Blog
LatestArticlesVideos
Radio
LivePodcastSerialsStations
TV
Podcasts
The Glenn Beck ProgramThe Glenn Beck PodcastThe Beck Story
Fine Art
Real Estate
More
AboutCharityBooksSponsorsShopContact
SEARCH
Live Radio

©2024 MERCURY RADIO ARTS.
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

TERMS OF USE | PRIVACY POLICY

Live

Glenn's Show Prep

NIH Director explains why Tylenol may be linked to autismplay icon
RADIOSeptember 26, 2025

NIH Director explains why Tylenol may be linked to autism

NIH Director Dr. Jay Bhattacharya joins Glenn Beck to explain the Trump administration’s warning that Tylenol may be linked to autism. “Talk to your doctor,” he urges, as he explains what the announcement really meant. Plus, he provides evidence that this warning is nothing new.

Transcript

Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors

GLENN: The world has gone insane. And ever the people are now just -- just swallowing handfuls of Tylenol. Just to I guess prove Donald Trump wrong or what. I don't know what it is. It's just the lack of sanity, I think. We have one person now in the hospital. She was making one of these videos. She was pregnant.

She swallowed a handful.

And now she's on a ventilator.

You know, Tylenol. We all know this. It's good for you, to some degree. Too much, and it's really, really bad for you.

You know, I don't understand -- I do not believe that the -- the -- the NIH director was ever saying, you know. It's bad. It's evil. And you can't ever take it.

No. It was a recommendation. We can find out now. Because Dr. Jay Bhattacharya is with us now.

Doctor, how are you, sir?

JAY: I'm good, Glenn. So good to be on the show with you. Really honored by the invitation.

GLENN: Oh, you're doing a fabulous job. You really are. Can't thank you enough. Can you please sort through this madness on Tylenol?

TODD: First of all, what you started with, absolutely heartbreaking. If you're listening, and don't -- don't overdose, don't take too much Tylenol.

I mean, it's well-known to cause liver toxicities if you overdose. You know, if you're not pregnant and you have a headache or a fever, it's fine. Just take it at the right dose. Don't overdo it.

And certainly, don't overdo it to make some ridiculous political point. It's just heartbreaking to hear that story, someone whose liver failed because of some crazy politics. The key thing that we found, that led to the announcement. Is that there's been a whole sort of range of research, in recent years.

That establishes that there's a association between taking Tylenol late in pregnancy and subsequent neural conditions like autism. Like ADHD.

There's a big fight in the literature over how strong that association is. Right?

So some people think it's really strong. And I also think it's less strong.

In my review of the literature, I thought that -- that there's enough there to tell people, especially pregnant women, to be careful with it. If you have a high fever, there's no other way to manage it, then yeah.

You should with your doctor, take some. So that you can manage the fever, which should develop for moms. But if you -- some other -- less harmful than that. Less serious than that. Then avoid taking it. It's good medicine.

I believe I have an obligation when I see something in the scientific literature, that people should know about, to help them make decisions that are alive, that I should be able to tell people with the caveats, exactly as I've said.

And that's exactly what we were doing in the last few days. Is tell people, look, there is this literature.

Most people, I talk to, don't know about. They don't realize --

GLENN: I'm looking at a Reuters story from 2013: Too much Tylenol in pregnancy could affect development. Too much frequent use towards the end of pregnancy, may be linked to poorer language skills and behavior problems, among children, according to a new study.

I mean, this has not been a secret, and I don't understand why all of a sudden, this is insane.

Because did you ever -- ever intend on saying, you cannot take it? We're banning it. Or were you just saying, hey, you should be careful of this. There are studies that show this. You should just be aware.

JAY: Yeah, it's certainly the latter, Glenn. We were aiming to tell moms, you know, pregnant moms, who were -- that there is this evidence, and so just be careful.

Talk to your doctor before you take it. Even the Tylenol label says to talk -- to be careful with pregnancy.

Because there aren't great, you know, toxicology studies that were done in pregnant women before Tylenol was approved for the population at large.

It's an over-the-counter drug. It has its uses. But, you know, be aware of when it's appropriate to use it, when it's not. That was what we were saying. You know, I think the key thing here is, it's -- it's something called Trump Derangement Syndrome. Right? You have President Trump.

I remember during -- in 2020, President Trump said, we should open schools. You remember that?

And then all of a sudden, all these groups, before he said that in favor of opening schools, somehow all of a sudden changed their mind in contradiction to what the scientific evidence was saying, is that we should close schools. There's something very odd about how some people react to what President Trump said.

