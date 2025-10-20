Is a Manhattan-sized ALIEN SHIP hurtling towards Earth?!

A mysterious object about the size of Manhattan is hurtling through our solar system. Is this object, called 3I/ATLAS, an alien spacecraft or naturally occurring comet? Harvard University professor Avi Loeb joins Glenn Beck to explain what’s so weird about this object …
GLENN: Professor Avi Loeb is with us. Avi, how are you, sir?
AVI: Doing great, thanks for having me.
GLENN: It's great to have you on. So can you just please explain, are we just seeing these things more than we ever have, because we have the eyes now in space to see this?
AVI: Yeah. Over the past decade, the astronomers constructed the new survey from the sky. Or for computers. But the motivation for building those -- I thought that Congress gave to NASA and the National Science Foundation, in effect, to survey the sky for any objects that are near earth, that could collide to earth because that poses a risk. And they all pose the challenge of finding all of this bigger than a football field. That may collide with earth.
Near earth objects. And there were two major observatories constructed back, a decade ago.
It was in Hawaii. And there recently, in June 2025.
And a new observatory in Chile was inaugurated called the Reuben Observatory. Founded by the Department of Energy and National Science Foundation. And those allow us to see objects that are the size of a football field and have a complete survey.
And amazingly, in 2017. And objects like that were slagged. And then the astronomers realized, it's actually moving too fast to be bound by gravity by the sun.
So it came from outside the solar system from the sun. It couldn't be around.
So that was the first. It was given the name 'Oumuamua, which means scout in the Hawaiian language.
GLENN: Hold on. Hold on just a second. Because I remember this. And I think I talked to you around this time. Explain what you meant. It was moving too fast.
AVI: Oh. Well, you know, the planets orbit the sun. For example, the earth moves around the sun, at the speed of -- about 30 kilometers per second. You know, which is faster -- it's 300 times faster than the fastest race car we have. I'm talking about 30 kilometers in one second.
That's about 20 miles in one second. That's the speed by which the earth orbits the sun. But imagine boosting the earth and just giving it -- attaching their rockets to it. Once it would reach a speed of about 42 kilometers per second just divided by the square root of two. 1.4 times the current speed that it's moving, it would be able to escape the solar system.
So it just needs a high enough speed to escape from the gravitational potential from the sun. And we know what the speed is. And so if we see objects moving near the earth, at more than 42 kilometers a second, we know they cannot be bound by gravity into the sun. They must have originated somewhere else. And so 'Oumuamua was one of those. And since then, we found two more with telescopes. I actually identified with my students, a fourth one which was found by the US government satellites that are monitoring the earth. That was a meteor that came from interstellar space. But, if anything, the most recent one, was found by a small telescope in Chile. Called the Atlas and again, to identify risks for earth. And that one is -- was different than the 3I/ATLAS.
GLENN: So help me out on this. Because we didn't have these telescopes. This is obviously a relatively new thing that we're doing. How much damage does a football field sized comet or -- or space debris, what would that do?
What was the size of whatever killed the dinosaurs, if that is indeed what happened?
AVI: Right.
GLENN: What is an earth killer size?
AVI: Right. Well, the size of a football field, and objects like that, that collide with earth, can cause regional damage. Much more you know, like older, a thousand times the Hiroshima atomic bomb energy output --
GLENN: Kind of what happened with Russia, back in the turn of the last century?
AVI: Yeah, something -- no, that one was actually much smaller than -- that was a thousand times less massive.
GLENN: Oh, my gosh.
AVI: So, you know, these -- these big ones are really rare.
And that's why I would say, as we continue this discussion. I would mention this nuance.
It's estimated to be, you know, older. The one that killed the dinosaurs. And these are extremely rare. And so question is why are we seeing an interstellar object that is that big, just within the last decade. Coming to your question. The size of the asteroid that killed the dinosaurs was roughly Manhattan Island. Okay? So compare the size of a football field to Manhattan Island. It's a very different scale.
GLENN: Jeez. Yeah.
