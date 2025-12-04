Did the Minneapolis mayor just put Somalis before American taxpayers?!

Minneapolis mayor Jacob Frey recently kowtowed to Somali immigrants, even speaking Somali in a speech, amid a fraud scandal. But his decision to do so doesn't just appear to put Somalis before American taxpayers. Glenn Beck explains the dangerous secret it reveals about how the Democratic Party really views immigrants...
GLENN: I've been talking about not making enemies, but speaking the truth.
That's the important part. Speak the truth.
Because I have now in my life, and you do too. I have evidence now, I've always -- I've always felt God existed. I feel like I know him.
I -- I have accepted him into my life. I have asked for forgiveness. And asked for salvation. I've received it.
I feel these things. And I have personal witnesses of a testimony to say, he exists. But for the very first time, we all have, as a collective, evidence that not only does he exist, he is involved in the affairs of man.
And the first one, that we all can agree on, is the assassination attempt on Donald Trump.
That was an act of God. I'm sorry. But it was.
There was no way. There is no way, that was an act of God. God inserting himself in the affairs of men.
Because he's not neutral on things. That doesn't mean he's a Donald Trump guy, or a MAGA supporter.
It means, he will use things, you know, whether we like it or not, he will use things to further his agenda.
And that's not a political agenda. I also feel that it was a miracle. And this gets a little more sketchy. But I think it was a miracle in retrospect, what happened in 2020. Because we wouldn't have the president that we had today, if he had been elected in 2020. The other miracle is what we saw after Charlie Kirk. So why we don't put more faith into God. We're not alone.
We're seeing, he's showing up for the first time.
And we don't need to have these big arguments on big esoteric things.
We -- you know what, we just need people -- here's one. Let's agree that we should arrest people, that break the law.
Whether they're the president, or an illegal alien that has nothing.
You break the law. You pay the price!
Why -- how is it we can't agree on this. I don't know. Did you hear the Minneapolis mayor on this fraud? This taxpayer fraud?
We're talks about a billion dollars in fraud. Okay?
Your tax dollars going to Somalia, and going to some of it, Al-Shabaab, one of the worst terrorist organizations in the world. Your tax dollars, in fraud.
And here's the Minneapolis mayor. Play cut one please. Listen to this.
VOICE: Good afternoon, my name is Jacob Fry. I'm the mayor of Minneapolis. And we are here to respond to a number of credible reports from several media outlets relaying that there are as many as 100 federal agents, that will be deployed to the Twin Cities with a specific focus, targeting our Somali community.
To our Somali community, we love you. And we stand with you. That commitment is rock solid.
Minneapolis is proud to be home to the largest Somali community in the entire country.
They've been here for decades, in many instances.
They're entrepreneurs, and fathers. They benefit both the culture and the economic --
GLENN: Is anybody arguing with this?
Is anybody arguing with the Somali community?
They are not coming in to target the Somali community. They are coming in to target the fraud that is happening in the Somali community. See, he immediately jumps to race.
Because that's what that means. Once you tart talking about a collective. They're coming after the Somali community. You know you're into racism. You're into some ism, okay?
That's very reminiscent of Hitler. Because that's what he did, and everybody is the same. Only the certain German elites. Only the certain Germans with blue eyes and blond hair. Well, except for the Hitler leader, can rule the world. Okay?
That's racism. When you're saying, they're coming after the Somali community, what you're saying is, oh, well, they're racists coming in. But what he's actually saying is, look, we -- we're lumping every Somali in our community as clean!
Well, no. No. You can't say that. That's racism.
Just like I can't say, every Somali is dirty. You send in teams of professionals to find out, who is involved in this.
And I don't care if they're Somali or they're the governor, if they broke the law, they need to go to jail.
But let me tell you what's actually happening here. What's actually happening here, is 100 percent all about politics.
If he doesn't protect or appear to be on the side of the Somali community. If he doesn't make -- if he allows Feds to come in and mess with the Somali community, even the lawbreakers, he feels he can't win.
If you don't have the Somali community in many Minneapolis, you're not going to win.
