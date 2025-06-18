Will Trump HIT Iran with a “bunker buster” bomb?

Will President Trump get America involved in Israel’s war with Iran by helping drop a “bunker buster” bomb on Iran’s main nuclear facility? Would that cross a red line? Glenn Beck asks House Foreign Affairs Committee member, Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, who explains why she believes such debates are pointless right now. Plus, Rep. Luna addresses a 1980s CIA "playbook" that exposes a strategy to "set off riots and destabilize governments."
GLENN: Representative Anna Paulina Luna is joining us now.
Congresswoman from the great state of Florida. You guys are kicking it, down in Florida.
I mean, you really -- you're making Texas look bad, quite honestly. But thanks for coming on.
ANNA: Thanks, Glenn. I would like to say, we're leading the nation not just in politics, but also the White House. So happy to be here.
GLENN: Yeah. All right. I have to ask you a little bit, about are we going to war? What's happening? Is this negotiation? What does your gut tell you on this?
ANNA: My gut is telling me, that we're not intervening. And based on the president's statement, he is still rightfully so, urging everyone to negotiate. Right now, he's definitely been very open about this.
But I don't want to -- what I will tell you, in the last 24 to 48 hours, I have seen so much disinformation circulating on the internet. Well, a lot of it not coming from security that is in the states, so I will tell everyone. That don't jump to conclusions, don't read into anything, that senator Lindsey Graham is saying or any other members of Congress, that are speculating, that there will be direct intervention. In fact, the White House just yesterday via Alex Sipher on X posted that the military is not intervening. We're simply defending our own. And so what I will tell Americans is first and foremost, President Trump has not changed his position on foreign policies. If he wanted to strike, he would have done it by now. So everyone needs to pray for him. Pray for our country. Pray for the millions in both Iran and Israel right now, and let the process play out.
GLENN: Can you tell me, do you think it's a red line to send over a bomber with one bomb?
Is that -- does that drag us into war?
Or is that just helping?
ANNA: I would say, as of right now, we need to not speculate, but continue to back the White House's position.
Because I think if I were to speculate on where the red line is, I don't think it helps.
I do think that our allies and adversaries are looking to see the members of Congress are doing. I will back the White House's position currently. Which is defending our service members and not intervening --
GLENN: It is. I'm so glad to hear you say that. That is exactly what I just said on the air. Just about three minutes ago.
ANNA: Oh, really?
GLENN: I said, yeah. The world is watching. You don't think the mullahs aren't watching everything that is said on X. You know, we must used to have these conversations where it was global. We're now in a global atmosphere.
And they're watching all of us.
And we can't eat ourselves up. Or they will -- if he's telling the truth.
I think a good negotiator, never bluffs. And he has to back it up.
You know, 60 days. You don't want to see what happens on day 61.
He wasn't bluffing.
And if they think, that we are eating ourselves, alive, they're more likely to go, no.
You know what, go ahead. Go ahead.
It's a really bad thing.
ANNA: What I will say, it's definitely a litmus test for our country right now. You're seeing a lot of people, jumping to conclusions. What I will tell you, there's only a very select few that fully understand what's happening in the situation room.
That's the president, his team, and it's left up there to you. What I will tell you, don't read in, don't speculate. And also too don't jump to conclusions.
Again, in the last 48 hours, I went online. I put out information, because I saw so much information circulating. Something that was said by Kash Patel. His CCP has engaged in basically election engineering. We just saw that in the 2020 election cycle.
They just got busted. This also comes on the tail end of these riots that are absolutely being hunted by the CCP. Neville Singham getting lots of money from them.
And it doesn't stop there.
We saw there was an -- so what I would say is that, you know, I'm partially inclined to think some of these accounts that are attacking the president, are foreign policy positions right now.
Are coming from China. Everything that we're seeing. Three times, that they've done things.
So we have to stick together. It's not, Democrat versus Republican right now. It's America, and fighting for Western civilization.
And so we need to make sure that we're very responsible about our commentary right now.
GLENN: Very good. Very good.
Can we talk a little bit about the -- let's start with Neville Singham.
The guy is -- he is an operative for the CCP. And he is pouring tons of money. And no one in the mainstream media, wants to talk about it.
They just -- oh, that's ridiculous. No, it's not.
Can you give us some information on --
ANNA: Yeah. Of course. So it's not ridiculous. In fact, there's a lot of money -- money at least back to Neville Singham. And I actually look at credit where it's due. So I was on X. And came across this account called Data Republican, and she actually pulled the money trail right to Singham. He also lives part time in Shanghai, China, and he's not registered as a foreign agent.
And so I was able to talk to Comer, and every single member of oversight after seeing the evidence that was presented, actually sent a letter, signed off on it, not just to Neville Singham, but also, to AG Bondi to also request an investigation.
And so what I will tell you is that this should have been done during BLM in Congress back then.
It was not. This needs to be replicated moving forward with everybody else who is engaging, who is not a registered foreign agent in this country.
Also, funding riots like this. In some instances have been acts of terrorism.
