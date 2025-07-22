How Obama & Hillary Clinton orchestrated Russiagate

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has released evidence that she says proves the Obama administration and Hillary Clinton campaign orchestrated the Russiagate hoax to frame President Trump as a Russian asset. Glenn Beck runs through the timeline and ties it to the Hunter Biden laptop cover-up and first Trump impeachment.
Transcript
Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors
GLENN: So let's start it again, at the very beginning. Because you're not hearing this from anybody in the mainstream. Barack Obama is president 2016. Hillary Clinton is expected to be the winner. She then starts because it starts to get dicey. She's looking for anything she can do to smear Donald Trump.
She then starts to put together the crossfire hurricane file. The crossfire hurricane file is completely discredited.
I mean, there's nothing in it that was real. It shows that Donald Trump was with hookers in Russia. That Russia. He and Russia have a bank account that are pinging each other all the time.
Remember all of this? Okay? That all came from Hillary Clinton, through crossfire hurricane. Or I'm sorry.
Fusion GPS. Fusion GPS puts together the Steele dossier.
When she loses, she goes to the White House and Clapper who was part of all of this stuff with Hillary Clinton, goes to the White House. And Barack Obama does not want Donald Trump in.
He's got to find a way to stop Donald Trump. Hillary Clinton is saying, Russia stole the election.
Remember? We never say they stole the election. Yeah. You did. All about Donald Trump. He's not a legitimate president. He stole it, in collusion with Russia.
So Barack Obama is about to get a report. An assessment from the intelligence community. It's called an ICA. Intelligence Community Assessment. And it was about to say, there was no collusion with Russia. That Russia was not capable of hacking into anything. Or doing anything to throw our election.
All right. He stops that, before it's printed. He's alerted that it's coming in print form. He says, stop. Meet me in my office tomorrow.
Bring all the players in. I want to have a talk with you. He has a talk with them. I need this to read this way: That Russia did influence the election.
Then after he gets that from the -- he gets a new ICA, saying that, yes. They did.
Now, he can go to the FBI and say, they did. Here's this crossfire hurricane. Here's this Fusion GPS. I need to you look at this, from Christopher Steele.
Christopher Steele is known by the FBI. They fired this guy.
He was somebody who was a source. But he had so discredited himself. He no longer had been on the payroll of the FBI. He had been discredited by the FBI.
But for some reason, they overlooked that, to make sure that this went through. Clapper releases the Fusion GPS documents.
To the press. And now it's in the press. Now everybody is talking about it.
Now we have to do an investigation on this. As he orders the FBI -- I want you to look into this.
I mean, want you to look into this Fusion GPS thing. You know, Christopher Steele dossier.
That's when -- not Condoleezza, but Susan Rice writes on her last day: He didn't tell the FBI what to do. He was just making a suggestion, that they would do what they should do. And they normally always do.
All right. So there's the seed of all of this conspiracy. When Trump wins, panic sets in.
So they -- they've got to do something.
All right. So that's what happens. In the meantime, as they're burying all of this true information. And leaking information to the press. That brings everybody to Russia. There's another scandal that is happening.
And this one is in Ukraine. This scandal is on a totally different front. This is -- at the same time, all this stuff is happening, Hunter Biden is on the board of Burisma. Corrupt gas company, raking in millions of dollars with no experience.
And the Ukrainian prosecutor is investigating that company. And Joe Biden comes back and he brags about getting him fired by threatening to withhold a billion dollar USAID package. Hillary Clinton's peoples are there. Soros is there.
All the usual suspects are there. This is a State Department operation over in Ukraine.
This is USAID. All of this stuff is happening over in Ukraine.
As soon as Donald Trump calls to talk to the new Ukrainian president, and the Ukrainian president says, hey, we have some real problems with Russia. He says, fine, I will send that to you.
But I would really like your help in looking into all the corruption that was going on. Corruption that was perpetrated by whom?
The same exact players that were in President Obama's office, with all of this.
They panic. Now we really have to stop Donald Trump. So they complain -- they make up a story, that he had said, I am going to hold back your aid, unless you produce this evidence!
Pretty much, remember, they always do what they say we're doing. Pretty much exactly what Obama and his group had done in 2016, they're now accusing Trump of doing, in Ukraine. You follow? Does this make sense?
He's asking them, can you tell me what happened? And he's now impeached, over that.
Now, let that sink in. The same people who manufactured a Russia hoax, now impeach a sitting president for trying to expose the people who were involved in that corruption.
It's projection, it's insurance. And it's a cover-up that has to keep covering. But they weren't finished.
But before the 2020 election, all of a sudden, a Hunter laptop appears. And what do they say?
This is Russian disinformation. When it looks like somebody is going to print it, somebody is going to run with it. What do they do?
