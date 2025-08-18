The REAL reason for Trump’s Alaska meeting with Putin

The media is WRONG to believe President Trump’s meeting in Anchorage with Vladimir Putin is a gift to Russia, which wants to own Alaska. In fact, it’s the exact opposite, Glenn Beck believes. Glenn speaks with The Free Press columnist Matthew Continetti, who makes the case that Trump pressured Putin into having this face-to-face meeting, where he can use the full power of his negotiation skills. Plus, he explains why he believes this is just the first of many meetings as Trump tries to end the war in Ukraine…
Transcript
Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors
GLENN: All right. Matthew, welcome to the program.
How are you?
MATTHEW: I'm well, Glenn. Thank you for having me.
GLENN: You bet.
I think only contrary to whatever in the mainstream is saying. They're saying, oh, he's bringing him over to Alaska, and that's such a win for Putin. I don't think it's a win at all for Putin.
And it has taken him more than one day, because he had to change the dynamics of American policy.
And I think the policies of the world. And you point that out in your article.
You want to go a little deeper into that?
MATTHEW: Oh, sure. Absolutely. I think Trump is going to the summit today in Anchorage with a lot of leverage over Vladimir Putin. And you're right, the mainstream media is -- wants already to characterize this as a win for Putin because there's a meeting taking place at all.
But I think this fundamentally misunderstands President Trump.
President Trump wants to meet anybody.
He doesn't care. He's happy to talk to anybody.
The question is always, what will come out? And if you remember, he met with Kim Jong-un twice.
And in Hanoi, when Kim Jong-un just wouldn't give up concessions on his nuclear program. Trump walked away.
So that could easily happen this time.
But I think the overall dynamic changed in just the past few months.
The first step was, getting Ukraine on board.
A proposal for a 30-day cease-fire. On the ground. And in the air.
And as we know, you know, Zelinsky, the president of Ukraine was reluctant to even sign on top of my to that.
Before that Oval Office does stuff earlier this year.
He got on board. That meant Trump could then go and say to Europe. Let's get additional leverage, by agreeing to increasing our defense budgets.
And then, Trump agreed to this deal, where NATO will purchase weapons in the United States. We're not spending any money.
We're getting the money in Europe for these weapons.
And then Europe would hand the weapons to Ukraine.
That definitely got Putin's attention, as did our successful strike against Iran's nuclear program.
In -- in June. Remember, Iran is a Russian ally. Iran is supplying a lot of those drones that are raining down on the Ukrainian cities.
And we basically took Iran out.
I mean, Israel helped quite a bit, of course. In the 12-day war.
But so we've slowly ratcheted up the pressure on Putin.
Thanks to President Trump's policies.
Most recent one was this 50 percent tariff on India.
Now, you might say, well, what does that have to do with Ukraine and Russia?
Well, India is a huge purchaser of Russian energy.
So when Trump says, look, we will punish third parties, that are financing the Russian war effort, well, that's when Putin said, look, I would like to talk to you directly.
GLENN: Wow. You know, I've been trying to figure out the India angle.
Because India is a huge trade partner.
And we really want them on our side.
That makes a lot of sense.
So if they stop purchasing the Russian oil, then that trade barrier comes down?
MATTHEW: Absolutely. This is how President Trump uses tariffs.
Sure, he likes them for a variety of reasons.
They raise revenue for the government. They want to incentivize foreign investments to build factories in the United States.
But he -- he likes them in particular, because there are ways that he can use America's economic might to get results. In the foreign policy sphere.
And in this case, you're exactly right. The tariff is going on in India, because of the purchases of Russian oil.
And they said, we will reduce those purchases. Then the tariff would come off.
Let's not forget too, the energy sector is hurting in Russia. That's really Russia's main source of economic growth into government revenue.
And oil has declined from 19 percent from year over year, since Trump has taken office.
That's partly because of Trump's energy policy.
The drill, baby, drill policy.
That freed up that supply. And, of course, more supply means lower price. And that hurts Vladimir Putin as well.
GLENN: They have like, I think it's -- when it goes -- what is it?
Below $80 a barrel. They can't -- they have to start dipping into reserves. They can't -- they can't afford it.
MATTHEW: Yeah, and I think when it crosses 60. It goes over 60, then they really start to hurt.
GLENN: Right.
JASON: Hey, Matthew, Jason Buttrill here, Glenn's chief researcher. There's been a lot of, I guess, word from the Europeans. Ukrainians even the Russians, talking about territorial concessions. And, like, that's everybody's red line. Do you think with some of the setup discussions with Witkoff, with Putin earlier, do you think that there's any room for -- you know, for leeway here?
Do you think that possibly Trump might have an upper hand with that as well?
Will we see anything, when that's always the huge red line between the two?
MATTHEW: Right.
Well, I think the administration, and it may have gotten a little bit ahead of itself right after Witkoff's meeting. When you heard the president mention these land swaps. Very quickly, president Zelinsky said, whoa. I'm not ready for that.
And then the Europeans said, well, we also need to be part of that table as well.
Since then in the days leading up to today's summit. Trump has been very careful to lower expectations. He said that this is a feeling out meeting. Caroline Leavitt called it a listening session. Trump has said, look, if Putin is not ready for a cease-fire, then I'm going to leave.
And he also said, this is just the first meeting.
