The REAL reason the Left DENIES genocide in South Africa

President Donald Trump presented evidence of genocide against white Boer farmers in South Africa during an Oval Office meeting with the country’s president. But yet, many Democrats and their allies in the Legacy Media are denying it’s a “real” genocide. Glenn Beck destroys this narrative and explains the second problem South Africa is having that’s just as dangerous.
Transcript
Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors
GLENN: Here's a bit of a Prager University video on South Africa.
VOICE: White South African farmers are being hunted from their land by black gangs. Facts. And I had a young son at the time, and he would sometimes have nightmares when the monsters would come at nighttime. But in South Africa, that is when the gangs come. And they work together, and they attack white farmers.
And some of the things that happened to white farmers, we don't talk about here. But the barbarity, it isn't just about burglary, which gets filed away as, this is torture. And the numbers of white farmers being killed is incredible. And because South Africans have expropriation without compensation, which basically means, we're taking your land. So I went and slept on the farms to feel the fear white people are -- are denied treatment, in hospitals, in South Africa.
It's an extreme situation that nobody --
GLENN: I'd like to get her on. This is a really bad situation. The reason why I want to play that for you, is because I believe there is genocide going on. But not to the numbers perhaps of what people think of genocide.
You know, CNN was like, there's only 1800 or 2000 white farmers that have been killed in the last few years.
I was like, oh, that's it. Okay. Okay.
At least we know what genocide is not.
Apparently, a couple thousand.
Genocide is a frame of mind.
You genocidal maniac. It's a frame of mind, that I will kill all of these people. For whatever reason.
These group of people. I think they should all die.
And if you take steps to do that, that's genocide.
You are trying to enact or help others enact genocide. Okay?
We'll get back to South Africa, and the -- what I believe is the genocide, just not the way you frame it.
6 million Jews. It's not that. But it is -- it's anti-racism. That's what it is.
You can't just not be a racist. You have to be an antiracist.
You have to hate the oppressor.
You have to do whatever you have to do. Because the oppressor is the evil one. And has to be stopped.
This is what's happening over in -- this is what's happening over in South Africa.
And it is a Marxist, racist ideology.
And it is destroying South Africa.
You know, you look at the 2000 white farmers. And I don't know if that number is entirely accurate.
But around 2,000 white farmers that have been killed.
Okay. That's a lot.
But they had 27 thousand murderers in that -- in that country.
Now, they're a country of 60,000. 65,000.
We're a nation of 350 million.
And we had 19,000 murders. Okay?
So think of the fear. That's a country completely out of control. And some of those were passions, and crimes of passion.
They were crimes of -- of burglary, perhaps. They were crimes just senseless, killing.
And some of them were genocide. Okay?
You don't dismiss genocide. And you don't dismiss a system that is producing 27,000 murders on average, every single year.
This is what happens. When a government starts to adopt all of the things that the left wants to us adopt. The antiracist point of view.
The let's not punish criminals. Socialist Marxist ideals.
Look at South Africa. That's what they want here. Now, they might say they don't. But, you know, they even say, you know.
I'm going to -- I'm going to put a bunch of bacon into my oven.
Because puppy dogs are going to pop out.
But you can believe whatever you want.
You can say whatever you want. But that's not going to happen. And I want you to look at the pattern here in America. Okay?
What are these -- they are -- the left now is defending murderers. Gang members.
Why? Because America is oppressive. They would rather have those guys returned safely, so they can -- I don't know. Go through trial. Or live here happily. Or I don't know.
They would rather have sanctuary cities that protect those people, than you!
How does -- that's not a winning strategy, for the next campaign.
It's just not. You know, going in and beating on police. I mean, just watch the video. You can say whatever you want about McIver. If you watch the video, you can see exactly what's going on. Okay?
She was assaulting police officers. And then she was trying to play victim. Because remember, that's what you do on the left. You make the other person the oppressor, and you the oppressed. So you get all the sympathy. And it's insane. And it's happening over and over and over again. Yet, the two Jews, last night, gunned down in the streets of Washington. Who were they? Pro-Hamas, Marxist communists. Okay.
You have something else going on. You also have the investigation into who is covering up for Joe Biden?
The auto-pen. Today, the news is, we have a -- listen to this.
A high, quote, high, high level democratic operative, that was involved in the campaign.
And involved with the White House.
That has come out now, as a confidential whistle-blower. To identify the three people that were not only guarding all of the secrets and keeping people away from the president.
