I took the NEW American citizenship test. Was it as HARD as they say?

The Washington Post recently compiled a 10-question quiz based on the federal government’s newly revamped US citizenship test, which is allegedly harder to pass. Glenn Beck takes the test to see for himself...
Transcript
Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors
GLENN: Welcome to the Glenn Beck Program. Tomorrow, I'm going to be at Dickies Arena with Megyn Kelly. Megyn Kelly is -- is doing her traveling stage show.
I don't even know if that's what you would call it.
STU: That's exactly what you would call it. She calls it the Megyn Kelly traveling stage show. It's an experience.
GLENN: Whatever it is. Experience. Megyn Kelly experience.
STU: It's going to be a great tour.
GLENN: Yeah, it's going to be a great tour. She has a lot of people, and then she has me in Fort Worth. And I can't wait to go. Can't wait to go.
STU: Dickies Arena?
GLENN: Yeah, Dickies Arena. Bring your family. Bring your friend. It's going to be a good night.
Making a pretty big announcement tomorrow night. And I'm also going into the vault today, to see what I'm going to bring for history.
Teach something from history. I think I know what I want to share with Megyn, and you tomorrow night. Dickies Arena. Get your tickets at MegynKelly.com.
MegynKelly.com.
STU: Very cool.
Now, as you mentioned, you have a vault filled with all sorts of historical documents, items from our history.
GLENN: Uh-huh.
STU: And I -- I think this makes you a little overqualified to answer the new citizenship test. That is being --
GLENN: We have a new citizenship test?
STU: Yeah. New citizenship test.
GLENN: Boy. Can you imagine what it was under Biden?
STU: No.
GLENN: How much do you hate America, on a scale from one to ten?
STU: Are you supposed to be here?
If you click no, you're in!
The federal government rolled out a longer, harder exam this month for aspiring Americans. Test your knowledge with the quiz. Washington Post has this. If you want to take it -- if you're by yourself. You want to check these off. See how many you can get.
You want to take this, Glenn?
GLENN: No.
STU: You don't. I think it will be -- you should be able to do these. The first one --
GLENN: I hate these. You walk in. Oh, there's going to be something, that will make me look really stupid. All right. Go ahead.
STU: The first one, if you get it wrong.
You, now, a normal person, walking around, thinking about their lives. Could easily get something like this wrong.
You should not get something like this wrong.
Who wrote the Declaration of Independence? Is it Benjamin Franklin, John Adams.
GLENN: They give you. It's multiple choice.
STU: Multiple choice. Thomas Jefferson or George Washington.
GLENN: Thomas Jefferson.
STU: But, I mean -- I will put that in there, see if it's right. Oh, wow.
It's right. It's correct.
I will say, you have a copy of the original draft of the Declaration of Independence. I have seen you give 20 speeches based on it. And all things that it says. It's very focused on Thomas Jefferson. And your analysis of his thought process in that moment. Of course, you get that right. But I think an average person, could see some famous founder.
GLENN: Give me the names again.
STU: Benjamin Franklin.
GLENN: Benjamin Franklin's writing is on the original draft.
STU: John Adams, that's right.
GLENN: John Adams, his writing is on the original draft. So you could say, it was a committee of five. The three of them were really instrumental in that. So if you would have given me only three choices, I would have had a hard time.
You know, I would have said, Thomas Jefferson. But you could also say, all of -- all of the above.
STU: Right. George Washington.
GLENN: George Washington was not --
STU: No. And Salena Gomez. Was she?
GLENN: Oh, she was, yeah.
STU: She was a big factor.
GLENN: Yeah.
STU: Name a power that is only for the federal government. A --
GLENN: Oh, my gosh, it's multiple choice.
STU: A, print paper money. B, declare war. C, make treaties.
GLENN: Yes.
STU: D, all of the above.
GLENN: D, got to be. Yes, all of above.
STU: That's correct. We might let you win. We might let you win in this country.
