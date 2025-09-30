The "Red Heifer Prophecy" Explained and What Happens if it Occurs?

Glenn Beck sits down with Shoreshim Ministries founder Bill Cloud to discuss the shocking significance of red heifers in the Bible, the purification of the Temple Mount, and the implications for the last days. They dive deep into the history of the 9 red heifers sacrificed since Moses, the connection to the golden calf, and why the ashes of the red heifer are essential for ceremonial cleansing. Are we witnessing the signs of the return of Christ, and is the world on the brink of spiritual and geopolitical upheaval?
South Korean Pastor's POWERFUL final sermon before he was ARRESTED
On September 8th, 2024, South Korean Pastor Son Hyun-bo was thrown in jail after being accused of endorsing political candidates during a sermon—something which is prohibited by South Korean law. Pastor Son is a major figure within the South Korean Christian community, leading the Segero Church in Busan, one of the country's largest congregations, which is why many are calling his imprisonment a "war on religious liberty." Charlie Kirk was a friend of Pastor Son and had met with him only days before Kirk was assassinated and Son was imprisoned. During this meeting, Kirk promised to bring Son's name and the battles he fought to the world stage, and now it falls to us to fulfill his promise.
Transcript
Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors
PASTOR SON: They try to lock up even members of the National Assembly when they speak out.
But are the people of our nation fools?
We have enjoyed freedom for 80 years.
Do you think we will remain silent when this freedom is truly violated?
Those who once cried out for human rights in the past (doing demonstrations) are now trampling them more wickedly than any dictatorship.
Even in the days of Japanese occupation, they never raided churches. But now they do.
And when there is a raid, the court should say, “That is not permitted.”
All the evidence is already on YouTube.
Until now, I have spoken with the mayor of Busan and the superintendent of education, and there was never a problem.
But now, without endorsing anyone, they say, “You gave an interview”
Even though the video is right there on YouTube.
And for that, they raid and seize?
And then they issue a warrant?
When a warrant is requested, the judge should say, “Denied.”
But prosecutors, judges, and the courts all approve it.
Like vending machines, stamping and signing, trying to lock everyone up.
Do you think such a regime will last long?
Wait and see, everyone! We have nothing to fear.
And even Lee Jae-myung, even the most wicked king—
when he became president,
the past was past, and even those who opposed him—
he should have brought in capable men,
to revive the economy and care for the people.
Maybe then his sins could have been lessened.
But instead, to cover his past wrongdoings,
he placed his defense lawyers
into all the key positions,
and demoted those who investigated him.
Looking only to his own supporters,
he tried to destroy the law of our nation completely.
And should we remain silent about this?
Do we not have a reason to speak?
“Oh, Pastor Son is being political.”
Was David political?
Should he have just stayed tending sheep?
A shepherd should only tend sheep?
Why then did he face Goliath?
So you say David was political?
Amos should have just farmed?
Why did he come out to speak?
Isaiah should have just stayed in the palace, eating and living well?
Why did he come out and proclaim?
Jeremiah was too young—why did he come out to speak?
John the Baptist could have lived quietly.
“Preach in the church and keep quiet!”
Why did he confront King Herod?!
Was that politics?
No! They spoke because there was a reason!
When freedom falls,
when human rights are destroyed
and when the rule of law collapses,
it all comes upon us, upon us all.
But if the church, called to proclaim the truth, does not speak, who will?
When anti-biblical values are forced, if no one speaks, if no one rises up, but we will follow God’s Word to the very end.
That South Korea has become a totalitarian dictatorship—
this will be the moment to let the whole world know.
I am not afraid at all of going to prison.
Someone comes and says, “Pastor, you must be exchaustsd.” I say, Why?
If I had been born during the Japanese occupation, I would have joined the independence movement.
But when I was born, that era had already passed.
If I had been alive during the Korean War, I would have gone out to fight.
