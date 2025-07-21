Why the Ten Commandments DO belong in classrooms

Glenn reveals his new project to put the Ten Commandments back into our schools, and he explains how YOU can help! It's not about pushing religion on anyone, Glenn says. "When we removed the Ten Commandments, we didn't just remove God. We removed the blueprint for all civilization."
Help get the Ten Commandments back into public school classrooms by visiting https://RestoreAmericanSchools.com
GLENN: All right. There is a website I want you to go to. It's called RestoreAmericanSchools.com.
And it is a partnership with the American Journey Experience. If you don't know what the American Journey Experience, that is a -- an offshoot of Mercury One. It is our history department. And you will be hearing a lot about the American journey experience soon.
But this is the -- this is the one that we are collecting all of the documents. We're preserving history.
And we're teaching history.
So we put a partnership together, with Patriot Mobile.
American journey experience.
And wall builders. Plus, the pro-family legislative network.
Which is an amazing organization.
Ten other groups have all gotten together. And this is a movement to restore the Ten Commandments, back into public school classrooms.
This is really, really important.
The commandments were in -- you know, in our education system, for 150 years.
Our textbooks. It was hanging them in the classroom walls.
You know, it's what the Supreme Court justices look at, when they're sitting at the bench, adjudicating.
They look. And right in front of them is Moses with the Ten Commandments.
Why?
The Ten Commandments are critical for a free society.
Why?
Oh, here he goes on that God stuff. No. Hear me out.
Commandment number one. You'll have no other gods before me.
Oh, see.
There's the God stuff.
No, no, no.
This doesn't have to be about theological differences, okay?
This is a warning about idolatry in all of its forms. When we make the state or money or race or creed or technology, anything, the ultimate authority, we create a god that will consume us.
Okay?
This commandment teaches us that the truth comes from something much, much higher.
It's the beginning of limits on power.
Limits on government.
Because they are not a God.
I want to show you, how the Ten Commandments alone, can restore our republic.
I just to have know, how to read them, without just focusing on the religious aspect of it.
So no God before -- before me.
No king. No mob.
No party. No job.
Nothing!
Nothing. You shall not make yourself a carved image. Okay.
I haven't made a graven image in a very -- a very long.
In fact, maybe ever.
I've always skated past number two. Because I'm like, got that one down, you know. Hey, Lord, you say what you want. But I never made a graven image.
This is actually when people begin to serve images, instead of truth. Because tyranny always follows.
This frees your mind. It's a call to seek truth.
Not manipulation. All right?
We are full of images, in the media. Manufactured images. And its relevance with AI, which is now creating images that will be your partner. Your lover. Your friend.
Don't create those images!
Now that is more urgent than ever. Because if you bond with that, now you've made that technology your God. So now you've got the graven image thing, and God!
I shall not take the Lord -- of the name -- the Lord thy God in vain. This is not just about cursing.
This is about the misuse of moral authority.
And I learned that. We have now the American Journey Experience. We have the largest collection of Jamestown and Pilgrim documents and artifacts in the world.
And one of the things that the Pilgrims printed right before the king went. And tried to get them, was -- was a -- a little pamphlet, almost, and it was going to their church in Perth, England.
And they printed it. And they said, don't do these things. They're not in the Bible.
But their testimony is on the front page.
And I didn't understand this at first.
All it said was you shall not take the Lord thy God's name in vain. And I'm like, okay. All right. I know that. So they're not swearing in the pamphlet. What does that mean?
No, it means, we will not misuse our moral authority.
We will not invoke God or any higher cause for wicked ends.
They're saying, we know we are speaking on behalf of God.
We -- we know the punishment for that.
So we're telling you, the truth.
That is -- I mean, that's an amazing thing.
If you could live that one, so much, where your testimony is, I know that -- I know the commandment, not to take the Lord God's name in vain!
Number four, remember the Sabbath day, and keep it holy.
Well, I don't want.
What is that? What is that for western society?
What does that mean?
You don't work seven days.
Now, where would the progressive movement be?
If they couldn't stop child labor. Well, not in pot farms.
But they couldn't stop child labor, under Teddy Roosevelt.
Do you think we would have -- do they have -- do they have seven-day workweeks. Or do they have weekends off? You know, in China.
Did -- when slaves were around, did -- did they have weekends off?
They were like, hey.
You can whip me, but not on a Saturday or a Sunday.
Because I'm not working today.
No!
This -- this is something radical.
Dignity for workers. The right to rest.
The rhythm of renewal.
In a world that never sleeps, we forget the human soul, needs time, unmonetized.
Unplugged.
Rest. One day. Did you see? Are you beginning to see how these are the reason why we have lost our way as a society, is because we've forgotten the Ten Commandments. And it really doesn't.
I've said this for a year. If Moses would have come down and said, these are the Ten Commandments, and God commanding it. We get what we get.