The same exact people in the FBI and intelligence community, go to the social media companies. And say, this is a Russia hoax.
And then how many -- how many former intelligence officers sign that letter.
Who put that letter together?
Clapper, the same guy that was in the original meeting where Suzanne rice says, nothing weird happened here.
And Clapper puts that together, and says, this is all a hoax. So now, they're covering again!
All the emails. All the contracts. All the corruption.
Same cast of intelligence officials. Sign that public letter. This is all Russian disinformation.
Another lie. Another operation. And, again, the press continues to listen to these people, like Clapper, who is now, I think on a payroll of one of these companies. You know, as a press commentator.
Then what happens?
Then you have president Obama. Sorry, President Biden winning.
He wins.
But then what happens?
You've got to take Trump out.
So you have January 6th.
And, yes. It was chaotic.
Yes, people acted shamefully.
Some of these were real anarchists. I don't know what their political belief was.
But some of them were anarchists. But there's some questions about January 6th.
Where is the pipe bomb?
Where is the pipe bomber?
There were two pipe bombs.
One of them almost killed the -- the vice president.
Why was she moved from the capital, to the DNC headquarters, where the pipe bomb was?
Why did that happen? How did all of a sudden, every single record from the Secret Service, just disappeared. All their phone records. All the records of why she was moved. All of that, just gone. It just disappeared. It happens, you know. Why couldn't we get -- there was no camera on the pipe bomb and who placed that pipe bomb.
Why? The camera was aimed at the same place, for at least six months. Then right before this happens, it's moved in another direction. Right after they find the pipe bomb, it's moved back into that direction.
Why?
Why -- why did they never look for the scaffold man?
The guy who was up on the scaffolding, directing the crowd what to do.
We don't even know what to do. We don't know his name.
How about Ray Epps?
How about people from the FBI and the intelligence community, that said, there were no FBI agents on the ground that day.
There were no CIA or FBI operatives on the ground.
Then it was, we don't know if there were any.
And then, once they lose this election, we find out, there were 25 of them, on the ground. Why?
Why did the surveillance tapes, that were held back, suddenly contradict the sworn testimony of the hero cop?
He wasn't even in the part of the building he said he was in!
But nobody covered that.
We did. Same cast of characters involved in that.
A chance to do to Trump, what they failed to do with Clinton and Obama.
What they failed to do under Schiff, and impeachment.
Now they're trying to get him with January 6th.
But that doesn't hold. So now what do they do?
Now, the same group of people, the same whys, in many cases.
They decide, they are going to prosecute Donald Trump. And they are going to try to get him thrown into jail.
Find him guilty of a crime. Any crime.
You know, to protect democracy.
It's going to stop Hitler. But listen to what these people have done. They lied to a FISA court.
They tried to evidence.
And then testified at a FISA court. Which violates your -- your rights as an American citizen.
They then falsified intelligence.
They spied on a campaign.
Illegally.
They framed a sitting president.
Not once. Not twice. Counting still, three times? They silenced the entire laptop story.
They controlled the press. They opened our borders, while lying about the effects and the causes. Remember, she was going on to a fact-finding mission. To find out, what was causing all these people.
They knew what was causing them.
It was their own NGOs that they were paying through government funds to bring all those people in!
They never told you that. In fact, they lied about it.
Putting people up in hotels. That's ridiculous.
That's exactly what they did.
Then they lied about their involvement in bringing them across the borders.
They lied about the Medicare, going to the illegals, that were just finding out now.
The same people who told you MS-13 gangs and gangs from Venezuela, were not happening. Or they were not dangerous.
They were racist tropes.
The same people that let terrorists. And terror cells into our country.
And then sent the exact same people back to the press, to tell us that our borders were secure.
And then finally, lied about the president's mental fitness. They used the auto-pen to pardon, all or some of those involved in all of this.
Then when Biden was found and seen to be incompetent, he wasn't removed from office. He was just removed from election. No one asked any questions. The same people. Clapper. Rice. Brennan. Obama.
And then Obama and the Klan decided to run Kamala Harris.
They decided that. Not the people.
They decided to run him. Or run her.
And, again, no questions were asked.
The press even went from, she's the absolute worse, to two days later.
She is the savior of our republic.
And now, these same people are claiming their Fifth Amendment rights, when asked a simple question.
When did you know?
Did you know the president was incompetent?
That's what this is about.
This is about the biggest conspiracy -- this is about the Deep State.
If you think the Epstein thing was big, you're never going to get the Epstein.
You'll never get the truth of the Epstein, until this is stopped.
This is the entire narrative of the last ten years. And a cabal of maybe ten to 20 people, that have orchestrated all of it.
That's why it's on page A15, and not even found on the Washington Post today. This is massive!