But the Korean War had also already passed…
So I believe this is the opportunity of our time.
For God’s Kingdom, for His people, and for our nation—
if I can dedicate even a little,
this is the opportunity!
Goliath mocked David, didn’t he?
That Philistine, Goliath, said to David:
“Come to me!
I will give your flesh to the birds of the air and the beasts of the field.”
He said this—until when?
until the very moment the stone struck him.
But when David hurled the stone,
Goliath fell instantly!
Until he was struck by David’s stone, he mocked, “Where is your God?”
mocking, “what will happen if you strike me? Will I become food for the birds?”
He kept mocking like this until the very moment the stone hits him.
This government, which persecutes God and seeks to destroy the Church,
tramples on the rights of the people, and tries to turn this prosperous nation into North Korea—
such a regime will surely face God’s judgment.
Young people, you must live with the heart of God.
If you live with a heart like David’s,
what university you went to— it does not matter.
If you asked David, “Which university did you attend?” he would say, “I didn’t.”
“Did you even pass an exam?” “No.”
“What are you doing?” “I am tending sheep. I’m the eighth son.”
And yet God still used him.
If we hold to the right values and right thoughts,
to serve the people, and to serve according to God’s will,
that is the heart of David.
Acts 13:36 says,
‘I will serve the purpose of God in my generation.’
That is what pleases God’s heart.
God does not choose based on who you are.
He does not look at who your parents are.
He does not care which city you live in.
What does God look at?
He looks at the heart.
And what kind of heart that is—
was fully revealed in the story of David and Goliath.
When that kind of heart is present,
God raises a shepherd boy and makes him king.
And places him in the lineage of Jesus Christ.
That is something tremendous!
Today, the labor of each one of us here
will guard, change, and transform the history of this nation,
and will be the occasion for God’s will to be fulfilled in this land.
So take courage and work together.
Even if I am imprisoned and cannot be here next week,
you must come forward and work worshop harder.
gather, pray and rejoice even more.
We must not shrink back.
Do everything with even greater zeal.
Above all, proclaim the Gospel,
so that we may become even stronger, astonishing the world, such a church as this.
I proclaim this in the name of the Lord!
Let us now pray together for one minute.
Why the UK is REALLY forcing Digital ID on workers
British Prime Minister Kier Starmer has announced that the UK will force ALL workers to have a Digital ID. But while some claim this is about cracking down on illegal immigration, Glenn believes there's a much darker reason for this announcement.
Transcript
Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors
GLENN: So speaking of the mark of the beast. Let me -- let me tell you what I heard from Keith stammerer. On Friday, that made my blood run a little cold. He's the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. And here's what he said, at the reform conference.
Listen to this.
VOICE: And that is why today, I am announcing this government will make a new free-of-charge digital ID mandatory, for the right to work by the end of this parliament.
Let me spell that out. You will not be able to work in the United Kingdom, if you do not have digital ID. It's as simple as that.
Because decent, pragmatic, fair-minded people, they want us to tackle issues that they see around them. And, of course, the truth is: We won't solve our problems, if we don't also take on the root causes. Looking upstream. To tackle poverty, conflict, climate change, issues that aren't just intolerable for those of us who care about inequality and injustice, wherever it's found in the world, but which have clear consequences for our own citizens.
GLENN: Wow. That is fantastic.
So let me just tell you what he's -- what he's saying here.
First of all, it's a new free service from the government.
So, you know, it's free it's me, of course.
But he's saying, that they have a problem in Europe, see if you can relate to this at all.
They have a problem in England, with people coming across the water and just invading the country, and then they're taking all the jobs from, you know, decent Brits, and they haven't stopped them.
You know, they're welcoming them in. They're not turning them away. They're not sending them back home or anything.
But to solve the problem instead, they will just have everybody have a digital identity. That way, you'll know if they're a digital citizen or not.
Oh. Oh.
