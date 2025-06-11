The HIDDEN motive behind the anti-Trump “No Kings” protests

People like AFT president Randi Weingarten and Walmart heiress Christy Walton are promoting a “nationwide day of defiance” protest event called “No Kings Day.” But amid the chaos in Los Angeles, Glenn Beck warns that the anti-Trump “No Kings” protests are designed for only one thing: to sow more chaos on our streets.
Transcript
Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors
GLENN: The Coming Insurrection. I think we are -- I think we're here.
We're getting awfully darn close.
Look at the things that are happening right now. And the things that we said would happen.
And would all start be playing into each other.
You know, this -- this no kings event, next week.
I'm looking into it here. Jason, I know and you the staff have really been looking into it.
But June 14th, this is -- this is it.
In America, we don't do kings.
And on June 14th, we rise up.
And this is -- this is headed by Randi Weingarten. Who is strange. The head of the teacher union. Why is she so passionate about all of this, I wonder.
Anyway, she -- on Monday, they are going to tell their governments and the communities, no kings! Because what is happening according to Randi Weingarten and this group, is that Donald Trump has defiled our courts.
Really? The ones who -- wait. Weren't you guys just trying to pack the courts.
Defiled our courts. Deported Americans.
We haven't deported a single American. Have we deported a single American?
Disappeared people off our streets! What the hell does that even mean?
I mean, I know what it means. We're not doing that.
Attacked our civil rights, and slashed our services!
I wish they would have slashed our services.
Corruption has gone too far. No thrones. No crowns. No king. On June 14th, we rise up!
What do you suppose that is going to look like, in the midst of everything else, that is going on?
If you weren't for revolution, you would say, you know, guys, we've been working on the no kings thing, let's just hold off a little bit. Because we have California. LA.
Going on. This looks like it's starting to spread now. It's going to be in Boston. In New York.
Dallas. Last night.
And let's just -- let's just hold off on this.
Because we don't want to have, you know, another event, where we've got, you know, 150 cities, and these events going on.
And we're not at every event.
So we don't know who is actually organizing it.
Let's be very, very careful.
Let's take a breath.
They're not responsible people.
That is not their goal! To do reasonable things.
Their goal is to create as much chaos as possible.
I told you in 2000 -- beginning in 2008.
Look, the operative word for the future. The one word that you're going need to. Because it will describe almost everything, is chaos!
And anything that brings more chaos on the street, is not a good thing.
Stay away from people who are preaching chaos.
Law, order, constitutional principles. And principles that we find in the gospel of Jesus Christ.
Those things run to.
Everything else, is going to be a real problem!
And isn't it amazing how all of these things are just suddenly spontaneously, all erupting.
We did a show, how many weeks ago?
Five weeks ago, where we said, what is your -- what's your goal, as a Democrat?
Because you don't get elected on these things.
You don't get elected by causing more chaos.
By saying, hey. We're for the murderers, and rapists.
You don't get elected. The people are not for these things.
And you are seeing it in poll after poll.
And in that special, I said, unless that's not your goal. Unless your goal is chaos.
Now is the time to strike!
And look where we are, right now.
You know, I have to say something about Dave Ramsey for a second.
I know this seems like a non sequitur, but it's not.
You know, the pro-Israel event, that I was just telling you, was being cancelled in Dallas.
There was one in Nashville.
And Dave is in Nashville.
And it was cancelled for the same reason.
Dave, apparently has a large compound, and could have a thousand people. Or 1500 people, at his -- at his place.
And so he hosted it.
And took great risk. And hats off to you. I've been sitting here, thinking, after I read that.
Can we put that many people into our studios. I just don't think we can.
But my gosh, there's a guy who is standing up for what he believes, and putting his money where his mouth is.
Putting his safety where his mouth is.
And thank you, Dave Ramsey, for doing that.
You're a great man. Truly a great man.
STU: Greater than you, apparently.
He could pull it off.
GLENN: Apparently.
Well, I've worked with too many wusses. People that are like, Glenn!
STU: No. I'm in Dallas, right now. Where are you? Hmm. Interesting.
GLENN: I'm in an undisclosed location.
(laughter)
STU: Probably the smartest place to be, these days.
GLENN: I was going to say. I'm smart. I'm up in the mountains, where really, if you haven't thought about it, maybe you should consider it!
I'm just saying.
Let's see. What else haven't we -- what else haven't we hit yet, Stu. That is important to get in. Before we lose our national broadcast time?
STU: That's a good question.
We hit the -- the -- how about Brian Stelter, this is a fun one.
Brian Stelter.
GLENN: What!
STU: Now, Brian Stelter. He's out there, making sure you understand these protests.
First of all, he wants to make sure you know, well, not you, Glenn.
His friends that are texting him.
He wants them to know, that he has come on TV, and said, it's just a very small slice of Los Angeles.
Most people in Los Angeles are going about their business absolutely.
Normally.
Their lives are normal. They're unaffected.
GLENN: Wow. That's insight I couldn't have gotten from anybody else.
Wait. So you're not saying every person in Los Angeles is on the streets?
