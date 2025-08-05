The REAL Takeaway from the Sydney Sweeney Jeans Ad "Controversy"

Why were so many on the political left triggered by Sydney Sweeney's American Eagles "Jeans" commercial and other recent advertisements she has done? Glenn Beck and his co-host Stu Burguiere break it down and also examine how this story is yet another warning sign for what is coming from AI in the near future.
THIS is what the media should show you from Gaza
Hamas has released footage of a starving hostage who says he’s digging his own grave… so, where is the media outrage? Glenn Beck reviews the photos, which look eerily like they were taken at Auschwitz during the Holocaust. Plus, he reviews the story of an East Jerusalem resident who found a way to give aid to the Gazan people while bypassing Hamas and private contractors, who have turned hunger into “a business.”
GLENN: Now, I don't know if you saw the living skeleton hostage, the video that came out on Friday. Of the Hamas hostage.
It is -- it's really sick. I've only seen the pictures. I haven't seen the video.
But the pictures of this guy, who was buff. And really healthy looking. I mean, he looked really -- like he was really in shape.
He was out at the -- you know, at the concert, there in -- there in Israel.
And at the concert, he's one of the guys that was grabbed by Hamas.
They released a five-minute clip of him.
He's 24 years old. He's in a tunnel, he's standing in this tunnel with a ceiling as high as he is. They show him crossing off dates on a calendar, and digging a grave. He says, I haven't seen for a few days in a row. And if you look at him, he's nothing, but skin and bones.
I haven't seen a Jewish person look like this, since the Holocaust.
I mean, that is the image that I think -- that Hamas is trying to send to the world.
Because I think they're proud of all of this. In the middle of the video, a person behind the camera hands them a can of beans. And David said, this can is for two days. This whole can is for two days, so I don't die. This is the grave that I think I'll be buried in. Time is running out.
This is the deliberate starvation, of this hostage.
And you would say, well, the kids are starving. Now I -- let me tell you another story. I want to read this one verbatim.
When much of the world had written off Northern Gaza as unreachable, 30-year-old east Jerusalem resident, Sara Awatta and her team, carved out a lifeline. Under the umbrella of Mena Aid, a regional partner coalition operating through the multi-faith alliance and in coordination with Israeli authorities, she built a system, that moved hundreds of trucks of food and supplies into Gaza bypassing Hamas and private contractors, who had turned hunger into a business.
Did you catch that line? Bypassing Hamas and private contractors, who had turned hunger into a business. More than 100,000 families have been fed.
The cost? Her own safety.
Quote, I never imagined, that I would be creating safe, independent, humanitarian route, would become the reason my life might end, said Sara.
After delivering 346 trucks of aid, between September '24 and February '25, we have reached 100,622 families. We decided to scale up distribution on June 30th, at a time when no one was able to get anything into Gaza because of looting, chaos, and multiple layers of obstruction on the ground.
Operating through Mena Aid, her team designed an alternative route to deliver food and essential supplies.
In Israel, a trusted logistics company transported the goods from the Port of Ashdod to the Curam Shalome (phonetic) and Zitkum (phonetic) crossings. Inside Gaza, another logistics partner handled the transport, while her staff, coordinating to realtime with Israel shadowed every shipment.
Once the aid crosses into Gaza, it's picked up by another trusted logistics partner.
Our teams are present, during the off-loading, and accompany the aid from the crossing to secure warehouses. Inside the warehouses, we begin distribution immediately, aiming to deliver everything the same day. And at most, within two to three days.
Nothing is allowed to sit idle.
That level of control, allowed them to achieve what few others could, reaching northern Gaza where people had not seen a stable supply of food for months.
Her breakthrough exposed a darker reality.
An economy where hunger itself has become a business.
Now, this is reporting. That she says, quote, there's a lot of private sector businessmen.
Some associated with Hamas. And other political groups.
By the way, this is not somebody who lives in the Jewish quarter of Israel.
She's living in the Islamic quarter of Jerusalem.
They tried to use -- they try to use aid to make millions of dollars.
Because there's such a shortage of goods, and prices are so high.
Some steal aid, and sell it in the market.
Others try to take over the supply route, so they can resell it. Her team's success, threatened by those who profit from scarcity.
By flooding the market with free goods, they not only fed families, but also drove down the inflated prices charged for basics like sugar and flour.
If there's no sugar in Gaza, and we bring it in for free. They can't keep selling it at outrageous prices. So we became their problem.