It's a -- it's a more charismatic version of what I just said.

Like he said, don't take it. Unless you need to take it. Unless you really need it.

That's the sum and substance of what he said. And that's actually wise advice. Pregnant women.

Think carefully about what he said, about this evidence. I don't want five years from now, I could have -- these debates are resolved, and maybe turns out, it is actually directly linked to autism. For years of people taking it, thinking that we don't know, when you can just say now, do prudent medicine, take it if you only need it.

GLENN: I just don't understand how this is twisted into something fascistic.

There's a post from 2017 from Tylenol that's going viral right now. It says, we actually don't recommend using any of our products while pregnant. Thank you for taking the time to voice your concerns today.

A representative from the parent company said, the statement was incomplete, but what was that about? Do you know?

How long have we known about any potential problems?

JAY: Well, okay. So -- so the issue here is that the company, the FDA, regulates what it can and can't say. Right?

So it's not allowed -- for pregnant women, it's not allowed to say, you can take it if you're pregnant.

Because they have never tested it on women, formally, in a way that satisfies the FDA. It's very difficult to do these kinds of studies on pregnant women. Because you recruit a whole bunch of women who are expecting -- you know, expecting, and then saying, "Well, I'm going to randomize you, and give some of you Tylenol. Some of you placebo, and we'll see what happens." That kind of study would be pretty hard to organize, and it's unethical almost.

And so they don't have any evidence on this. And so they're supposed to say, as they did in 2017, that, you know, we can't recommend pregnant women take it.

Because they don't have evidence to document its safety. To get the satisfaction from the FDA. The game play, that is, doctors can tell you whatever they want. They're not limited by the FDA. Appropriate. Right? Doctors.

GLENN: Yes.

JAY: Your individual situation and make state recommendations.

GLENN: Yes.

JAY: And so, again, that's essentially what we were saying to the public.

You really need to talk to your doctor and decide, knowing for you with the literature.

This is -- the president has announced essentially, that a form of informed consent in the public.

There's this literature, it's worth thinking about.

And be careful. Think about it, when you need it. When you don't need it.

And talk to your doctor, especially if you're pregnant.

GLENN: So let me -- let me -- I would imagine, when you guys decided to bring this out.

It was like a Monday blip.

It was just, hey. Yeah. Let's go ahead and release it.

Then it's turned into some nightmare. And you have other initiatives on how you're going to tackle the autism epidemic.

What are you going to -- what?

I mean, this was Tylenol. What are you expecting? And what's coming?

TODD: I know. Glenn, it's so weird.

I mean, I flew to DC. So I guess maybe I'm still learning.

I thought the big news from this, that was we -- we are. And I just launched this massive autism data science initiative. Where we've gotten a dozen research teams.

Examining the question. Thirteen actually. Examining the question of, what is the cause of autism?

And why has it risen so high in prevalence over 20 years? These are mysteries to medical science. I don't know the full answer.

It's fairly complicated, whatever it is.

But we're finally starting to ask the questions in a way that will likely produce answers. I thought this would be the big news out of this.

There was also a big announcement of this new treatment. This treatment that a lot of doctors found effective. Were some -- not all. But some kids were profoundly autistic.

In some cases, I've seen case reports, which restored speech. You know, it's a drug called Leucovorin, that's been used for 40 years.

Basically, it helps bring folate of a vitamin into your brain. The theory, that there's folate deficiency in some autistic kids in brains early in development. That's really exciting. We're telling people about this investigation, make an indication change so that it will be more widely available. EMS can get it. If you have Medicaid or other kinds of insurance. It can help a lot of families. I thought those would be the -- the crazy hits of Tylenol.

GLENN: Is this -- do you think this was coordinated, or was this just a bunch of mad people?

JAY: I talked to -- I don't know, Glenn. It strikes me that so many of the people that are sort of chiming in from the medical -- on the medical side, in panic over this. The same people who pushed lock downs.

GLENN: I know.

JAY: And like toddler masking.

And school closures. And vaccine mandates and all the rest. And, you know, many of them have been Ukraine war experts and Gaza war experts. And who knows what else. So it's -- it's striking that we have such a great expert class in this country.

GLENN: I keep coming back to, this is what I want the FDA to do.

The National Institute of Health, FDA. What I want them to do is make recommendations.

Follow the research. And then say, hey. We recommend this. We don't recommend this. You should know this. They should have to tell you that.
I don't want them making decisions for me.