What amendment says all persons, born or naturalized in the United States and subjected to the jurisdiction thereof are US citizens?
What a fascinating one for them to stick in here. Now, you should know this. I knew this one. You should know this one.
GLENN: Give me the choices.
STU: A, Second Amendment.
GLENN: No.
STU: B, Sixth Amendment.
GLENN: No.
STU: C, 12th amendment. D, Fourteenth Amendment.
GLENN: I want to say the 14th. But it could be --
STU: Fourteenth Amendment. Final answer?
GLENN: Yes.
STU: Do you want to phone a friend?
GLENN: No, because I would call you, and you are not my friend.
STU: Fourteenth Amendment is correct. And that's what, of course, interesting. Because they are specifically, the Trump administration is push agree for a particular interpretation of that Amendment, which includes the phrase they often leave out: In the jurisdiction thereof.
Okay. Question number four.
GLENN: Okay. See, the multiple choice. I knew it was the Fourteenth Amendment. But when you have the choices. I mean, the 12th. The 14. The 14. Always go with your first guess.
Not that that was a guess. All right. Go ahead.
STU: The American Revolution had many important events.
Name, one! The battle of Gettysburg. B, Battle of the Bulge. C, the battle of Yorktown!
GLENN: Yes.
STU: D, the Battle of Plattsburgh.
GLENN: No. So it's C. Yorktown?
STU: C, Yorktown. Yes, it is correct. Correct. Good job with that. You didn't think Battle of the Bulge?
GLENN: I didn't think so, and I don't want to even think about that one. On where that would lead some people to go.
(laughter)
STU: Let's leave that.
GLENN: Let me -- let me give you a safer place, Lizzo.
STU: There you go.
Why were the Federalist papers important?
Is it, A, they supported passing the Constitution?
D -- B, they stoked tensions, leading to the Civil War.
C, they inspired Americans to break from the British crown.
Or, D, they inspired the Declaration of Independence.
GLENN: A. Constitution.
STU: A, correct! Yes. That is correct.
Although, you know --
GLENN: I would be a wealthy man if this were like on Who Wants to be a Millionaire.
STU: Yeah, just gets you nothing. Actually, all it does is get you entry into a country that will tax you into oblivion. Okay. Next up.
GLENN: Who wants to be a millionaire and is going to lose it all?
STU: Six, James Madison is famous for many things. Name one! He was the first --
GLENN: Foot fungus.
STU: That's right. That's E.
GLENN: James Madison, right?
STU: James Madison. First secretary of state is at, B, helped draft the Declaration of Independence. C, founded the University of Virginia. D, president during the war of 1812.
GLENN: Dolley Madison saved the painting of George Washington, so it would be War of 1812. President is War of 1812.
STU: Correct!
Madison fourth president, father of the Constitution for the first time.
Another new question, similarly asked about how a fellow Founding Father and Federalist paper's co-writer, Alexander Hamilton. So there you go.
When did all women get the right to vote?
GLENN: Wait. What?
STU: When -- this is a news to a lot of people.
GLENN: Hold it just a second!
STU: Now, we're talking about men who are saying they're women too. They get to vote as well.
GLENN: Right.
STU: When did all women get the right to vote? 1919? 1920? 1925? 1934?
GLENN: This is a trick question.
STU: No. They actually can vote, Glenn.
GLENN: This is a trick question.
STU: No.
GLENN: Because I think the vote happened in 1919.
Or at least it started. I remember in 1919. But I think it -- it finalized in 1920.
STU: I would have guessed 1920. I would be honest with you. Total guess.
This is the type of thing. What does this have to do with citizenship.
This isn't the question that should be on here. I'm not going to critique it. I'm not learning -- the date between 1919 and 1931, who cares? Like, you always talk about, why am I teaching dates? You always talk about this.
You know, why are dates the important thing? It's the story. It's what's behind the story.
The range of dates in a 12-year period to me makes no difference. You guessed 1920, which was actually what I was going to guess. I have no idea if it was right, 1920.
