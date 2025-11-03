Why Trump’s “BAILOUT” of Argentina is actually AMERICA FIRST

Why did President Trump recently do a currency swap with Argentina and make a deal for Argentinian beef imports? Financial expert Carol Roth joins Glenn to explain why she believes these deals are actually America First and in our national security interests. Plus, Carol and Glenn discuss the effects of Trump's tariffs and the government shutdown.
Transcript
GLENN: Carol, welcome to the program.
CAROL: Hi, Glenn. How are you?
GLENN: Good. Can you tell me what's going on in Argentina?
First of all, the currency swap. We didn't make a loan to Argentina. We made a currency swap. Which I'm not really -- I'm not really fond of the -- what is it? The piece zero. What is their currency down in Argentina?
CAROL: The Argentinian peso. You don't have a bunch of those in your vault with all your gold and silver?
GLENN: No. No. I don't. I don't.
But we do now, because we currency swapped, right? What's it mean?
CAROL: Yes, so this is -- this is not -- you know, just giving known Argentina for its government to spend. This is a financial support, which, by the way, currency swaps are not something that is unusual.
GLENN: Right.
CAROL: You know, we do this all the time with our allies, with Japan and Canada and what not. What is unusual in this particular situation, is how it's affected.
So basically, what happened is that we gave the Argentinian Central Bank dollars. We took as collateral the peso, and that is meant to support the Argentinian peso and help to stabilize this currency.
GLENN: Right.
CAROL: And a couple of things of note, one is how it was done is interesting. Because normally when we do currency swaps, and we have these lines, it's done through the Federal Reserve, or central bank.
This time, it was not. It was done through the Treasury, through something called the ESF. The Exchange Stabilization Fund, which is sort of a black box fund that allows Treasury to move quickly. You don't need Jay Powell. You don't need the approval of Congress in order to do these things.
GLENN: And that's what it was built for, to stabilize currency in friendly countries?
CAROL: And in the US, by the way,
because I can talk about the history and how we've used it in the US before. But just to kind of get to the Argentinian point. We did this, you know, before the election to help, you know, stabilize things for Milei, so that his government could win.
But we didn't do this because we think Milei is a good guy, or he has fabulous hair, even though we do think that.
The reason we did that is to secure our interests. Because you know who has been making a play in Argentina and throughout Latin America? You know who has had a long-term currency swap with Argentina. It's another country, I'll give you all a hint, and it rhymes with China. China's influence all around the world with their Belt and Road Initiatives where they're trying to dominate traditional infrastructure, digital infrastructure, financial infrastructure, we are trying to kick out their influence. For national security reasons. Also, it just so happens, that Argentina has the second largest reserve of lithium, as well as a smaller set of reserves of other rare-earth elements, that we need access to, for our economic and national security.
So that is what is underpinning all of this. It's because we don't want to be speaking mandarin one day.
GLENN: It's amazing how Donald Trump. People just don't understand this.
Everything he's doing in south marker, he's realigning the globe.
CAROL: Yes.
GLENN: He's doing -- he's doing his own version of America first, Great Reset, and he's just doing it by himself.
I mean, it's pretty incredible, isn't it? Carol?
It really is.
This is why, remember, when we first had the discussion by Scott Bessent.
And I eased everyone ever seen concerns.
Scott Bessent made his fortune on foreign currency exchange. There is nobody who understands the machinations of how you use currency to support countries, and also, you know, the impact on political influence. Like Scott Bessent.
So he has been side by side with President Trump. Who has said, you know. China's influence in South America is a national security issue.
It's a priority.
And, you know, at the time, when we're seeing a reset of the global financial order, and you had China making this very big play. At the same time, when we really have a serious issue with our fiscal foundation. At a minimum, we need to make sure that we have our hemisphere, locked down, before we can do anything else.
And China has really been focused on making inroads in Latin America, and that is what this is all about. And it's not just about the currency swap.
You talked about the importation of Argentina beef. That's a piece of it as well.