I want my doctor to make the decisions. And this was the -- this was the least autocratic thing I've seen in probably 20 years. And it was like Hitler himself made this declaration.

JAY: I mean, yeah. Just, it's mind-boggling. I mean, the -- many of the things -- quote, experts that are taking this in a hyperbolic way, were absolutely fine, when people were getting fired over the vaccine mandates.

I just don't -- and there was no good science behind their recommendations over the vaccine mandates. The vaccine didn't stop you from getting and spreading COVID.

So why the mandates?

It's -- I think people need to just stop and take a breath, and say, look, what is actually the evidence?

I mean, I hope I conveyed it in a nuanced way. I'm not saying to you that I know for certain, that this is -- this is -- there's a scientific debate going on. But I think that there's enough evidence in the scientific literature to warrant telling people, when you take it, here's what you should know about this. Why should we hide that from people?

GLENN: Shouldn't.

STU: Seems to be a very balanced approach. Talking to Dr. Jay Bhattacharya.

Doctor, can you speak a little bit about the Swedish study that a lot of people have brought up. It's the 2.5 million kids.

It said, 1.33 percent chance of having autism without acetaminophen. 1.53 percent chance if you did have it during pregnancy.

They did say that the effect disappeared when controlling for siblings. Is this -- is this just part of the tapestry of all the research that you looked at? How do you view all this data?

MEGYN: Yeah, so we mentioned it. I wrote an op-ed, and we referenced this specific study.

This is part of the literature that is more skeptical about the link, right?

That's the big Swedish study. As you said, Glenn. If you just do a straightforward analysis, you find an increase in autism.

In -- in the -- the -- the moms that were exposed to Tylenol. Now, the study wasn't good at measuring Tylenol. I think only about 7 percent of the moms reported having using Tylenol, 7 percent of the moms support using Tylenol.

We know for a fact that's underestimated. We were looking at electronic health records and other things.

They didn't really get the over-the-counter use. So some of it is psychological issue. But the big thing with the siblings.

The sibling thing is really interesting. You think to yourself, if I compare.

You get them off during birth number one, she used Tylenol.

During birth number two, she didn't use Tylenol. And what if during birth number one, the baby turned out to have autism?

Birth number two, didn't use Tylenol, that seems like strong evidence. Because you have -- you have adjusted for the same common family environment.

The same -- similar genes. Because it's two siblings. Right?

It's a very attractive design. It has problems. Right?

First of all, you can't -- you don't have two and a half million moms that have siblings like this. What you have is a much smaller sample of what I would call discordant siblings. So you have siblings one -- who received Tylenol during the birth.

And one who didn't. Right? That's a much smaller sample.

You're not actually looking into -- and then if you have a smaller sample, it's harder to pick up any effects.

Right? You have to find a sufficient effect.

Just statistically. Second, the group of moms, who use it in one pregnancy, doesn't use it in another are very different from the moms used in both pregnancies. Or use it in -- and don't use it in either pregnancy.

Or use it. Only have one kid.

Very, very different from each other.

Now, I don't know that the results that you find among -- because discordant siblings translates over to the other groups.

Then third, probably the most important.

If you adjust away for the genetic differences, the family -- the family sort of sheer family differences.

You might be adjusting for the mechanism by which Tylenol actually causes autism.

Right?

It's -- what you're doing, you're saying, oh, I'm narrowing into only a narrow set of differences between the siblings. That obviously, there's a shared genetic environment.

And shared -- shared family environment.

But what if the mechanisms by which Tylenol is used -- late ant pregnancy causes autism. Leads through the thing that you controlled away.

It will mask the true effects.

GLENN: Right. Jay, I would love to continue to do this. I have got a network break I have to hit.

Thank you so much for everything you're doing. Thank you for being a part of the program. I appreciate it, and I hope we can talk again.

JAY: I would love that. Thanks for having me.

GLENN: You bet. Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, National Institute of Health. Fascinating.

How Cartels Rule Mexico through Fear, Corruption and Brutal Powerplay icon
THE GLENN BECK PODCAST

How Cartels Rule Mexico through Fear, Corruption and Brutal Power

The border isn’t just a crisis... it’s a war zone. Brandon Darby, Managing Director of Breitbart Texas and leader of the Cartel Chronicles, has spent years exposing the horrors that most of the media refuses to report. From mass graves just miles from our southern border to the hundreds of journalists murdered in Mexico, Darby reveals how cartels control entire regions with terror, corruption, and bloodshed.

