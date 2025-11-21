Witnessing a SpaceX Launch & Predicting Elon Musk's Legacy in 50 Years

Glenn Beck recently witnessed a SpaceX rocket launch from hours away, and the raw power of it sent him into a passionate breakdown about the wonder of space travel, the brilliance of Elon Musk, and the insanity of a culture that’s turning on its greatest innovators. From the days of the Space Shuttle to Musk’s Starship and self-driving Tesla vehicles, Glenn argues that Elon isn’t just a tech founder, but rather a once-in-history mind, a modern Edison who revived an American spirit we had forgotten.
Transcript
Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors
GLENN: Last night, here in Florida, Tania said SpaceX is going to launch another missile. About 15 minutes. Let's go outside and see if we can see it. And we live right on the coast. And all of a sudden, you know, we're watching it, ten, nine, eight, seven, six. And about 45 seconds after the launch. We're like, oh, but we can't see it. Then all of a sudden, over the top of the trees, we just see this flame coming up. And it was absolutely. I posted it on the Instagram last night. On my Instagram page. It was absolutely one of the most amazing things I've seen.
From a distance. I've seen it once before. I've seen the last space shuttle lift off in the middle of the night. And I really close. I was across the water. I was just right across from -- what is it?
Cape Kennedy.
And I could not believe, it was a wonder of the world. 3 o'clock in the morning. All of a sudden, it was just day light.
And now, I'm -- oh, I don't even know.
Three hours away. Two, three hours away?
And it's one of the most incredible things I've ever seen.
It just starts coming up. And then, you know, you see the rocket. The boosters detach.
The -- the first stage rockets go out. They turn blue. Then they go out.
And then you see them. And it just picks up so much speed. And just racing through the sky.
It is incredible. It's incredible.
If you've never seen a rocket launch, I can't wait to see his -- what is the -- that was a falcon.
What's the big, big heavy one that he's working on.
Nobody knows.
VOICE: Falcon Heavy, isn't it?
VOICE: Is it the Falcon Heavy?
I don't know.
I don't think so.
I think -- somebody look this up.
Starship. That's it.
I think it's based on the original Soviet design. The Soviets, the reason why we beat the Soviets up in space, is they had this great design of like 24 rockets.
Where we had like four, big, huge ones for lift.
They had like 24, 25 rockets, at the bottom of it.
But they couldn't synchronize them.
You know, this was when computing was really, really bad.
They couldn't synchronize them.
So they couldn't keep it level.
So it would take off. And spiral out of control and blow up.
That's the reason why we beat them into space.
I saw the bottom end of one of these rockets in a video. And I think -- I think it's the original Soviet design. I'm not sure. Because now we have the ability to synchronize everything. But I can't wait to see that thing. Because it's bigger than a Saturn rocket. Bigger the ones that we send to the moon.
JASON: At some point, I don't know if the wonder of space travel left.
JASON: We get bored with things.
JASON: It's so weird. But Elon Musk just brought it back. I mean, we're doing just amazing stuff.
GLENN: It's like everything.
We did it. We mastered it. We put people on the moon. Everybody was crazed about it. I remember sitting in class and seeing the astronauts, you know, on the moon. We would go in. They would bring in an old TV.
And they would sit the TV. Before these things were even on the little -- you know, wheel, you know, AV kind of things.
It was just a big old TV.
And we all went into the regular -- you know, the gym, and we watched it on a regular TV.
And them walking around, on the moon. And that must have been in the early '70s.
And then after that, everybody was like, yeah. So we've been to the moon. Now, nobody believes we've gone to the moon ever.
Now we're going back up. And, I mean, it's amazing. It's amazing to watch. Because you just think, I just watched it last night. I'm like, my gosh. Look at the power of that thing.
I could -- how far are we away?
Three hours?
Two hours?
You could hear it. You could hear it. It got to a certain place. Where my wife said, you can see it on the tape on Instagram. My wife at one point said, can you hear that?
You could! You could hear the crackle of it. It is -- I mean, it's incredible. Just incredible.
I really want to go see a liftoff in person, again. Just amazing.
STU: Yeah. We should. To be clear, we should excommunicate him out of our society. Because you wore a red hat a few times. That, I think is a smart -- it's a smart move.
GLENN: I know. What a dummy.
STU: Yeah. He's an idiot. And obviously, we don't need him helping our country, right now.
Why?
Because he voted for lower taxes or something.
We -- that's a good way to run our society.
GLENN: Hate that guy. Hate that guy.
STU: Amazing.
GLENN: What a dope.
We have just -- we have just become morons.
STU: Hmm.
GLENN: We really -- really have.
History will look back and go, at what point, they just became morons. You know.
STU: Do you find it interesting, Glenn. He was at this turn with the Saudi Arabian, you know, delegation, I guess.
Trump did a turn and invited a bunch of VIPs to it.
I thought a good sign from the perspective of the relationship between Trump and Elon Musk, that he was invited in, was there.
Right?
Remember, they had a total falling out. It was over the Epstein files. If you --
GLENN: No. They made nice at Charlie Kirk's funeral.
STU: Yeah. So that's what you think earlier repaired. Somewhat repaired at this point?
GLENN: Yeah. Somewhat repaired. And, you know, if you're trying to showcase the best of America. Who better to have at the table than Elon Musk?
I mean, he is the Tesla or the Edison of our day. There's nobody -- is there anybody in the world that everybody, with an exception of those who are just so politically, you know -- I don't know.
Pilled. That they just can't stand anybody that votes differently than them.
I mean, be even when he was -- we thought he was a real big lefty.
I still wanted to meet the guy.
I still wanted to be, man, I would give my right arm to sit and listen to that guy in the same room.
You know what I mean?
It would be great.
This is a guy who will be remembered for hundreds of years.
After Jesus comes.
Well, we may not have history books at that point.
But he's going to be remembered for hundreds of years, as one of the greatest human beings ever. When they were still human beings.
So, I mean, who doesn't want to meet that guy?
How is it that we have half of our -- we have half of our country now just hating on that guy?
It's genius. Would you be happier if he was Chinese.
STU: Thank God, he's here.
GLENN: Thank God.
STU: And wants to be here.
And wants to be in this environment.
I think that, you know, you look at everything.
And it's going to be a great biopic.
The movie on Elon Musk's life. Is going to be absolutely incredible. Because he is a somewhat complicated figure at times.
There's a lot to discuss on the Elon Musk front.
GLENN: Oh.
STU: Just think of the fact that this guy has put, I don't know.
You know, hundreds of thousands. Millions of cars on the road right now.
That are, you know, capable and are driving themselves.
Think of -- that's like -- an incredible accomplishment!
This is a guy who is putting cars that are -- you know, have full self-driving. You can sit in there.
The thing will drive itself from point A to point B. Without you touching really anything.
And that is -- think about the fact that that's just being said. That even people are allowed. You know, that governments are just like. Yeah. We trust this guy. To let all these cars drive themselves.
It's an amazing accomplishment. That's just one of many.
It's really an amazing life.