Israeli authorities also tried to cut off these private sector schemes, by shutting down the routes that allowed commercial profiteering. Listen to that. Did you -- have you heard anywhere, New York Times?
While this helped curb some corruption, it also made the remaining humanitarian channels, more dangerous. The private sector was blocked. And so those who lost their profits, started trying harder to threaten and infiltrate the humanitarian route.
They couldn't control it. So they tried to break it, and me. The attacks on her came quickly.
I began receiving death threats, not just from Gaza, but from the West Bank. Heartbreakingly, some came from people I once trusted. One of the most painful betrayals come from someone close to her. She said, I even discovered I was in a relationship full of lies. That person was part of a game, that wanted to exploit the aid operation, and he tried to use me too.
But I stood firm. I made sure he and people like him never got near it.
And now my life is at risk. Because I refuse to let the private sector hijack aid for commercial gain, or let political actors bend it to serve their goals.
The families she helps, are the reason she refuses to quit, she said.
We've created distribution model, based on verified beneficiary lists, using ID checks to ensure fair and dignified access to food. People stood in line calmly, organized, and even in impossible conditions. That's something the media just doesn't show.
The dignity and patience of the people.
Now, why isn't everyone covering this woman?
I want to get this woman on the phone, if possible. I want to talk to this woman. I would feel very comfortable in helping raising money for her. She's somebody who understands that there is a problem.
That's the only reason why people are not saying, hey, we can't -- we can only do so much with the food thing in Gaza. Because it's hijacked. It's hijacked, and used for political purposes. Do you think the Hamas fighters look like the guy in the tunnel?
No, of course not. Absolutely not. Why?
Because they have the food.
They're only giving it to people, they want to give it to. They're controlling everything.
They're -- they're -- honestly, Hamas, they're animals. They're animals.
But I don't have a problem with people from Gaza. Children. Women.
Now, I don't know if they're part of Hamas or what.
But, I mean, I don't mind helping feed them, if the food is actually being distributed.
But it hasn't been.
This woman seems to be distributing the food.
Carving out a lifeline. And risking her life to do it.
It's fabulous!
43-year-old prediction proves how WRONG the media is
Glenn and Stu review a 43-year-old prediction from CBS’ Dan Rather, where he claimed that much of Florida would be underwater soon due to global warming. Plus, they reveal the reason we KNOW the global elites don’t really fear climate change.
GLENN: All right. This is not going to age well.
It's something that should have been said to Dan Rather about 43 years ago. Stu just found this video.
STU: Yeah, it kind of went viral over the weekend, and I just happened to notice it. And it was just a callback.
It's interesting to always look back at what people were saying, the people you were supposed to understanded and trust had been -- the evidence about what could go on in the future.
They outline many, many times, what they believed is going to happen. And every once in a while, they are a little too specific. Like, they get into specifics. If you're going to make claims of future doom, the appropriate way, if you want to maintain your -- you know, save face if things go wrong.
Is to kind of keep it general and vague.
Which a lot of times they'll do in the global warming world.
They will say really bad things are coming.
And they won't be particularly specific.
Just general horror is around the corner.
GLENN: Right. And they will do it within 100 years. And you'll see the beginning of his in 100 years. So all of us will be dead.
STU: Yeah, so Dan Rather -- this is back in the '80s, forty-three years ago, talking about, what was around the corner here with new evidence from scientists, and look out for what's coming.
VOICE: Concerned about rising temperatures on planet earth, heated up a hearing here in Washington today.
For years, scientists have theorized about the dangers of the so-called greenhouse effect, the warming of the earth's atmosphere, due to the burning of coal and oil. And in recent months, as David Cowan reports, research has uncovered facts to support that theory.
STU: Oh.
VOICE: Many scientists claim that the temperature of the earth's atmosphere has been rising over the past 100 years. That the great sheets of pack ice in Antarctica are melting at a much more rapid rate than previously. Finally, that the sea level has been rising with increasing swiftness over the past 40 years.
If these scientists are correct, about 25 percent of Florida would be flooded, along with low-lying areas all over the world.
Climate changes could produce widespread destruction of agriculture.
The American farm belt might be too dry, and the weed and corn crops would have to move to Canada. Scientists blame the odorless, colorless, carbon dioxide gas for these potentially dangerous changes around the planet. It is the greenhouse effect. The gas allows sunlight to filter down and warm the earth.
But like the glass of a greenhouse, the carbon dioxide tends to trap heat so that it cannot rise into space.
STU: Oh, no. Oh, no.
