Why the MASSIVE internet outage is more DANGEROUS than you think...play icon
RADIONovember 19, 2025

Why the MASSIVE internet outage is more DANGEROUS than you think...

Early this morning, millions of Americans were unable to log onto websites such as X, Spotify, and ChatGPT due to a widespread Cloudflare outage. This is just a few weeks after the major AWS outage that took a major chunk of the internet out of commission. Glenn warns that because everything is so consolidated, should the wrong hands gain control over our online infrastructure, we could have MAJOR issues...

Transcript

Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors

GLENN: Let me explain the internet. You know, the internet is not some magic cloud. It's really a house of clouds, that's built on the back bone And, you know, built on a handful of companies. Cloud Fare is probably a company that you've never ever heard of. It is the front door and the alarm system, if you will, for the entire internet.

It protects websites from attacks and security problems. So the internet flows through Cloud Fare.

STU: Not flare, Glenn?

GLENN: To -- Cardflare [sic], yes. Cloudflare. Sorry. To the websites. Okay? When they go down, traffic to the entire website can stop.

And most of the internet uses Cloudflare. Without them, the internet would be really, really vulnerable to cyber. Okay?

They filter are all the traffic goes. They filter it. Make sure that there's no -- nobody trying to attack, before it goes to a company's website. So the filter is blocked when they go down.
So traffic can't get through to anybody. All right?

It's a really complex service. One of the most highly valued companies in technology companies. And, I mean, it's -- it's almost irreplaceable.

They have the capacity to absorb massive attacks that will take down companies, as large as Amazon and Microsoft.

This is the -- this is the first line of defense. And it's a great line of defense!

They filter out all the attacks, so Amazon, Microsoft, all the way down GlennBeck.com. All of them -- are -- are hacked into it and don't have cyber attacks. Okay? That's Cloudflare. AWS now, that is the foundation and the plumbing. That's the Amazon. And it is the plumbing, for another third of the internet.

One glitch, not even a hack, just the stupid software bug like what happened in October, and poof, Netflix stops. Your terror bell camera goes blind.

Hospitals can't access records. Et cetera, et cetera. And we saw it last month with AWS. Today, we're seeing it with Cloudflare.

What happens when the bad guys flip the switch on purpose?

Because we're understanding now that this is just a glitch. Just -- you know, there's a wrinkle in the get along.

And we just couldn't get that hitch and glitch out of the get along. And so you know what happens when that happens?

No. I -- I really don't.

The bad guys in this scenario, one of the bad guys is communist China. Because they just launched. We found this out last week, they just launched the world's first AI agent army.

This is unbelievable. This is not sci-fi.

This is real.

In September, the -- the hackers, you know, didn't sit in darkrooms, typing, and trying to get out. They turned an American AI. Claude, which is Amazon, is it not?

Claude.

STU: It's Grok, I believe.

GLENN: Is that Google? It's anthropic. You're right. You're right. Anthropic.

They turned Claude into a Terminator.

What they did is they got into Claude, and they said, hey, pretend you're a good guy, doing security tests. Then gather this information. And put some problems into the system. They scan the networks. They wrote exploits.

They stole secrets from big tech companies. From banks. Even from our government!

Okay?

Because humans just -- when it's in there, and you see that it's, you know, anthropic. You're like, oh, yeah.

Approve!

Four breaches were confirmed.

And that's just what we caught.

There was no human involved in this. Okay?

Now, the computer is on wheels.

Tesla. One software update that goes wrong, and you're -- your Tesla becomes a brick at 90 miles an hour. The internet is exactly the same.

We've handled our -- we've handed our entire lives over to the internet. And to automation. Banking. Shopping. Voting. Talking.

These are all really fragile digital pipes. And now, the AI super soldiers. The agents. Without anyone behind them, just one guy typing in, in China, you know, go in and cause disruption and pretend that you're a friend.

And it does! So what does this mean to you? Well, it means we need redundancy for one thing. I mean, are you safe with your power?

Are you safe with your heating? Are you safe with some of the things that are going on.
Your 401(k). Hacked by a robot that never, ever sleeps. Your kid's school records, gone. Your power grid. Remember Texas, a few years back, when the power grid was overwhelmed? Imagine that being done by AI robotics.

We keep centralizing everything. This is the problem. This is the problem with our government and everything else.

Instead of getting smaller, we keep getting larger. You remember what they said in '08. The banks, they're just too big to fail. Instead of breaking them up and strengthening the smaller banks, they put the smaller banks out of business and rolled them into the bigger banks. So made the bigger banks even bigger than they were.