AVI: So what the Congress wanted NASA to do was identify those that caused just regional damage. Not catastrophe like happened with the dinosaurs. Where there was a nuclear winter.
You know, the earth was covered with dust.
GLENN: Yeah.
AVI: And, you know, 75 percent of all species died. And we owe our existence, because after the dinosaurs died. You know, the more complex animals came along.
And we are one of those species.
GLENN: So you say they're only looking for the small ones.
I'm sure if a big one shows up. You will ring the bell.
AVI: No, that's much easier to see the big ones.
GLENN: Right. And do we have any technology that can move these things out? Or is this just something that -- just another thing on the -- by the way, this could happen. And it's coming our way. And there's really nothing we could do. Is this just a big worry? Or is there things that we could actually do?
AVI: Yes. We can. Because if you catch it early enough, before it comes close to earth. You can nudge it a little bit to the side, and then it will meet the earth.
There are all kinds of proposals for how to do that.
You know, the most aggressive one is to explode the nuclear weapon on it.
GLENN: But wouldn't that break it up, and then we would have all kinds of little meteors coming our way.
AVI: Exactly. That's why it's not a good idea.
The missiles were doing just that. They created. When they were operated, back a decade ago.
You know, they created much more damage, than help, actually. But you can do it in a more intelligent way.
Maybe explode the weapon close to the object. So that it doesn't disintegrate, just a part of it. Then you get the rocket effects from the ablation pushing it. But there are other ways.
Some people suggested painting it on one side. So it reflects more sunlight on one side. Then it's getting nudged a little bit.
You can imagine shepherding it, by the state craft is massive enough.
It shepherds it.
It basically gives it a gravitational nudge.
There are all kinds of methods that were produced. Proposed.
And, by the way, NASA just a year ago, they -- they tried one of these methods with the emission called Dark. Where they collided with an asteroid. To see how much it gets. The result. What happens to it.
And it's quite surprising. Because some of these asteroids were not really rigid.
They're porous. And you get all kinds of dust drawn out of them in ways that they were not anticipated. In any event, the people are thinking about, you know, rocks -- rocks are easy to deal with because in principle, you can tell what their path would be. However, one thing that was never discussed, and the kind of thing I'm trying to advocate we do, is, what if there is some alien technology out there, then you -- you know, if it was designed by intelligence, you won't be able to forecast exactly what it would do. It's just like finding a visitor to your backyard. But they enter through your front door. You have to act immediately. And you have to engage in ways that are much more complicated than dealing with a rock.
GLENN: Okay. So let me -- another thing. Here's something else you can worry about.
So let me -- let me start there.
Because there's some things that I have been reading.
I don't know what's true. I don't know what's not true on this 3I/ATLAS. And I want to break that down, including the Wow! signal. Which I think you had something -- you were there, weren't you for that in '77 or whenever that was?
AVI: Yeah.
GLENN: Okay. So I don't know what's real. What's not real. I don't know who has credibility. You know, we've heard so many things. You know, extraterrestrial technology.
We had, you know, all of the drones in the sky. That everybody was thinking aliens were going to I object invade us for a while. And the world is on age. We're very 1938. '39. War of the worlds territory in America. And I think in the world. We're freaked out about everything.
So tell me about 3I/ATLAS. And why you say, it -- it may have alien technology.
AVI: Right. So let me give you the facts. The whole point about doing science that we can collect evidence, data from instruments.
And we don't need to rely on stories that people tell.
So what are the facts that make it really unusual?
Well, first of all, it's besides.
As I mentioned in the beginning, we expect many more small objects than big objects.
And the previous two interstellar objects. Were roughly hundreds of meters in size.
The first one 'Oumuamua, was a football field, a hundred meters. And this one, I wrote a paper two weeks ago that shows that it's bigger than 5 kilometers. You know, comparable to the size of Manhattan Island.
And that means it's -- it's a million times more massive. If you take solid density, relative to the first one, the 'Oumuamua. And medium-sized. So how can it give a third object? We should have seen millions, 'Oumuamua-like objects before seeing a big one like that.