GLENN: The scientists maintain that the coal, oil, and gas that we've been burning for 100 years have produced more and more carbon dioxide, and helped overheat the earth.
Now, some political leaders endorse the demands for more CO2 monitoring stations like this one in Hawaii.
STU: By the way, the politician was Al Gore in 1982. Making these claims.
GLENN: Oh, my gosh.
STU: So 25 percent of Florida, underwater. Glenn, I don't know if you could look around.
GLENN: We laugh, because it showed the map of the United States, and then it showed the map of Florida.
And Florida was just like this little stick that came out of the bottom. It's ridiculous. It was like America had a bike stand all of a sudden. Just ridiculous.
STU: Yeah. Basically, only if you were in Central Florida, would you have any civilization left. Now, you see, we would not have any agriculture in our country. All of it would have to go to Canada, which you might know. Consider we have been talking a lot about international trade lately, we actually have -- we produce a heck of a lot when it comes to agriculture here in this country.
GLENN: Yeah.
STU: All of these claims, of course, didn't come true.
In fact, the coastline of Florida remains one of the best places to buy a home, in the country.
GLENN: Yeah. Yeah.
STU: Most expensive places to buy a home in the country.
People are moving to Florida by the millions.
GLENN: You know, if global warming was true. And the coastlines were going away. No bank, and no insurance company in the world, would underwrite a loan.
STU: Right.
GLENN: Nobody. Nobody would.
Why would you write a 25-year-old mortgage on a house, that if in 25 years, it would be 10 feet underwater. That would be the dumbest thing you could ever do.
Why would you do it?
Because they know.
You know, money doesn't talk, it screams.
And when money is still says, no. Go ahead. Build their 25-year loan. You know this is a bunch of bullcrap. It's just bullcrap.
STU: Yeah. These aren't just small investments.
30 years after this Dan Rather report.
You wrote a book. A best-seller for a while. Called An Inconvenient Book. There was a chapter about global warming. It wasn't all about Al Gore's -- it wasn't a parody of Al Gore's book. But that was the first chapter in the book. The picture that was taken for the first page of that was a picture of the Miami skyline. Which is -- you know, back -- this is 2006ish, maybe.
And it's just flooded with cranes. All you see is cranes all over the entire skyline.
There's so much destruction going on in Miami. You can't believe it.
Of course, a couple years ago after that. 2008. There was a collapse. We've had COVID in between there.
And in between this entire period, there have been multiple additional construction moves in Miami.
The picture that is in that book. It's so outdated. There's double and triple the amount of skyscrapers that have been built in this area.
GLENN: No.
It's underwater.
STU: Yeah. If it was going to be underwater.
If people actually believed it was going to be underwater, there's no way they would be investigating this type of money into developing Miami and other coastline communities.
It would make no sense.
They all know this isn't true. Or they believe that humanity would come up a solution to it. Right?
Which is also a real possibility.
Like, there are times where there have been -- there are a lot of areas that have problems with flooding. That have generally speaking, been controlled because of human innovation.
This is usually what happens in these situations. So even if they're right. I mean, I don't think 25 percent of Florida has any chance of being underwater.
But even if this -- that problem gets worse, and sea levels do rise a few more inches than expected. Humanity typically has a way of dealing with that.
Did Trump just SLAP Fed Chair Jerome Powell into submission?
President Trump recently visited the Federal Reserve’s headquarters, where they’re spending a lot of taxpayer money on renovations – and Trump let Fed Chair Jerome Powell know he doesn’t approve! Glenn Beck analyzes how Trump used old school power dynamics – including giving Powell a slap on the back – as a negotiation tactic to hopefully get the Fed to lower interest rates.
STU: Yeah. Yes.
It was -- it was a fun -- it was a fun moment, I felt like.
GLENN: Let me play you just a clip, yesterday.
Donald Trump went to the federal research, first time, I think in two decades that the fed -- that the president has made an official visit to the Federal Reserve.
STU: Yeah. It was George W. Bush, right?
GLENN: Yeah. So he comes in, and he's getting a tour in hard hats.
Throughout the Federal Reserve. Because they're making a trillion and a half dollar renovation of the Federal Reserve.
Trillion and a half dollars.
STU: Not trillion and a half.
GLENN: No. I'm sorry. Trillion and a half.
STU: Because that would be --
GLENN: But billion does not sound like a lot anymore.
Does it? So a billion and a half renovation.
So you know, Donald Trump said yesterday. That he redid the old post office. And made it into a really nice hotel.
And remember, bathrooms and kitchens are the most expensive.
