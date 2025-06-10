How YOUR tax dollars paid for the Los Angeles riots

The riots in Los Angeles aren’t “grassroots” and “spontaneous,” despite what the mainstream media claims. Glenn Beck reviews the findings of civil liberty attorney Laura Powell, which expose the radical leftist NGO network that’s funding these protests… with YOUR tax dollars.
GLENN: All right. If you're a Californian, the current LA riots are example -- is an example of your tax dollars at work.
Here's why I can say that with real confidence.
Let's start here. The coalition for human immigrant rights, CHIRLA. C-H-I-R-L-A. One of the key players in fomenting the violent response to immigration enforcement over the weekend.
Last hour, if you missed any of today's podcast, make sure you go back and listen. Last hour, I went through who these people were, that we rounded up.
They were violent extremists, rapists. Burglars.
People that have beaten up their wives. Doing cruel things to children.
You name it!
That's who this is all really about. Okay?
This is not about scooping people up in the middle of the night.
So who are -- who is CHIRLA? Well, it's an LA-based nonprofit. They take radical positions on immigration. For example, it led the 2018 campaign to abolish ICE.
It currently leads the Los Angeles rapid response network, which gathers Intel about enforcement actions, and deploys activists to respond. So, in other words, to put our police officers and ICE federal agents in danger, by exposing them, in advance!
They also have strong ties to the Democrat Party. In California.
They have supported the election of Democrat can see, throughout its lobbying arm. And throughout its history.
It has a really close relationship with Los Angeles mayor Karen Bass.
The organization also has a close relationship with organized labor in the state.
Hmm. Now, wait a minute.
You don't mean like SEIU.
I'll have Jason give me an update on SEIU. The head guy of SEIU.
If you followed me back when we were on Fox. Back in those days on radio. You know the role of SEIU, and how bad this organization really is.
They are -- I believe, they are just insurrectionists through and through.
Communists through and through.
But that's my opinion. The organization also has a close relationship with the organized labors.
Which in turn, they become a major financial supporter of democratic politicians. On Friday, CHIRLA held a rally protesting ISIS enforcement actions and the arrest of the SEIU president for obstruction.
Now, the incredible part is that CHIRLA's activities are primarily funded by you, if you are a taxpayer in California!
We have obtained a financial audits, shows that for fiscal year ending 2023, $34 million from the state, mostly through the department of social services, accounts for 72 percent of the total revenue.
This is nearly a three-fold increase over the previous year.
Now, all of this information is coming from -- what's her name? Laura Powell. She is the -- what is her handle?
G.O.P. --
VOICE: She's a civil liberties attorney. In California.
GLENN: Okay.
They also received 450,000 dollars in federal contract, in 2023.
Which Mayor Bass publicly took credit for on helping to secure. DHS froze funding in February, which prompted a lawsuit from CHIRLA, so the DHS was also funding this group. DHS then cancelled the contract.
Lawsuit was then dismissed. This is the military, educational industrial complex. All of this stuff.
This is a nonprofit industrial complex. Eisenhower did not include the nonprofit industrial complex. Because we hadn't really thought of it yet back in the '50s.
But that's exactly what is going on here.
Now, there are other people involved. If you -- if you are in doubt at all, on what is actually happening in California, I want you to listen this week.
Because this week and on Wednesday. Our Wednesday TV show. I will go through all of this.
I want you to have a friend watch it. Somebody who is not completely lost. But still maybe a little confused.
They must understand what they're seeing is a show. This is all planned. This has nothing to do with Trump.
This has nothing to do with illegals that are here, that are good families. It has nothing to do with this.
This is about a Colour Revolution.
Now, let me tell you about one of the guys involved in this. He's a billionaire from America.
Neville Roy Singham. He's kind of a mysterious figure that made a lot of his fortune in part, due to his ties with Communist China.
He now lives in China, and has emerged now as a key funder of the radical groups inside the United States, that are pushing for the violent protests.
And he's got a very strict pro-Beijing kind of script. He made his wealth by selling IT software business to an investment firm, partially owned by the Communist Party in China. He is a major funder of a group called the people's forum.
Hmm.
The people's forum. They're not hiding in plain sight there.
Blow are excerpts of a very long exposé, that Just the News published this year. Hang on, I'm just reading my notes from Jason. Meet the pro-CCP Marxist revolutionary group behind the Muhammad Kahlil protests of 3/20/2025.
Jason, remind me who Muhammad -- or, Mahmoud Khalil is. He was the guy, Columbia University that set all that off. Give us a quick thumbnail of him.
JASON: I would say, yeah, he was one of the central figures, when they were shutting down Columbia.
There's a much larger group, which we will employ later, that were doing this thing called shut it down for Palestine.
Again, another tie to socialists, Marxists, for some weird, odd reason.
Heavy focus on Maoism in particular.
GLENN: Of course.
JASON: But, yeah, that's who that guy was. And that's also who the Trump administration was looking to deport.
GLENN: So the people's forum has been a driving force behind the protests condemning the detention and possible deportation of the pro-Palestinian Columbia graduate student Muhammad Kahlil.
There are scores of videos, posted by the forum on social media, detailing the group's role in organizing, promoting, attending, and leading all the pro-Kahlil protests. They get to rally outside the courthouse.
They did a sit-in at Trump Tower. Kahlil's legal team has addressed the crowd, in a protest organized by the forum.
This is -- this is all from that American billionaire that now lives in China.
The -- the forum is led by a guy named Milano Delos Santos.
And I'm saying that as white as a white man could possibly say it. Because that's who I am.
Also, personally tweeted multiple times to promote the forum-led protest for Kahlil.