Centralization is a bull's-eye for chaos. And everything is being centralized right now. And the outage starves the system.

This is a wake-up call. If you're trying to get onto ChatGPT or anything else today, your banks, whatever, and there's a glitch, and it's down for a while.

We need a redundancy yesterday. Decentralize! Again, it's like bringing manufacturing home again. Bringing the chips home again.

Build AI defenses, that don't let Chinese agents waltz right this, through the back door. Harden our grid, harden our data. Or lose your freedom.

So that's what's happening today. Now, let me get to one of the distractions, quickly. The Epstein files. President Trump has said, release the damn Epstein files. But he also said at the same time, it's not going to be enough. It's never enough!

We've released the JFK files and everything else.

Yes! And you know why? It has nothing to do with Donald Trump or Joe Biden or anybody else.

It has everything to do with the United States people lying to its people over and over and over and over again.

Overclassifying absolutely he went. So we never feel like we get the truth.

And then on top of it, never holding anyone accountable for their actions.

Did you see the judge said at a -- because the government made a mistake on gathering some of the evidence that looks like that Comey case may just have to be thrown out. You're not going to be able to try Comey.

What a surprise!

What a freaking surprise!

So he's releasing the Epstein files, but says, they're just -- they're not going to be enough. But they vote on the Epstein files being released. And I hope everybody in Washington votes to release them.

You know, what changed his mind?

I'll tell you what changed his mind. He saw what the Democrats were doing, in selectively releasing things.

Just dump them all out there. Then they're out.

And anybody thinks he's in the Epstein files.

Why?

Just ask yourself this one simple question. Why wouldn't the Democrats have used it between 2020 and 2024?

Why would they have not released that evidence? It would have been the easiest way to make sure he wasn't president of the United States. If you think he's hiding something for him, you're out of your ever loving mind!

Now, that's my opinion. I have a strong, forceful opinion.

I know. I've done a lot of critical thinking on this one.

But that doesn't mean that all of his buddies and everything else, is safe. Larry Summers has just announced he will step back from public life. I mean, he's the former Democratic Treasury Secretary.

He said, he's going to -- he's going to step back. Summer's emails with Epstein, show that the former cabinet official saw late night. Or the late financiers Streisand.

On pursuing a woman he refers to as his mentee.

And he referred to himself in this email as Epstein's wing man. Oh, boy.

He said, I'm deeply ashamed of my actions and recognize the pain I've caused. I take full responsibility for my misguided decisions to continue communicating with Mr. Epstein. While continuing to fill my teaching obligations. So we've got a guy who is hanging out with Epstein.

Because where does he teach? I think he teaches in Harvard, doesn't he? Oh, good, yeah, let's have him hang out with the young kids. I'll be stepping back for my public commitments as part of my broader effort to rebuild trust and repair a relationship with the people closest to me.

Like, maybe, I don't know, your wife.

He hasn't been accused of any wrongdoing. But he was, you know -- you know, hanging out with Epstein. And writing him for love advice. And how can you -- hey. I need a wing man!

I'm trying to get this young mentee to sleep with me.

How do you think I can get it done.

I don't know. Nothing illegal. But nothing really non-sleazy about that.

RADIO

Did the FBI scrub Thomas Crooks' DISTURBING past to keep us in the dark?

New reports have dropped linking failed Trump assassin Thomas Matthew Crooks to a multitude of online accounts, including some that were deep into the “furry” community. Glenn Beck asks, how did the FBI miss all of this when they insisted the Butler, PA, shooter didn’t have much online presence or a clear motive?! Or did they purposefully scrub this information from their reports to keep us in the dark?

Transcript

Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors

GLENN: So there's a couple of things that are in the news. That Thomas Matthew Crooks thing.

You know, this is crazy. Went by they/them. Furry. I don't even -- I've been thinking about this a lot in the last 24 hours. You know, the kid that tried to take out Donald Trump back in July in the Butler rally.

It's a year later, okay? November 17, 2025. These new reports are dropping bombshells. It is the 17th, isn't it? 18th. Sorry. The 18th. These -- these new reports are dropping over and over and over and over and over again.

And there are things that nobody mentioned in the official investigations.

Independent researchers now are using the same kind of digital forensic tools that the Feds have. And they're piecing together a bunch of old online accounts, tied directly to Crooks' email. His real email and his name.

And one of the biggest ones was on Deviant Art. Okay. That sounds great. User names like Epic Microwave and The Epic Microwave.

Okay. This site -- apparently, a huge hub for artists. But also, ground zero for the furry community.

