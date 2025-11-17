Should Trump give Americans $2000 checks from tariffs profits?

President Trump has floated the idea of giving low- and middle-income Americans $2000 checks from the profits of his tariffs. But is this a good idea? Glenn and Stu debate…
GLENN: Good, there's a couple of stories that I think, you know, are worth talking about.
The -- the tariff checks. Which I don't really like. We can talk about that. Also, there's new update on the Jeffrey Epstein thing, that I don't know what it means.
STU: Which one -- where do you want to start? Let me ask you a couple of questions, the 2,000-dollar stimulus check, or the 50-year mortgage idea? Which one is -- if you had to pick one, which one would you pick?
GLENN: If I had to pick one, I would pick the 2,000-dollar tariff check.
STU: Really?
GLENN: I think I would pick the 50-year mortgage. To me, the 50-year mortgage should be available, if some bank wants to offer it. I don't know what the government has to do with any of this.
If a bank wants to say, hey, 50-year mortgage, here you go.
Take that risk. Trust someone will pay you back for 50 years. Okay!
GLENN: I want the money. I want the money.
STU: You want the money?
I've got now for you, Glenn, you're not going to be in the category that receives that money, you'll be paying for it, not receiving it.
GLENN: I'll never get it. Yeah.
STU: But, no. Neither one of those two stories are -- are my favorites. And --
GLENN: Yeah. I don't like -- I don't want to be writing checks.
You know, I don't want to be -- you know, the money is never really the money. It's never -- it's not that we have excess. You know, we've got -- whatever he says. $3 billion. Great. Can we apply that directly to the debt? How about that one?
But he knows he's in trouble. He knows he's in trouble. He can't turn the economy around as quickly as he did the last time.
It's not 2016 anymore. And so, you know, everybody was expecting and voting for him to turn things around. And the price of gas has gone down. The price of eggs have gone down. But you're still -- now we're at 3 percent inflation. Well, okay.
What about going the other direction?
Getting prices down to where they were in 2020?
And gas has done that. But verify other things have done that.
STU: And I think, understandably, it's a central part of his platform.
The tariffs have been a big focus.
He's talked a lot about it. It's also one of those things that, you know, there's a lot of disagreement on.
So I think that's where he's drawn, right? That's him. He likes being in the fight.
He likes being out there talking about these things.
GLENN: Yep. Yep.
STU: So that, I think has -- because it's not a particularly popular issue. He's made it his economic approval ratings, be more difficult, I think. And I think people are feeling, you know, some of the stuff, being echoes from previous administration.
You know, with the spending, and everything else. That's still the major cause of price increases, not tariffs, as of yet.
Some of that, you know, isn't helpful as well.
You try to throw two thousands of individuals dollars to people.
Again, I don't know that that will pass.
You can't just do it.
That's not something that he can just do on his own. He can't just hand out thousands of dollars in checks, I don't think.
GLENN: I hope not.
STU: I haven't seen a financial justification for that, so I don't think that's what he's even planning.
I'm sure he's planning on trying to get something passed to do that, if that comes up. But you're right. We don't have the money.
You know, I don't -- I'm not a person who wants to solve our debt problems with increased, quote, unquote, revenues to government.
I don't think that's the correct way to do it.
But if you have those revenues, just, things are going great, you get more money in.
You're right. I would rather have that dished out toward the debt. At least as long as there is a long-term plan to address it.
I don't know that paying, you know, 1 percent or 2 percent of our debt off, is even better than honestly just dishing out a bunch of money to people.
But I will say, it is what we would refer to as a -- you think it's a -- there's wealth.
It is going from one place to another.
And we are redistributing, and that is what is occurring here.
It used to be something we had a big problem with. It's just, again, something he threw out, maybe it's not even a hard-core proposal.
But we should be concerned about going down that path, long-term.
GLENN: What is -- what is he going to do? Honestly, what can he do?
STU: Well, we talked about this a little bit yesterday. And one thing we didn't get a chance to get to. That I would love to get your thoughts on, is I think this is one of the reasons he's really embraced going all in on AI. I think he sees this, and the opportunity of leading the world in AI, as a way to grow the economy out of the problems that we're facing here, and that's usually his approach. You think that's part of it?
GLENN: Oh, it's always his approach.
Yeah, I think that's 100 percent what it is. He's been convinced that this is the future.
And, you know, if that works, and we're the leader in it, then we will grow our way out.
Because of the taxes and the jobs and everything else.
And we could dwarf through, you know, a really robust economy. We could grow and grow and grow.
Where even just this debt, it doesn't seem so bad.
That's absolutely his plan. But that's a long way away, getting there.
Did you see the story in Texas about the -- the server farm that's all built, ready to go?
They're still working on the power plant. But they have all the permits. And they're actually building the power plant. Did you see that?
STU: No.
GLENN: In Texas. They don't have anybody taking it yet.
STU: What do you mean? They built a server farm with no company attached to it?
GLENN: No company attached to it. Texas is -- and it's not a Texas thing. It's, you know, a bunch of billionaire Texans. They're like, we'll build you a severer farm.
And so they're building these buildings with power plants. Because they want all of them to be in Texas.
And they're saying, don't panic. But you would think that there would there would have been takers for that immediately. And, you know, it's been offered, and nobody has snapped it up, yet.
STU: Hmm.
GLENN: That concerns me a bit.
