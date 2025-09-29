How Trump’s DOJ can TAKE DOWN George Soros

Trump’s DOJ has asked prosecutors to start probing George Soros’ Open Society Foundations for possible illegal activity and “pro-terror” funding. Ryan Mauro, who helped find the evidence the DOJ can use against Soros, joins Glenn Beck with the latest details. Plus, he explains how the DOJ can effectively cripple Soros’ network.
Transcript
Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors
GLENN: I couldn't let the week pass without talking to Ryan Mauro. He's the capital research center, investigative researcher. Counterterrorism expert. He is the guy that really -- the DOJ is preparing probes into Soros and the Open Society and everything else because of what Ryan did and exposed on this program. What was it?
Last week, two weeks ago, when was that, Ryan?
RYAN: I think it was about a week ago, just a lot has happened.
GLENN: Yeah. I know. It has.
And now, first of all, explain what you exposed, and then what the DOJ is doing.
RYAN: Sure. So when I was doing my regular investigations into the anti-Israel, anti-Semitic groups, the question was always coming up of funding. So I had this amazing realization was that nobody had gone through all of George Soros' grants from his Open Society Foundations to all of these different groups, just in drips and drabs. No one had actually systematically gone through it all.
So it took me many months, but I did that, and the grand total, based on the known records was over $80 million since 2016, going to domestic terrorists info groups in the US.
And pro-terrorism groups in the US. And around the world. Including many, that very obviously is tied to foreign terrorist groups. Both communist and Islamist.
And so we put together this report. I released it with you, on Charlie Kirk's program.
Exactly one week after his martyrdom.
And I know that you and your team, everybody did what they could, to get to President Trump. I was using my own context. A few good things. But you never know. And it just gets reported yesterday by the New York Times, that fighting this report that we released, the Justice Department, from the deputy AD actually put out orders in attorneys in, I think, six states to prepare probes into Soros and the Open Society Foundation, and I hope the grantee and not just all the way at the top. And there's a whole bunch of other things that could be done beyond what's being talked about and argued about right now. As -- that are being talked about.
And I hope soon are.
Because there are more effective things that could be done.
GLENN: Like what?
RYAN: I think like the tax exempt status. The majority of the report is showing how there's a spot in the IRS tax code, saying that a tax exempt nonprofit cannot meet criminal activity. They can't sponsor. They can't participate in it.
You can use the word "encourage" at one point.
And so that to me, seems the local starting point. And the most radical group, including one, truth out. Actually wrote in the article, about our research that we -- we did, on the anti-Israel network.
GLENN: Yep.
RYAN: And they were freaking out. They were saying, this would be -- doing this type of thing would result in, I believe they called it a quick death.
For most groups. And the ones that remained. They said, would suffer from mass chaos.
So they said, that's the option that's going to hurt them the most.
Can then there's a bunch of other things that I could also propose.
GLENN: This is why when Trump and Elon Musk went after USAID, they freaked out.
Because that was the source of a lot of funding, going to these NGOs.
And they couldn't have those cut off.
When you go after somebody like Soros and the open society, where his fingers are in almost every pie. It's right.
It will cause chaos.
But they're not going to go away quietly.
They're just not going to take it.
What do you think -- what's the other side of this?
RYAN: I think they're going to at the very least, try to turn it into a political victory, and then get more aggressive as they start losing.
But I think they still don't get it. I think that they're nervous. But they're not panicking like they should, because they're so arrogant. Because when you go to their website, they say the grants that are on their website, which is the basis of this report, those are the ones that are uncomfortable sharing.
They said, releasing this information could damage the operations themselves. They're not going to put it there.
So this horrific sub is what they're comfortable telling the world. And then feeling like, they can get away with it.
The statement they put out, was basically just, no. We're not doing that. Just the single fact. Nothing.
They're trying to take our free speech away. Everybody is just guaranteed tax-exempt status no matter what you do.
GLENN: Right.
RYAN: No, that's a privilege. That's why that exists. Yeah. It's going to get ugly.
GLENN: So the Open Society Foundation. Let me take three organizations. And you tell me, how are they connected to terror?
The Sunrise Movement.