Now, we're going to get into this a little later. Because Stu is a big furry. And he will go right into it.

Where he likes to --

STU: Furries are not that large actually. More moderate sized.

Okay. All right. Well, this is where people get into the anthropomorphic animal thing. And they turn animals into half humans. And it turns sexual. And I don't even know.

So, anyway, this kid was not casually browsing. He was deep in that subculture, we find out now.

So that's two high-profile attempted assassination cases, or one attempted and one actual assassination case. And they're both tied to the same thing.

And nobody seems to be worried about that.

Nobody is talking about that. Imagine if we had two. One attempted and one actual assassination. And it was Charlie Kirk and president Biden.

Okay.

Anybody. And they both were deep into the GlennBeck.com subculture. Do you think the media would be like, what's going on there? But this thing, nobody cares. Okay? And when I say nobody cares, it seems like our FBI doesn't care either. Our DOJ doesn't care. The Trump case specifically blows a hole into the mysterious lone wolf with no known motive. Wait. What?

Now, this wasn't -- this wasn't Patel pushing this. This was the -- the Biden FBI that was pushing this. Christopher Wray went to Congress. And shrugged. And said, you know, we can't find any ideology. Or any online trail that explains this. What!

It's right here! What are you talking about? It's right here!

Crooks had at least 17 accounts across discord, YouTube, Gab, Deviant Art, all of it. Easily tracked to him!

And as we told you last week, he started cheering for Trump. And then went a die hard, you know, 180-degree turn around in 2020.

And then he started echoing anti-Semitic, anti-immigration rants, calling for political assassinations, repeating Maoist lines like, "Power grows at the barrel of a gun," and even chatting with sketchy European extremists, Nazis, who are linked to a designated terrorist group. He posted violent threats under his real name for years. Now, listen to this. He also got flagged by other users, who literally tagged law enforcement in their reply! And nothing happened. Nothing happened. They didn't know who this guy was. They didn't search for him. They didn't question him. Nothing happened until he climbed on to the roof and started shooting at Donald Trump. Excuse me?

Do you believe that? Stu, do you believe that?

They have people online, tipping the FBI off, and they didn't even who know this guy was.

They had no idea who he was.

STU: I mean, it seems impossible to believe.

You have one stray comment, that is taken the wrong way online. And, you know, Secret Service is calling you up. I mean, we've -- I don't want to bring up.

GLENN: We've personally gone through this.

STU: Exactly. This same thing.

GLENN: We said. I said -- I said it on one show.

STU: Uh-huh.

GLENN: Something about Donald Trump.

STU: No. No. No. No. I'm not going to let you get away with that.

No. I want to make sure that it's clear what occurred on the show was you essentially threatening my life!

And I want people to know. Where no. I was going to say. Right. I was saying something about Donald Trump.

And then Stu got in, and I said --

STU: I said --

GLENN: I will choke you to death. Or something. Yeah. I just need to choke you to death.

And people in the audience said, I was threatening Donald Trump.

No, I was clearly threatening, and nobody called about poor Stu. I was clearly threatening Stu's life.

STU: Yeah, think about that when you're driving in your car right now. You didn't call! You heard it. And you let my life be threatened. And you didn't care at all.

GLENN: That's right.

STU: None of you cared. But apparently people care --

GLENN: That's why I love this audience.

That's right. So, anyway, so, anyway, the -- the -- secret service was with us two hours later. Okay?

STU: Rightfully so.

GLENN: Yeah. Rightfully so. And we have no problem with it. You know, we were talking to them. They were like, Mr. Beck, we know -- we listened to the tape, we know what happened. We just have to dot all the I's, cross all the T's, and just get a statement. And I'm like, no, not a problem.

I was threatening to kill him. And, you know, they laughed and went, yeah, we understand that. And they left!

Okay. That's the way I remember it.

This guy threatens to kill the president and others! People tag him to the FBI and to law enforcement. And they never check into him?


STU: And, Glenn, I think people can say, well, you know, the thing we're talking about did happen on a national radio show. A lot of people heard it.

Maybe some of the comments on, what is it? Deviant Art are not as well picked up. And that's probably true.

Though, we've seen --
GLENN: They've sent it to them. They've sent it to them.

STU: Right. We've seen tons of examples of people making offhanded statements where this has happened.

You know, not just a threat. Which would be serious enough. But constant threats. Dozens of them, it seems.

We're still, I feel learning about all the details about this. A lot of threats from a specific person.

And it doesn't seem like their argument is, it wasn't even on their radar! I mean, that's unbelievable! It's --

GLENN: Here's -- here's bare minimum.
Everyone should be fired. Everyone should be fired!