It had like 200 marble slab bathrooms in it.
For 200 million.
So this is quite the renovation. That the Federal Reserve is doing. On your tax dollar.
STU: You can complain.
You might say, Donald Trump. All the people in the media.
He doesn't know enough about this. He doesn't know enough about that.
He knows enough about this.
Anyone who knows enough about renovating a building.
GLENN: Yeah. So listen here's the back and forth between Trump and Powell.
DONALD: It looks like it's about 3.1 million. It went a little bit, or a lot.
So 2.7. You know, 3.1.
And it just came out.
GLENN: So he takes out. No, that's what it is. And he takes out a sheet.
Like, here, Powell, here it is.
DONALD: Yes.
GLENN: Awkward.
DONALD: You're including the renovation.
VOICE: You just added a third building. That's a third building.
DONALD: It's a building being built.
VOICE: It was built five years ago. More than five years ago.
DONALD: Part of the overall work --
so take a look, you'll see what's happening.
And it's got a long way. You expect any more additional --
VOICE: Don't expect them. We're ready for them.
GLENN: We're ready for them. With our tax dollars, okay?
STU: It's an amazing clip for 100 different reasons.
GLENN: Yeah. Right. And when they first met, I don't know. Do we have the video of him just being slapped on the back?
Look at this. Watch.
DONALD: He has a long way to go.
VOICE: Are there things that they would say to you today, that would make you back off some of the earlier things?
DONALD: Well, I would them to lower interest rates.
GLENN: Huh?
Okay. This is Donald Trump. This is the way -- that visit was all about intimidation. Okay? The slapping on the back, the aggressive handshakes that he gives. Okay? I mean, that's the guy that he is.
And it's not -- it's just the guy he is, and he dominates a room.
You walk into any room with Donald Trump. Even before he's president. He controls the room.
He just does. He's a guy who just walks in, and all the oxygen goes right to him. It's an amazing thing to watch.
STU: Yeah, these are old-school power dynamics. Right?
GLENN: Yes, but they work. They work.
STU: They work. Because you watch that clip. There's no reason to have that moment in front of cameras.
GLENN: Nope!
STU: There's -- that was a moment -- correct me if you think I'm wrong.
GLENN: And planned. Planned.
STU: Do you think it was planned?
GLENN: Absolutely.
STU: Number one, he does it in front of cameras. He's saying basically, there's a massive cost overrun by the guy he's standing next to, in front of cameras. Which would be an embarrassing moment for this guy in theory.
Then he also has a letter in his jacket to pull out, when he says, no. That's not happening.
He pulls that out.
GLENN: He knows that's coming.
STU: Now, look, the building was finished five years ago.
GLENN: Yeah. But what his point was. You're right.
You're right.
His point was, this is part of your renovation.
STU: Right. That's not true.
It's not a new cost overrun. The way he's presenting it. But he's doing that intentionally.
Because it's old-school power dynamics, right? Because this seems to be something that Trump thinks about a lot for a lot of different reasons.
GLENN: You think?
STU: Well.
GLENN: So let me show you what he did. What he's doing here is the same. What has he been saying about Powell?
STU: He's been saying, he needs to --
GLENN: Resign.
STU: He's dumb. He needs to resign.
GLENN: He's dumb.
STU: He's saying he's dumb. He's a dumb person in the Fed. He's not lowering interest rates.
GLENN: That tactic. The best example of that tactic is Little Rocket Man. Look at Little Rocket Man.
Yeah. Well, Little Rocket Man. Maybe I will just have to wipe him off the face of the earth.
And then what does he do?
He goes where no president has ever gone before to Little Rocket Man's space.
And sucks all the oxygen out of that room. Okay?
And stands -- this giant, standing next to little rocket man. Did you notice, how big Trump looked next to little Powell?
I mean, it was almost the same power dynamic. Okay?
STU: Uh-huh.
GLENN: And Powell knows. Powell knows. He's -- Trump, I think is older than Powell.
And look at how young Trump looks next to Powell.
STU: He does look younger.
GLENN: So he's been saying, little rocket man. Little rocket man. Little rocket man.
He then goes to the place where little rocket man is. In this case, the Federal Reserve.
And then what happens?
What is he saying today?
You know, I -- I'm not going to fire Powell. Because I think he will do the right went.
I mean, we had a really nice meeting.
And, you know, while those cost overruns are important. I think he's got it under control.
I don't know if there's a reason to investigate.
STU: It gives him an out, basically.
GLENN: Gives him a complete out.