RYAN: Ah, so they're supposedly about climate change. Actually, they're very fearful for the Chinese Communist Party. And they say they're non-violent, but they don't condemn violence fully. And that's why they promote things like the Antifa anarchists and telling people to donate to them.
GLENN: The movement for black lives. This is not Black Lives Matter, Inc. Is it? Or is it?
RYAN: It's not. It's part of the movement. But they're the movement deep within it. So this would be a powerhouse within them.
They -- they endorsed the October 7th attacks.
And then they and a bunch of other Soros-like groups said, you know, you think it's just about how to talk to people. Put something like that together. No, there's instructions.
And it's like different criminal activity.
And stuff that would qualify as domestic terrorism.
GLENN: How would you -- because George Soros has to have some of the best attorneys in the world.
How are you going to get it to him, or does it matter that it goes to him?
RYAN: The network is so big, you can do a lot of good without it getting to him.
At the very least, ripping away the tax-exempt status. That would just cripple his network.
That would be very -- a very bad situation for him.
There's other things you can do, like designating foreign entities as individual, as transnational criminal organizations, or for absolvement in terrorism and other things. And then trying to stitch it together.
Because that would sever the link between the US and the international network. And then that gives you a basis for launching the investigation, against those that are in the United States. And have those tied.
Because that's evidence of criminal activity.
So there's a whole range of things that could be done
GLENN: Any idea how long you think this will take the Justice Department before they're actually ready to press charges or do whatever it is, they're going to do?
RYAN: I don't know.
Personally, it's very urgent. And Trump is definitely demanding immediate action, and he's not the most patient man in the world. I imagine that you'll hear things moving.
I think if it's fully grasped, what could be done through the Treasury Department and the IRS with the tax exempt situation. If they were to have a meeting with Open Society, with the research center, and myself, it would not be hard for us to deliver the damning evidence that they need against organization after organization after organization, and just one day, you start hearing about dozens of groups, and then dozens more groups, having their statuses removed. And politically, it would be a hell storm. I mean, it would be quite the fight.
But it would be well worth it, and one that I believe we would win.
JOHN: Tell me what you know, if anything, about the John Brown Society.
RYAN: The John Brown Gun Club. Yeah. So they are Antifa. They would call themselves anti-fascists. You know, they still put Antifa in their name.
But they have material that is in favor of the popular front of the liberation of Palestine on their website. They're basically a militia. They deny it.
I try to stop saying far left and far right in regards to these organizations. Because they're very pro-gun.
There is some truth, to like the idea that a complete circle. Where you go really far to one side. You end up on the other side of the spectrum.
Because they're very pro-gun. Militia-like. And PSLP, the group that they are quite fond of. Participated in the October 11th attack.
That's a little bit of a concern. Most of the infrastructure, even if they're pro-Hamas. Is actually more loyal to PSLP, the Marxist-Leninist terrorist group, that although, it talks about even October 7th, was a joint Communist Islamist terrorist attack. Just, everyone just thinks of Hamas and kind of leaves it there.
GLENN: Gosh, you remember when I said that Islamists and Communists would work together, and everybody said that was nuts.
And I'm like, of course they would.
They want to destroy us and the Western world first. They'll absolutely work together, until they've accomplished that.
Then it will get ugly.
JOHN: They basically merged now.
Like, you were right about that then. And it became increasingly true, and now it's one machine where you hit a button. And they all work together.
And so you have the anarchists there. You have all sorts of extremists there.
That's I didn't personally call it a seditionist movement. And sometimes the global seditionist movement, because there are foreign governments involved in this. Because even the white supremacists, people that would be called far right, when you tackle a problem like I do, and you're in that, 24/7, it's almost like a single entity. It's all of us who mean well and want a civil society to function well, even if we disagree on everything, it's all on one side. And then it's all these other guys who want to basically burn everything down. And spread poison everywhere.
They're on the other side.
GLENN: Ryan, thank you so much for everything you do.
I couldn't let week go by, without saying, congratulations. And thank you. As someone who watched -- you bet. As somebody who watched George Soros, forever, forever, and ever. And been saying, why aren't we looking into any of this? Finally, you did.
And now the government is -- is taking heat. And maybe we'll see some justice here. So thank you.