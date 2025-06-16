The REAL reason Democrats FUMED over Sen. Padilla arrest

Democratic Senator Alex Padilla was arrested after heckling DHS Secretary Kristi Noem during a press briefing, and his fellow Democrats are furious! But is this more “theatre” than anything? Glenn Beck breaks down the hysteria.
Transcript
GLENN: You know, every show today, can talk about the theatrics of Senator Padilla. And senator Warren yesterday. But it takes the special podcast to introduce to masterpiece theater! Tonight, we present a spectacle so sublime, so stupendous, it shall sear itself into the annals of human history. Behold, America's greatest thespians. Nay! Titans of the stage. Senator Alex Padilla, Senator Elizabeth Warren, and Senator Cory Booker. Prepare yourself for a torrent of theater, a deluge of tears, a veritable hurricane of histrionics.
First, witness Senator Alex Padilla as the poor, downtrodden, utterly helpless, yet inexplicably powerful senator from California. See him bum-rush the stage in a mostly peaceful, chaotic sort of way.
Then Senator Elizabeth Warren takes the stage, with her heart-wrenching monologue, which we've dubbed the trail of tears.
Watch as she channels the anguish of a thousand ancestors. Her voice trembling with the weight of a nation's sorrow.
Or possibly just a really bad day at the Capitol cafeteria. And finally, Senator Cory Booker unleashes the full outrage in our climactic opus, the Coming of a Tyrant. Feel the earthquake beneath his righteous fury.
Marvel as he roars defiance. His every move to the heart of despotism.
Or at least, the heart of anyone who forgets to mute a Zoom call. So dear audience, gird your loins. For an evening and episode of passion, pathos, and possibly a few pulled hamstrings. Because this is masterpiece theater! We join the action now in California, at a Kristi Noem press conference, and in the room, somewhere in the back, Senator Alex Padilla. Let's listen in!
VOICE: -- the burdensome leadership, that this governor and that this mayor have placed on this country, and what they have tried to insert into the city. So I want to say, thank you to every single person that has been able to do this.
VOICE: Senator Padilla.
I have questions for the Secretary.
Because the fact of the matter is, half the dozens -- that was on your -- on your --
GLENN: Okay. How dare them -- how dare them, indeed!
Okay. So here he is. He's identified himself after he bum-rushes the podium for a live press conference. He comes in, bum-rushes. He is not wearing his Senate pin which would identify him. They have no idea if he's a senator or not.
I've never even heard of this clown. Certainly would not have recognized him.
He looks like someone you would find I don't know, sitting in the center of a Wendy's, you know, for a lunch. I don't know who this guy is.
And so they get him out of there, as they should.
I don't know if you know this. But this was his big stage debut. This was his moment!
But before Israel could strike in those waning moments of his fame, Elizabeth Warren takes the stage.
And here, in the episode, we call the Trail of Tears, she says this.
VOICE: When Senator Padilla had pushed, shoved, thrown to the -- handcuffed. Because he is asking questions, because he is engaging. In the very oversight that senators are supposed to engage in. Then what we're really talking about here is a Trump administration that just wants to shut down the ordinary functions of government.
VOICE: We went there to observe and ask questions.
GLENN: Oh, here's a bonus.
VOICE: And I watched with horror, on this video, seeing these agents grab my colleague, my fellow senator from California. Grab him.
GLENN: Oh.
VOICE: Push him out of the hearing. And I am -- I am shocked.
GLENN: Shocked!
VOICE: By far how we have descended in the first 140 days of this administration.
GLENN: Oh. Oh, my goodness. He's never seen this.
VOICE: House Padilla forcibly --
GLENN: Now Cory Booker.
VOICE: Before his executive. When does it stop?
GLENN: When! When, dare I ask!
VOICE: Attempt to kneel to his knees, violently. When does it stop!
GLENN: When!
(laughter)
VOICE: This is a crossroads.
GLENN: This is it.
VOICE: This is a day in which the character of his body will be defined.
GLENN: I say, dare I say a day which will live in infamy. I shall not boy, or even introduce myself. Or, you know, just I'll crash the press conference, and then just try to hijack it. That's you all I'm going to do. That's all I'm going to do.
How dare you stop me!
When did the Senate lose its decorum?
May I expect this now from the Congress?
Generally, we've always known there are a few clowns in Congress, but now the senators are all doing it.
STU: I mean, there's nobody better at it than Cory Booker though. You want to talk --
GLENN: He is good. He is good.
STU: Pathetic, in every single way. I love it.
GLENN: A titan of the stage.
(laughter)
STU: Glenn, now, you're -- you're a bit of a historian. You own a museum. Right?
You've been looking back at our history and throughout it. At any point in the Federalist Papers, or in our founding doctors, was there a path created for a senator to talk to a government official, other than interrupting a press conference?
Has anyone ever thought of a way for them to meet and discuss an issue of importance?
GLENN: No. No. No. It's in section two, subsection three.
STU: Okay.
GLENN: Of the Constitution.
STU: Right. From the back.
GLENN: Where they say, you've got questions. You've got questions.
You've got to storm the room.
You've just got to storm the room.
STU: Don't tell anyone you're coming. Don't announce yourself in advance.
Don't talk to security.
Hey. I have to talk to --
GLENN: Or if -- if you did say that.
And they said, sir, this is a closed press conference. She's not taking any questions. This is just a live broadcast.
You can wait for it. She will talk to you after.
And then you say, I have the right to storm the room!
STU: Now, I --
GLENN: How pathetic is it, that they only have this little -- they have this pathetic little 20-minute period, and now nobody is talking about it.
