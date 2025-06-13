Blog
RADIOJune 13, 2025

The TRUTH about “Trump’s military parade”

The media and Democratic politicians like California Gov. Gavin Newsom have lied about the June 14th military parade in Washington, DC. They claim Trump is throwing the parade for his birthday, like a dictator. But U.S. Chief of Protocol Ambassador Monica Crowley joins Glenn Beck to make the truth CLEAR: The only purpose of this parade is to celebrate the U.S. Army’s 250th anniversary, which happens to fall on Trump’s birthday.

Transcript

Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors

GLENN: Monica Crowley. Good friend of the program. Good friend. How are you, Monica?

MONICA: Hey, Glenn, I'm so great. I am sitting in Washington, DC. And I'm so blessed and honored to be serving as ambassador.

And chief of protocol of the United States under the leadership of president Donald J. Trump.

It's really extraordinary.

Glenn, I think we spoke with -- during President Trump's first term. When I was serving at the treasury department.

The vibe this time, is completely different.

Not just across the administration.

But across Washington, DC. It's like a new day has dawned.

GLENN: So you are the ambassador, I mean, that is so cool.

And the chief of protocol.

What -- what does that mean, exactly?

MONICA: Well, that is a very good question, a lot of people are asking me that question.

It does come with -- I'm now master Monica Crowley.

I did have to go to Senate confirmation to achieve this position, and chief of protocol essentially helps to manage all of the presidents, the vice presidents, and the Secretary of States's diplomatic engagements.

The chief of protocol, myself. Handles the president and the vice president.

And then my extraordinary team, at protocol, usually handles the State Department. And the secretary's diplomatic engagement.

But what we really tried to do is create the most welcoming, incredible environment, so that -- those principles can engage in the most robust, effective diplomacy possible for the United States.

GLENN: So your job would be, no.

That does not mean reset in Russian.

Or no. It wouldn't be appropriate to give all your speeches on DVDs to the queen?

That would be the chief of protocol's --

GLENN: Yes, I would intervene before that red button that was just translated, Glenn. Being given to the Russian foreign prime minister. Yes, that would be.

GLENN: Good. Good. Good.

Okay. So I can't believe what they're saying about Donald Trump. That everybody is saying, this is about his birthday.

What part of the 250th anniversary of America do people not get? This is the 250th birthday, on the day that happens to be his birthday.

But it is also the birthday of the U.S. Army.

It -- what part of that, don't they understand here?

MONICA: Well, they don't want to see the truth. Of course, they will take any cudgel even if they have to make one up and hammer Donald Trump with it. This happens to fall on the president's about right back door, which is very providential. And it also happens to fall on Flag Day. And I just want to make a bigger point about all of this, Glenn. Because you have been so extraordinary, in talking about America's exceptional history.

For years and years and years. And I know you've gotten entire warehouses, full of American historical pieces that are absolutely priceless. And invaluable.

GLENN: I do feel a little like Citizen Kane at times.

But go ahead.
(laughter)

MONICA: You are Citizen Kane, Glenn Beck.

But this is not about him.

And the bigger point about this.

The fact that all of this -- so the president is giving this big portfolio, to be his representative.

To these big US hosted events over the next couple of years.

Including America 250.

Including the FIFA World Cup happening next year.

Including the 2028 Olympic games happening, in we assume Los Angeles.

And it's providential that all of this is happening while Donald Trump is president.

GLENN: Yeah, it is.

MONICA: Because America first generation. The MAGA generation. We are the natural heirs to the revolutioner generation.

And, you know, the other day I was in the Oval Office with the president.

And we were talking. And he said, you know, Monica, in retrospect. 2020 has to happen this way.

And I said, yes, it did.

God knows what he's doing. It has to happen this way. Because to have President Trump preside over the semiquicentennial, which is a big word to say America's 250th birthday. Is just such a gift. Isn't it, Glenn?

It's a gift.

GLENN: It is. It is.

So let me ask you, we haven't done a military parade since I think George H.W. Bush did it with the end of the Gulf War. We don't see that very often.

What are we expecting?

What is this going to be like?

MONICA: So on Saturday, again June 14th in Washington, DC, the United States will commemorate 250 years of the U.S. Army's history, strength, service, and sacrifice with this extraordinary landmark celebration in Washington.

And I can tell you, Glenn, I was born on an Army Day. My father was U.S. Army. I was born in Arizona. So this means a lot to me, personally.

And I know to so many others, who are associated with, and -- and have served not just in the army, but across the military branches of service.

We will put on a grand military parade.

That will bring to life, 250 years of army history.

From the revolution, to today's cutting-edge technology.

So I encourage everybody to come out and see this parade.

Watch on TV. However you can observe this. Because it is going to be just massive. We're going to have historical reenactors. We are going to have restored military vehicles.

Precision flyovers.

Performances by elite military vans.

We will honor those who have served past and present.

Including wounded warriors and gold star families.