GLENN: But we didn't have -- wait. Wait.
But we didn't have the technology to see it, right? I mean, these things have been passing us.
AVI: No, no, no. It's easier to see the big one, because they reflect much more sunlight.
So in fact, especially as they shed mass. 'Oumuamua did not shed any mass. There was no gas or abductor on it. We just saw the rare object.
And it was already puzzling because of that. It was pushed away from the sun, based on exterior force. It was there -- it was most likely flat. It had an extreme shape.
GLENN: And it -- it accelerated, right?
It didn't just whip around the sun. It accelerated, which does not naturally happen.
AVI: Yeah. Well, it happens, if the rocket --
GLENN: Correct.
AVI: If it's losing mass in one direction. And getting recoil in the opposite direction.
But there wasn't any mass observed from 'Oumuamua. Nevertheless, what I'm saying, is an object that was that is a million times more massive is much easier to see. When we talk about the -- it being within the distance of the earth from the sun.
And so we could have seen that easily. Many of those small ones before we see a big one.
And then the second one was a comet. Very similar to the size of natural comets we see. And that one is a thousand times less massive than -- than this new one, 3I/ATLAS. So the size is -- it's just surprising that we would see a giant one like that. There is not enough rockets here in interstellar space to supply such a giant one, once per decade to the inner solar system. We expect it once for 10,000 years or something. Anyway, that's the size anomaly. Then there is the fact that the Hubbard Space Telescope observed it.
And not in the image. It displays -- low that is towards the sun. Pointing towards the sun.
Instead of what you usually see for comets, where you see them pointing away from the sun. The reason you see them pointing away from the sun. Is because dust and gas are being pushed by the sunlight. And the solar wind.
GLENN: Yeah. That's what gives it -- the economy the look of a tale.
AVI: Exactly, that's the definition of a comet.
The other experts say, oh, no.
Here's a comet. Because we see the extension of the globe.
But what they didn't realize -- so they were just like seeing an animal in your backyard.
And everyone says, oh, it must be a street cat. Because it has a tail.
But then you look at the photograph of this animal, and you see the tail is coming from its forehead. And you say, well, how is that -- a common street cat does not have a tail coming from its head. So, anyway, the first one, you know, that shows such a thing, and unlike, a regular comet. And then in addition, so these are two anomalies so far. In addition, the -- the trajectory of this object is aligned to within 5 degrees with an ecliptic plane of the planets around the sun. And the chance of that is one in 500. So basically, it comes in the plane where all the planets are moving around the sun. And, you know, that could be by intelligence planning. Because if you wanted to do a reconnaissance mission. You know, coming close to planets. That's the way to do it.
And the previous one came both -- 'Oumuamua and the second one came at a very large angle. So this one came straight. And you ask why. Why would it come in a plane?
And, by the way, all these anomalies. No one who is calling himself or herself a comet expert. They just say it's a comet. But if you ask them, why is that?
They would not have an explanation. Why would they come in a plane? "Oh, it's by chance."
Why is it so big?
"Oh, it's by chance." Why does it have this glow towards the sun rather than away? "Oh, it's something we don't fully understand."
So they would say that, but they would not admit that it could be something else.
Then there's the arrival time of this object.
You know, with it arrived two days, at the special time, because it's very close to Mars, Venus, and Jupiter. And these planets are moving around the sun.
And you have to be at the right time, at the right place in order to come within tens of millions of kilometers within each of them.
So that's another coincidence. That, you know, might indicate fine-tuning. But there is some reason that it's coming so close.
And then --
GLENN: On hang on just a second.
I want to clear some stuff up. And then I want to take a break.
All of these things could be chance, right?
But you're saying now, they're just all --
ERIC: Yeah, but the probability for each of them is very strong.
GLENN: Right. So it's all stacking up.
AVI: You need to multiply -- you need to multiply each likelihood by another, and you get something like one in a million chance.