Major patron for the people's forum is the Communist businessman Neville Roy Singham. For months, we have been the target of a campaign that alleges our funding comes from dark money.
A few years ago, we met Roy Singham, a Marxist comrade who sold his company and donated most of his wealth to nonprofits that focus on political education, culture, and internationalism. This is from the people's forum.
Singham married Jodi Evans. Who is Jodi Evans?
Well, she's the cofounder of the radical left-wing group Code Pink. Her group touts itself as anti-war, but also very pro-China. And very pro -- very anti-real, pro-strangely -- pro-Islamists.
The New York Times reported that Singham works in Shanghai, that his efforts are linked to the Chinese Communist Party. This is from the New York Times.
That he has attended at least one CCP workshop on promoting the party, globally. The New York Times also reported that he provides backing for the people's forum.
The Free Beacon has reported that key leaders for the forum serve in top position at Singham's Justice and Education Fund.
I'm sorry. The Free Beacon also reported that the network run by Singham is also behind Breakthrough Media and Dong Shang News, who both pushed pro-China narratives. And whose content is reshared by the forum here in the United States.
Free press also reported that Singham and Evans have donated over $20 million to the people's forum from 2017 to 2022.
Through a years of Shell organizations. And donor advisory groups, accounting for nearly all of the group's funding. The free beacon also reported in 2024, the people's forum had encouraged anti-Israel activists to re-create the violent protests of the summer of 2020. Just hours before the rioters stormed and occupied a building at Columbia University campus. So these are some of the people that are involved.
Again, you also have the federal government involved.
DHS under Mayorkas was also helping fund, I think it was CHIRLA. Wasn't it?
JASON: CHIRLA.
GLENN: Yeah. Tell me that connection.
JASON: Yeah. So CHIRLA, and I just lost it on my notes too. But CHIRLA was receiving not only state taxpayer funds. They were also under Karen Bass, received another grant from the federal government, from the Department of Homeland Security. Reports say, that that grant specifically was due to lobbying effort from Karen Bass.
GLENN: Karen Bass, in case you don't remember who Karen base is.
She's not just the LA mayor.
And we'll get into her later this week. But I want to just recap who Karen Bass is.
She's not just an incompetent yahoo. She is somebody who is very important to the movement, and we'll explain here, coming up in just a second.
We have Julio Rosas, who is with TheBlaze.
And he's always in the thick of things. He's in Los Angeles. We will talk to him in just a little while. Stand by for that.
Karen Bass, remember, she was the mayor when the city was burning down.
She is a radical that, you know, is just appointing people on who they sleep with.
Not on their qualities.
And she left town, knowing that the threat of fire was very high. She left town, and where did she go?
GLENN: She went to Ghana. What was she doing in Ghana?
JASON: That's a good question.
GLENN: It is a good question. Why is she in Ghana? What are her connections in Ghana?
JASON: I think we'll go to that pretty soon.
GLENN: Okay. There are some connections directly to Communism.
That she seems to support. We will have it all nailed down for you.
But she is a -- a big political activist, on the left.
She's not -- she's not a mayor, just, you know. Hey. She's a -- she has deep connections to the deep left.
JASON: Yeah, she was actually a member of the Men Saramos Brigade (phonetic). And made seven trips to Cuba during the 1970s. It was reel for Americans to do so, at that time. But she did it.
It's very interesting. She was also the vice chair of the National Endowment for Democracy.
Which, what is their specialty?
GLENN: Hey. Isn't that Colour Revolution?
JASON: Oh, yeah. Specialized.
GLENN: What you're seeing. Happening in California.
And make no mistake. It's going to come to you all of our states, one way or another, is a Colour Revolution.
And it is exactly what I put up in the chalkboard, how many years ago?
When did I first write that? Can you figure that one out?
When did I first write, that the left, communists, anarchists, Islamists. Will all gather together.
Work together, to overthrow the western world.
JASON: Yeah. That was the Arab spring, in 2010, or something?
GLENN: Yeah. Nine or ten was when I said that. And everybody said, it's not possible.
And you're seeing it in action.
It's not just the LGBTQ community is supporting the Palestinian cause, which if you go over with your rainbow flags over, and you're anywhere near the Palestinian territory, they will kill you.
Okay?
They're not going to be -- you're not going into their school and teaching them about the kids being born in the wrong body.
They will kill you. It's not about the insane things like supporting.
Now you're starting to see them in action.
What was the triangle we saw spray-painted, Jason. We were talking about this in Los Angeles.
JASON: Yeah. It was graffiti found, an upside down inverted triangle, which Hamas uses, their militant wing uses to mark Israeli targets.
GLENN: Now, this one was a red triangle.
And remember, we're going to show you this week, that the communists, and the Islamists are -- and socialists, are connected.
This triangle is connecting them. Okay?
It's leaving a mark. That -- you will see that triangle, I think it's up on the Blaze right now. If you happen to be watching.
But it's all marking, you know, a warning to ICE.
This triangle, a red triangle was used by the fascists. By Germans.
When they rounded up people who were communists.
And it was an upside down triangle, that you had on your prison uniform. That meant you were either a communist or a capitalist.
One of the two.
I don't think this is a -- you know, just -- you know, let's pick a red triangle.
I'm sorry.
I don't -- I don't think so.
This is more than just an Islamist movement.
This is an Islamist communist movement.
And what you're seeing happening in Los Angeles now. And it is just the beginning.
Warning. By 2028. This will be everywhere.
What you're seeing now is a -- a setup.
They want a moment, where the military, or the police, or anybody, does something, that they can use now, and say, see.
They're just like the Israelis with the Palestinians. This is the same kind of atrocities and genocide that is happening.
That's what they're looking for.