Watch Glenn Beck's FULL Interview with Brandon Darby HERE

ICE Director reveals truth about Dallas sniperplay icon
RADIO

ICE Director reveals truth about Dallas sniper

Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons joins Glenn Beck to make the case that “it’s obvious” who the Dallas ICE facility sniper was after. He also rejects suggestions that the government wrote “anti-ICE” on the sniper’s bullets and calls out California Gov. Gavin Newsom for spreading fear about ICE.

Transcript

Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors

GLENN: Welcome to the Glenn Beck Program. Yesterday, it was at this time, that we were dealing right down the street from these studios with another active shooting.

This time, it was at the Dallas ICE facility. Todd Lions is with us now. He is the US immigration and customs enforcement acting director. He's the head guy at ICE.

We're sorry for everything you guys are going through, Todd. And we thank you for your courage. And willingness to serve every day.

So thank you. Let's start there. How -- how --

TODD: Well, thanks, I really appreciate it.

GLENN: How is everybody?

TODD: Obviously, everyone is really shaken up. It's a hard time right now. You know, unfortunately, there's so many -- again, ICE agents and officers. Assaults are up over a thousand percent. I've never seen anything like this in my career.

But it's not going to deter the men and women of ICE. I can tell you, out in Dallas today, they're out there doing enforcement operation, trying to get those fugitives.

So these kind of acts won't deter us, but definitely, scary times.

GLENN: It is.

I -- I heard from two large people in my business that do what I do, last night, and both of them said the same thing, unbeknownst to each other. That they were writing me. They were both saying the same thing.

Glenn, it's not going to stop me. But I'm afraid. This is getting really bad. Every time I walk outside, or I walk to some meeting or -- or some stage thing. I'm afraid somebody will shoot me!

And it's -- it's normal and natural. But it's those who continue to do it every day. That deserve our applause and our -- our deep, deep thanks.

Do we have any new intelligence about the shooter? The motives, the networks, anything?

TODD: No. No. Right now, the FBI is doing great in their investigation.

They're going down every phone, every lead, social media post. His associate's family, who will be at a press conference today at 1:30 with the US attorney down in Dallas. So I don't want to get too far ahead of that.

But obviously, you know, Director Patel posted that photo yesterday of the shell casings that had any -- and, you know, just from -- I used to serve at the Dallas Field Office. That's where I started my career. And just looking at the photos from the scene, it's obvious, this was an anti-ICE attack.

This was an attack on ICE law enforcement. He immediately shot all the windows on the back of the building, the lobby doors.

You know, one thing that I think he is kind of lost on a lot of it, the detainees weren't out of the vehicle. So he didn't know who was in those vehicles. He was just shooting at ICE vehicles. Those detainees were shot inside the vehicles.

And I'm so proud of the men and the women that were on the ground there.

Because ICE officers and agents were actually under fire, but they went back to that and then rescued those detainees that were in those vans and started giving aid to those who were injured.

But, yeah, just looking at from what I've seen already. This was a pure attack on ICE law enforcement and the ICE admission.

GLENN: How do you respond to some on the left and even those in the media on the left that are now saying, "That's ridiculous. He wouldn't have put anti-ICE on the bullets. You know, that's the government trying to soup this up. This guy was clearly going after the immigrants, the illegals"?

TODD: Yeah. That's -- it just -- it just -- it's disgusting and vile to even think that media outlets or elected officials we want to think that or kind of spin that. If you just look at the whole scene itself. And the whole situation, it was directed at ICE.

He just didn't randomly pick that building one day. You know, with you know the area. He knew where it was.

And when you think about the shooting. You had i 35 right there. People going to school, going to work. That's a high-powered rifle. Those rounds went through the -- the windows. Wound up inside, the lobby. Inside the back wall. Buried in the American flag.

He could have took so many innocent people in that area. But he specifically chose that ICE facility. And for anyone to think, this wasn't -- this wasn't targeted on ICE and ICE law enforcement officers. Then they're wrong.

GLENN: So the Trump administration is now going after Antifa, as a terrorist group. Thank God, finally. But there's also groups like the Socialist Rifle Association. We were going to talk about the John Brown Club, that just -- just put fliers out on the campus of Georgetown University.

Hey, fascist, catch. The only political group that celebrates when Nazis die. Join the John Brown Club.

Can you tell me, the effects you think this, and what we might be able to stop by going after some of these groups?

