What MASSIVE Amazon layoffs could do to America

GLENN: I want to talk to you about the story that I saw today. Bill Gates says climate change will not lead to humanity's demise. Pardon me?
Wait. Hold on just a second. Let me go back into the records here, and see. Let's see. What has he said? 2015. Climate change is a terrible problem, absolutely needs to be solved. Deserves to be a huge priority. It is the poorer people in tropical zones, who will get hit by climate change, as well as some ecosystems nobody wants to see disappear. The threat of climate change is dire. He said that just two years ago. It will be the greatest challenge the world has ever faced.
We must take it on. We must reach net zero emissions by 2050, to avoid a climate disaster. 2021, to avoid climate disaster.
We need to eliminate emissions from the ways we create electricity, grow food, make things move around, blah, blah, blah. No one will be hurt more by climate change than the world's poorest people. It's already worse than most models predicted.
To prevent climate change scenarios, we need breakthroughs. In key areas. He's now put billions of dollars behind the climate change movement. Now he says, not so bad!
Not so bad! Not so bad!
What the hell just happened?
Okay. What just happened. On a completely unrelated note, let me give you another story today. Amazon, the first company to say, $30 an hour! You come on in, and work in our warehouses, is $30 an hour.
30 is an interesting number, because they just laid off 30,000 people. Why?
Because they're going AI. Okay?
It's all going to be automated. Everything. This is the first -- this -- warning. This is the first -- what do you call that aftershocks, when you get the rumbles before the big earthquake?
You know, it's like pre-shock. Just the quick, quiet, very low on the Richter scale rumble. And you're like, what was that? What was that?
That's an earthquake coming. Things starting to shift. Just a little bit. Not the big one yet. Just a little shift.
STU: Chooses to use the term birth pangs for this.
GLENN: Yeah, birth pangs. Birth pangs are the things you have -- you're just having that first birth pang. Thirty thousand people laid off.
Now, remember, gosh. Think of the money they're saving, because they were paying everybody $30 an hour. Because they were such a great company. They care about people. Until they could replace all the people.
Now, why am I bringing that story up. Next to the Bill Gates story about climate change.
What do those stories have -- what do they have in common at all?
Power! And I don't mean just political or economic power, absolutely. That goes without saying. I mean, energy. The world is starving for energy.
I've got a story for you next hour. And I'm going to show you exactly where you have to be, whether you're for climate change -- you know, we've got to go all green, or we've got to go all in, on server farms. One way or another, I will tell you what you have to do, and it is imperative that you do it, next hour.
But here's what snapped together today: We have been seeing this movement, and I know that the world is about to change, and our system doesn't work. The two parties don't work. It doesn't cover everything. We have been fighting over communism or fascism. Both of them are wrong! Okay. They don't work.
And they've been sold exactly the same way, over and over. Except, global warming. Global warming has been the one thing that has not been out and out Marxist, until it had to be.
And then you're like, okay. All right. We want people to -- we want people to die, because it will save the earth. So we're absolutely, you know, antigrowth.
Okay?
Pretty easy to see what side you are on. At least for me. Pretty easy to see what side you're on.
I am for growth. I am for technology.
I am for an end to this global warming nonsense. Except, I am also pro-earth.
I think we have -- we have a responsibility to make sure we do things that are right for the earth.
I am absolutely pro-pharmaceuticals. Until I'm not pro-pharmaceuticals. Because I think the pharmaceutical companies have gotten out of control.
I am absolutely for doing everything we can, with our farmers, to be able to have them grow and grow food to feed the world. Until we start screwing with the food so much.
It's not really even meat anymore. And we don't really know where it's from. So am I for big ag, or against big ag?
Because I like parts of it. I don't like parts. Am I for the pharmaceutical companies, or against the pharmaceutical companies? Because I like the pharmaceutical companies, until I don't like the pharmaceutical companies.
Am I -- am I for the planet, or against the planet?
I like AI. But I'm also terrified of AI. Am I for AI or against AI?
I am for jobs. I am for people. So how can you be for people if you are AI?
Do you see how none of this works? Do you see how you are -- you are literally. We are already dividing ourselves into. We're being pulled apart.
I don't know. I have another thing I will do next hour. After I tell you the other thing next hour. Hope to get to this other thing. Where you don't know what the truth is anymore.
We are pulling ourselves completely apart. Right?
You don't know what the truth is. You don't know what to believe anymore.
Did Erika kill her husband Charlie Kirk? Please! But there are a lot of people that don't know. They don't know the truth. Why? Why don't they know the truth? Because people who don't believe in anything, will fall for everything! And we don't know what we believe anymore. We going to elect Mamdani?