And so right now, it's not just a playbook for Neville Singham. We're also -- this is also up to Comer. Because Comer has subpoena authority. Whether or not he will send his subpoena to George Soros, which I've urged him to do.
Even though, Neville Singham is a Marxist and Soros is a globalist, but their end objective is, again, to dismantle the United States.
And so we're basically being hit from both sides right now.
GLENN: I am so -- it is so refreshing.
I mean, I've been talking about this stuff for 20 years.
It's so refreshing. Finally, to have some people step up, and present this in a credible way, in Congress.
And to the -- attorney general et cetera, et cetera.
You know, you had the playbook from 1983. From the CIA.
And this is -- you know, I think it was two or three years ago.
No. It was in 2019 or 2020.
I did a special on the -- you know, the Colour Revolutions.
And how there was the CIA playbook that was out.
And it looks exactly like what is happening here in the United States. I said -- I said, at the time, here's what's coming. And it's all here.
It -- where are you taking this?
And is there anybody, that, you know, can -- can stop this?
Because this -- we are -- we're using CIA tactics on ourself.
ANNA: Well, I would say, the CCP is using this against us.
Right now, just first and foremost.
Yes. We can stop it.
We have to go after the money stream. And I actually also found out via the data Republican.
That $270 million in the USAID fund, was issued to George Soros' NGOs prior to Biden getting out of office.
President Trump can stop that, sending a letter via executive order because Congress is moving very slow.
That's I think a separate conversation.
But we can stop the money streams. And if we don't do anything, though. If we don't do the investigations.
If we don't say, you cannot do this in our country, you're also, by the way, guilty of violating foreign agent registration, the Foreign Registration app, the FAR app. It's just going to continue happening.
So we have to do the due diligence on this.
And if not, every single member of oversight signed off on that.
And to Chairman Comer's credit, he will be playing ball with Singham. So it's going to happen.
It's just, When will it happen?
So the time line, it's possibly indicated on Friday. We're waiting for a response.
He's going to be called to testify.
We are looking at all transaction records.
That's the first thing. The second thing, I want to give some people hope. I actually know Director Radcliffe over at the CIA.
And the CIA back then, remember, there's both good and bad people at the intelligence agencies.
And to their credit, the people that he has appointed, actually are a people like you and I.
And so they are doing their best to weed out this corruption at the agencies. And so what's really been brilliant in all of this.
Kash Patel is also following up on these money trails, to see what outside foreign influences are engaging in this Colour Revolution here in the United States, and he's dropping that information now. So in previous administrations, this might not have happened.
But in this one, they're stopping it, and it's because of social media and kudos to Elon Musk, that we were able to get the information in time, in regards to the No Kings protest, who is funding that.
In regards to potential insider packets that were going to frame conservatives. Frame Republicans.
We are seeing this all unfold in real time. I will tell you, Hispanic Americans, specifically, are not used as pawns. So when you have basically BLM 2.0 happening right now at these ICE riots, and you realize that these are actually largely ANTIFA that are going to be questioned. They're why they're not Hispanic. They're not immigrant.
They have no ties to the communities, and they're simply interning, you know, Mexican flags or BLM flags. That doesn't bode well in the community.
Remember, Hispanic Americans are largely voted for in favor for President trump.
So there is hope. But you can't sit on your hands. You have to get active, you have to get engaged, and you have to be telling people that.
GLENN: You know, for years, I've been angry at the billionaires on the right. That have just not stepped up to the plate.
I really, I suspected with the tides foundation and then with Biden and you all of these green new deals, and everything going on. That money was being funneled off the top.
And then as soon as we appointed DOGE. I said, oh, my gosh. The money is coming from us.
Then he started to find him. That is so critically important. Are we going to stop that funding?
ANNA: Well, yes. And so that's what we've been doing with some of these rescission packages at the White House, that has authorized. We have to move quickly. And we have to be more aggressive with it.
I will tell you, remember, I think just in general, sometimes people can be lazy.
And so what I've been telling people, is you have no idea, the level of personal sacrifice, that Elon really took on.
From taking on DOGE. Especially going after USAID. Which is just like a pot of just corrupt nonsense.
He actually just released, as we were about to call in. He released drug testing results. He had himself drug testing. Because they were saying, he was doing all this crazy stuff.
And he wasn't. Right? They've attacked companies. They literally used his personal family matters in the press. And then they tried to drag a wedge between him and the president.
So what I will tell you is, it's not just him. It's any member of Congress of the Senate. You saw what happened with the president. They tried to assassinate him twice.
Okay?
So if you take this on, the American people need to back these people up.
Because it's not like we're taking it on, because we, you know, want to have our personal lives and our family members put on the line here.
It's because it's the right thing to do. And if we don't do it, who will?
You have to really make sure, everyone sitting together. Remember, look out for the disinformation campaign.
And keep supporting people who do the right went.
Because we need more of them.
GLENN: Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna.
Congresswoman, thank you.
JEFFY: Thanks Glenn.
GLENN: You bet. We'll talk again.