit us.
And, you know, it didn't turn out well. And they caught that person as well. But that doesn't happen all the time. You usually don't catch it. We were really blessed.
JOHN: Yeah. The stats are that less than 1 percent of kids who -- who wind up being trafficked are ever returned to their parents. This video that you're talking about, that I shot. I had to take some time to think about it.
I wrote this song almost a year ago. And it is such a disturbing subject. But I knew it was written for a reason. It was written to make parents wake up. It was written to make predators hopefully shake in fear from the wrath of God and the American parent. Because I don't think they have any fear. I know they don't have any fear of God. But they need to fear us.
So I took a lot of time shooting it. In this video, Glenn. There's a reenactment of adults, purchasing children in somebody's house.
GLENN: Yeah.
JOHN: Which is accurate because we had -- we had actual supervision in the room, from people who would do this for a living.
They would sting these people. They set them up.
They arrest them. We had them in the room to make sure everything they did was accurate. I urge people to watch it. As hard as it is for people to watch it, you need to look at it.
GLENN: Was the girl who was returned, was that just off the top of your head?
Was that just a hope or a true story?
In the video.
JOHN: There are kids who get returned. But it's less than 1 percent. Less than 1 percent, Glenn. I mean, that is --
GLENN: I can't imagine.
JOHN: That's unacceptable. When there's tens of millions of moms and dads who would go to the ends of the earth to get them. But less than 1 percent get them back. It is one of the most horrific blights, sins existing in the world today. I would say the most.
I mean, Jesus himself. Probably the most aggressive thing the son of God ever said.
STU: Oh, yeah.
JOHN: Is that you would be better off dead, than to hurt one of these kids. A millstone around your neck, as we know this phrase.
GLENN: Yeah. Did Sean Combs and what he was going through, play a role into bringing you this message?
JOHN: Sean Combs. You talking about Diddy?
GLENN: Yeah.
JOHN: Yeah. Well, I saw a video of him, about a year ago, on stage at some award show. And he looked right into the camera, and he said, I own your kids. I determine what they listen to. What they wear. What they think is cool.
I'll take your souls. He looks at the camera, with this demonic look in his eye. And proclaims this to American parents. And, you know, music is his weapon. Sean Combs and the industry, a lot of them, they use their music as a weapon to steal our sons and daughters, as the song says. To take them from us. To wreck their lives. To veer them off the path that God has intended for them to live.
They use their music to do it. And I was so enraged when I saw that demoniac say that with such arrogance. And we know the devil is the most arrogant creature ever created.
I said, oh, let Sean Comb's music, it's his weapon. Well, music is my weapon as well.
So I will write something. Let Sean combs. And the rest of the Sean combs of the world know, how the American parent feels about it. And what we're willing to do to protect our kids.
Because I don't think you guys are really aware of that.
And so that's -- that's where the song came from. I went to Sean Ryan.
A lot of people know Sean Ryan from his podcast. I asked him. He played the dad from the video. This is not a guy that will do music videos. I thought he would say, I appreciate it. But no.
But he said yes!
So Shawn Ryan is playing the dad, and it's his daughter being reenacted that's been taken.
GLENN: Well, it's very -- very powerful.
Let me ask you. What is the -- you know, I was thinking about what TikTok is here in America. And what TikTok is in China.
And TikTok in China is all positive.
It's all positive.
It's all kids doing amazing things. Et cetera, et cetera.
Because they know it's good for society. Here, they perverted it. Went the other direction.
What is it about our society that is attracted to stuff like this?
Why do we consume this garbage?
JASON: I think we have been programmed for decades, you know this. Programmed little by little by little.
Things that were shocking in the '80s, now would be rated PG. Things that were shocking even ten years ago, now you can click on it, and watch it on TikTok.
Degree by degree, they have come further and further into the -- the households of Americans. And conditioned those kids and parents, to just consider it normal.
And that's the trick. That's the deception.
That's why you have 36 million reports in one year in DHS alone. Of kids being targeted online.
Listen, this road is not just to yell into the void.
It's not just, hey. All these predators. We see you.
Yeah. That's part of it.
But bigger. The bigger point of parents watching video.
And the whole thing, by the way, is posted at John Rich on X. That's just at the top of my page, if you want to watch it.
The bigger point is that American parents start looking into their kids' devices. They go online. And figure out how to safeguard against this stuff. Don't let them in your house. Listen you wouldn't let a predator come through your front door, or play glass window in the middle of the night.
He would be met with gunfire. He would die! Inside your home, if he tried to take one of your kids. But we sit here. As we're following up on our emails or whatever we're doing. And our kids are off in the bedroom, they could be getting taken by Roblox.
GLENN: Big time.
JOHN: I mean, all these innocuous games that seem like nothing. These predators are coming in and posing as a kid and doing what you said in that story earlier, and they're very successful at it. We've got to stop that. Parents have to go on the offense. And it starts inside of your own home.
GLENN: Well, the one thing that you could do is cancel Meta. Make sure you don't have Meta. I don't know if you know this.
But Meta, if you were an account that engaged in trafficking of humans for sex, Meta doesn't believe in three strikes and you're out. They believe in 17 strikes and you're out.
Seventeen chances!
I don't know.
I don't know. I don't know what parent that would agree with that.
JOHN: Well, no parent agrees with that.
GLENN: No.
JOHN: But listen, we're up against an Army.
Battalions. Legions of demons in this world.
They are there. They possess people. Just like you and I are possessed by the Holy Spirit.
Because we gave our lives to Jesus Christ.
We're possessed by him. We're possessed by the Holy Spirit.
They're possessed by the spirit of their father. And it's an actual straight-up war.
If you think about it. What probably puts the most tears down the cheeks of Jesus Christ.
When you --
GLENN: Children.
JOHN: When you hurt the kids. Yes. Absolutely.
That's their motive. If they can derail the kids. They think they can win. But we can't let that happen.