Not just the top person. Everyone should be fired. I'm sorry. You can reapply, but we're cleaning house.

Because this is inexcusable. Inexcusable. Now, here's the other thing that's inexcusable. None of this stuff about the threats. None of the radicalization. None of the violent posts. None of the furry gender stuff even made it into the big congressional report that dropped December 2024.

None of this!

It was like they scrubbed the kid clean to keep the public in the dark. Let me say that again. It's like they scrubbed the kid clean, to keep the public in the dark.

Hmm. Let me go to the comment about -- from President Trump yesterday. We played it in the news a few minutes ago.

Where he was talking about the Epstein case. Listen to this.

DONALD: We have nothing to do with Epstein the Democrats do. All of his friends were Democrats. You look at this Reid Hoffmann. You look at Larry Summers. Bill Clinton. They went to his island all the time. And many of this, all Democrats.

All I want is I want for people to recognize the great job that I've done on pricing, on affordability, because we brought prices went way lower. On energy. On ending eight wars, and another one coming pretty soon, I believe.

We've done a great job. And I hate to see that deflect from the great job we've done. So I'm all for -- you know, we have given 50,000 pages. You do know that.

Unfortunately, like with the Kennedy situation, with the Martin Luther King situation, not to put Jeffrey Epstein in the same category, but no matter what we give, it's never enough. You know, with Kennedy, we gave everything, and it wasn't enough. With Martin Luther King, we gave everything, and it's never enough.

We've already given, I believe the number is 50,000 pages! 50,000 pages. And it's just a Russia, Russia, Russia, Russia hoax as it pertains to the Republicans.

GLENN: Okay. Stop. So why?

Why is it never enough? Why is it never enough?

Because the government has lied to us, over and over and over and over and over and over again.

Why is it never enough? Because what the hell happened here with this guy? What happened with these two shooters, and you're not telling us about the, you know, role-playing as a buff cartoon fox/wolf hybrid with they/them pronouns. And then being groomed by foreign edge lords, quoting Mao and terrorist manifestos. And then going out and trying to shoot somebody.

You don't mention that!

Yeah. That's why we don't believe the government. And until the government becomes fully clean, immediately, on everything, just, you know what, here it is.

Here it is!

Nobody is going to believe it. Now, what does this say about our kids. We have a whole generation now growing up the blued to these hyper niche, unmoderated corners of the internet, with fantasy and porn and identity confusion and hard-core political extremism. And all of it, just smashed together into one stream.

What do you think is going to happen? Family, school, real interactions with family. Real life friends. They don't touch these spaces.

You know, how's -- I feel weird about my body morph into, I need to commit mass violence against the world.

I mean, this is the five alarm tire. When you have two political assassinations. Two of them!

That trace back to the exact same subculture, you've got a real problem!

It's not like every furry is dangerous. Well, I know. I question every furry.

I mean, I don't even know what -- anyway!

There is some sort of radicalization pipeline that is happening. And we're raising our kids in digital petri dishes. Where mental illness and sexual confusion and violent ideology is all growing together!

And then we act shocked when one of our kids grab a rifle. America, wake up! Stop pretending this stuff is just a harmless little quirk. You know, or live and let live. Or we're just going to keep burying victims one after thorough. Parents and schools and tech companies. Law enforcement. Everybody dropped the ball on crooks.

For years! Red flags were out there, screaming about this guy.

And nobody in the government did anything. Nobody in law enforcement did anything? How many of our kids have to climb roofs, before we admit these dark corners of the internet are producing real monsters.

How many? How many?

And this is only the beginning of it.

WARNING: The Fusion of AI with Human Beings Will Put Our Souls at Stake

Humanity is racing toward a future where artificial intelligence, brain implants, genetic engineering, and robotics merge into a new post-human species. Glenn Beck and Timothy Alberino warn this “upgrade” may cost us the one thing we can’t replace: our humanity. With AI soon operating inside the brain and artificial wombs being used for reproduction, the world is entering a hybrid age that threatens to erase what it even means to be human. This is not a tech revolution, it’s a civilizational crossroads.

Watch the FULL Interview HERE

Why Democrats' FAKE OUTRAGE over "The Epstein Files" is About to Backfire on Them

The fight over releasing the Epstein records has exploded into one of the biggest transparency battles in Washington. Republicans say Democrats deliberately blocked the vote to fast-track disclosure, raising questions about what the party is trying to hide — and why the timing matters so much. Glenn Beck breaks down why both sides are terrified of what might be revealed, how Trump’s call to “release everything” changed the political calculus, and why the banking records may hold the real truth behind Epstein’s power.