Now, how un-American of me to say that.
Well, it's funny. Because he speaks about how un-American it is for Donald Trump to come in and send people into the community. To fight crime. How un-American.
Play what is it? Cut 42?
VOICE: That's not American. That's not what we are about. We're going to do right by every single person in our cities.
And to our Somali community (foreign language).
STU: Oh, my God. At least practice it in the mirror first.
GLENN: That's like me doing it.
That's like me speaking English. I mean, that is just -- that's embarrassing. That's embarrassing.
I mean -- and to follow that. Or to proceed that with, that's just un-American!
We're going to support every member of our community. That's un-American.
And so to our Somali community, you mean the American community? That has been here for decades?
Why are you speaking Somalian to them?
Why? Have they not melted in? No. Because we're a salad bowl. We're not a salad bowl.
You want a salad bowl, go over to Europe. And you'll have that delicious salad, that will not satiate any kind of hunger, ever!
We're a melting pot. Which would imply that you speak English, especially when you say, you know, everybody here, they're great Americans. They're great Americans.
Great. So let me say in English, because I know you're learning English, oh, you're not learning English. Oh, okay.
Well, that -- oh, that's right. We're a salad bowl. That's un-American. That's un-American.
I want -- somebody said to me the other day, you know, Glenn why -- why -- why -- why don't people understand immigration?
And I said, what do you mean by that? Well, you know, people want immigration, and they don't want people coming in. And they're saying they're for immigration.
Wait a minute. Hang on just a second. Everyone I know, that I think is reasonable, everyone that I know, they love immigrants. They love immigrants.
The immigrants that come over and they're like, thank God I'm here. I got here as fast as I could. I mean, I'm a citizen. And they light up when they say they're a citizen. They'll talk about our Founders. They've -- and they'll speak English.
They want to be citizens. Because they know what freedom actually means. Okay?
I want those -- I want those people in every day. I would love to have Somali citizens here, that realize what they escaped.
And realize, wow. That was a really bad scene. I'm glad I'm out of that. And I'm here.
Because I have the opportunity to be me.
I don't want the ones that were here, that are just trying to re-create Somalia. Go to Somalia. What! Why are you here?
Hang on -- you moved from Somalia so you could create another Somalia, except with loads of snow? I mean, help me out with that one.
STU: That was the problem with Somalia. Too warm. That was the big one.
GLENN: Too warm. Too warm. Not --
STU: Just everything else about it was great.
GLENN: Not just endless mountains of snow for months on end. I mean, come on. Come on.
STU: It's so strange.
You know, the -- the instinct behind a politician to think that the right thing to do is to come out, in the most awkward way possible and fumble your way through the language of a few of the residents of your city.
Like, what -- it's so pathetic, the pandering is just awful. And, you know, look, no one cares. I'm sure there's plenty of people in the Somali community that are entrepreneurs. And I'm sure they're doing a great job. And for the people that came here legally and are doing a great job, great. Those are not the people being charged with these crimes. Those are not the people who are defrauding autism programs to bilk the state out of millions and up to a billion dollars. That should be going to kids who actually have autism. Right?
GLENN: How about food?
STU: Food. Housing.
GLENN: How about food?
STU: Basic human needs, these programs that obviously, shouldn't exist to the levels that they do. As they're being manipulated this way.
If they're going to exist, they should be going to people who need the help.
People that might exist.
GLENN: And you know who is really hurt?
You know who really this mayor and this kind of philosophy hurts?
The Somali that wanted to come here, because they knew what America was.
What's happening is, they are allowing this growth of crime, corruption. You'll have warlords. You'll have Sharia law.
You'll have all of it.
The Somalis that came here for a new life, that wanted to escape all that, they're being forced right back into it by the politicians they thought represented the United States of America and our Constitution. And our rule of law!
Instead, they're speaking Somalian. Somalis. Somali -- instead, they're speaking that language, and -- and the Somali that came here for a better life has got to be like, what the hell? What? You've got to be kidding me! You're going to create what we just left!
It's sick. It's really sick.
And dare I say, un-American.