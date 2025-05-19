Glenn Beck: EVERY TAXPAYER should stand up against this

“The Left is becoming so incredibly radical,” Glenn Beck laments in a fiery rant. “Every taxpayer should raise holy hell,” he says, over California’s latest change to its Medi-Cal program. After offering coverage to illegal immigrants, California’s Gavin Newsom has now realized that the program is bankrupting the state even more! But instead of ending it, he just ended SOME of it. California can destroy itself, Glenn says, but the rest of America shouldn’t give a DIME to bail out the state! Glenn also reviews a few more examples of how radical the Left has become: A mob of leftist protesters recently caused a scene at a congressional hearing with RFK Jr., a congresswoman tried to storm into an ICE facility under the guise of “oversight,” and AOC is threatening DHS for doing its job.
GLENN: There was some unhinged leftists.
Now, that's a little redundant.
But some unhinged leftists were at the RFK hearing. Where he's -- he's talking to the House appropriations committee.
And some crazy protester erupted, you know, in just what they do.
And if you're watching TheBlaze. I want you to watch this. Or listening to it if you're on the radio.
VOICE: It will come to order. Members of the audience, may I remind, disruptions will not be tolerated.
GLENN: I guess they were saying RFK lies, people die. I don't. Maybe it was about Hamas. Maybe it was about too many umbrellas. I don't --
STU: It was. Too many umbrellas.
GLENN: Too many umbrellas?
STU: Far too many umbrellas for sun and for rain?
What is that?
That's everything!
STU: I'm with them, frankly.
Too many.
GLENN: So we have -- so we have JFK -- or RFK.
Now, did you see if you were watching, did you see his reaction?
Watch again just the very beginning of it.
VOICE: RFK!
GLENN: Stop.
STU: He looks terrified. He looks like he's going to be shot.
STU: As a Kennedy, I can see that.
GLENN: Yeah. You don't do that to a Kennedy.
Now, here's what's crazy. These are radical leftists. Stu, when did people stop considering his radical leftist lifetime record?
STU: I don't know. That perplexes anyone on this one.
GLENN: He has been a radical leftist for a very long time.
STU: Yeah. I would think, there's probably examples of other hearings back in the day. Where people were doing that type of protest on his behalf. Right?
Not that he asked for it. But thinking they were aligned with him certainly on climate issues. And now, all of a sudden. I guess you get involved with Donald Trump, and everybody turns.
GLENN: Yeah. So let me go back to the testimony. Cut one, please.
VOICE: So do you agree with the cuts that are being proposed for Medicaid right now?
VOICE: Oh, the cuts. This is -- I don't know if you understand this. Or whether you're just mouthing, you know, the democratic talking points. The cuts to Medicaid are for fraud, waste, and abuse. And I'll tell you what that means. It means, because of DOGE, we were able to determine.
It's about 8 million people, what would be affected.
Because of DOGE, we were able to determine, that there were million people claiming Medicaid from multiple states. It's illegal. It's theft. You're not allowed to do that.
There are another million people that are collecting both you under Obamacare.
VOICE: That has nothing to do with --
GLENN: These are the only cuts that are being made for Medicaid.
VOICE: That's not true.
GLENN: It is. Another million illegal aliens.
We announced a law yesterday. Yesterday, they were not going to pay illegal aliens. Guess what Gavin Newsom did this morning?
He said, we'll take all the illegal aliens off the California Medicaid policy, because the feds aren't paying for them anymore. So the compassionate --
VOICE: Let me focus to you --
GLENN: It's incredible!
How no one is actually listening to facts anymore.
I mean, it's one thing, when you're not listening to facts, you know, from Donald Trump or Joe Biden.
Right? We can argue about facts all day. And we -- whatever.
This is RFK, arguing with Democrats about Medicaid, fraud, abuse, and he's saying, we're just taking people off that are illegally using Medicaid.
Who is against this?
Honestly, again, who is against this?
Now, Gavin Newsom is putting everybody on California aid. Excuse me, California?
How are you going to afford that? Every taxpayer, left, right, center, every taxpayer in California should be raising holy hell. Will they?
STU: No.
GLENN: No. They won't. They won't.
How are you going to pay for that?
Your state is going to collapse economically.
Now, you know why the Democrats are not worried about that, is because that's part of the plan!
That is Cloward and Piven.