He's been very clear, the past couple of days. Any settlement that would probably include some type of territorial lines being drawn.
Would only happen between a meeting between Russia, the United States, and Ukraine.
And then as President Trump said the other day.
Maple take Europeans to the meeting as well.
So I think we heard that land swap talk, early on. In the days since, the president has had a much more realistic view on of what could be attainable in this first meeting with Vladimir Putin.
Remember, he hasn't met Putin in person, since 2018. He wants to get a direct sense of Putin's body language.
And psychology.
GLENN: Yeah. That's important for the president.
Because he -- I kind of studied some of the deals he's done in the last, I don't know.
15 years. On land. And, you know, Trump -- you know, as a company.
And there's a story about, when he was trying to sell the New York plaza.
And he met with the Japanese people.
And it was all arranged. All they had to do was just close the deal with him.
And he got into the room. And he spent maybe three or four minutes, talking and listening to them.
Within five minutes, he had changed the teal, and said, you know what, I'm building something oar on the East River.
Or the west side how. That I think you're really going to like. And he started. And everybody on his team, when they broke, they said, what are you doing? He said, they're not interested in the -- in the plaza.
He's like, I can tell right away. We're not going to be able to close that deal. I switched to this deal. So him face-to-face. There's something about him, when he's negotiating face-to-face.
He feels the room clearly. That even his closest advisers can't translate. And can't give him.
Would you agree with that?
MATTHEW: Oh, I agree, completely. I mean, he -- he makes very gut decisions, based on people's appearances.
Based on people's body language.
Are they fidgeting?
What sort of health are they in?
And these are things that are hard to assess over the phone. And even hard to assess, when you have an intelligence briefer there. Trump, of course, wants to see for himself.
That's why I think this meeting will be exploratory.
Remember too, Trump has had this string of diplomatic success. During his second term. Just last week. He presided over the bill. Between Armenia and Azerbaijan, this the White House.
That was part of it as well.
That's part of the world. The caucuses has always been considered part of the Russian sphere of influence. And here we have, two nations from that part of the world, not going to Moscow.
But going to the White House.
And shaking hands with President Trump. To arrange a deal. And that -- Putin there too, is saying, okay.
I'm losing my influence. Not just in Europe.
Where, of course, NATO has expanded, rather than contracted. Since the Ukraine, in Beijing.
But even in my own backyard.
We have these two nations: Armenia, Azerbaijan looking to Trump. Then, of course, we have the recent flare-up between Thailand and Cambodia that Trump is able to stop from escalating out of control.
Earlier in the year, India and Pakistan, the same thing.
These sorts of agreements that Trump has been able to marshal, preside over. Use our economic leverage, to obtain.
I think it's one reason he wants to have this meeting with Putin.
Because he's beginning to understand his method of bringing the two size to the table. And forging an agreement.
GLENN: We're talking to Matthew Continetti. He's with AEI. He's a senior fellow. And also columnist for the Free Press.
Matthew, I don't think anybody today, really gives him the credit that he deserves, as a master negotiator.
You know, he's -- he was known as that. You know, in business. But what he's done in the last seven months, to the world, and changing the dynamics in the world. To bring all these people together.
You know, he's never going to get a Nobel Peace Prize.
Somebody will nominate. Yeah. Let's watch that happen.
Do you think -- at some point, assuming all these things continue to hold. And he continues this trend.
I mean, he could be one of the greatest peacemakers in American history.
MATTHEW: Well, I think though, he's taking a real lesson from Theodore Roosevelt.
GLENN: Yes.
MATTHEW: Who --
GLENN: Who won the Nobel Prize 100 years after he died. Yeah.
MATTHEW: Exactly. And, you know, Teddy Roosevelt's foreign policy was gumbo diplomacy, right? No -- no regime change. And nation building. Gumbo diplomacy. You have a strong military, might have to do a raid every now and then.
Like we just did against the Iranian nuclear infrastructure, but also mediation.
Theodore Roosevelt wanted the United States to mediate between different powers, and get them to the table. And I see that working in Trump's foreign policy. As well.
You know, within let's not forget, even in his first term. He had the Abraham accords. Between Israel. And several Arab nations.
You're right, Glenn. He's a peacemaker.
I think, even though he won't get any credit from the liberal media now. The test of time will, I think, ensure his legacy. Because, you know, going back to the first term.
Abrahamic Accords. The Biden administration which followed him never really gave Trump any credit.
But they also didn't do anything to disturb the Abrahamic Accords. And also, wanted to try to expand, as Trump wants to do right now. So what I think he's doing is building a foundation, that will last.
And I also hope, he's -- he's teaching lessons, that future presidents, can take to heart.
America can use our economic power, in a way, to obtain peace agreements. To make sure that our position is maximized in different negotiations. We don't always have to resort to military force.
Even, as we keep it as an option in a case like the Iranian nuclear threat.
GLENN: Matthew, thank you for the insight.
Appreciate it.
Wait. Wait. Before you go. One more thing. Expecting anything to come out of this?
MATTHEW: I -- I have pretty low expectations, Glenn.
GLENN: Yeah.
MATTHEW: I think there's a chance we can get some sort of cease-fire.
But I wouldn't bet the ranch on it.
GLENN: Yeah. Thank you, Matt. We'll talk again.