TODD: You know, that's -- we are dedicated to the president's commission on that. You know, one component of ICE is Homeland Security Investigations.

We have some of the best special agents. Criminal investigative -- we are going to track the money. We are going to track the ringleaders, if you will, right?

I can give you an example. You know, we had protests this weekend in Chicago, doing our operation midway. And you hear a lot of elected officials saying, they're out there protesting.

They're out there, exercising their First Amendment rights.

But you don't go there, shields, rocks, BF grenades, tear gas grenades, right?

That isn't the First Amendment. That right there is domestic terrorism, and that's what we're focusing on. We're focusing on those people that have supported these groups. Those people that are bringing in a pair of support.

You know, when you look at half the people that were arrested, for interfering with ICE operations, they're not from the local area. These people are coming from outside the local area. They have no ties to the community. These are professional agitators that are being brought in to impede for hurt my officers. And we're dedicated that we will go out there and stop these. And we're so happy that President Trump has made Antifa a terrorist organization. Because we're going to use all of our law enforcement powers to go ahead and stop these attacks.

GLENN: There was a really tee despicable thing that came from Ilhan Omar. I think it was from Ilhan Omar. Where she said, that ICE was holding a 5-year-old autistic girl in Massachusetts to pressure the father to surrender.

NBC reported it that way. Yesterday, NBC completely changed their story and reflected that.
Can you comment on what really happened?

TODD: Yeah. That was just -- that was just pure ignorance on that art. That was not the case at all.

This father, who obviously isn't going to win father of the year, was in a vehicle, that had a daughter. The ICE officers and agents did not know the child was in there. They conducted a traffic stop. He fled the car. He fled the car. And left the girl there.

Pretty much, you know, gave the ICE officers and agents involved two middle fingers, and told them, you know, come get me. He would not leave the residence. Even though we tried to call, tried to coordinate, tried to negotiate. One great thing is the local police chief just came out in the Boston Herald and totally backed our story. Said, our officers were great. Prepare the girl, that the guy -- the criminal alien was totally in the wrong.

So it's that type of narrative that's out there. Really, that's spinning up all this violence and hate. Against my brave and then women suspect when stories like this, totally get the story. Most of the public, when people like yourself or other outlets kind of report on it.

Would never know what the true story is. They would always just think, that ICE agents and officers are so evil, that they would hold a 5-year-old autistic girl hostage, if you will, right? To try to arrest her Dad.

GLENN: You know, I saw the pictures that they finally published, where before in the earlier story, ICE surrounded this. She was surrounded by agents who were holding her.

And then the pictures were released, and then there was one guy, I don't even know if he was an ICE agent, but there was one guy kind of standing near her. She was sitting near the bumper of a truck, drinking water. It was completely not what they tried to make it appear. Let me play a piece of audio for you. It came from Tuesday night.

And get your response. We're talking to Todd Lyons, he's US Immigration and Customs Enforcement acting director.

Listen to this. Gavin Newsom, on Steven Colbert.

VOICE: That's happening in the United States of America, masked men jumping out of unmarked cars. People disappearing. No due process.

No oversight. Zero accountability.

Happening in the United States of America today. People can, well, is authoritarianism being hyperbolic -- (bleep) they're being hyperbolic. If you're black and brown, community is here in this country. And so I -- I'm deeply proud that I had the privilege of signing the nation's first bill. To address the issue of masking. Also, to require, you have simple identification. To your point, I mean, if some guy jumped out of an unmarked car in a van with a mask on, tried to grab me, I mean, by definition, you're going to push back.

And so this -- these are not just authoritarian tendencies. These are authoritarian actions by an authoritarian government.

You saw what Stephen Miller said last week. This should put -- call the democratic party. An extremist organization. Basically, a terrorist organization.

GLENN: He was just catching up with Barack Obama when he said 2009 to the Republicans, anyway, Todd, do you have -- do you have any response to that?

TODD: Yeah. Honestly, I think the governor's comments are disgusting. Criminal illegal aliens flock to his state because they know they can do their process. You know, he said that, and then the next day, look what happened at the ICE facility in Dallas.

You know, he's saying that he would push back against masked men. Or -- well, and also he says, people go and get due process. Every one of these individuals we arrest, do get due process. Or in the case of the ones that have final orders of deportation, who years back, they've ignored the rule of law. They had their due process. Had every appeal possible.

But they didn't leave the country. Yet, it's comments like that, that are causing all the issues. I truly believe the governor shouldn't have said that.

