Did Trump just THREATEN WAR with Venezuela?!

President Trump just promised to hit Venezuelan cartels “hard” if they “come by land” because he blew up all their drug boats. Is Trump hinting at a coming war with Venezuela? Or is there another message he’s conveying to Nicolas Maduro? Glenn Beck breaks it down using historical artifacts from Operation Valkyrie, the historical World War II operation that the Tom Cruise movie was based on.
Transcript
Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors
GLENN: So can we talk about what's happening in Venezuela? I told you yesterday or the day before, I can't remember. I'll find it on the podcast.
But I -- I laid out what was happening in Venezuela. That the president is changing the entire structure of the world. You know, the WEF took 30 years ago to do it. You know, the UN took 30 years. He's trying to do it in thee. And I told you for years, what they're doing is they built this framework inside of the framework of the United States and the West. And they have populated it with all of their little droids. All of their -- you know, government officials. All over the world.
And when -- when it's ready, they will collapse the system, and it will fall into that system net, which will be one global order.
We know it. We've documented it. It's absolutely true. Say what you want. We have the facts.
The president knows that that's not the American way. And so he knows that we're in the same kind of situation, but he is dismantling that safety net, and putting together infrastructure inside that I don't think people really understand, that put American sovereignty back in its rightful place. And he is preparing for things like war with China, which we should be doing.
I don't want a war with China. That would be the worst thing that could happen. But we should prepare, because they're planning on it as well. So just like we did with Russia.
I don't want a war with Russia, but can we have Detente? Let's not be sitting ducks.
And so that's what's happening in South America. It's more of a target of Russia, and mainly China. To make sure that China gets the hell out of this hemisphere.
And the war on drugs, I think, is just a -- a nice excuse. And, I mean, yes. We have a problem with drugs, and so we're doing that.
But I think this goes much, much deeper than the drug cartel. This is what the president said yesterday in a press conference at the Oval about this. Listen.
DONALD: This is a national security problem. They killed 300,000 people last year, drugs. These drugs coming in. They killed 300,000 Americans last year. And that gives you legal authority. We have a national security problem -- really. And I will say this: When you look at the people we're dealing with, and we know them. We know the people coming in. We know the boats, we know everything else.
We're allowed to do it. It's in international waters. If we don't do it, we're going to lose hundreds of thousands of people.
Now, they'll be coming in by land a little bit more because they're not coming in by boat anymore. There are no boats in the water. There are no more boats. We know the boat almost immediately. You know, it's pretty unusual, when you see someone with a fishing rod and five engines in the back of the boat. You don't need that to go fishing. Wait. Wait. Wait.
GLENN: Listen to this.
DONALD: And we will hit them very hard when they come in by land, and they haven't experienced that yet. But now we're totally prepared to do that.
GLENN: Hmm. What did he just say?
STU: We're going to hit them very hard when they come in by land. Now, is that just border enforcement, or is he saying we're going to war in some way?
GLENN: I don't know. How do you interpret that know.
STU: I mean, just believing and understanding, you know, what he's been up to over the past nine months.
I mean, I certainly -- it seems to me, that he's saying, we're going to make sure they do not come in.
GLENN: Uh-huh.
STU: You know, I don't know.
It's got to be some message he's sending to Venezuela.
GLENN: Okay. Good.
Because I think this is what he's sending.
I think the overwhelming -- you're. Think of Maduro.
You're Maduro. Put yourself in Maduro's shoes. You have B2 bombers, flying over your head.
You have the United States Navy, surrounding your country.
STU: Uh-huh.
GLENN: And you have the president talking about this.
How -- how well do you sleep at night?
STU: Not very well.
GLENN: Not very well. Why?
STU: You're worried that they can come in and invade. Or try to depose you.
GLENN: Why else might you not sleep at night?
STU: You know, you don't have blackout blinds.
There's a lot of --
GLENN: Because you have -- you have people in your own country. And in -- possibly in your own government.
That you haven't liquidated yet. That don't necessarily agree with you.
That would like the power. That maybe don't want to be a communist country like Maduro et cetera, et cetera.
STU: Right. Because there's big opposition forces in Venezuela.
GLENN: In Venezuela.
So you're not only worried about the outside force.
You're worried about the inside force. Your own people who are close to you. Killing you and toppling.
I brought some -- I brought some stuff in. I heard a quote. And I asked for some stuff to be brought in.
This is from project Valkyrie.
You if know anything about project Valkyrie.
STU: I will say, it's one of the greatest moves of all time.
STU: I have to watch it. No matter what point it's at.
GLENN: Me on top.
STU: It's a Tom Cruise movie, I don't know what year it was. It's about the plot to kill Hitler.
And what was it? '44.
GLENN: Right before. Forty-three or 44.
STU: Yeah. I think it was 44. This is the actual document.
GLENN: I have the order from Himmler to round him up. Yeah, November 44, okay? Right before the end of the war.
STU: Yeah, and they came very, very close to succeeding.
They -- they put in effect, Operation Valkyrie, which was a Nazi-era plan to be able to, if something like this happened, to be able to protect the Nazi regime. They kind of used that against the Nazi regime, and tried to take that over.
GLENN: And why did they do it?
STU: Well, they had -- there was a core of people who believed. Separate cores, in a way.
GLENN: Yes.
STU: A core of people that believed that Hitler was a bad guy. And that was -- they needed to take him out.
