Megyn Kelly GOES OFF on Jimmy Kimmel's PATHETIC Charlie Kirk "apology"

Transcript
Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors
GLENN: Megyn Kelly, welcome to the program.
MEGYN: It's great to be here. How are you doing, Glenn?
GLENN: I'm good. How did you do it last night? Because I have to do it in a couple of weeks. And I don't have the patience. I don't have the patience.
MEGYN: I know. I'm excited that you're going. No, it's a very interesting experience. I did not know what to expect.
I had never done this with Charlie or otherwise. I mean, I had been destined to do it together at Virginia Tech. And, you know, frankly, I wasn't sure whether Turning Point would continue forward with the tour or not obviously given what happened. And when they said, "We're doing it," of course, I said, "I'll be there."
And so I didn't know what to expect, especially without Charlie. When I agreed to do it originally, I thought Charlie was going to be there.
GLENN: That's the way I was.
MEGYN: Glenn Youngkin was there. Kind of opened up, and was perfectly on message. Just like a message of faith. That guy has got such a great future ahead of him.
In any event, I went out there, and the questions were so diverse. I mean, one guy asked me which Star Wars trilogy was the best. The first three or the Revenge of the Sith? Another person asked me: Would you rather be a human with a pineapple brain or a pineapple with a human brain?
GLENN: Jeez.
MEGYN: And then we started to get into politics and Trump. And we had a couple of adversarial questions, which were fun. And, but for the most part, I'm sure it's because it's so close to Charlie's death, it was people who loved him. Students who wanted to hear more of his kind of messaging. And students who wanted to be reassured about their own future, the future of the Turning Point movement. And, of course, how to handle far leftism, all over their college campus.
GLENN: So do you think -- do you think this is kind of a setup?
I mean, I think, you know, ten days after the shooting of Charlie Kirk, that was the left on their best behavior. And it wasn't good behavior.
But it was better than what I think is now happening. And what is coming.
And, you know, I've been talking about what's happening in South Korea. And it looks like something we should really pay attention to.
Because it looks like the -- it looks like the playbook they're going for. Caused so much chaos. That the government has to respond.
And when you're causing the chaos, keep saying, they're authoritarians. They're fascists. They're going to lock everything down. And when there's no choice to lock it down, then they say, see, and then the whole thing is on fire.
Where do we go from here? What's changed?
What is going back to normal? What is normal now, when it comes to this kind of stuff?
MEGYN: I mean, I want to preface my remarks by saying, like you, I imagine, I'm in sort of a weird place mentally still.
GLENN: Yeah, me too.
MEGYN: After the Charlie assassination.
And I think the kids call it based, others might call it radicalized. But I just have a pretty clear and strong view of what our side needs to do next. I'm not sure about the left. And I'm not even sure I care to spend much time thinking about them.
GLENN: Yeah.
MEGYN: I really feel more strongly than ever. That I don't care what they call us. We need to make them suffer.
Not -- not physically.
But with lawfare, and even with some censorship.
In order to get things back to normal.
GLENN: What's the line on that?
What's the line on that?
MEGYN: So we do need people to actually have committed crimes.
I was not a fan of the President Trump tweet at Pam Bondi. Or whether that was a DM or whatever.
If Pam Bondi doesn't find actual crimes, she should not indict anybody. But if she finds crimes, our days of looking the other way are done. Our days of being benevolent. Of being, oh. We're not going to indict Hillary Clinton.
No. No. No, no.
GLENN: I agree. Yeah.
MEGYN: And I think I'm in a minority. But I'm totally in favor of what Brendan Carr did last week. 100 percent in favor.
GLENN: So I did too.
And I felt like -- I am too.
MEGYN: Good. Good.
Glenn, they have to feel our pain. Why, whenever we're in control, do we take the high ground, only to get beaten to a pulp again, when they're back in control.
And we continue to say, oh, these are our principles.
In order to make clear to everyone who holds them. And they use it against us.
No!
You know what, now that we've had a whole week of these leftists saying the things we say about censorship and big government and free speech. And a week now, we have them on record, and they learned! So when they use it against us. The next time they're in power, we've got the receipts.
GLENN: I'm just not going to change my principles.
But I am not going to play by the rules, that they're not playing by. You know, you're not going to not play by the rules. And then say, you have to play by the rules.
Screw you. Screw you.
I'm going to play by the rules. But I will use every rule we have, to shut your nonsense down.
MEGYN: Amen. I couldn't agree more.
It's about tactics. You and I haven't moved at all on our principles. We hate lawfare. We hate government censorship.
We don't believe hate speech is problematic. It's kind of why the First Amendment was invented.
GLENN: Yes.
MEGYN: However, it's the left that stripped us from those principles, not us. And now, the question is: How do we wrestle the country back to states, back to the old states, prior to the left losing its mind?
And I'm just really firmly of the belief, they must be brought to heal. Again, not with physical violence.
But with the same tactics. In terms of policy. And approaching governing, that they use against us.
I can see that very clearly as the only way forward.
GLENN: I just can't take -- they did everything they could, to destroy me.
They did everything they could to destroy you.
It's a long line of all of us, that they have done.
And then they get a little boo-boo on their knee for five days, and then all of a sudden, you know, Hitler is in office.
I mean, I mean, oh, wow.
You had to sit at home, making your $30 million for five days. Oh, that sucks.
MEGYN: Oh, Jimmy kept a picture in his right (inaudible) not under the -- he couldn't take it. And those tears out on that stage were for him. What a joke, that crying, whiney baby. He had celebrated everyone on the right's cancellation.
