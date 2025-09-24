Will this PROVE Brigitte Macron is not a man?!

French First Lady Brigitte Macron has sued Candace Owens for claiming she is transgender – and she plans to prove she’s a woman by presenting “photographic and scientific evidence” to a US court. Glenn and Stu review this unexpected story and ask: what kind of evidence …?!
Transcript
Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors
GLENN: Okay. So here's the latest, Stu. And I want to -- strangely, it's from Yahoo News. And I only say that, because we're going to be talking about a yahoo in a minute, I think.
The French first lady, Brigitte Macron, will prevent -- will present, quote, photographic and scientific evidence in a US court to counterclaims that she is a male. What scientific evidence would prove it?
Because we've been told nothing proves that you are a woman. Nothing. It's a choice.
So maybe she actually has chromosomes. But she's chosen now to be a woman. But she was choosing to be a man before. I don't know. I don't know.
It's very complex. I'm not a biologist. I don't know.
And photographic evidence. I mean, I don't want to dwell on this.
But when you're looking at a picture. At least in my mind, it would sound a little like, oh, my gosh. Hello. Hello.
In there. Hello. I mean, I don't want to -- I'm glad you didn't get that joke, Stu. Because it's really sick. It's really --
STU: Hmm. I'm sorry, I'm focus odd something else.
GLENN: Yeah. So, anyway, so I don't know what photographic evidence that would be. And you said to me, earlier.
Maybe as a child, well, that would be child porn.
STU: No. I was not suggesting, they put naked pictures of her as a child.
GLENN: But what kind of --
STU: Pictures of her, as a child doing female things in female clothes.
GLENN: Little boys can do that on top.
STU: Yeah. But they didn't really do much of that. Seventy-five years ago.
GLENN: Have you seen pictures of like, I don't know. The Vanderbilts. Or even Winston Churchill. They used to dress little boys as girls. They used to do it all the time.
STU: I don't know what -- I know you're -- I know you were already begging for the Macron photographs, obviously. So I don't know what kind of tastes you have.
GLENN: Let me out of here. Help me. Let me out of here. Anyway.
STU: Yeah. No. But I think that the -- I think people -- I could be wrong on this.
GLENN: Okay.
STU: The phrase I keep seeing used. Could you read it again?
GLENN: Yeah. Will present photographic and scientific evidence.
STU: I think, now, I could be wrong on this.
Let me state my theory of this, of what's happening here.
People are ignoring the word and here.
Okay?
So there are two categories. There's some scientific evidence of some -- I don't know.
GLENN: How dare you bring up chromosomes.
STU: And there's photographic evidence, which is different.
They're not scientific photos, showing, what you might -- yeah. Yahoo News.
They are -- they're not going to show naked photos of Macron. I don't think anyone would show up to the trial.
I think the trial would have a lower audience than Kimmel, if that's what they were --
GLENN: That's not possible. That's not possible.
Even with naked pictures Of the First Lady of France. I put that to the test. I say that's scientifically impossible.
STU: I think what they're going to do is just present photos, again, of her -- .
GLENN: Yeah, yahoo.
STU: Not naked photos.
Stop. Why do you go to that?
GLENN: Because even that doesn't prove anything. Because you can cut it off. Tuck it in.
Whatever. I don't know what -- we have been told that it is all about your choice. Your body parts. Nothing. Nothing -- nothing according to the left would prove that you're a woman. Nothing would!
STU: Right. Well, they don't even know what it is. There's no way to prove it, if you don't know. Unless you're a biologist.
GLENN: Right.
STU: Sometimes, seems like a biological association --
GLENN: Which at his.
STU: Which you're not supposed to. But whatever.
GLENN: Yeah. Is it possible that -- that Candace isn't going down some crazy town road on this?
She's actually trying to prove the point. You just told us, you can't prove a man or a woman. What are you doing in court? You can't prove it.
STU: Yeah. I think this is fascinating. And could have actual effects here. In theory, if you can prove you're a woman by these types of things, doesn't it all fall apart?
GLENN: It all falls apart. Believe me, she's old enough. It's all falling apart, long ago.