When I go into an amoral society, and nobody cares about God, everybody forgets it. But if we would just repackage it as most top ten tips, and we put it into a slick Instagram thing and Mo is there going, hey. Hey. I've got something cool to tell you about. Everybody would live it. Because it's what builds civilizations. Honor your father and your mother. Why? Why is that so important?
Because civilization begins with the family, not with the state.
Not with the corporation. It doesn't survive without generational wisdom. Without generational wisdom, you have cultural amnesia. And in a society that mocks its elders and abandons its children is suicidal.
That's what that means. Six, you shall not murder.
That's a pretty good one. It's always been misinterpreted. God never said, you shall not kill. It said, you shall not murder.
That one should be obvious.
But, you know, from the womb to the street, to the clinic, we've redefined life to suit this convenience.
The commandments say, no one is spendable. A
Life is has value.
Not because the state permits it.
But because life is sacred.
And are doesn't belong to you.
You cannot snuff it out.
Why as we lose our understanding of the Ten Commandments, are we suddenly seeing this rise in assisted suicide?
Why are the bluest states in the union saying, yeah. The state can kill you.
You know, you just -- you need a doctor, to help you out on that.
No. That's murder!
That's murder. That's why it's on the rise.
Because we have lost the understanding. Thou shall not murder.
What it's really saying is, life is sacred.
You shall not commit adultery.
This one is today. This one is almost everything we've talked about in the last few weeks. And we haven't talked about marriage. We haven't talked about adultery.
This one is about trust. This one is about making a covenant and keeping your word.
A society that treats vows as disposable -- as disposable. Treats people as disposable.
If there's no vow.
If I look at you in the eye and say, I vow to do this. And then I'm like, yeah!
And that was on Saturday.
Then fidelity is dead! Trust is dead.
And the community dies.
Shall not steal.
Hmm. That's pretty clear.
I would like to bring this into the IRS. Property rights. Personal responsibility.
This one is the foundation of capitalism. Not cronyism.
Earned stewardship.
Without this, there's no incentive to build.
This is why we have the patent laws.
That's just another way of our society saying, you shall not steal!
That person came up with it.
They have the right to that idea.
Not you.
You want to use that. Pay them. Otherwise, you're stealing their idea.
Without thou shall not steal, you wouldn't have patents.
Without patents, you wouldn't have America.
You shall not bear false witness against your neighbor.
Truth matters. In court, in media, in conversation.
If lies rule, justice dies.
We're seeing that. This is the anchor of fairness.
This is the anchor of journalism.
This is the anchor of law.
This is the anchor of all society.
You can't lie.
You shall not covet.
That's all about greed. All about envy. If we don't -- if we don't stop envying.
If we -- look at what's happened.
Our society has -- because we've lost track of the Ten Commandments.
Our society now pits the rich and the poor.
It pits -- we've never -- in my lifetime. I've never seen it. Where people are like, yeah. They're rich.
Who cares?
Let their children die in a flood.
I've never seen that. Never!
That's covet. That's they have something I want, and I don't care what happens to them, because I want their stuff.
You have no civilization.
When we remove the Ten Commandments, we didn't just remove God. We removed the blueprint for all civilization.
Without the Ten Commandments, we cannot right the ship.
We cannot fix ourselves.
So here's what I want you to do.
I want you to go to restore American schools.com.
There are two states right now, and many more are being worked on.
This year, Texas passed the Ten Commandments bill. SP-10, sponsored by Phil King and Candy Noble. Arkansas just passed SP-433, sponsored by Jim Dodson and Representative Alyssa Brown.
These two states now, it is by law, if the community produces the Ten Commandments, and it's in a certain form, certain size. Whatever.
Can we show the one that we have?
You can frame it.
Or you can just have it, you know, a stiff thing that they can put up.
Then they have to put this up in the school.
They must -- they're required by law! So here's what I would like you to do.
I would like you to adopt a school.
In one of those two states.
I would like you to adopt a school.
I would like you to tell all of your friends.
And go to the website.
Because it's also talking about other states, where this is a movement.
If we can restore the Ten Commandments, with the understanding of what it means to civilization, we can fix our society.
Now, these Ten Commandments, nobody is making any money on it.
They're a dollar each.
So you've got a school.
And you've got, you know, ten classrooms. Buy ten of them. It's ten bucks. Bring them to the school. Or send them to the school. And say, under law, these are required to be posted.
Send them as many as you possibly can.
Because they have to post them.
So, you know, because I know, some will say, we posted it. It's in the closet, behind the door.
I don't know how the laws are written. But they have to be posted. So state can't do it.
If we want the state to do less, we have to do more.
This is a dollar. Get the Ten Commandments into every single one of these two state schools. And help us turn the other states!
It is the answer.
It is the formula, for western civilization.