GLENN: No!
GLENN: Wow.
STU: I find that to be a fascinating thing.
There's like a nice little -- I don't know.
Let them eat cake element to it. I like.
Oh. Let those poor people, hit with rubber bullets. While we cheer them on.
From our wonderful Hollywood mansion.
I love you that element, of don't worry!
It's just --
GLENN: It's just the plebes of society.
STU: Yes. So he wants you to know about that.
Look, there's some relevance to that critique generally, in these moments. Right?
At times, we do get -- news cuts out the perspective that entire cities aren't on fire.
I do remember being on tour with you one time, Glenn.
And we were -- we were doing theaters across the country.
And I flip on the news.
It was MSNBC at the time.
And I see a former, you know, cable news personality, Rita Cosby. Do you remember Rita Cosby.
She was on MSNBC a few years back in the day.
GLENN: Yeah.
STU: I see her on a boat. She's on a canoe. And she's on a boat.
She's floating around, and I'm looking at it like, where is she?
It's not on a river! She's on a street!
There's so much flooding. She's on a boat on a street. And I'm like, oh, my gosh. Where is she?
And I realized, she's legitimately like a block and a half from my house.
GLENN: I remember. You came in. And you were like, I can't do the show.
My kids might be dead.
Help!
STU: I'm texting my wife, calling my wife. What is happening?
She's on a boat, right by the house. And she was like a block and a half from my house. I finally got my wife on the phone, panicked.
My house will be flooding. What will go on? What will we need to do?
And she's like, oh, well.
There's kind of like a big puddle at the end of our street.
Is that what she's talking about? And not only was there only flooding right there, in this one period.
Which floods all the time.
Every restaurant in our town was opened.
Everyone was going about their business normally. There was like, one or two houses that were affected, that are right on the water. Right on the river, where we lived. But that was it. But like, from my perspective, watching it on MSNBC, it appeared, my house and all of its belongings were going to be floating down the Delaware river at any moment.
So there is some level of context and perspective that is important in those moments.
But it seemingly only happens when you're trying to downplay the violence of a riot on the left.
GLENN: Yeah.
STU: And then today, Stelter is back on TV, saying one of the big problems with all of this is Twitter!
And X. Because what they're doing is echoing videos that could be, Glenn. You're not going to believe this. Could be up to hours old. So, I mean, you can't understand --
GLENN: Unlike television. Unlike television. Unlike television that is running -- that is running things from Friday and Saturday, you know.
STU: Right.
GLENN: It's up to hours old.
STU: Could be hours old. Maybe even a couple days old. And you shouldn't care, I suppose.
GLENN: Wow. That is amazing. Hey, can I ask you one of the shocking things that came out of what you were just talking about. Is that Brian Stelter was on TV.
Who knew that was still happening some place.
I want to ask your question on this. Get your thoughts on this.
Multiple people shot during DC pride parade. After gay activists rejected security measures.
Okay.
Have you heard about the shooting at the gay pride parade?
STU: I have not, no.
GLENN: Okay. That is odd to me.
Isn't that odd?
There's a big gay pride parade.
Shooting took place at DuPont Circle, a cite traditionally used by the LGBTQ+ community, leaving one male injured, according to the Washington, D.C. police department.
Shooting has occurred. Police also learned citizens of a stabbing that took place in the same area, which left two male victims suffering from stab wounds.
Okay.
So why haven't we heard about this?
Because you would think that that would immediately be turned into, see. Look, the gay pride parade.
They were told, they needed security, and they said, no!
We don't need security.
We're proud. And then, you know, nothing happened, except some right-wing extremists came out. And were stabbing gay people. And shooting gay people.
STU: Did the wrong shooter commit this crime?
Is that what occurred?
GLENN: When has that ever stopped.
STU: That's true.
That's the only thing I can think of.
Certainly, if a right-wing group decided to target a gay pride parade, it would be literally the lead story for months.
GLENN: For months.
STU: Yeah. So it has to be --
GLENN: For months.
STU: -- either just some general street crime, which wants to be ignored. Or it was -- you know, somebody else.
GLENN: It's got to be street. Just regular street crime.
Because that's crazy. By the way, the global gay pride parade that was apparently happening some place here in America.
And it happens every year. Some place globally.
And this year, it was America's turn. And they're saying, that the turnout, was about a third of what they expected.
Apparently, not so much pride, in the gay pride parade, this year, I guess.
I don't really know.
I don't really care, quite honestly.
But I would like to blame it on Donald Trump.
Because I -- I -- we haven't received any kind of, you know, official proclamation. Or -- or any kind of presidential dictate on what we were supposed to do with gay month.
With gay Pride Month.
And so I'm a little lost. Insular even have my tree up. Do you have your tree up?
I don't know which flags to fly. I don't know when to fly them.
I just don't know what parade to even attend right now.
And it's -- it's a little disturbing.
There's one other story that we haven't gotten to, and that is RFK Jr has -- has fired all 17 members of the CBC vaccine panel. I couldn't decide which one was worse, so he was like, eh. You know what, all of them. And I would just like to say, thank you very much.