STU: But I think the photos they're talking about, her in childhood, as a little girl, doing little girl things. Which was -- even, you're right today, pretty common, that people just randomly dressed themselves, their kids up in different genders.
GLENN: Online, right now, look up, photos of -- paintings and photos of like Winston Churchill as a kid. I'm telling you, they dressed them.
They would dress little boys in the day, like girls. I don't know why. But they did!
STU: But maybe they did it, right?
GLENN: Yeah, yeah.
STU: Did she live basically her entire life as a girl? All indications are yes. Right? All indications, as far as I know.
GLENN: Because she chose early.
STU: I mean, that's --
GLENN: You're telling me that there's an age. She could have come out two years old, and saying, I am a girl.
STU: Are you presenting the argument or an argument? I think you're just arguing for no reason.
GLENN: I am arguing their argument.
STU: Yes, that is their argument. It will always come up with something.
GLENN: And it will slip and slide, no matter which way you want to go, they'll find it.
STU: We also -- I don't know. This whole gender thing sort of draws attention away from.
I mean, you've talked about this. The history here between these two.
GLENN: Oh, it's --
STU: It's very strange, is it not?
GLENN: Here's what she is. I think she's a woman. I can't believe I'm saying this. I think she's a woman. I think she's pretty clear she's a woman. An ugly woman, but she's a woman.
STU: I will say, there are women -- there are women, that are women, that kind of look --
GLENN: Manly.
STU: Like men, right?
GLENN: Yeah. That's true. That's true.
STU: I don't even see her as an example of that.
GLENN: She leaves an enormous handprint on the side of his face. Now, that could mean because he's so very small. I'm not sure.
STU: It could be.
GLENN: But, you know, I -- you know, she's -- she's -- here's the thing. She's a child predator. That's what she is.
She was a child predator. She wasn't into pedophilia.
I don't remember what the actual -- we should look this up.
STU: I don't want to search for the terms, you're asking me to search for.
GLENN: Yeah, I know, but it's a weird thing. Because I saw it in some French -- only in the French news would they have this. That's not to be confused with pedophilia.
Pedophilia is this, underage prepubescent, she likes post-prepubescent, underage children.
So she likes them at like 13.
STU: There's always an itch. Always an itch.
GLENN: There's always a loophole too.
So, anyway, that's what she was doing. And when his parents said, stop it. She was a 44-year-old teacher. He was like 14.
Imagine that! And she said, you will never stop our love. We love each other. And they're like, stay away from our son.
They pulled him out of school. They moved across France, to get away. And she still went back to him. And he went back to her.
So it's just a beautiful French love story, which the French should never be able to define love. And apparently, a woman. But --
STU: They've got some interesting traditions over there, I'll say that. Apparently, we have some as well. And so does the UK. Is this Winston Churchill as a child?
Is that what we have?
GLENN: Yeah.
STU: There we go.
GLENN: That's not the most feminine one of it.
STU: You've looked at a lot of these photos, haven't you?
GLENN: No. I just for some reason, I don't remember what it was.
STU: What kind of rabbit hole did you go down? What's kind of weird things are you doing? This is what happens when he's at the ranch too long.
We need to get internet out of that ranch. Who knows what this guy is searching for when he's up there by himself.
GLENN: I was in -- I don't remember where I was, I was in museum or some like, I don't know. The Vanderbilt house or something.
STU: Sure.
GLENN: And I saw this picture of this girl. And I was like, which daughter is this?
And they're like, for. That's Cornelius. And I'm like, the guy?
Long hair, dress, whole thing. Boots. You know, the little buttoned boots and stuff like that. And I was like, what? What was happening in this family?
They were like, oh, no, that's the way it was. People didn't think pictures of little boys were cute. So they would dress them up. This is it is explanation. I don't know if this part's true. They would dress them up as little girls because they thought, little girls are cute, and they would have little pictures of little girls.
But they were actually little boys, their sons on the walls. And I was like, okay. Well, glad I didn't live at those days.
STU: That's interesting. You were so interested in this, you did an on-site visit to check it out.
GLENN: It was just -- look -- look, the exhibit was called little boys dressed as little girls in the 1800s. What's wrong with that? I didn't know. What? That's weird all of a sudden?