STU: Oh, I will say, the greatest party heard by the -- Israel's actions overnight, was not Iran.
But it was Alex Padilla's fundraising.
Because this was his big plan. This was his big moment in the sun.
He will take in millions of dollars, and get all this attention, and get all these MSNBC hits. And all the things that every senator seems to go to Washington for these days. Certainly, it's not making laws. And he was going to have this wonderful wave of attention. Instead, he remained the giant zilch, he remained yesterday.
He will remain a giant, pathetic, empty nothing of a senator. That I might note, you as a Radio Hall of Fame member and a person who follows this every day, did not even know who this was.
GLENN: I mean, it was kind of like, you know, this guy named Alex Padilla. Maybe. I don't know.
STU: Heard the name.
GLENN: He's a senator!
GLENN: Is that the --
STU: From where?
GLENN: Is that the ball club in Washington, DC?
STU: Yeah.
GLENN: No!
(laughter)
STU: It's incredible.
And that's who he is.
And it's funny. The successful version, I suppose all of this. Is Cory Booker.
Like he did this -- he did this, you know, big speech, a few months ago.
That, you know, everybody was -- was talking about.
GLENN: Oh, everybody.
STU: And, you know, it's on the heels of his 2 percent presidential run.
Effort. Which was impressive as well.
Back in the day. I think he has a huge future, as well.
Elizabeth Warren. Kind of a trail of tears, that we saw there.
(laughter)
GLENN: There's no acting involved in that.
STU: I know.
GLENN: She was just going into her kitchen, to grab herself a beer. And her husband will pop in.
Unexpectedly.
Hey. Whoa, whoa. Hey, husband.
You want a brew? (
STU: The fascinating part of this, obviously, they're bad at governance. But they're also bad at this.
Is there not convincing people, that anyone could take seriously, even if they tried?
GLENN: Well, they are -- all they are, now, is just story line.
They are just telling a story. You're watching a play.
When you're watching the Democrats and the left now. It is nothing, but a play.
What are they doing?
They're getting rid for the big no kings thing on -- on Saturday.
Right? All over the country. No kings.
He's a tyrant. He's a king. So they've been planning this one for a while.
So what do they do this week?
They make sure he's acting like a tyrant in Los Angeles.
Then they say, he's acting like a tyrant. Because he's scooping people in the middle of the night.
Then he's acting like a tyrant, because he has a giant missile parade, and nobody does that.
Nothing.
Nobody, but North Korea does that. And then this. They storm in. They know that they're going to be pushed back. They're hoping to be pushed back. And why?
What do they get out of it?
They all run to the -- run to the social media boxes. But, oh, my God.
He's a tyrant. He's a tyrant. That's all they're doing.
Is they're setting this up for him to be a tyrant. It's not working.
I mean, I'm not buying it.
There's really stupid people in the country, that look at that and go, I think those are real tears, coming from that squaw.
I think those are real squaw-like tears. By the way, I heard the New York Times, the Daily, with Michael Barbaro, wow!
They did the whole thing on the missile parade. Stu, you've got to listen to this. It will drive you out of your mind!
(laughter)
So this is what they said. They said, first, it was a bad idea. Why did he do this?
We're talking to expert on parades, on the missile parade. Why would he do this?
GLENN: Well, a lot of people are upset. Because no democracy does this. Only dictators. Well, actually, I will get to that here in a second. But we don't do these things.
And except -- except for Wilson, FDR, Eisenhower, JFK's inauguration, none during Vietnam, and then after the Gulf War with George W. Bush.
But we haven't done these things. We just don't do them. We never had.
Also, I would like to point out, the VFW and the foreign legion every year, and thousands of parades all around the country. But they don't usually have tanks.
But it's a really bad idea, because it's also Trump's birthday. You know, now it takes them almost eight minutes, before they also say, and it's the army's 250th birthday.
They never say, and, by the way, we're going into the 250th anniversary.
Of America. But it's just Trump's birthday. And then they say, it's a bad idea.
Because Washington, DC, is a dangerous place.
And people could get hurt.
Dangerous?
Since when is Washington, DC, dangerous to the New York Times?
Are you racist? My gosh, it's safe. And the new socialist mayor, who defunded the police and painted BLM on the streets has that city running like a top.
It's completely safe.
But then, it was too expensive.
You can't do that military parade. Because it's too expensive
Yeah. $45 million, it is.
My problem is, you won't cut anything from the budget.
Even the corruption. So how am I going to take you seriously about the budget?
And then my favorite, which is what they started with.
They said, Trump got this idea.
Because he was over in France. I can't explain France.
But no democracy does this.
This is just dictators.
We don't ever do this.
You know, Republicans, sorry.
Republics, or democracies.
You know, they don't have these military.
And they went on and on and on.
About how it doesn't happen. Except for our closest cousin. England.
Every year. I know because I got caught in it, last year.
Oh, jeez.
They have something called trooping the color.
And that's it official birthday celebration of the king or the queen.
And one of the oldest military traditions in the UK.
And they -- they have all these guys. Military.
And they do all these drills. And they march out into -- it's not even on his birthday. His birthday is, I don't even know.
In the fall. Is in a complete sham.
They don't have any missiles.
They have been dragging the troops out there. So prince Charles can stand there all day. And look at them and go, yep. Those are my boys!
Okay. So you do it in England. Then you also do it in France. They have been doing it. Bastille day.
Military parade.
Then you also do it in India. Didn't know that. Did you know that? They do it in India.
And they also do it in another democracy as well. I'm trying to remember which one it is.
So it doesn't just happen in North Korea. Uh-huh.
Shoot!
I guess they were wrong on all fronts, New York Times.