You know, to say that people should push back and he supports pushing back against ICE, that's just totally wrong.

GLENN: Why -- do you have -- do you have ICE markings or police markings on your vests or anything?

Do you jump out of a van with no markings?

TODD: No. That would never, ever happen. I was very proud of my -- my media affairs. Public affairs. And social media team. We always post the worst, the worst. We always oppose what we are doing in the field. You see our arrest videos. The ICE agents in office, clearly marked.

They have their badges on them. They have their badge numbers. They have what agency they work for, when their federal partners are with us. Clearly the ATF or DEA, so it's a false narrative that's being put out there. And I would just say to any elected official, those that are the hallmark, I invite them to look at our social media page and actually see what we're doing.

Or better yet, sit down and have a conversation with my leaders on the ground, or come out and see one of our operations.

GLENN: Sad. Because they already know this. That's the real sad part. Is they know this. He's not stupid.

He knows what's about to go. He also knows why -- you tell me, why are ICE agents masking themselves?

TODD: Well, I can tell you this, and it's happened to me, you know, my family. ICE officers and agents get doxxed and threatened continually.

And I can tell you, that we did a large operation with US Secret Service in the governor's state in California in Los Angeles. Where those have I seen that were taking photos, using enhanced AI technology, identifying them, posting their family's Instagram. Their kid's Instagram. Their address on telephone poles.

You know, just in California, we had a deportation office, again, all to his residence while he was picking up his wife and kid to go to dinner and get attacked in his own driveway.

That's why they have to wear masks. I'm not a fan of that. They're not a fan of masks. It's hot. It's uncomfortable.

But I will support them to make sure that they get home safe every night. And that their families are safe.

GLENN: Yeah. I will wonder why the governor hasn't ruled out all masks. I see the people fighting against you, all the time. They're always masked.

TODD: Yeah. That's one of my biggest frustrations. You take time to write a law, to state, yet we were out there battling night after night, protesters in masks, helmets. They were causing so much damage and so much violence in the city of Los Angeles. Yet, nothing is said about that. And it's almost -- they're champions for fighting against us and what our mission we were doing. It's disgusting.

GLENN: Todd Lyons. Todd, sincerely, we know what you're risking.

We know what all of you are risking.
And we thank God you're doing it so we don't have to. But we pray for you. And we deeply, deeply appreciate everything you guys are doing. Thank you.

TODD: No, thank you so much. I really appreciate you.

GLENN: You got it. Todd Lions. US Immigration and Customs Enforcement Acting Director.

He's the big, bad fascist that everyone is worried about. Boy, doesn't he sound frightening?

From Lincoln to Charlie Kirk: Glenn Beck Calls on Teens to Continue the Fight | Glenn TV | Ep 457play icon
TV

From Lincoln to Charlie Kirk: Glenn Beck Calls on Teens to Continue the Fight | Glenn TV | Ep 457

In a special unfiltered episode filmed at his mountain ranch, Glenn Beck hosts a gathering of 70 students to honor the legacy of Charlie Kirk just days after his atrocious assassination at Utah Valley University. Through rare artifacts — like Lincoln’s doorknob, a Tyndale Bible, and Jefferson’s draft of the Declaration of Independence — Glenn teaches students about faith, freedom, and America’s foundational principles. Drawing inspiration from these historical treasures, he urges the students to pick up Charlie’s torch to defend unalienable rights and spark a new Jesus revolution, even in the face of persecution.

America called to action: Stand up for pastor arrested in South Koreaplay icon
RADIO

America called to action: Stand up for pastor arrested in South Korea

One of Charlie Kirk’s final promises was to make sure the world knew the name of Pastor Sun Hyun-bo, who was arrested for speaking out against the new South Korean regime. Charlie was killed before he could fulfill that promise. But Charlie’s pastor, Rpb McCoy, joins Glenn Beck to call on America to pick up that torch.

Transcript

Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors

GLENN: Pastor McCoy. Let me --

ROB: Howdy.

GLENN: Let me, first of all, thank you for the effect you had on Charlie Kirk.

ROB: Oh.

GLENN: I know he was a sponge. This man lived his life and you were there to teach him so much and to help him on his way. And the -- the memorial service, it is a miracle I have prayed for, for 30 years. I've never seen anything like it, and you played a huge role in all of this. And I cannot thank you enough for what you've done.