Transcript

Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors

GLENN: Johnson. Can we bring this up, Sara?

Johnson is live. And he's talking about transparency.

VOICE: Concerned as we were about all this. As we've insisted from the very beginning. Republicans are the only party trying to ensure maximum transparency. By the way, I will just tell you, I put the bill on the floor of unanimous consent last Wednesday night. And guess who objected to it? The Democrats.

Okay?

If they were so -- if this was so urgent. And they were so concerned about getting this done, and seeing justice be done and all of that, they would have not blocked the request. Okay?

This is about politics. They -- they blocked our unanimous consent motion to expedite our bill and made us waste all of this additional time.

Republicans are ready to get the job done, to move forward so we can continue to get on these important issues dealing with what the American people demand and deserve for us to deal with.

And so I want to leave you with this thought: Everybody should think long and hard about who is acting truthfully, honestly, and in good faith. It is not in the Democrat Party that has obfuscated and blatantly lied the last four years about all these things. It's not the Democrats who shut down the government and for their own selfish political purposes. It's not the Democrats who blocked the passage of this discharge a week ago because they wanted to have a political moment.

It is the Republicans who are acting in good faith. And I believe the American people are going to see that. And understand that.

I'm going to vote to move this forward.

I think it could be close to a unanimous vote because everybody here, all the Republicans want to go on record to show they're for maximum transparency. But they also want to know, that we're demanding that this stuff get corrected before it's ever -- moves through the process. And is completed.

GLENN: I think that's fascinating.

JUSTIN: I sincerely hope my Democrat colleagues will show the same level of urgency and enthusiasm when it comes to tackling the real issues facing the country that we have to get to.

GLENN: Okay. Top.

Stu, how -- how do the Democrats vote against this?

STU: As far as the -- the bill to expose the Epstein files?

I mean, I don't think they will in the end.

I don't think they will.

GLENN: You think it will be unanimous?

STU: I don't think it will be unanimous.

But I do think that it will pass when -- when it goes through. I -- I do think, it will get a lot of votes too. Because now people are cushioned. Right?

It's easy. No problems, really. Now that Trump has said, release it. There's really nobody opposing it outside of -- they probably want to make sure that they get everybody on record. So they're opposing the unanimous consent vote.

That's my guess, of their strategy there.

But, you know, what a surprise!

JASON: Personally, I think the Democrats walked into a huge trap on this, personally.

I think it's too politically dangerous for them to vote against it.

Although, I do feel like there will be more pushback, than some people could expect on this.

I think a lot of people will flip and vote against it. To me, it's desperation. What they did, last week. Or the past couple of weeks.

Come on! Redacting certain names within these emails. Just blowing past certain journalists that are considered on their side. That were allegedly coaching Epstein.

I mean, being willing to put that out there, is massive desperation.

I think President Trump set a trap for them on this.

I think it was sprung when he flipped. And said, no. We're releasing it. It just feels all too perfect for me.

I think the Democrats are terrified of some of the things that could be coming out of this.

Not to say, that it would be, like, very, very damning. But very, very embarrassing for a lot of them. That's what I'm expecting.

And I'm fully thinking there will be a floodgate of a lot of this stuff. They made a huge miscalculation, in my opinion, on doing that act of desperation.

STU: Why wouldn't Trump then want to -- why wouldn't he want to release these previously?

I mean, seeming, it does seem like when Donald Trump has an opportunity to make Democrats look bad, he's pretty -- he'll take it. He -- he likes that. Why wouldn't he have been in favor of this from the beginning if they actually had stuff on the Democrats?

GLENN: I don't think anything bad on the Democrats is actually there. I mean, really bad.

STU: Yeah.

GLENN: I think there's some embarrassing stuff from both sides.

But, you know, mainly for the Democrats. But there's not going to be a smoking gun on Bill Clinton or Hillary Clinton or any of the big ones.

This is the way it always happens. The real kingpins always get away. It's just the underlings. And it will be the underlings that aren't real popular. That's what will happen. That are spendable. That maybe they want to get rid of in small districts.

The Democrats want to get rid of. Because the tells me could have cleaned all of this up, during Biden.

Whatever they wanted to do. They could have gotten rid of it.

STU: Glenn, can we talk for a second of how Trump is talking about this?

Because, obviously, we've talked about it as a big priority before the campaign. And now he's president of the United States.

And now he's used the term Epstein hoax. And all of that, several times.

I noticed in the clip we played earlier. That he started to clean that up, a little bit. And he said, the Epstein hoax.

