These people may face CONSEQUENCES for Biden’s autopen scandal

The House Oversight Committee has begun investigating the potential abuse of President Biden’s autopen during his administration. Rep. James Comer, who chairs the committee, joins Glenn Beck to reveal what’s to come, and it may involve subpoenas - and possibly consequences - for big names like former First Lady Jill Biden and Joe Biden’s former Chief of Staff, Ron Klain.
Transcript
Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors
GLENN: The Congressman from Kentucky, James Comer is with us now.
We want to talk about the cover-up and the investigation that he is overseeing right now.
On, you know, what happened with the auto-pen. What happened with the president. Who is actually running the White House, and why this matters.
He represents Kentucky's first Congressional district. Serves as the chairman of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability.
Where he aggressively advocates for reducing waste, fraud, and abuse in government. Welcome, Congressman. How are you, sir?
JAMES: I'm great. Thanks for having me on.
GLENN: Great.
Your investigation has shown us now, that there may be as many as three. More than that. But three in like a little cabal. That were kind of orchestrating the use of the auto-pen.
For key executive actions. And pardons. Can you confirm whether you have any evidence, identifying a person or persons?
JAMES: Yeah. We have three -- we have very good sources, that point to four staffers. Most of them no one has ever heard of. That actually operated the auto-pen. Remember, even Joe Biden was on the top of his game.
And even if he were authorized for the use of his signature of an auto-pen. He's not the person that would take the document, and put it in the auto-pen and press the power button.
GLENN: Right.
JAMES: We've identified the four staffers.
We're fairly certain that these are the four staff theories put the auto-pen in operation. We're bringing them in.
We've asked them to come in, voluntarily.
Which that's to do a subpoena.
Tomorrow, Thursday is the deadline for their response.
We have given them a week to respond and lawyer up, and all of that. If they do not respond or if they say no, then they will get a subpoena the very next day from me. And they will have to New Jersey for a full-blown deposition. We want to find out the process. Who gave them the authority to use the auto-pen.
Then the next step will probably be the names, like Clyde and the people. Maybe Joe Biden.
The people that are -- who everyone suspects were possibly running the White House.
This is important!
Because so much was done in the last 100 days of the Biden administration. From an executive order, standpoint. They Trump-proofed the government. They Trump-proofed the government. With the auto-pen. Then we all know about the pardons.
But just the executive orders alone, these are given the Trump administration fits in court. He's trying to bring the federal police. The Joe Biden auto-pen signed an executive order, and saying they could continue to work from home.
They gave them collective bargaining rights and everything else. These are issues that are blocking the Trump agenda in court.
And think that we think should be invalid because they weren't legitimately signed by the president of the United States.
And furthermore, this investigation -- I didn't know, anything about these executive orders.
GLENN: So I've heard that we have a whistle-blower at a very high level of the Democratic Party, that has blown the whistle on a little cabal in the White House. That actually, what I heard, was that some people in the White House, had figured out a way to monetize the auto-pen. Is that -- is any of that true?
JAMES: We don't know, but those -- that will be a line of questioning, especially when you get to the pardons.
Remember, everybody knows about the pardons of the Biden family, as a result of our investigation.
But they pardoned thousands of people.
Some of them were murderers and rapists. Some were legitimate pardons, but when you're talking about thousands of -- who vetted them? Who gave them the authority?
Those -- and the auto-pen was used, in every one of those -- those, you know, pardons, outside of the Hunter Biden pardon.
It looks like the auto-pen was used on every single pardon issue by this president.
And, you know, there's rumors that -- that there were people that were monetized then. I don't know. But we will try to find out.
I will tell you this, a lot has come out in the last three weeks.
We've been waiting on this. We've been waiting on this Tapper book. We've been waiting for this Tapper book for a while.
Because we knew that he had sources inside the White House.
That spilled the beans on Joe Biden's mental incapacities.
So -- so this has helped fuel momentum for the investigation, more evidence has surfaced. So we're -- we're trying to go from there.
GLENN: So what specific legal or constitutional violations do you believe the auto-pen may have breached?
And how serious is this?
JAMES: Well, first of all, it's very serious.
Because, first of all, you have to physically sign anything pertaining to the law. I have to sign subpoenas.
I can't -- I have an auto-pen. Everybody in Congress has an auto-pen. Use an auto-pen to sign proclamations. And mass letters. And newsletters.
And things like that. But --
GLENN: Wait. Wait. Wait.
Didn't we in 2010, I don't know. Barack Obama. Maybe '8. Barack Obama is in Hawaii, and it was the first authorized use of the auto-pen for an executive order, or law or something.
So did that not change? Was that a one-time only thing?
JAMES: You know, our lawyers say, you have to sign anything pertaining to the law. You have to physically sign it.
If Obama had a situation where he was in another country and something had to go out, I don't think anyone would challenge that.
But to use the auto-pen for everything, for the last, at least 100 days of the administration when you had so much activity. You know, this wasn't an actual disaster. You had to do an executive order, to get food to people who were starving to death after a tornado in Kentucky or something.
GLENN: Right.