Now, there's different beliefs in there.
Some of them were like, "Hitler is doing things that are horrible. We need to stop him."
Some of them were like, "We're about to lose this war. This is about to go against us. We better on the right side of this. And be able to say, 'Hey, we tried to do something about it.'"
GLENN: Okay. So now let me take that very idea. Okay? R they failed.
This is -- this is signed by Himmler. You can see right there at the end. Signed by Himmler.
And you can see how they tried to burn it, as the Germans left. Okay?
We have all the documents from project Valkyrie. We have the death warrant.
Remember the general who stood up, and it was -- it was part of it.
But he wanted to kill.
Remember?
Don't kill them yet.
And I can't remember which general it was. But he was up on the balcony.
Watched him die. He killed him all.
We have his -- signed by Himmler. His execution order signed by him as well.
He got it in the end.
They figured it all out.
But what the president is doing right now, is what the president of the United States did in Germany at the same time. We're coming.
Look at the overwhelming force that is coming. We know who you are. And you're going to capitulate. Now, we're prepared!
To go on ground. Now, in 1944, we were. And we had to.
I believe what he was saying there yesterday, is you try to come across our border, and we will kill you.
Okay?
STU: Hmm.
GLENN: I don't think he's talking about ground troops in Venezuela.
STU: Yeah. That would be shocking.
GLENN: But you don't know. Do you?
You just don't know.
STU: 100 percent right.
GLENN: Again, it's the president.
I've always said, I wanted the president with a twitch eye for our enemies. Somebody that they go, I don't know. I think he'll do it.
I think he might be crazy. I think he might just do it. Okay?
That's how you get people to capitulate.
I think what he's saying here. And I think this whole thing is saying to the General Becks of the time, in Valkyrie. He was one of the guys who was going to be. You know, he had to get out of the country at the very end, because he was going to be picked up before Project Valkyrie. And he was one of the guys saying, we have a government.
We have a government. We're going to be able to have when the -- when the -- when Hitler is dead, we will assume the roles of the government. We will call the allies and say, you don't need to come in.
We've got it. We're your friends. We're your friends.
We agree with you. I think that's part of this strategy with Donald Trump.
I think he is trying to make everybody in that part of the world, who is against the United States.
Who is for communism. Who is in bed with China. Who are dealing with drugs.
I think he's sending a message. We're going to kill you!
Now, you can either help us on the inside, and then we'll let you clean up the mess.
We'll let you turn the country around.
Or you're part of the problem.
I don't know if that's true. But history always rhymes. And -- and Donald Trump knows how to project power. He knows how to -- I mean, look what he did with that rocket man.
STU: Hmm.
GLENN: He didn't blow him up. But he kept him in a cage. He made friends with him. And like, kept him in a cage, in his first term.
STU: And people with -- would try to put him in a box with this sort of stuff. It's different strategies with this kind of people. The strategies he used for little rocket man. Totally different than what he did with Maduro.
And Maduro, you have to go back to the history of his first term. Where they outwardly tried to overthrow, Maduro.
And this is one of the very few things he agreed with Bolton, while he was working there.
Bolton said, that was basically a coup attempt.
He basically attempted that.
And he basically said, hey. We're now recognizing the opposition. Leader.
We went pretty far down that road once.
This is something we've focus odd for a long time.
GLENN: We cannot have an ally much Iran and China in Venezuela.
Just can't.
You cannot do it.
They have the terrorist camps with Hamas and Hezbollah. They send for final training. They send them to Iran. They train them on this island, right off the coast of Venezuela. They send them back for final training in Iran. That cannot stand!
Not off the coast of America.
STU: Most importantly.
GLENN: Yeah.
STU: Can I tell my wife that I need to watch Valkyrie for work?
GLENN: Yes. Yes.
I might have to do it as well. I might have to do it as well.
STU: We have her studying this.
GLENN: I have to show you. I don't know if we've ever seen this.
This is something with the project Valkyrie stuff.
This is after we went in and we won the war. We were looking for all the scientists. But one of the things we were looking for were all his doctors. We wanted to know, what the hell was wrong that guy?
STU: Yeah. For sure.
GLENN: So we did an interview with all of his personal doctors. This whole document. It's fascinating to read.
This whole document is all of the interviews, with all of Hitler's doctors. What was he taking?
What medicines did you give him?
What was the diagnosis? You know, why was he -- his hand twitching. Look at his face. Why does his face have this line on it?
I mean, it has everything in it. The only thing, and somebody took it out, at some point, and probably either kept it or sold it separately.
We spent so much time trying to find complete documents. And we usually have to -- we usually have to go piece them all together. And buy them separately.
Some things are sold separately. In this one, somebody kept or -- or sold separately.
We had to come up for auction yet. We haven't found it. The x-ray that was that was taken right after Valkyrie. Remember, he was hit.
STU: All right.
GLENN: This is Hitler's blood, from that project Valkyrie bombing.
STU: Jeez.
GLENN: And he had to have his brain checked. Because they thought he had a really bad concussion. And so the only piece that is missing from that is his x-ray of his head for project Valkyrie. And I can't until we find it. It might take us 15 years until we find it. But we'll find it. It's amazing.
STU: Hey. It's the news. There's some history here, that I've never read.
Just so everyone knows. Quote, Hitler did not complain of bladder or rectum weakness.
GLENN: Okay.
STU: So now we know.
GLENN: Finally. I can check that one off our list.