ROB: Oh, well, Glenn, thank you. And all your listeners. I mean, America honored Charlie. And you're right, the man was a sponge. I mean, he would ask me a question about a specific theological issue. And then the next day, he would be an expert on it. And the longer you spent time with him, you would get stretch marks on your brain. He was a voracious reader. He was always learning. And he had such a tender heart for the things of God.

And it showed in everything he did. And the world is getting to see that part of him. Not the label that the left put on him. That's all being dismantled and dismissed. People were seeing him for who he really was. And it's a real awakening. It's exciting.

GLENN: So I'm going to put a picture up on the screen, Rob.

And it is a -- it's a picture with Charlie.

ROB: Yeah.

GLENN: And a pastor in South Korea.

ROB: Right.

GLENN: Can you tell the audience what is -- because you were there.

ROB: I was.

GLENN: What is happening?

ROB: So the pastor in the picture with Charlie is a man by the name of Pastor Son, who is ex-Korean Special Forces. He's married with three kids. You know, you can't fake good kids is what Charlie used to say. And his kids are amazing. His wife is amazing. And he pastors the largest church in Busan, South Korea. Has about 15,000 congregants. He's the only pastor to stay open during COVID.

They threatened him. They -- they tried to sue him into oblivion by lawfare. And then when they tried to enforce, you know, transgenderism and the whole alphabet soup on the church, he -- he stood in opposition. And millions of people marched in all five major cities, in South Korea, as a result of this man.

And so when this new regime took over, they -- they came right after Pastor Son, and we were in that picture, where you -- I'm in the room. I'm watching Charlie standing next to him.

Pastor Son said, "Later, I'll be arrested." And Charlie said to him, "If you're arrested, I can't speak on behalf of our government, but myself, if you're arrested, I'm -- I'm going to call the Secretary of State, if I -- and if he -- he answers, I'm going to -- I'm going to make sure he hears this." And he said, "I'll do everything I can to get a dent into this."

And Pastor Sol, he said, "Thank you." And he was so grateful to Charlie. And he was so grateful for him inspiring these youth to stand for -- for -- for freedom.

But, of course, you know, we landed on Monday, my phone blew up. And Pastor Sol was in prison.

Charlie called me, and he said, "Get me all the information in regards to what he's being charged with, and where he's being detained." I got it all to him. I got the videos.

And he said, "We're -- we're going to feature it on my program."

And, as you know, a bullet took our friend's life. And I just committed to Charlie in my own heart, I'm -- I'm going to support Pastor Sol. I'm leaving Thursday. I'm flying over to take his pulpit because he's in prison.

GLENN: Wow.

ROB: And I'm going to go there and contend. I don't care what do to me. If the world doesn't wake up. When you start raiding churches and imprisoning pastors -- and South Korea thinks that we can -- America will lose 36,224 US personnel to stop the Chinese from invading you and set that 38th Parallel, and you're going to do this? You're going to infringe on religious liberty?

Nah. Nah.

So I'm going over there.

GLENN: Well, I will tell you, that, you know, Build Up Korea was the event that Charlie was attending.

ROB: Yeah.

GLENN: And these people are amazing. It's a little TP USA over in Korea. And Mina Kim, who I know, you know, was in my office yesterday. And I made the same commitment to her that Charlie made.

ROB: Come on, I love it.

GLENN: And we're going to take care of her security. We are going to watch over here.

We are also -- I don't know how we're going to do this. But we need to raise a million dollars to just -- because they lost all sponsors. Everybody just walked away. Because everybody is afraid of this new regime. This new regime is really bad.

They've opened up the borders, and all these Chinese illegals are coming into decree. They're just destroying Korea and turning it over to the Chinese.

And it's becoming very, very anti-America. Not the people of South Korea. But the -- the government of South Korea. And they are attacking the churches because that's what communists do. They have to destroy the church.

And, you know, there's another story today in Europe, that you -- there are places now in Europe, you can't get to Bible Gateway.

You can't read the Bible online.

It's hate speech.

And they are -- they are closing down Scriptures.

In Europe, of all places.

This is sweeping the world!

And as I was talking to Mina. You know, because I didn't -- I wasn't paying attention what was happening in South Korea.

And I thought, they're surrounding us.

It's a noose. They are surrounding us.

And if America doesn't wake up. If the churches don't wake up. Because that's the only answer.

The only answer is God. At this point, that's it. And if the churches don't wake up, and start remembering their responsibility and -- and people don't start remembering who we actually are as Americans, it -- the whole world plunges into darkness.

ROB: Absolutely right.