You know, there's an easier way to solve this. You just stop the illegal immigration. You can send people back.
You can do that. You can do that. No, no. No, no, no. Now, I want you to understand. And I don't know if I have time to get into it today.
This is the way progressivism works.
They create the idea. And then they cause the problem, that they can go back and say, we need to do this. To solve this problem.
Okay?
So they've caused the problem of illegal immigration.
They've caused the problem of all of these things happening on their streets. But don't worry, they've already designed the answer. And it's digital identity.
It was just voted in, in -- in Switzerland.
And Australia, already has it.
Okay. So let me just give you an idea, of digital identity.
This is from the World Economic Forum. This is how they are describing what digital identity will do. Okay?
It will give the users access. Now, just think, what's left in your life?
It will give you access to insurance. To health care treatment. To monitor your health devices.
It will monitor your wearables. And it will be for care providers to demonstrate their qualifications. So you can look up, you can't do this now. I can't look up a doctor online, and see if he's any good. No, no, no. I need digital ID to do that. But it will also track all of my wearables and monitor all of my health care and have access to my insurance and everything the doctors are doing for me. That's great!
And all of that data goes right into a centralized data bank, for the government. Now, what else does digital ID do?
Well, financial services. You'll need digital ID to open bank accounts. Carry out online financial transactions. Food and stainability. For farmers and for consumers, you can verify where the produce is coming from, to enhance the value and traceability in supply chains. For travel and mobility, your digital ID will help you book trips. It will help you go through border control between countries and regions. On humanitarian response, it will give you the access to services, to demonstrate qualifications to work in a foreign country.
e- commerce. You'll need your digital ID to be able to shop, to conduct business transactions, and have access to secure payments.
On social platforms, your new digital identity will protect you. Your social interactions. To access third party services, that rely on social media log-ins. Your e-government. That will allow you as a citizen to access and use services to file taxes, to vote, and to collect benefits. With your telecommunications, it will help the user of digital ID to own and use devices, for service providers to monitor those devices and data on the network.
And telecommunications also to monitor devices and sensors transmitting such data as energy usage, air quality, traffic congestion. All of those things.
So you can see how helpful it's going to be. It will be in every aspect of your life.
Now, the only thing that this leaves out, is a digital currency.
But digital ID lays all the framework, so then the government can say, we have a digital ID. And it fits right in with your digital identity.
And that's just going to track everything you spend every dime on. But because you have digital identity, it will also help you, you know, spend your money. Where you can spend it. Where you can't spend it.
It will have complete control and -- and oversight of your entire life. Hmm.
Stu, I'm trying to think of some downsides of this one.
STU: It's such a tough road to try to find any possible negative. I -- the justification is bizarre. Is it really that they're saying, it has something to do with illegal immigration?
GLENN: Yes. Yeah.
STU: They have no concern over that whatsoever.
GLENN: They have no concern over that. Here he is, trying to defend it, with an interview on the BBC. BBC is not really hard. Okay?
Here he is. Cut three.
VOICE: One of our viewers got in touch and wants to just ask this question. Russell Brand wanted us to ask you, if you really believe that those profiting from human trafficking will think, "Oh, dear, I have to check your digital ID now. I can't carry on paying you one pound 50 an hour to work in my sweatshop."
VOICE: I am absolutely convinced --
STU: That's a great question.
VOICE: -- that amongst the reasons people travel through France, which is a safe country, to come to the United Kingdom, amongst the reasons is because it's easier to work in our legal economy than it is in other countries, and we have to deal with it.
STU: Those of us who are prepared to hire people illegally are not asking them for their national insurance card. So what's the evidence? What makes you think there's somebody going to ask them for a digital ID?
VOICE: We need to be really clear.
You must have an ID. Mandatory digital ID in order to work because we have to stop illegal working. If you look at any of the -- massively increase the number of raids on working premises.
GLENN: Uh-huh.