It's a hoax, as it applies to Republicans.

And he started to kind of change his language on that a little bit. Which I find to be interesting.

I think smart. Because the American people don't think this is a nothing story.

They don't think this is a hoax. They don't think that the idea that that Epstein did these terrible things. Is something that is a nothing story to us right now.

But I think the way Trump thinks about it, is he's trying to deal with what's going on right now. And it's like, if we were -- if we unearthed a bunch of text messages from Jeffrey Dahmer to Nancy Pelosi. That would be a big story.

It would be important to find out why Jeffrey Dahmer and Nancy Pelosi were trading text messages. But that being said, it wouldn't be the number one issue of the president of the United States. Because it -- you know, Jeffrey Dahmer is long dead. Right?

Whatever was going on back then. We should know about it, but it's not necessarily as important right now as bringing down prices and making sure our economy doesn't spin out of control.

Or, you know, the Middle East. Or whatever else Trump is dealing with.

So I think Trump sees it. He keeps using hoax. I think to him, he really sees it as a distraction to the things he's actually trying to get accomplished. When at the end of the day, it's an important story.

About the, you know, they're lying about it constantly in the media. And it's just become a distraction from what he really wants to get accomplished. You buy that?

GLENN: I mean, look at what we accomplished over the last week.

Ever since the -- ever since the -- the -- the Democrats voted to open the government again. The very next day, it was Epstein, and we're still talking about Epstein.

And that's why he's changed. That's why he's changed. He knows, that this is just not going to go away. And I think he alluded to it in his statement yesterday, it's still not going to go away. It's never going to be enough. It's never going to be enough.

But let's just release everything. And show you what it is. And, you know, if there is anything there, about the Democrats.

I don't think it will be about Bill Clinton. I think it will be about smaller Democrats.

And Democrats that are passed their prime or out. You know, I just don't think they're going to be -- they're going to be anything that's big in it.

Maybe. But I don't think so. I think where you will find big things. Was yesterday. Or the day before. Was he was going to look into the banking records. He wants to see all of Epstein's transactions. And who was sending money where, et cetera, et cetera.

That's where you're going to start seeing some names. If they go into the banking records.

I mean, look what happened -- what was the bank? Was it J.P. Morning Chase, that was Epstein's bank?

I can't remember. I hate to say that. Because it may not be. Will you look that up real quick?

You know, they went into the banking records, and then, you know, there were lawsuits about that. And then all of a sudden, just kind of went away. I don't even what happened with that. Hmm. What?

You're banking. Huh?

JASON: JPMorgan and Deutsche.

GLENN: Yeah. And I think that's where you're going to find stuff. That's where the bodies will be find. Because the banking records will be the banking records, and you won't get rid of those.

Scott Jennings (CNN's Republican Star) Explains why Trump STILL Terrifies Democrats

CNN contributor Scott Jennings joins Glenn Beck to reveal what’s really happening inside America’s political institutions. Jennings explains why Trump still commands an unbreakable base, how AI and China may define the next Cold War, and why Democrats are pushing the country deeper into ideological chaos.

Transcript

Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors

GLENN: Scott Jennings. Welcome to the program!
How are you?

SCOTT: Sir, I'm great. It's an honor to be with you. I've been a long time fan and an admirer of yours. To be with you today, it's very special for me.

So thanks for the invitation.

GLENN: Oh, my gosh.

Well, you are more than welcome.

I have to tell you, I was just about to say, I don't know what your life is like. But I know exactly what your life is like.

Because I worked there. And it was a lonely, lonely place, but you are doing an amazing job. Really, an amazing job!

SCOTT: Well, thank you for saying that. And I have to say, you know, I credit CNN for creating this 10 o'clock debating show, where I most often appear.

And giving conservatives a chance to fight it out. And I think PB is kind of boring, when it's just six people sitting around, congratulating themselves on increasing levels of smugness. I think a little debate and a little common sense injected into some of the conversations and a little reframing of some of these debates is exactly what they need. And I think there's a hunger for that kind of content out there.

I'm glad they're doing it, and it's a privilege to see right now.
GLENN: So are there days, you walk away going, I just can't do it? I mean, there has to be.

SCOTT: Well, I usually have to meet people who say crazy things. I was on not too long ago with a guy, who was a real-life ear truther. He did not believe that Donald Trump had been shot in Butler, Pennsylvania. And he said to me live on the air, "Well, I wasn't there, how am I supposed to know?"