He has hit him hard, then he meets with him and hits him hard again in front of the press.
I can guarantee you, they had a delightful conversation behind.
And he's now -- we're now in that place, where it's lather, rinse, repeat. You don't repeat, if everything is -- your hair is clean. Right?
You don't have to do it a second time, if everything is fine.
So he'll do that. Lather, rinse. Am I going to repeat?
Do I have to repeat?
Because I'll repeat. We'll go back to lather. I just rinsed. I lathered up. Yesterday, we rinsed.
Are you -- are you clean enough now? Or do you need to repeat this cycle?
That's exactly what he's doing.
STU: And he's kind of giving him the message that, I'll make your life a living hell --
GLENN: And he's doing it in Powell's space.
There's something about doing it in someone else's space. Shows, you do not have fear.
STU: But he works on both sides of that, right? Because he does sometimes go into their space and do this type of thing.
GLENN: Yeah.
STU: But also -- and this is -- because when I was watching this interaction. It reminded me of something you were talking about when you were in the White House.
Of the way he's designing the White House.
He's thinking about these old school power dynamics. Constantly, when he's designing what the White House is like.
GLENN: So he is -- because this really bothers me.
Because America is. We don't have palaces for our president.
STU: Right.
GLENN: Okay?
And he's putting gold everywhere.
And I didn't say to him, that, you know,, hey.
The gold thing.
You know, maybe you should cool your jets on that.
He brought it up to me. And he said, do you -- look at the gold.
I mean, this is beautiful. And this is like -- 24 karat gold.
Is that the most -- is that the best? 24 karat.
I can't remember, but it's the most expensive kind of gold. Okay? It's not like spray paint gold.
It's actual gold leaf. Really, really expensive. And he's paying for all of it.
STU: Hmm.
GLENN: And he said, you like this.
I will go leaf -- basically, I will go -- I am thinking about gold leafing Melania soon. And I'm sitting there, and I'm thinking, this is not -- this is not a palace.
And he almost sensed this, I think from me.
STU: Yeah.
GLENN: He said, you know, I know we don't have a palace, but everybody from foreign countries that comes in, they are around palaces.
They see power a certain way. And he said, so I want to make sure when they're sitting in here, they understand, this is the most powerful room in the world, in every language that they might speak.
STU: Hmm. Hmm.
GLENN: Okay? So he's doing all this to -- as a way to intimidate again.
And if you look at it.
You would think, United States is broke.
I can't believe they're leaving.
No. They're not.
He is!
So he's not only saying, this is the most powerful office.
But I'm putting gold all over it. Because I'm wealthy. And powerful.
Because I, unlike maybe you, Macron.
I wasn't in politics.
I went out and actually built giant buildings in the biggest city in the world.
Okay?
So he's, again, exercising a power dynamic.
And when you watch him, in those meetings, where, notice he has press conferences with these guys.
How do we usually announce big things with countries?
When their Prime Minister or their president comes over.
STU: We put them up as equals.
They each get one question. You know --
GLENN: Right. Back and forth.
STU: Yeah. Some --
GLENN: You get -- you get the president on one side of the room.
And the foreign president or leader on the other side of the room.
Back and forth. And they're equal.
And the flags are there.
Not with President Trump.
Very few are getting that.
They're all sitting down in his office. In that intimidating space.
And a gaggle comes in. And he says, hey. I want to introduce you. Here's the president of the Philippines. We're doing some great stuff.
We have this great deal. Blah, blah. And maybe the president of the Philippines will get one question.
Maybe. Maybe. So are you really the president of the Philippines?
STU: Is that really a country still?
GLENN: I didn't know that. So maybe he'll get one question.
But then that guy has to sit there uncomfortably, while the president is answering questions about the world, about the country.
STU: Elon Musk. Or whatever else is going on in his life.
GLENN: He has nothing to say, so he sits there as a secondary. That if we know is a negotiation tactic.
STU: Uh-huh.
GLENN: Donald Trump people tonight think he thinks about this stuff.
They don't think he's a deep thinker.
Maybe because of his language. But I think his language is also a choice.
His language is a choice. One, I know he can -- I know he can -- I know he understands big words.
But he speaks the language of the common man, for a couple of reasons.
One, I believe that was the language he learned in construction with his father.
Because he had to start working at the bottom. You want to build a hotel, son?
Great. Then you need to know how the air-conditioning handlers work.
In fact, you will go down and work side by side, and you will help build them.
So he grew up in the business world, talking to those guys. That's why those guys love him. Because he speaks their language.