And we have to support US ranchers. We have to make it easier for them to do business. We have to remove regulation. This extra piece from Argentina, this is a long-term play. And I know that it's hard for people who are ranchers and who are dealing with this day to day. But this is a long-term play for national security. Because otherwise, it's not going to be Argentinians. It's going to be China that owns everything.
GLENN: Yeah. So I'm looking at Venezuela. What's happening there.
And I don't think that's about drug running. I mean, you know, it is about drug running. But it's not.
It's about, again, taking control of this hemisphere. True or false?
CAROL: Absolutely. And, I mean, this a -- this isn't even you or I guessing about this. This has been a stated goal of the Trump administration.
One of the great things about the Trump administration is Trump, whether he intends to or not. Is incredibly traps parent
He will tell you, what -- he will tell you the things he will do, even if they're couched, you know, in a different record. You can look through that record, and see what that candy is on the inside. And he told us about that candy. So he's been very clear, in addition to the commodities, and the -- the words, the elements, and all these things that are very plentiful in South America. We need to make sure that we have within our allies control so we can have access to.
You do not want China to have military relationships, and other very strong relationships. Within South America.
Because we know what that means long-term for the United States.
GLENN: How is Trump doing overall?
CAROL: So I think overall, I think he's doing quite well. I think from a foreign policy perspective, and I said this during the last administration. Think of him as a business guy. But from a foreign policy perspective, he's an absolutely just killing it. Crushing it. He's been doing a great job in terms of securing the borders. Obviously, we would like to see more deportations. But they're certainly trying and have some roadblocks. And I think from an economic standpoint, the fact that he has this long-term lens, even though some of the machinations I don't agree with, these are the important things. This is finally an administration who says, wait. Our military stockpile is at risk. Because we don't have the components and the supply chain to be able to make products.
We're dependent upon other products in other countries. And assuming they're going to sell us those products, so that we can be able to defend ourselves against them. That doesn't make any sense.
So finally, we have people who are addressing the long-term problems.
And I think the most important thing for a country right now subsidy that we have the runway.
Because we cannot, in three years. Or three and a half years, turn over the reins to another set of people, who want to undo all of this, who hate the United States. Who want to walk that back.
We need people like President Trump. Like the people he's developing. Who understand the long-term issues, that we face that have been built up over many years.
From this broken fiscal foundation. From both parties. But that's where we are today. And he is doing the hard work to try to fix that.
And it's not necessarily apparent to everyone who doesn't understand at this level. But it is so critical, for this very important reset that we're going to have.
GLENN: So I know that you're not a fan of tariffs. I'm not a fan of tariffs.
CAROL: Correct.
GLENN: However, the things that have been happening, the tariffs are not doing what everybody thought they would do.
Why is that?
CAROL: Well, I don't necessarily agree that they're not doing what people thought they would do.
I think that they're -- there has been a bit of overhype on how things are presented.
So do tariffs make it more expensive for businesses and consumers to buy certain goods and services? Yes.
And that has happened. And I've seen it with my own eyes. With my own company. In joy venture partners and small businesses across the country.
There are small businesses that have major burdens. These are the things we thought would happen. And they are happening. In terms of creating runaway inflation, I don't think anybody said that at the levels they are.
They said that when he kicked them up to 100 percent. Which he walked back.
GLENN: Right.
CAROL: But we also know when you look at inflation data. That the way that calculated. There's a lot of picking and choosing and substitutions. So, of course, when you say, oh, well, this particular product is being hit too much.
Some of it is substituted to this. Of course, it's not going to show up in the same way, as it affects people in their day-to-day lives. So, again, I think it's that nuanced understanding.
It's the same thing, you know, when people said, hey, why am I at the grocery store? And everything is 30 percent higher. And they're telling us that inflation under Biden is 4 percent. We know that has to do with the calculation.
So I think that tariffs are causing some issues. And some pain.
And hopefully, that can be sorted out in time.
But, you know, absent that particular strategy, I think other things that he's doing, on the American front, to shore up our security from an economic and national security standpoint, make a lot of sense.
STU: And, Carol, I think a lot of people lose sight. Just because it was such a big issue.
Look, trade is important.
But it's also not a huge part of our economy. Imported good news are about ten percent of our economy.