VOICE: It is absolutely clear, that people are working illegally in numbers --
VOICE: But why do you think that then having to have a digital ID, would stop that problem, when right now, people are meant to have a national insurance number card. And if they're not asked for that, boss is willing already to break the rules. What's the difference going to be?
STU: It's so --
VOICE: What the difference is this is a point of starting, not a retrospective exercise as it is now is.
It is an automatic collection of the information by the governments, that we know exactly who is working in our economy. And it will help us enforce the rules that are there. But there are no point that people say to me, why don't we need it? When we all acknowledge, there's a problem. People are working illegally in our economy. It's amongst the reasons that people want to come to the United Kingdom. We have to deal with that.
I made a pledge, that we would do whatever was necessary, pull whatever tools that were available to deal with illegal immigration. I intend to do so.
GLENN: Wow.
STU: It's hard to tell from that clip, especially if you're listening to it. Because he's British. And so it's hard to hear flailing in British. Like, it doesn't come through with the accent.
GLENN: Yeah. Oh, he's flailing.
STU: That's what he's doing there. He had no answer to that whatsoever. He looks terrified.
GLENN: Because there is no answer. There is no answer. They want digital ID to control the population.
STU: Yeah.
GLENN: That's what all of this is about. Control your every movement. Your every thought. Your every word. Control it. Regulate it. And make sure you're kept in line. That's what digital ID is all about. It's not about the illegals.
I mean, she's absolutely right. You want to crack down? Crack down!
We close your company. Remember, they're not American. We close your company. If you are found to have illegal aliens. We close you down. We close you down.
I mean, that would send a strong message. But they're not doing it. They selectively enforce it. Then they make a little show of it from time to time. With marches.
We do this. March some people into a big corporation. How many times did you see that happen, in -- you know, every presidency that you've ever seen. They're not taking it seriously.
They do it for show, and it's strategic, to keep you placated. Oh, we're doing something about it.
They're not actually doing -- all you have to do is stop people from coming in! That's it.
Stop people from coming in. And start deporting the people who are already here. It's that simple.
Digital ID.
STU: If you happen to be the United Kingdom, would be, you're an island.
It's really hard for people to cross the border from France!
It's like really. No. I know there's a tunnel. But there's an access point there. It's pretty easy to keep people out.
GLENN: And, you know what, if you can swim the English Channel, I might give you citizen -- all right. You're in good health.
STU: You made it.
We would do it with Cuba. All right. Fine. You made it! Congratulations. You're here!
But, yeah. It's a ridiculous justification particularly coming from this strain of government over there.
Which has been, you know, so open to this type of activity for a long time. But like, the -- this could possibly the solution.
It's the same thing as saying, you had to have a digital gun rights, you know, card. Gun license. Right?
It's like, aren't all the people who want to shoot people with guns that are illegal, just not going to carry it?
Are they really going to be worried about the additional six months on top of their life sentence for the mass murder they're going to commit?
I don't think so.
GLENN: I don't think you understand how this works. If you just have everybody have a gun license, if you bought a gun, you had to have a gun license, no matter what.
STU: Uh-huh.
GLENN: And you had to have that background check, all these shootings, would just go away. They would go away.
STU: Yeah. But we already have the -- this is something that already occurs.
GLENN: Wait. What?
It is so insane. Bad guys are going to do what bad guys are going to do. And if you already have to have a national insurance.
I mean, you want to talk about motivation of having an insurance card. Insurance.
It's not like a Social Security number that you're like, whatever. This is insurance.
You know, you go to the hospital. You can get medical care. They're not getting those. They're not getting those.
People are just saying, yeah. Go ahead. You know, I'm not going to give you any of the insurance.
You don't have any health benefits. You go ahead. I can pay a dollar and a half.
Whose fault is that?
Who is fault is that really?
That's the politician for allowing it to happen.
And it's the -- the really dirty businessmen. Who don't care.