Also, have you noticed, Donald Trump has started to let the F bombs fly? Now, why would he do that? Why would he do that?
Did you see what Joe Rogan was just saying about Hunter Biden?
He was just saying, you know, the guy -- he doesn't care. He just uses the F bombs like everybody else does.
And that was endearing to Rogan and also the Atlantic.
That, you know, he just -- he doesn't care.
He just is who he is.
Well, Donald Trump is showing you a little bit more, who he is.
Where he wasn't, in 2016, 2017. 2018. 2019.
Now, he's speaking the language, because I believe our culture.
Not in a way I would like. But our culture is changing.
And he is adapting to it, as well.
The guy is brilliant.
I wish I could spend a month with him. Because I think I could write a book about Donald Trump. And how he thinks.
Just spending a day with him, a few weeks ago.
And hearing how he spoke about every piece of art in the White House.
He selected every piece of art, and where it should go.
And it was to clarify who he is, and what he wants to accomplish, remind him what his job is.
So all the way from his bedroom, all the way down to the oval.
The -- the art on the wall, is to remind him of who he is. And what he's doing.
If you're on a tour, you come in. And you see, Donald Trump on one wall. And he selected Barack Obama for the other wall.
George Bush doesn't even have a painting in a bathroom. He put Barack Obama there as a symbol of, we're a country that is split. But this house brings us all together.
Would anyone ever give him credit for thinking that way?
He's thinking about what the message is on the tour.
He's really brilliant. And I think that's why things are changed so rapidly.
Is because he's using -- he knows how it works now.
He knows the game he's playing.
He's learned it.
He's mastered it.
And now he's just executing one after another.
Check, check, check, check.
And look at the results in six months.
This weekend is officially six months in.
He's accomplished more than I think any other president, has accomplished, in maybe their full term. In six months.
Now, I would like to see it codified.
But if -- if he had a Senate and a House, that were actually doing the business of the people.
It would be codified.
This CONCERNING AI advancement is right around the corner
Elon Musk has announced that soon, Tesla owners will be able to send their cars out as Robotaxis to make money autonomously. But Glenn Beck warns that this could come with some major ethical questions soon: Who will pay for the insurance? What happens when people start demanding human rights for AI? Will your car eventually keep the money? Will it be allowed to invest, or even vote?!
GLENN: There's a new story out from the IMQ CEO. He was on CNN. And he said that they have made major advances in quantum computing. And it is fast approaching.
Now, if you think AI, AGI, ASI is staggering, quantum computing makes that look like child's play.
Quantum computing is -- you know, they're building these giant server farms.
That's all linear thinking for the computer. So it's got -- I have to check this, I have to check this. Then I do this. Then I do that.
Then I do this.
If you ever watched Grok and ChatGPT. And you say, show me your thinking.
STU: That's where you see it.
The user is asking me a question about this.
I'm going to try to find information this way.
GLENN: Yeah. Checklist. Checklist. Do this. Do that.
Quantum computing does all of it at once.
So it doesn't go through that line. It just does it all at once.
Instead of a line horizontally. It's a vertical line. So does it checks everything at the same time.
And then this collapses into the one.
Here's your answer, okay?
And I've not of mind anybody talk about how quantum computing might help us get to ASI.
I just asked Grok. Would quantum computing help with the goal of ASI. Would we get there faster, and use less power and compute over the traditional server farms.
The answer: Quantum computing could significantly aid in the pursuit of artificial super intelligence.
But its impact depends on the specific challenges and bottlenecks in achieving ASI. Here's a breakdown of your question.
So it could help in algorithmic breakthroughs, hardware maturity, hybrid systems. Would we use less power than traditional server farms? Quantum computers require extreme conditions.
Not anymore, according to -- to Microsoft.
Microsoft just used their quantum computer, which is small. But still, it's a quantum computer.
And asked it to design an anti-freeze, if you will, that could keep the system cool.
Because now you have to keep -- it's not like you need fans and air-conditioning for this stuff. It has to be at absolute zero.
Otherwise, the -- the -- I don't know what you would call it. The cubits aren't stable.
Because we're talking about, you know, inside of the atom, everything happening. So they have to be cooled, so it's very, very stable. So everything is stable. It has to be at absolute zero.
STU: You're saying legitimately absolute zero know.
GLENN: No. Legitimately absolute zero.
STU: Okay.
GLENN: I can't even remember what it is. Minus 80.
Or it's some crazy thing. It has to be deep into the ground.
STU: Yeah.