JAMES: This is Trump Trumping the next administration. To where you can't eliminate the Department of Education. Because you can't fire those employees. You can't make the employees have to go back to work.
You're giving them more rights to work from home. Where you sign the executive order, saying, oh, you've got to pay the student loan debt off. The list goes on and on.
My whole family, they're pardoned, by the way. You can't prosecute them.
You know, they're -- they're -- so -- can't touch them. So these are the kind of things. If I have a subpoena. I have to fly back to Washington. Or we have to overnight it.
There's a million things that you have to do, it has to get notarized and all this stuff.
This was -- this was not legal.
There's no way these will hold up in court. Especially, especially if there's no -- if there's no evidence that Joe Biden gave the order to use the auto-pen.
And we have found no evidence, where there were emails or anything, that said Joe Biden said, yes.
I want to find that executive order.
Or I want to find that pardon.
Just go ahead and get the document. And put it in the auto-pen.
Remember, he spent very few days, the last 100 days in the White House.
He was in Delaware. You know, going between his two mansions on the beach.
He was not in the White House. So there's a lot of evidence, that -- that will be hard for the Democrats. And their friends if the left and the media. To try to spin. That Joe Biden was actually running the show.
You know, during the time White House.
If you're the one giving the orders. Why not sign it there? Why do you have to use the auto-pen?
GLENN: You send letters to the personal physicians, as well as multiple advisers. Are we going to hear from the -- we all suspected that the president was not actually running things.
We have to know his -- you know, his -- the real truth about his mental capacity. Towards the end. Which would also strengthen the case, that he didn't have any idea about the auto-pen.
These weren't things that were coming from him. He was probably, you know, like Edith Wilson did with her husband.
Shoved underneath the hand. Or shoved with the auto-pen. Or signed without cognitively being able to know what he was signing.
JAMES: Yeah, and that's obviously why we're bringing the physician in. We have a lot of questions. We're going to consult with Ronny Jackson, if Ronny is available. I would love to have him in for that interview or deposition. Whatever it turns into.
Because he was the one that was under Trump. And I think that he has a lot of insight.
And I watched several of his interviews. So he knows exactly what is expected in the White House.
This Dr. O'Connor.
You know, he better be on the top of his game, because we have his predecessor in Congress, who has been very critical of -- of a lot of the segments that Dr. O'Connor put out, praising Joe Biden and his health. That comes out, that he's got Stage III prostate cancer.
And they're trying to say, well, we never tested him for prostate cancer. I mean, I can tell. I'm 52. I can test for prostate cancer. Yeah.
GLENN: Okay.
So we're talking to Congressman Comer, who is Kentucky's congressman for the first district. He's also the chairman of the House committee and oversight accountability.
The thing that I think most Americans want to see is not just the uncovering of the truth. But actually, consequences. If this were happening, are people going to jail for doing this?
I mean, we just heard from Jake Tapper's book again, just yesterday or day before.
That, you know, there was -- they were calling themselves the Politburo. That there were a few of them. Three or four of them.
That were just saying, we're running it now.
And if he's reelected. We'll still run it.
That's not Constitutional.
JAMES: It's not constitutional. If I or a member of Congress or the chairman of the oversight committee could put people in jail, I would have put some of the Biden administration in jail.
We investigate, and then we turn over the results of our investigation to the attorney general.
So that question should be asked of Pam Bondi.
We certainly hope she holds people accountable. We're still optimistic, that she will hold people accountable, from investigations of the Biden influence peddling.
Because, you know, Jim Jordan and I have led three or four investigations, where we believe that people should be held accountable for things that were done in the last administration.
So again -- if I could put people in jail, I would -- I would -- the Democrats, when they were in charge of Congress, if Adam Schiff would have put people in jail, he would have put Jim Jordan and John Perry and Donald Trump in jail.
GLENN: Right. I want the system to work the way it should. I'm glad -- I'm glad it goes through the DOJ. But the DOJ, if there are actual crimes committed, I can't think of a higher crime than usurping the power of the President of the United States, and hiding the fact that he's not actually making the decisions or running the country.
That is, in my -- in my view, that is a very high crime.
JAMES: And it's the biggest scandal in the history of America.
If you have three or four bureaucrats, like what Tapper -- that were never elected.
I had never heard of them.
And I'm pretty involved in things in Washington.
GLENN: Right. Right. Me too.
JAMES: And they're running the country!
I mean, that is a bad deal!
GLENN: Congressman, thank you so much.
Thanks for spending some time with us. And explaining what's going on with Congress. Best of luck to you. When do you expect an answer? They have to have an answer tomorrow, before you subpoena them.
JAMES: By tomorrow.
If they don't, they know the next -- the next step subpoena. We have been very clear about that. So that's the process. So we're starting with them. We'll see where the trail leads.
I believe everything that Jake Tapper has alleged in his book.
We're running the country, as well as some others. That many on the conservative media, suspect we're running the country.
I fully expect to hear from -- from them all, over the next few weeks, hopefully.
GLENN: Good. Thank you very much. Congressman Comer from Kentucky.