He danced on our professional graves, and he has the nerve to want us to feel sorry for him, because he had a five-day paid vacation? We don't!
GLENN: Yeah. Where is he with Roseanne? Where was he on Roseanne?
Nowhere. Absolutely nowhere, and they took her show away. They destroyed her.
GLENN: Okay. Glenn, destroyed Roseanne.
And over -- and people defended Jimmy by saying, he's a comedian. So is Roseanne!
No one has defended her. None. But let me take my situation, because it happens to be apt here.
When I got cancelled at NBC for literally asking a question about blackface Halloween costume. Why I grew up in the '70s and '80s. You can wear those, like you were on Diana Ross or Michael Jordan. And not to cancel. But clearly, in the 2000s, and that was my question. I got cancelled. Did Jimmy Kimmel at the time come out and say, you know what, this is BS. I have to admit, I wore blackface. Many times. Jimmy did, not -- not me. But I wore it repeatedly at Karl Malone's. I wore it at Oprah in a fat suit, starving facts. When I was with Karl Malone, I even spoke in ebonics, mocking black people. So this is wrong what you're doing to her, NBC.
I don't -- I don't support this. He didn't say a word! He let me twist in the woman. He -- like, why should any of us feel sorry for him?
He totally threw the cancellation of anybody whose politics he doesn't share. So I'm thrilled he felt some pain last week.
His show, it's insulated now because of the controversy. But it will go back to its mid-week ratings, and then ABC will almost certainly cancel it. But now they've got a little distance between today and that day.
GLENN: Let me talk about your tour.
Because you -- you invited me to come out on your tour on Saturday, October 25th at the Dicky's Arena in Fort Worth. What are you doing on your tour?
MEGYN: Uh-huh. So I went on Tucker Carlson's tour as a guest last fall. I loved it.
GLENN: Yeah. Me too.
MEGYN: I had never done that before. It was so fun, Glenn.
GLENN: Yeah.
MEGYN: I thought, I should do this. I don't get help enough. And I was so energized like seeing our viewers and our fans and our listeners out there. It was just good for the soul. So that's what made me do it, and it's just a -- not huge. I was like, I don't have the energy. And I am a mom. That's too much. Whereas, ten, I could do.
So we picked some of our top cities. And got some of our top people like you. And we will go out. And we will basically tape an episode. But we will put a bunch of liberals around. And make it, I hope super fun, intellectually stimulating. You know, rowdy and just a good time to come out and have a moment of levity and celebration.
GLENN: Yeah. I will tell you, this is what I enjoyed about the Tucker tour. And I think it will be even more so with yours. It just felt good to be in a group of a lot of people.
Where you could relax and you could just be yourself. And, you know, just -- just enjoy company of other people that, you know, think like you do, without all of the hatred and everything else.
Just enjoy yourselves.
MEGYN: Oh, so true, Glenn. It reminds me in 2012, I was at the Republican National Convention. And I was a straight news person at the time. I wasn't wearing my politics on my sleeves. But Ann Coulter walked into one of the back rooms where the Fox people were all getting ready. And I said, how are you doing, Ann? And she said, I'm great. I'm in a sea of Republicans.
(laughter)
I totally got it, and get it even more so today. Yeah. Thanks.
GLENN: Yeah. Megyn, what was your takeaway from the weekend?
We were both there, in Phoenix. What is the lasting, is it lasting, what is the lasting thing you take away from all of this?
MEGYN: If there's two words that I remember from that day, that will stay with me there, Charlie's army. That phrase really grabbed me.
And I do think that's what's been unleashed. These kids on these college campuses. The applications are up to, I think, Andrew Kolvet said 122,000 now. 122,000 Turning Point chapters. There were 2,000 the way Charlie died. Two.
GLENN: That's crazy.
I didn't know that. That's crazy!
MEGYN: Yes. Yes.
There were I think 900 college campuses and I think 1100 high schools, and now we're up to 122,000. It's crazy how many young people feel motivated to say, these are my values. And I'm no longer going to hide them, or apologize for them.
That's a sea change. You know, I just think Charlie's army will be a laughing legacy of Charlie Kirk sitting at Turning Point to outlive him.
GLENN: Oh.
MEGYN: I just never thought it would happen this soon, but he would be so proud.
And I also think, you know, like Frank Turek, who spoke at the funeral. Yes, he came on last week, last Friday. And he's a man of faith.
And he argued -- very effectively. And was one of Charlie's mentors on it, a Christian doctrine.
And he said, if he went to Charlie and said, Charlie, you're going to have to make a sacrifice.
It's going to be incredibly painful for Erika and your children and your friends and family. But you are going to inspire a whole generation of new evangelicals, of new people of faith, of new Republican voters, of new and outspoken conservatives on campus.
Your work had been achieved at age 31. He said, Charlie would have said, sign me up.
And I believe that, Glenn.
GLENN: I do too. I do too.
How do we get tickets to your tour?
MEGYN: Just go to MegynKelly.com. Megyn with a Y. M-E-G-Y-N. Linda did not know how to spell.
GLENN: Megyn, I look at you, and everybody that does what you do, in a different way, since Charlie's death. I kind of look at you as a firefighter. You're putting your boots on, and you're running into the burning building and not away from it, and I have a tremendous amount of respect for you. So God be with you. Stay safe.
MEGYN: I've got, my friend, much love.
GLENN: You bet.