Which was bad enough.
But this whistle-blower was now saying, they were making money on the signature machine.
The auto-pen.
Excuse me? You have a whistle-blower saying that. It will be turned over to the DOJ soon.
You will see these people tried. And hopefully, go to jail, if that evidence is true.
Today, you also have a story about the government knew, we now have a new report that is out. After an investigation.
That the government knew about the vaccine side effects. And the injuries that could happen, and they actively covered it up. You will see people, I think within the next two weeks.
You will see people marched in handcuffs because of that. The cover-up on the COVID.
You will see people marching in handcuffs, because of what happened to the White House. And that cover-up with the auto-pen.
You already saw McIver marching in handcuffs.
So there's two forces. This is what I want to tell you. There are two forces. One the United States government. Which is now the Justice Department. And the FBI.
Seemed to be moving in exactly the right direction.
You have ICE moving in the right direction.
And they are starting to enforce the law.
So what's that going to do to the other side?
The other side, these are Marxists, communists, antiracists. Radical revolutionaries.
Make no mistake. This is not your Democrat that you've known for years. That lives next door. These are radical revolutionary Marxists.
Communists.
Pro-Sharia law people. They do not want to live side by side with their neighbor. They do not want the American justice to be restored. They're looking for an entirely different justice. The kind of justice that you're now finding in South Africa.
And I'm sorry. But I'm not going to -- not on my watch.
Not on my watch. I don't think you're going to stand for it either.
But they're going to cause violence. What we have to do, is in every way possible, support the institutions that are moving in the right direction. Nobody is perfect. Nothing is perfect.
And I don't trust any of them -- the institutions right now. And I think George Washington would applaud me for that.
But that doesn't mean I want them all to go into a fiery furnace.
We have to have institutions, that we can trust. Or we have no civilization.
You know, Jonah Goldberg, you're pathetic. You're absolutely pathetic. He wrote something yesterday, about how me and Alex Jones are just, you know, all populist. And we're going to -- we're going to make sure that nobody believes in any institution.
That is exactly the opposite of what I am saying.
But we're -- we're under attack.
Voices like mine, saying this.
I'm under attack. Because people must have division.
I'm saying, do everything you can, to stop dividing.
Do everything you can. You've got to call, you've got to call a spade a spade.
You've got to say, that is evil. That is good. That is black. That is white.
You're a man. That's a woman.
You have to do that. But they're going to start get more and more violent in the next two or three years. Maybe it happens faster.
And they're going to use everything they can.
And they're going to also, they'll get into bed with anything that they can.
Do you know that the -- the push, for, you know, people standing up and, you know, protesting for these illegals, that are being -- do you know that China is funding a lot of that?
We just found that out today.
You think they have a pro-American. Pro-freedom agenda.
Had to. But these organizations don't care. They will take that money.
They don't care!
So we have to know who we are.
What we believe.
We have to know our Constitution.
We have to teach it to our family.
We have to stay calm. Be leaders. And you're only leaders if you're well informed.
Again, anybody who gets their news off of social media. The person who reads nothing, has a better education, than the people who only read social media.
Do not get your news from social media. You can get a dip. You can say, oh, wow. But then go in and investigate it.
Don't go in with the headlines.
Don't understand believe social media.
And as we saw yesterday. All the people who were saying, this is a conspiracy theory, about the whites and the farmers in South Africa.
They're all the same people that told you, there's nothing wrong Joe Biden.
So you have to decide what side you're on.
And what I know side you're on.
And, you know, somebody came to me, the other day. And they talked to me about you.
And they said, your audience -- and they know. Because they deal with audiences all over the country.
And they said, your audience is different than any other audience in America.
And I said, I know.
But how do you see it?
And they said -- they described it, exactly like I do.
You're the most honest, decent, kind, loving, true American that is not out for vengeance. But out for the American values!
You're the most polite. You still say please, thank you.
You still hold doors open for people.
You clean up after yourselves. You will have a big event in a park or something.
And you will clean up after yourself.
There is no group of people, I think, that's been assembled for broadcast, that is like this. And I -- I am honored to serve you, every day. Truly honored to serve you every day.
Things are going to get much, much better.
But it's going to be a hard slog, because I don't think the left is done. Because they're not -- they're not doing anything here that would lead to reelection.
They're not uniting with the average American. With these kinds of things. So what are they planning?
I think what all Marxists, antiracists, communists, and revolutionaries plan for every time.
Street action.