Jonathan Mayhew, Eastern seaboard minister during the War of Independence. When they were all bagging on him saying, you know, you need to submit to King George because Romans 13 said, submit to all positions of authority appointed by God.

And he pointed out. He said, yeah, but they're there for our good, the Scripture says. And when they cease to do good, they cease to be the authority.

And he coined a phrase that inspired the War of Independence. He said, "This obedience to tyrants is obedience to God." And we just watched America restore probably another 50 years of liberty because of Charlie Kirk's efforts. Inspiring pastors and awakening them. And when they were telling us the truth was non-essential in California, Charlie stood by me when I defied the governor.

And it -- and when you saw that memorial service, on Sunday, now, I'm the first guy who came out. And I was asked to present the gospel. And give a call to Christ.

And I'm a minister by trade, Glenn. But now I need to run for office because all the politicians there, were preaching the gospel.

That's a direct influence of Charlie. When the church stands, good government happens with good people. And the largest Christian population in Asia is in Korea. And they have been influenced by these newly mouthed ministers in America, to just be compliant, and now they need to stand. Or they're going to lose everything.

And that's me and Kim. In a patriarchal society, this young woman stands. They call her Seabiscuit. She's tiny, but she's mighty. And she's standing and inspiring an entire generation. This was my third event. I'm the one who brought it to Charlie. Like, this girl is getting it done.

And she worked so hard. And every -- he said, this is the last thing. But every single one of -- of the sponsors of these companies --

GLENN: Every one.

ROB: -- were threatened. And churches too, they bailed on her. And they left her hanging in the wind as well. Bless you, Glenn, for doing that. I've been calling everybody I know to raise some money for her as well. And you're amazing.

GLENN: Well, if you care to give to this cause, I mean, she's on the hook for a million dollars.

ROB: Yeah.

GLENN: Because they pulled this thing off. And then no one wrote the checks.

And it's a very big deal. And she -- she sat in my office, and she said, "I'm going back next week, and I'm probably going to be arrested."

And I said, "Can we get you amnesty? Is there anything we can do? You know, let me call Washington and see if" -- she's like, "I can't. My family is there. They'll be persecuted." And she said, "And it's my country. And I've got to stand. So I'm going back."

And I'm -- you know, I have been looking for people of courage for a long time. Real courage. And Charlie was the biggest and best example. And they're starting to come out of the woodwork now. People --

ROB: Yeah.

GLENN: They have no idea what they started. I mean, I've never understood, darkness doesn't understand the light, more than I do right now. It just has no idea what it's doing.

ROB: Yeah. Well, we found out today, or at least I was reading yesterday, that YouTube has reinstated conservative accounts that they blocked. They just blocked Mina's account. They shut her down in Korea. They took down her YouTube, and they're trying to remove any ability for her to communicate with the masses. And for anyone who is going to donate, thinking you're wasting a million dollars, let me just tell you what your money went to.

First of all, you will keep a warrior alive, that will continue this fight, who is fearless. And secondly, the money that was already spent, inspired at least 5,000 Korean young people, those are the ones that you saw on the news. Chanting, I am Charlie Kirk.

They're ready to go all in. And if you're a believer.

GLENN: You have no idea.

Hang on just a second. America, you have no idea. You -- you thought that was a nice gesture.

And it was. It was so heartening to see that.

But you have no idea what those people risked.

ROB: Yeah. Yeah. That's exactly it. They're targeted.

GLENN: It's amazing. They're risking going to jail. Their family being persecuted. Just for standing with a candle saying, I am Charlie Kirk.

It's incredible what's happening.

ROB: And -- and I would say to anyone who has influence over the administration, and we're trying to get up the food chain. Charlie would have an easier job of this. I'm trying.

GLENN: I will help you. You tell me. You tell me what you need. I will help you, all that I can.

ROB: You know, I would just say, "President Trump, you gave Korea 15 percent tariffs. You know, if they're going to be raiding churches, and they're going to be imprisoning pastors and threatening the equivalent at Turning Point in Korea. I think 15 percent is way too low. Let's make them feel the pain. And, you know, we're not going to dictate their government, but we can dictate how they're going to do business with us. Make it hurt." So that's my thought.

GLENN: Pastor, can I call you next week when you're there? And can --

ROB: Yes. Yes. And yes again.

GLENN: Okay. Thank you so much for everything.

ROB: We're in this together, Glenn. You bless me more than you know. Thanks, brother.

GLENN: Okay. Thanks, brother. Appreciate it.