GLENN: I think 1919 is when the -- the people's vote happened. And then it had to go through ratification or something.
STU: Right. So that had to be a period of longer than just 1920.
GLENN: No. 1919. 1920.
STU: So that's really a tough one. Why did the United States enter the Persian Gulf War?
GLENN: Oil!
STU: That is actually answer B. To secure oil in Kuwait. A is to defend the US from Iraqi threats.
GLENN: No.
STU: C, to force the Iraqi military from Kuwait.
GLENN: Yes.
STU: D, to defeat Saddam Hussein.
GLENN: C.
STU: C is correct, although, there are parts of that thing, that I would say were elements in that decision.
GLENN: When did you start hating America, Stu?
STU: I love this country, Glenn. I've gotten them all right so far. Even the one I totally guessed at, of 1920, I got right.
Okay. Name one example of an American innovation.
A, the lightbulb. B, the stethoscope. C, the computer. D, the electromagnet.
GLENN: Oh, I have no idea. I have a problem with these.
STU: Okay.
GLENN: It's the lightbulb. As we know it, was American. But before that was France? Maybe?
But I think a lightbulb as we know it was Edison. What was the next one?
STU: The stethoscope.
GLENN: No idea where that came from. Don't really care.
STU: Right. The computer?
GLENN: During. That's England.
STU: Okay. The electromagnet.
GLENN: Think that's English. But I think that was a socialist.
That's why I think it was an English socialist that came up with that.
And I always wondered. Why don't you just give that all away. Mr. Socialist.
I have to go the lightbulb.
STU: That's what my guess would be as well.
It is correct!
But, I mean, the computer. That's always one that they -- you can go to Turing, of course.
But that wasn't what we think of as a computer. It was, you know, the basis --
GLENN: Phrase the question again.
STU: Name one example of an American innovation. We certainly have innovated with the computer.
GLENN: Yeah. We did. But it wasn't -- I think -- I mean, you'll have to look it up.
I think Turing was the one who first kind of came up with the idea of what we think of now as the modern --
STU: The basis. They talk about this with the innovation of the internet. Trying to calculate who actually started that. A lot of people are like, oh. The US government started it. But actually, a guy who was employed for the US government. Had the idea before he was in the US government. Actually, he was employed, largely because of an idea that he had, before he was in the government.
He was hired by the government for that purpose.
So like, I don't know.
There's a great book called how innovation works.
Which is Matt Ridley.
That has a great section on the -- on the lightbulb. And a lot of these things worth your time. If you feel -- if you're interested. Forever
All right. Last one. What is Memorial Day? Is it a holiday to honor military history?
Is it a holiday to honor soldiers who died in military service?
Is it a holiday to mark the beginning of summer?
Or is it a holiday to honor veterans?
GLENN: It's the -- to honor those who gave their lives. It's a tricky question. Because a lot of people think veterans. But it's those who gave their lives.
STU: The way you remember that. Of course, there's Veteran's Day.
GLENN: Right. There's a memorial for people who died.
STU: So, of course, the answer is, it marks the beginning of summer. Now, it is -- honor soldiers who die in military service. So you had ten of ten there, Glenn.
GLENN: Okay. So if I pass now, do I have to marry my brother?
STU: Yes. It's the Ilhan Omar amendment of the Constitution.
GLENN: Okay. That should be on there. You can't marry your brother in this country.
STU: That's question 11. By the way, you only have to get 12 of 20. We only give you ten questions. The real test is 20 questions. You have to get 12 of them correct.
You have to get 60 percent.
GLENN: Oh, come on.
60 percent.
That's -- that's -- that's an abomination.
STU: What is the average American?
Not the average American in this audience. What is the average American person out of 20 questions, how many do they get right out of that?
GLENN: Okay. 60 percent is high. Because that's -- just looking at. I'm thinking about that. I'm thinking, two. Out of the ten. Maybe two?
It's really bad.