They just want to make it cheap.
I mean, that's the problem.
It's greed. All the way around. It's greed.
STU: Greed is of course, something I assume out of most people.
It's a natural state, unfortunately, of human beings.
GLENN: Yeah.
STU: And it's smart to understand that, right?
This is why to go into -- you know, there's always going to be somebody trying to take advantage of your laws. Always going to be a situation that exists.
You can do something very easy though. Particularly in that nation, to just make sure you don't have -- people coming in, illegally. It's not that difficult there.
It's a much more difficult thing here.
We always talk about, hey. Lock down the border. Illegal immigrants. We talk about that all the time.
Look, it is easier said than done.
We've seen massive progress in this area. Because Trump is actually taking it seriously, unlike the past presidents.
But still, it's not infallible. It's a massive thousand-mile-long border, and there's two of them.
GLENN: Right.
And Trump is the only one in the world, going the other direction. That's why the world hates him so much. Because he's the only one in the west, standing in the way of this.
Seeking justice and mercy: The story of Charlie Kirk's assassin
If anyone deserves the death penalty, Glenn says, it’s the man who assassinated Charlie Kirk. But should the Right be cheering for it? Glenn explains how we can seek both justice and mercy, especially in light of Erika Kirk’s decision to forgive the killer.
Transcript
Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors
GLENN: I want to talk to you about what I believe is coming, in our society, what you need to prepare for.
Hopefully, I'm wrong. Generally speaking, you know, gross exaggeration here.
But I'm right on a lot of these things.
I'm just really bad at timing.
You know, I talked to you three, four years ago, that I thought the week. The year that we ended up doing, you know, BLM. I thought that was the year that assassinations were going to come. And we're here now. And I don't -- I pray that this is wrong. But we're not done. And I want to talk to you about that, in a second. But I also want to talk to you a little about putting the killer to death.
There are people that are really very excited about putting this killer to death. A public execution. In front of the White House.
Televised for the whole world to see. A sign that the right is no longer just messing around.
Okay. That's a really bad idea.
First of all, that's not justice.
If anyone deserves the death penalty, it would be someone like this.
Took an innocent man away from his wife and kids forever.
It is the state law that matters. And the state of Utah has the death penalty, and they use it.
But should we be crying for the death penalty?
I mean, is that an eye for an eye. Would that be a victory?
So yesterday, I saw a second version of what justice looks like.
But it's not -- what I just said about executing people. Maybe that's -- maybe that's some kind of justice.
But it's all justice, no mercy.
Yesterday, I saw justice mainly mercy. From Erica Kirk. And I want to play this. This is what she said. Cut one.
ERIKA: My husband Charlie, he wanted to save young men just like the one who took his life.
(applauding)
That young man. That young man, on the cross, our savior said, "Father forgive them, for they not know what they do." That man, that young man, I forgive him.
(applauding)
I forgive him, because it was what Christ did. And it's what Charlie would do.
The answer to hate is not hate, the answer we know from the gospel is love, and always love! Love for our enemies. And love for those who persecute us.
GLENN: What an amazing, an absolute amazing example of being Christ-like.
So let me take this a step further. The man who killed Charlie deserves death. I mean, I think we all have the right to hate him.
Especially the wife that will never see her husband again. But that's not victory. And that's not what we're supposed to do.
It's natural for us to want revenge.
And that's what he wanted. He wanted revenge. He wanted to stop the man who he believed was spreading hate. Except, he didn't. This always works in the opposite way. Always!
But Erika just showed us what true vengeance, if you will, looks like.
Because she knows who the real enemy is. The real enemy doesn't care about the killer, at all. At all. The real enemy used that kid and is done with him, okay?
If he would die right now, it wouldn't matter. Maybe the real enemy would rejoice.
But it doesn't matter. Just another old soul lost forever!
Another member of God's family ripped away from him.
And all those who follow God, well, they're too busy cheering on his death to realize what just happened.