Does that number sound about right?
CAROL: You know, it's a small percent.
I would want to go back and verify the neighbor.
I have so many things rolling around in my head today. That's not top of mind.
But it's not a meaningful percent of our direct -- where does impact, there's a component, where it flows through the economy. And it affects domestic goods and services.
So even, if, you know, on a headline basis, it doesn't seem like it's that important, it can flow through the rest of the economy and create a drag and create some issues there.
STU: Yes.
GLENN: I want to take a break. And, Carol, I want to come back.
Carol Roth is the economist I trust. She's a former investment banker. And really has a clear eye, on not Wall Street. But on Main Street.
I want to talk to you about the shut down. We're about to see possible delays at our airport. Our air traffic controllers. SNAP is about to expire. What happens here. When his the average person begin to really feel the shutdown. And is there a -- is there a line where it just has gone too far.
GLENN: So, Carol, tell me where we are on the shutdown.
CAROL: Well, it's tough. And I think I've said to you before, Glenn. As somebody who would love to see many parts of the government be shut down permanently. There's part of me that goes, this is fantastic. And I hope it goes on forever.
GLENN: Me too.
CAROL: Obviously, there are people who -- you know, we want to make sure that we get paid. We want to make sure the military get paid. We want to make sure that air traffic controllers get paid. So there's a little bit of give and take. Probably the most surprising thing that has come to light is how many people are on food assistance in this country.
GLENN: Yes.
CAROL: When we have something that's supposed to be a safety net, it's almost in my mind, supposed to be like under the tightrope. The trampoline under the tightrope. You fall, and then it pushes you back up. And it's a temporary solution. I feel like we've turned that net into a hammock, where people are just taking a nap. And sleeping in it long-term. And, you know, that is something that even though devastating for the families who truly need to be on it. The fact that this is getting some light on it, I think, you know, that could be a small silver lining here. And I think that will put pressure on the Democratic base. The Democrats are holding out for a bunch of insanity, for illegals over trying to feed the people who are actually in their base. So I'm hoping that puts enough pressure for everybody else though. I think when this really starts to flow through the economy and becomes a drag on numbers and becomes a drag on the stock market, is where you're going to -- to see a little bit more --
GLENN: Any idea when that happens?
CAROL: It's hard to say. Because as we know right now, with the government shutdown. We're not even getting numbers.
GLENN: Right. Right. Right.
CAROL: But, you know, we cannot afford for GDP to contract. We cannot afford for the consumer, which is 70 percent of the economy.
To feel like they cannot spend. Because that flows through tax receipts. And if we have lower tax receipts. It will blow up the deficit. If we blow up the deficit, we can end up in a debt spiral. So that's the big issue here.
GLENN: Well, the food stamps. If you look the at the SNAP program through ethnicity. 45.6 percent of Afghans who have been imported here in America, are on food stamps. Forty-two percent of the Somali community. Thirty-four percent of the Iraqi community, and 23 percent of the Haitian community. That just can't happen!
That just can't happen.
CAROL: Yeah. You know, in terms of those numbers. I think there's a common sense approach that we need to take here. In terms of immigration.
Which I've raised the question with AI. You know, how much immigration do we actually need?
But to the extent that we do invite great people into our country, who share our values. We need to means test that, and you should not be allowed to come here and then be a dependent on the government.
That should be a position of coming to this country.
And I think that's something that seems like it would maybe a 20 or 90/10 issue. So, again, shining light on these things at the point of people who are actually willing to do the hard work and address this problem, is a net benefit.
Is a silver lining, even though the backdrop. You know, we don't want people who actually need this, to go without food.
But, you know, it brings into question, the system. You can get people beans. You can get people rice. You can get people staples. And have them be well-fed in a fraction of the cost, that it's currently costing. And keep out the dodos and the candies and the people who just arrived here to take advantage of the system.
GLENN: Yeah. Carol, thank you. As always, God bless.
CAROL: Always a pleasure.
Carol Roth. She is just -- I just love Carol. I looked for somebody like Carol for a long time, that understood Wall Street, understood the banking, and then also understood Main Street.