And we are going to have -- let me just tell you this.

Over 120 military vehicles, and artillery pieces, going back to the historic World War II era.

We will have Vietnam-era flyovers.

And we will have very cool F22 flyovers.

GLENN: Wow. I have to tell you -- wish -- this -- yeah. This is one thing that I wish I could be at. Thinks -- I think this is going to be extraordinary.

I would imagine the coverage will be different on Fox, than it would be on CNN.

But we'll -- we'll see.

The other thing I have to ask you. And I don't know if you can comment on this.

But I'm very concerned about this no kings thing. I mean, these are radicals, again.

And they have been planning something, all week. Have been planning it for quite some time.

And they decided to select Saturday, in Washington, to do these big protests. What are you expecting?

Any comment on that, if you can?

AARON: Well, peaceful protests are protected under the Constitution, and Karoline Leavitt made it clear, that peaceful protest, the president has no issue with. But if they veer into violence, they will be dealt with very harshly.

I can tell you, we're expecting countless people to descend on Washington, DC, for this parade this weekend. And if you want tickets, they're still available. America250.org.

America250.org. The tickets are free.

But you do have to register because of the security issue. Because obviously, the president is going to be president. But we are well aware of the potential for these kinds of protests, and this kind of activity.

So the -- America 250 commission is working hand-in-glove with the Department of Homeland Security with the US Secret Service.

With the park police, with the Department of the Interior. As will happen to all the events over the next year. To make sure that this is the safest, most secure event that you can attend.

So everybody will have to go through security.

And that's why we're making everybody register, at the website, if you want to attend.

Again, it's free.

But we want to ensure that this is a showcase, Glenn. For American leadership. Dynamism.

Military strength.

As well as, we're honoring those who have served.

Honoring the U.S. Army. Honoring the country. But we want to make sure that everybody will be safe and sound, attending this parade.

GLENN: I will tell you, that the left tried to do this, when I did that big event on the Lincoln memorial. We had about three or 400,000 people show up.

And right before, they made this big deal. That the -- that we had to up security. Because the panthers were going to show up.

And Al Sharpton's group. And all these lefties. The teacher's unions. They were all going to boycott.

They were all going to be there.

Our crowd was totally cool.

In fact, the Black Panthers walked through our crowd, trying to spark something. And everybody is like, hey, join us.

Just sit down. Come on.

Let's just watch. It's cool.

And they just gave up and walked away. But I really think they did that to try to suppress the numbers.

And if you -- if you are anywhere near the Washington, DC, area, you will not see anything like this again.

I mean, and it's our 250th.

You need to get your tickets and go.

Don't let them frighten you.

I have -- you know, when it comes to protection of our people.

I -- I tend to think that we might have that down.

Under this president.

But -- make sure --

MONICA: Yes, nobody does it better.

Nobody. And President Trump will not tolerate violence of any kind.

So, again, the website is America250.org for your free tickets.

He also will do one really cool thing at the end of the parade, Glenn. Of course, we will have fireworks, and the rest of it. But at the end of the parade, President Trump is going to preside over the live reenlistment of 250 U.S. Army soldiers, which is going to be an incredibly powerful symbol. And a visible reaffirmation of honor, respect, and duty.

Being restored to our armed forces. Thanks to President Trump.
(music)

GLENN: It's really great. It's really great. Monica, thank you so much. Just really appreciate it.

MONICA: Oh, it's my pleasure, as always, Glenn.

GLENN: God bless. You bet. Buh-bye. So it's America250.org. America250.org.

You know, its funny, because Biden put something in.

And I don't remember the name of the other one.

But it's not America 250.

And this one is also to celebrate America's 250.

But in their -- in their own documents, it says, we want to deemphasize, American history.

How do you -- it's like, please come to Glenn Beck's birthday party. But we want to deemphasize Glenn and his birthday.

I mean, how do you -- how do you do that?

Oh, my gosh. We are so fortunate that President Trump is the guy who is in office, otherwise, you wouldn't have even known that America was 250 years old.

And that is extraordinary.

Countries don't last that long.

This Constitution has lasted 250 years.

The average length of life for a Constitution, is 17 years.

That's the average!

I don't know. Says something good about our Constitution.

RADIO

Are these SIGNS a war with Iran is about to begin?

The United States just made some major moves in the Middle East that usually indicate a war is about to begin. Is the US or Israel about to go to war with Iran? Glenn Beck and his head researcher Jason Buttrill discuss what we currently know.

Transcript

Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors

GLENN: Stu, do you have any idea what it's like?

Jason is up this week. And he is staying up at the ranch. Do you have any idea what it's like to have me and Jason in the same house for a week?

It's not a happy place.

STU: No. Many visions of global apocalypse have been discussed. Yeah.

GLENN: Yeah. Yeah.

I was working yesterday on what -- what's happening with Hamas and Hezbollah. I just finished the show.