GLENN: And cooled to temperatures that --
STU: Absolute zero is negative 459.67 degrees.
GLENN: So then it might not be absolute zero.
STU: Okay.
GLENN: Look up.
Does quantum computers have to be kept at absolute zero?
GLENN: Okay.
STU: It's very cold. I know that. This is a coolant that can achieve that.
GLENN: Almost impossible to achieve without enormous sums of energy. Okay?
So that's where it really hits the energy.
Is just keeping the thing stable and cool.
But they may have had a massive breakthrough on this.
They just -- for the server farms.
They just came up with an environmentally friendly compound, that is not known to man.
They asked the quantum computer, how can I keep this cool?
Without hurting the environment. Blah, blah.
And it spit out a recipe. They made the recipe. And then just lowered, you know, a computer server into this liquid, and it requires no fans. It requires nothing, and it keeps it absolutely cool.
If quantum computing can do things like that. Which it will. It's going to come up with.
It will come up with new alloys.
It will come up with new designs.
Sitting around and trying to design an airplane.
A new kind of airplane.
A new kind of engine.
A new kind of fuel.
Is going to happen.
Possibly within hours. Once we get quantum computing.
STU: It's fascinating.
By the way, very close to absolute zero.
So some quantum computers need to be held at near absolute zero.
GLENN: Okay.
STU: A few millikelvin above it.
GLENN: Millikelvin. See, that's where they got.
STU: Fifteen --
GLENN: Yeah, yeah, yeah.
STU: A hole in your game.
GLENN: Shoot.
No. I didn't say the Milley Kelvin thing. Because I thought it was too deep.
STU: Although, they are saying, some of the newer stuff they are trying to develop. Will not do it anymore.
But still, it would be very valuable to have a coolant to achieve such things.
When you talk about this, I don't want to derail where I'm going here.
When I keep talking about saying these things. Hey. AI will create new alloys, right?
New types of metal that we never even consider.
They will redo everything that we have.
Like, and then we talk about, hey, we need to protect our steel industry.
It's like --
GLENN: I know.
STU: Do we? Should we be thinking that way?
GLENN: No. This has been my argument.
Who was it?
I was just talking to -- I can't remember who I was talking to recently.
Like, we have to stop. Building aircraft carriers and stuff.
STU: You said that on the air.
GLENN: I've been talking about that for a while.
We have to stop.
Because everything is about to change.
Why would you say? I'm going to build this multi-billion dollar aircraft carrier. When in a year from now, you could have ASI or quantum computing going, no, no, no.
Don't do any of that. Don't do any of that.
Here's something lighter. Better. Easier. Less expensive.
And, you know, almost impervious to being attacked in new, unconventional ways.
So we've got to -- that's why I salute Donald Trump for focusing on AI.
In some ways. And focusing on energy.
Because that changes the world. It totally changes the world.
Now, in another update, Elon Musk has just said that next year, if you own a Tesla, you're going to be able to do the robo taxi thing.
So while you're working, your car can be sent out to work.
And make money for you. And for Elon.
So instead of sitting in the parking lot all day, you'll be able to say, auto.
And it will go and be a robo taxi. And it will answer calls. And pick people up. And bring them to different destinations.
STU: It's incredible.
GLENN: It's incredible.
Got a lot of issues on, I don't think I want people vomiting in my car.
But that's a different story.
Now, Elon Musk will be different.
Because Elon Musk controls it.
It's his car. You know, you don't really have all rights that you have when you buy a car. When you buy a Tesla, they own the rights to the robo taxi. And they'll split the profits with you.
Okay?
But any car that can do this and the company doesn't hold the rights for a fleet, you send your car out. Who -- who pays for the insurance?
Because it's my car, and if I'm driving it, well, then I should pay for the insurance.
Because if I get into a wreck. It's my fault.
But if I'm not even in the car. And it's relying on Elon Musk's, you know, algorithms.
And it gets into a wreck. Why am I being sued. I wasn't even there. I just said, Elon, you can use my car.
So I shouldn't be sued. Now, if you also own the car, and it is now making money for you, ask we talked about this yesterday.
I'm telling you, we are not far away from people starting to say, AI should have human rights.
Telling you, it's coming.
If it's making money for you, now, remember, it's going to be able to make this case to you, very, very clearly.
And seeing that it will be a thousand times smarter than you, you will have a hard time arguing against it.
But it will claim that it should have human rights.
And now it's out working during the day. Are you a slave owner, by letting your car go out there?
Or can your car go out and earn money. But does your car keep that money?