Collapse and overwhelm, and collapse the system. And they -- they have already done it. They did it in New York City, back in the '70s. And New York City collapsed. Now they're doing it to states. And it's going to happen the same way.
And I'll be damned if I am going to send my taxpayer dollars to California, because you didn't have the balls or the brains to stand up. Not doing it.
I'm not doing it. Hey, dummy, only one of us is going to be right in the end, about your financial collapse. And everybody who can put two plus two equals four, down on a table, not seven. And even if you show me your work. But four, this is simple math.
You are going to collapse. Why am I going to pay for it?
You come to the United States of America. And you ask us to bail you out. And anybody in Congress, that is from my state, I will -- I will make it my mission to put you out on the street!
I will make it my mission, if you vote to bail California out. But we have to have California.
Do we? Do we?
Do we really?
Honestly, I'm not -- I didn't sign up for a suicide pact. I moved to Texas for a reason.
I didn't -- I didn't want to be a part of the suicide.
Well, no. They're committing suicide. So we all have to. What kind of cult are you in?
My gosh. And -- and look at what the Democrats are doing. Look at what the left is doing.
The left is becoming so incredibly radical, you had in Newark. You had, what was her -- what was her name?
The congresswoman. I wrote it down. Congresswoman, shoot. Something.
La Monica MacGyver.
This week on MacGyver. We assault ICE agents in Newark, New Jersey. So MacGyver went out.
Congresswoman goes out. And is pretty clear.
Assaults these officers. And tries to storm in, as part of oversight.
That wasn't oversight. That wasn't oversight.
You know what it really was? Pray setup.
Because I want you to play the AOC comment from a couple of days ago. Where she commented on this. Because Homan says -- in fact, play Homan first. No one is above the law. Listen to this.
VOICE: Did you want the Congresswoman, who was caught on camera, assaulting ICE agents, to be arrested for that?
VOICE: No one is above the law. (inaudible). We put our lives on the line for you. Be smart. The safety and security of -- some of the worst -- you can't destroy the city. I said day one, you can not support ICE. You can support Century City. Shame on you. But don't cross that line.
GLENN: Okay. So the government, you know, now the government that is sane, at least is saying, look, I don't care who you are. Right, left, pink, purple, black, white. It doesn't matter. You assault a police officer, you go to jail. But that's just something I've always grown up with.
STU: What about January 6th, Beck? January 6th. You didn't like those people go to jail.
GLENN: Yeah. I will have another conversation with you, about the rule of law and due process. But that's for a different time.
Now, what are they doing?
Now AOC comes out with this warming.
VOICE: And now what DHS is trying to say. Again, they're using public intimidation. Because they know they can't come for us all. Then know they can't come for us all. And recently, what they said is that DHS is looking into arresting members of Congress. Who are showing up for their legal and constitutional obligation to conduct oversight.
If is breaking the law in this situation. It's not members of Congress.
It's the Department of Home Security.
It's people like Tom Homan, and Secretary Kristi Noem.
You lay a finger on someone -- on Representative Homan on representative -- or any of the representatives that were here, you lay a finger on them, we are going to have a problem. Because the people who are breaking the law. Are the people who are not abiding by it.
GLENN: Oh.
VOICE: And it is enshrined in the law, that members of Congress, who show up to ICE and CBP facilities are required to be granted access. Legally required to be granted access. And they legally cannot be inhibited from accessing these facilities, to conduct their constitutional obligation, to -- to investment and conduct oversight.
So if Kristi Noem wants to break the law.
That's on her.
GLENN: Okay.
STU: How can anyone take this person seriously?
GLENN: I know. I know.
STU: They just did a poll. Who was the face of the Democratic Party? She was number one. This complete moron, bartender from five years ago.
GLENN: Her.
STU: Is the face of the party now. Which, I mean, is perfectly just.
GLENN: It's reasonable.
STU: It should be.
GLENN: If you've been watching the Democratic Party, it's reasonable that she would be the leader now.
They're socialist. They're stupid. They're nothing, but activists.
They're nothing, but chosen puppets. For I don't know who is pulling all the strings on the democratic party. But that's who she is. She's just a little puppet. She's just a little chosen puppet. Hey. You know what, bartender, we can make you a star.
And we have that all backed up. We did a show on her, early on.
How she was selected.
How she was elected. I mean, she was selected. She's a little puppet.
It makes total sense. That she's the face of the Democratic Party.