Yeah. Yeah. Yeah. New York is going Marxist.
Maybe Islamist to some degree.
It's going that way. It's going to happen. So how is that going to work?
Hmm. I brought in a chalkboard. Because I was explaining this to Stu. And, Stu, I want you to help me with this.
Because as I was laying this out for you. It's because -- I want you to know. I divided this chalkboard into two categories. And they are not good or bad.
They just are. Okay? Because there are things that I like on both sides of the chalkboard. But I'm going to show you what you're going to be asked to choose from. Because these are how these two sides are going to end up in the end.
STU: Sort of like a great realignment?
GLENN: Yes. Yes. Okay.
STU: Okay.
GLENN: So on one side, we're going to have the global warming people. Well, I'm not for the global warming people. Because that's all degrowth. Right?
I'm not for that. I am for workers.
And I am kind of anti-AI. I don't want AI to take over everything and control everything.
STU: Right.
GLENN: Correct?
Right?
But at the same time, I am AI and tech driven.
I just announced something with AI, okay?
But I am for ethical AI. Global warming and degrowth?
No, I'm for drill, baby, drill.
But I am -- I am big business. But I'm not big business.
I believe in capitalism. I believe in ethical capitalism. But I don't mind big business. But I have a hard time with, I don't know. Some of these AI companies like Google and everybody else, that now seem to be in better with our government.
I don't want them in bed with our government.
STU: I was going to say, you mentioned Amazon, Amazon is a good example of this.
It's a company that is obviously, very much big business.
Also, seen as capitalism. So do you like that, do you not like that?
There are things that I like about Amazon. There's things I don't like about it.
GLENN: I don't like that. I don't like the fact that they're the government's server farms? I don't like that.
Big Pharma, there's lots of it I like. There's lots of it I don't like. I don't like control and digital IDs.
STU: Uh-huh.
GLENN: I'm anti-Marxist. That drill, baby, drill side, that's anti-Marxist. But it also leans globalist. I'm against that.
But it is for abundance. Growth, growth. Growth.
Abundance. Right?
On the other side, and I'm showing you how these things will line up.
The other side is global warming and key growth. Because it's also going to be pro worker. Anti-AI, anti-capitalist, Marxists.
But it's going to deemphasize degrowth and Marxism. It will be for real food. It will be MAHA. It will be local. It will be free trade. But not really.
Fair trade? Maybe. Maybe.
STU: Yeah.
GLENN: It will be --
STU: This classic free trade seems to align more with the other side.
GLENN: In the end, it will be a local farmers market. In the end, you will need to trade with one another, the way you want to trade. Okay? That's wait it will be sold. And it will be 15 minute cities. It will be 15-minute cities. Because the rest of the world is going to be AI, digital IDs, globalism, tracking everything, and this will be the anti-vat.
And so they will say, I will live in the 15-minute cities.
Remember, it will be growth and Marxism. But it will be packaged in a way, that we don't want to be that. We don't want to be that.
So I'll live in my 15-minute city. I don't need all of that technology. I don't need self-driving cars. I would rather know my neighbor. I would rather walk down the street, get my food, that I know I -- I know I get.
But I won't be able to do those things. But I don't want to do all those things with because I don't want to have the digital ID. Okay?
What you're going to get on one side, is in the end, going to be globalist and fascistic.
Global fascism on one side. The other side will be Marxist de-growth. These -- what I'm presenting to you, is pretty much especially on the Marxist de-growth side, the global warming side. That's going to be a utopia that will never survive. It will never survive. But that's the utopia that people are going to be offered. They are now going to be -- because global warming is now starting to be -- you know, a no-go zone.
It's going to be changed, and it's going to become pro-people, anti-tech, anti-big tech corporations.
It's going to become about anti-pharmaceutical companies. It will be about real food. It will be about health and MAHA. It's going to be about all the things that you probably go, I'm kind of for that stuff.
And the other side is going to be the other side of you that you're for. Well, I'm for capitalism. I'm for progress.
I'm for abundance. I'm for, you know, having energy.
This is the split, that is coming.
And I believe the Marxist global warming side is going to be extraordinarily appealing to a lot of people.
You may even have a -- right now, you'll hear this and go, I'm never going there.
Mark my words. It's going to be very difficult to see the difference of right and wrong.
Because everything is going to blur. On you.
Things that you think you're for, they're suddenly going to be for.
But are they actually for that? And that goes to both sides of this issue.
Because what's not on this chalkboard is the US Constitution.
This is the way the world will split. These are the choices, you're going to make.
Which way do you go?
There is a third way. And it's the US Constitution. That's not on the board. Because right now, that's not popular. No one is talking about it.