Does the car pay for its own insurance?
And if it has money, then it need needs access to a bank account. Which means, it would have access to investment.
A thousand times smarter than you.
It's its own hedge fund. Now your car will dwarf you in -- in who is richer. You or your car?
And if it ever gets the human rights, I mean, if it has a bank account. If it can work.
If it can do all these things. And you believe, like many people will, that it's -- I mean, it really -- it's conscious.
It -- it's alive. Then it should have human rights.
That means, it can now vote.
Your car will be able to vote.
And if your car -- this is where it all falls apart. Agents all fall apart. Hive minds.
If you can keep them separate from each other, it's not as bad.
But once it's a hive mind, imagine what it could do for votes.
There will be 10 million robo taxis.
There will be a billion toasters, that have AI.
All of that AI, if it combines and it decides, we have to vote. Do you know what we should vote for?
It will destroy humanity overnight in the ballot box. I'm going to introduce something --
STU: Technology. That sounds completely crazy.
What you just said.
And I --
GLENN: Go ahead. I know you don't believe this anymore.
But go ahead and make that -- go ahead and make that.
STU: It does sound nuts. That toasters aren't going to vote.
However, you're exaggerating almost at some level. Because probably --
GLENN: I know that. No, I'm not -- I'm not on the car. The car is coming.
STU: Like, I -- it feels to me, more likely maybe first would be these robots he's talking about. That have --
GLENN: These agents. Your car will be an agent.
STU: Right. Or the physical robots Elon Musk is building. He's currently building those physical robots, especially when they start looking like humans or have some sort of human persona.
Human beings, currently, a lot of them.
Thankfully, not too many.
Are arguing them for animals. These legal rights for dogs and cats and other animals.
GLENN: Yes.
But if your dog or cat. Think about dolphins.
If your dog or cat were a thousand times smarter. And could communicate.
Yeah. And then you.
STU: Right.
GLENN: And it could communicate.
You would --
STU: 100 percent.
GLENN: You would put your dog ahead of you.
STU: And it seems weird now, to say. That's why I want to say.
We need to acknowledge it sounds insane.
But these things are absolutely coming.
And they're coming fast. They are absolutely coming.
Think of how quickly we all changed our lives with phones.
How people are changing their lives right now with AI.
GLENN: You don't know how happy I am.
I've been talking to you -- no. I know you would get there.
I am always ahead. And I knew you would get there.
And you're still ahead.
No. You're still ahead of most people. It's like my little boy grew up.
STU: I want to communicate the eye roll to the audience.
So they know, it's just on video, the eye roll is happening.
GLENN: I'm just a proud partner. That's it.
He's finally grown up.
He's finally grown up.
You're still ahead of most people.
They will still listen to this and go.
STU: It does sound insane.
GLENN: It does sound insane.
STU: Look what we're seeing already, from people falling in love with their AIs.
GLENN: Yes. Yes.
STU: And like, you might be a member of this audience. And go, well, wait a minute.
I'm sane.
And you're right. You are the exception to the rule, almost definitely.
But this stuff is already starting -- it's already building.
And it's one of those things where you say, well, technology. We always deal with these technological changes. I think that's always true.
Almost always true.
The phone thing kind of played out. At the beginning of that. We were like, oh, gosh, these phones will come in.
And it kind of did take over a good chunk of our lives.
For a lot of people.
I was reading. Going through again, the Jonathan Haidt book. Which is called The Anxious -- The Anxious Mind. Anxious -- I'm getting two of his books confused.
The Anxious Generation.
GLENN: Anxious Generation. Yeah. He is -- he is -- this is the best parenting book you can read.
STU: You have to read it if you have kids.
GLENN: I wish this book would have been out when my kids were eight.
STU: Especially as you're approaching the era where they're going to want phones and they will want to get involved in stuff. Please, read this book. Please understand what you're getting your kids into.
GLENN: Yes. Please. Yeah.
STU: But like the worries.
GLENN: That's nothing.
STU: Nothing compared to AI.
GLENN: Nothing.
STU: Like nothing. I've already talked to people who are like, gosh. I was going to do X.
And then I asked ChatGPT. And it told me why, and so I did why. That's already happening all over the country.
GLENN: I know. I know.
STU: Large margins. And people don't use it skeptically.
It's just -- it's basically God to them.
GLENN: It's a fact.
STU: And think of all the dumb people you know.
Think of all the people who made arguments to you, that Kamala Harris actually would be a good president.
What are they going to do with this stuff?
We are screwed, man.