So I want to be very, very careful here. Because I'm going to make the point for the death penalty in this case, as well.
Paul, the apostle put it really plainly. He said, for we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of darkness in this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places. Want to take real revenge? Deny evil what it wants. Do good instead. The -- the real enemy shrieked in pain when she said that. That's not what the real enemy wants. It wants hatred. He needs hatred.
That you make them shriek, when you pray for the redemption of everyone. And everybody is now seeing how Christians are reacting to Charlie's death, even as the killer -- we haven't burned cities down. We're not screaming in the streets. We are denying what evil wants.
But forgiveness -- forgiveness is different, isn't it? Isn't forgiveness different than justice?
Forgiveness is absolutely required of Christians. But justice is mercy. Those are the scales. Justice and mercy.
Justice is about order, accountability, and the consequence of choices. But if you just go for justice, that hardens into deep and profound cruelty. It leaves strict law without compassion, leaves no room for growth. No room for redemption.
The human condition of weakness. It punishes, but it never heals. A world with all justice and no mercy, is just a cold tribunal. Where even the small mistakes are crushed under the weight of total imperfect law.
But justice must be satisfied. One of the problems we're having right now is justice is never paid by anybody.
They get away with anything.
And we are crying out for justice! Which makes it harder because sometimes, mercy is confused with no justice!
Mercy, by itself is compassion.
It is forgiveness.
It is second chances.
But mercy without justice, loses its meaning, entirely.
It just becomes indulgence.
There are no boundaries. No consequences. No standards of right and wrong anymore.
None of it!
It devolves into the society that we have right now! And wrongdoing just remains unchecked.
Victims are forgotten. Society erodes, and there is no accountability, whatsoever.
So which one do you want? Which one do you want?
Justice protects the innocent. But mercy redeems the guilty.
Order and love! I want both!
God's law demands justice.
Yet, his character demands mercy.
You know, I think Utah has the firing squad. And if they go for death penalty, I would hope that everybody on that firing squad is weeping.
That they are providing justice, that must be served, but they are doing it with a soft and gentle heart, and mercy.
If you're struggling with this message, I get it.
I don't blame you. Hate is really natural. And it's justified at times, it really is. But it also weighs us down. That's why we're supposed to look to Christ.
That's why we're supposed to look to God. You know, Jesus has nails in his body. Can you imagine what that was like?
Imagine what that was like for him to even breathe, let alone talk. And the reason why usually those who were crucified, they had to break their legs, was because they could use their legs to pull themselves up, because hanging in that position, as you would sag more and more, it's not only ripping the nails. But it's also causing your lungs to collapse.
You cannot breathe. So imagine, nails in your feet. And you are pushing yourself up, to be able to breathe, and to forgive someone! To say out loud, Father, forgive them! Wow. Wow.
And he had every right to come back from the dead, and go, all right!
You want to play that way? Well, let me show you what I can do, but he didn't. Instead, he came back and told his followers, many who abandoned him, to go into the world and try to save those who put holes in his hands. And his feet.
And they knew that they would die. They knew that they would die. But Christ knew that no matter how evil men can become. That's not the real enemy.
The real enemy needs hatred because with hatred we can lose our first citizenship.
We lose the kingdom of God.
And that's all he wants.
That's all the real enemy wants.
Hatred to separate us from our father, and separate all mankind.
Because he's mad at dad. I happen to believe that justice needs to be served. I believe that we are in such chaos, because justice hasn't been served in quite some time. The laws of Utah are for murder like this, it is the death penalty.
And that is the law. I don't want the laws changed to make a point.
I don't want him having the exception, and not paying a price for the -- I believe the death penalty, is the right went.
Because I believe that there has to be -- I mean, that has to be punished.
It has to be punished. Especially when it is so egregious.
But it must be done with mercy! Love them, forgive them.
Give justice. But pray that they go back home.