STU: Obviously, there's a lot of economic considerations as to -- you have to figure out what the cost is, and there's a lot to consider there.
GLENN: Yeah.
STU: But it's interesting. I mean, there is a theory, that this is really going to be a bubble, and we're going to see a situation like we did in 2000, where the internet kind of blew up on everybody. And it's not that AI. The internet never came. Right?
It's certainly a big part of our lives. Maybe all of your life. If I happen to be under the age of 30 or so.
The internet came. It did change the world.
But it took a while. And we had a collapse before it really did what everyone was promising what it was going to do.
GLENN: So I told you yesterday, I'm reading 1929. The new book.
STU: Yeah.
GLENN: 1929. It is fabulous.
You've got to listen to it. Or read it.
It's just fabulous.
But they're describing what the exuberance was like in 1929.
And how, you know, it's never going to go down. It's never going to go down.
Do you know?
Look at all the things on the horizon.
Look at all the technology that's happening. Look at the people that are moving in.
We have so many cars. And so many refrigerators to sell. And everything is changing. And it's just up and up and up and up. And everybody bought into it.
I mean, it was -- I knew the run-up to the crash of '29 was bad with exuberance. I had no idea it was this bad.
I mean, they were openly calling it stock gambling.
STU: Hmm.
GLENN: People were -- people were taking money, borrowing money.
And then they would invest it in a company. But they would watch it as it would go during the day. And they would make several trades, you know, in a week. Because I hear this one is hot. And we'll gain a little here. Then we'll pull it out. And put money here.
I mean, it was gambling. It was literally gambling. And it was just consuming everybody. And the real problem is the banks decides that they would give loans for playing the stock market. And so all of these banks are just so over-leveraged. And I kind of feel like that's what it is here. You know, we're really excited about the future of AI. Some of us are also equally as terrified. But it is going to happen. I just don't know how it's going to happen, and when it's going to happen.
And there just seems to be so much money sloshing around in the system.
And we don't even have the power units.
You see, there's another server farm that's just been built.
And it's sitting empty.
It's been sitting empty for a while.
It's in California. A, nobody wants to build a server farm in California. B, they didn't connect it to its own power plant.
So California, you can't put -- really?
You're going to suck all that energy, when you really have brownouts?
And then the server farms will just go down every once in a while?
That's completely unworkable.
STU: Let me interrupt real quick, from Gavin Newsom, 2028.
I mean, there's never been a man more clearly running for President, and also, you know, this is a guy, we need people to be aware of what it's like in California. And what they're dealing with there.
You're right. It would be insane. To build these types of facilities there. Knowing what California will likely do to you.
You're right. I think we both have the same concerns on AI.
There's a lot of that, that comes along with it.
But, you know, there is a lot of promise as well.
There will probably be really good developments that come out of it.
It will take over the world, and do all the major things that they say, they will do, along with a lot of really terrible ones just like the i Phone.
But, you know, the bad there is not -- it's not linear. It's not this wonderful upswing. Something is going to happen.
GLENN: Yeah.
STU: And you look at the way our economy is structured right there. Wow, the bet is big on AI. I mean, it's really the only bet anyone is making right now.
GLENN: I know. Can I switch topics here for a second?
Sotheby's is having a -- a big auction. And something really, really important in the art world is going up for sale.
It is a solid 18-carat gold toilet.
Now, not the toilet that you might have heard before. That one was stolen. They never found it. It's just the gold is worth $10 million.
It's going up for sale. This artist, he's some, you know, cultural phenomena according to Sotheby's. He took gold, melted it down, and made it into a gold throne. Okay?
Apparently, it's a statement on the excess of capitalism. Yeah.
But I think the real statement isn't in the art. I think the real statement is in us.
You know, have you ever heard of Duchamp, Stu?
He was an artist in the 1920s. And he did a -- a urinal. And he was making fun of the art world.
And he just took a urinal out of -- out of a men's restroom and then put it on the wall and called it art. And he was mocking the art world. Mocking them, saying, you know, you're -- you call anything art.
And, you know, as long as you like it, then it goes up on value. Well, the art world critics decided, well, two can play that game. We love that. That is art. That is beautiful art.
And it became one of the most famous art pieces around. Now they're doing it with the toilet. Which should just tell everybody, you know, this whole thing is a con.
STU: Yeah.
GLENN: It's a con. The art world is a con.
STU: And this comes from the 100th most important person in the world of art.
GLENN: Thank you.
STU: As named by Art something magazine, several years ago. Glenn Beck.
GLENN: Yeah. My favorite magazine.
STU: It was Art something magazine. But you ever notice how a lot of statements against capitalism end up in the person making the statement with a lot of money?
GLENN: Uh-huh.
STU: That seems to happen a lot.
GLENN: I have noticed that. I have noticed that. Wow.
STU: It's like all these Hollywood movies that make these grand statements against capitalism wind up lining their pockets with millions of dollars. It's so strange how that happens.
GLENN: Yeah, but they hate it. And they hate themselves when they have to spend it.
They just hate themselves.
You know, this artists, he just hates capitalism. But somehow or another. He got enough.
Remember, the last toilet sold for the same.
So the last toilet was like $10 million. So he had $10 million. Then that toilet was stolen.
And so he's made another one, with another ten million dollars' worth of gold.
So this starving artist, somehow or another has coughed up $20 million to bake two gold toilets. But he hates capitalism and rich people.
They're just so horrible.