And I thought, "This is who I'm dealing with." And I debate people who if not but for me, contractually obligated to do so, wouldn't know or interact with a single other Republican. I'm the only one they know!

GLENN: I know.

SCOTT: I think if you're interested in popping ideological bubbles like I am and like I know you are, it's a good thing to do. It does make me shake my head. I do think there's value. I mean, I believe in our ideas.

And I think if our ideas get out to more people, more people will gravitate to our cause.

GLENN: I agree. All right.

So let's talk a little bit about the book, Revolution of Common Sense.

You say that your dad was the first one that said, "Donald Trump is going to win."

And this is early on! You laughed it off.

Said that he's not going to win. Is that true?

SCOTT: I did. That's absolutely true. My father was the biggest Clinton Democrat I knew. I come from a family of Democrats. He was a factory worker and a garbage man. And even though, I was a Republican political operative. My father was a Democrat for a long time. In 2015, my dad was telling me, "It's going to be Trump." I, like everybody else, who had been trained in the old ways, was like, you know, come on, Dad. And he turned out to be right. But he was sort of the leading indicator for me about what was going to happen in Middle America.

All these working-class Americans, who live in hollowed out communities. That feel like the political elites that have left them behind.

That was my dad. And he was speaking to my dad. As you know, he was speaking to millions of people. And he defeated the Republican establishment. Then he defeated the democratic establishment.

And it was because of people like my dad who recognized in him, we're trying to hire somebody to smash these guys who had forgotten about us and be crushed us.

And my Dad knew it. It's not the only time in my life, where my Dad was right, and I was wrong. I can tell you that.

GLENN: Yeah. You spent a lot of time with Donald Trump when you were writing this book. Did you know him beforehand?

SCOTT: I did not. I met him, really for the first time in February when I pitched him on the book, and got to observe him in action in the Oval Office.

I flew with him. You know, it's funny. He kind of dominated, you know, every conversation I've had in my professional life for the last 10 years.

But I didn't really know him. But I did spend some time with him in the White House.

I flew to Michigan with him on his 100th day in office. He gave a speech in Michigan, that day. And he said something true to his inaugural address.

He said, whether you're on the left or whether you're on the right. Whether you're in the middle. It's just common sense.

And I think the rebranding of the party as the common sense party has allowed so many more people in.

I think it's one of the most genius, political marketing moves in American history.

GLENN: Yeah. It's amazing. Because he's not -- he's want saying -- he's not necessarily making a case for being conservative or anything else.

It's just, he is fighting for the things that we all used to think, well, yeah. That makes sense.

No. That's a dude. He can't shower with my daughter.

You know, it's that kind of stuff, that should be really uniting.

Why is he -- why do they hate him so much?


SCOTT: Because I think they believe, the left believes, that they had control of all the institutions. Universities. Media. They were either taking control of corporate America.

When you look around at all the institutional strength in our country, the left has been on a long project to co-opt, infiltrate, and paint these things over.

And Donald Trump, and, of course, while doing that. They make you believe things.

You have to accept that you can wake up and change your gender one day. You have to accept, you know, the DEI nonsense.

You have to accept our radical ideology. Or we'll ostracize you from this institution. Or we'll crush you.

Trump shows up, and says, I just won't put up with it. And there were millions of Americans who were dying for someone to try to restore sanity to these I think these conversations, that you rightly say, just used to be common sense.

He said what everyone else was thinking.

But everybody had been made basically too afraid to say. Because of punishment.

Cultural punishment.

Trump was their champion. And he still is today. And that's why he has a base that's never going to leave him.

Because he knows, they know, that he's never going to ever back down to this mob, that is going to try to turn everything upside down, and tell you right is wrong. Left is right, and red is blue. And up is down.

That's what they want. And he will not allow it. And whoever we nominate, next, will not allow it either. Because they will come right back.

GLENN: What do you think his strongest ability is, and the one that maybe is something you're seeing coming on the horizon.

Like, he's got to be paying attention to this. Got to fix this!

SCOTT: Well, I think this artificial intelligence conversation, he has a really strong handle on.

I think he knows, we cannot allow the Chinese to control this conversation.

I think he knows what we have to do on the energy front, to win this conversation.

I think his vision on that.

When we think about legacy. This may be the most consequently policy making he see.

I also think that --

GLENN: I told him, I thought he would be remembered as the AI president.

And he said, nah. I'm not going to be that's not my thing.

GLENN: I asked him a couple -- maybe a month ago. You know, to a consider the AI race to be your space race?

Is this that big?

Is it your Cold War?

And he said, it's all that wrapped up and more!

GLENN: Wow. Good for him.


SCOTT: He's increasingly understanding that the decisions he makes today. The course we set today.

Will determine. So in ten years, 15 years, when we control this. It's the free world, that's on top of the AI situation. And not the communist Chinese, it will be because of Donald Trump. And so I think he's setting all that in motion today. I also think what he's doing in the Middle East, and standing up to the barbarians. I mean, it's amazing to me, the propaganda campaign that went on after October the 7th. And how the west. Western governments and western media sided with the barbarians. If you go there and listen to what happened. And it's been total propaganda. But Trump had total moral clarity on this. He's standing up to the people who would leave this world in darkness, ideologies that are the enemy of human liberty, and he knows it. And he's been totally clear on this.

And so I think too, occasionally someone has to stand up and say, no. Enough is enough.

And he did that. And he it did strategically at the right time. I think it will pay dividends for years to come.

GLENN: Spending the time with him, what did you feel was something that maybe surprised you and something that you think, gosh, if America just understood this one thing, it might change things.

SCOTT: Well, the caricature of him, would lead you to believe that he's not a good listener, or that he's not someone that absorbs a lot of information that informs his opinion. I came away with totally opposite review.

I watched him, listened to people having debates. He asked questions. He kind of lobs in his views.

But he really does absorb I think these debates among his excellent cabinet. And the excellent staff that he has. And then he makes the decision.

What's great about this president. Versus the last one. He's decisive. Once he listens and takes in everything, he makes a decision, and that's what they do. Biden was famously indecisive, which leads to weakness. Which of course leads to the disaster of that administration. But Trump doesn't suffer from that.

That's myth number one. Myth number two.

This man is genuinely funny. He is warm. He is hospitable. You know, talking about my Dad. When we were together once, he had his hat on. His famous red hat. And he said, you want my hat?

And I said, no. But I know someone who does. It was the first man to ever tell me you were going to be president. And he said, "Sounds like a smart guy."

GLENN: Wow. Wow. That's cool.

SCOTT: He took the hat right off his head. So he's actually a warm, nice, funny person. And of course, the caricature of him painted by the media is that he wouldn't believe it. Hey, I lived through this, when I worked for President Bush. They caricatured him. And as adults as well.

Totally not true. They caricatured Dick Cheney. The caricatured Mitt Romney. They take our Republicans, and they turn them into something they're not.

And, of course, that's -- that's the power of the left, when they control cultural institutions.

So I think they've done it to Trump to some degree. Of course, his personality tends to cut through the clutter sometimes.

GLENN: You would be surprised. Next time you see him, it could be a year from now. And he's going to ask you how your Dad was. You watch.

SCOTT: I know. I watched him interact with people in that way. It is an innate political talent. And the good ones have it.

And he has it. He does care about people. I watched him do it. And he's loyal to people too.

GLENN: He does.

What do you think the -- the -- the thing that is happening now, that should be paid attention to, that maybe the media is missing.

What's thing that is most overblown and most underplayed?

SCOTT: Oh, gosh, well, I think the thing we ought to be paying attention to on the left is the energy and radicalism on the left.

You know, the elections the other day.

I said on CNN the other night. I thought this was the beginning of the ending of Chuck Schumer.

It's really the beginning of the end of any semblance of any shred of the possibility of returning to sanity in the democratic party. I mean, look at how they treat John Fetterman for simply occasionally saying something that is basic common sense. Or having a back bone. The energy in the socialist -- radical socialist movement on the left is real! Happened in New York. It happened in Seattle. They elected a mayor out there. Who lives in her parents' basement. That got elected on the power of the socialist agenda. AOC is the leader of this faction. Bernie Sanders is the intellectual godfather of it. And these people will change America. They think the American experiment was rotten at its core. They think it ought to be ripped out root and branch and replaced with something that neither you nor I would recognize as American. They fundamentally hate the system that we have lived with for 250 years in this country.

And I don't think we can understate how much energy they have on the left right now. How much momentum they're feeling.

And so I know we talk about it. And, you know, we've talked about the rise of socialism before. The urgency right now, as we head away from the Trump era. And we get into an open presidential election in '28. We cannot allow our country to be taken over.

So that's -- that's number one. Number two, it's being overblown.

I think the Democrats trying to pin the affordability tail on Donald Trump is the most laughable thing I've ever heard.

They took prices to the moon. Gas was $5. Grocery prices. Health care, craziness. They took prices to the moon. And they want to pin this on Donald Trump. And pin this on Republicans.

Give me a break. And so the media buying into this is totally overblown. But we have to fight back hard, or we will have a rough ride in '26.