What is happening on the streets of Los Angeles and everything else.

And I'm sitting there. I'm a little exhausted, and he comes up.

Have you heard the news? I'm like, no. What?

I think Israel will bomb the -- it could be tonight. It could be tonight.

Do you know what that means?

No. I don't think -- it means total collapse. It will be ugly.

Dogs and cats will be tearing each other's eyes out.

And it's very good. Very good possibility.

Kamala comes back. And she's the president of the United States.

It will be that bad, Glenn.

Okay. Thank you. And I'm not going to sleep.

STU: Sounds like a fun time. This is why you moved into the mountains, right?

GLENN: Yeah. It is. To get away from Jason.

STU: Right.

GLENN: Well, okay. Jason, take me to this.

Because yesterday, the government did some things that they don't ever do.

At least I haven't seen them do, unless war is pretty imminent.

Right?

JASON: Yes. Can I start with the maybe possible upside, before we freak everybody out.

GLENN: Yeah, yeah, yeah.

JASON: The possible upside, as we were watching the possible upsides yesterday, so was Iran. So were their people.

Especially because the negotiations between us and the Iranians is still going on.

And, in fact, I think they're supposed to meet Sunday because the original ultimatum that Trump gave Iran was, I think it was 60 days. It's supposed to run out, I believe today. So this is the negotiation of negotiations. Like, this Sunday it's big.

GLENN: Okay. Okay. So this all might be Kabuki theater, to get them to the table.

JASON: You saw Trump.

Even Trump's interview. He's a master negotiator and strategist on this thing.

So this could be, hey. This is what you're playing with.

GLENN: He didn't give this to me, last night.

JASON: I have to save some --

GLENN: I was awake all night.

Yeah. Bits probably negotiation.

JASON: He was like Tania, give the food to the blind. Let's go!

GLENN: All right. So it might be, but do we make these things?

That's a master negotiator. That's an expensive move.

And a big move to pull everybody out of the embassies.

And to pull all of the families out. From the military bases?

JASON: Yes. Yes. So that is very big.

In a single 24-hour period, we had the Pentagon authorizing the voluntary withdrawal of dependents and family members from some of these locations within the Middle East. Almost immediately after that, another I don't know if you call this a leak or a release came out, that we were sending out emergency information, to all of the diplomatic facilities. Embassies, within striking range of Iran.

So you're talking about northeast Africa.

All of the Middle East. All those areas. Saying, put together a comprehensive emergency plan. And instead of diplomatic cable back to us, to let us know what that plan is.

Now, at this point, we were like, okay.

What exactly is going on?

Now, again, at the same time. We get senator cotton saying, that Pete Hegseth confirmed to them, inside Congress.

Saying that, okay.

Now Iran is actively pursuing a nuclear weapon.

Actively pursuing a nuclear weapon.

This guy said right after that, yes. For the first time the UN is admitting to us, that for the first time in 20 years, Iran is just not -- they don't care about any of the proliferation, anything.

They're just going all out.

GLENN: Good! That's good.

JASON: This was all spewing out immediately, within 12 hours.

GLENN: Stu. Help me.

STU: You've already run away outside of all civilization. I don't know what more help you can get.

GLENN: Is there a shovel?

I can tunnel in -- you know, remember when -- what was it, the dwarves?

You know, they tunneled into that mountain. In one of the Lord of the Rings thing.

They were in that mountain with the dragon and stuff.

I think we can do that. Get some shovels. Let's go.

Let's go.

So I know you were up. Until the sun rose, in Tehran.

Because you were monitoring it.

Because you were waiting for the skies to light up.

JASON: Yeah.

GLENN: I said this morning, if there is a strike, it will happen after the stock market closes on Friday.

Because this would cause massive disruption.

And let's just talk about first, before we get into what the response would be. And what we would have to do.

And what other countries would have to do.

When Israel goes over, they're saying, they will bomb the nuclear facilities.

But we don't think they have enough to build a bomb yet.

But there's a chance.

And if they don't get all of it, it's real trouble!

GLENN: Yeah, you best not miss.

There's multiple, multiple nuclear sites within Iran. Just off the top of my head, I can think of six to nine, I believe, that they would have to at least have some kind of strike on.

Some of the facilities are so well-entrenched, because they've been playing this for a long time.

And to defend specifically against an attack like this, they're so dug under the ground and protected and hardened.

You're probably talking about multiple strikes, at a single target.

GLENN: Right.

JASON: So it's not like a single strike.

GLENN: This is like -- in a way, it's kind of like Top Gun 2.

Where they were going after, and they had to -- you know, they had to first land a bomb. And another one had to fall into that hole. Right?

Because it was all buried so deeply. This is going to be precision stuff.

JASON: Precision stuff. Top Gun 2. But probably spread over a week of multiple dangerous runs.

GLENN: Oh, my gosh. Oh, my gosh.

JASON: Yeah. It's more than a single night operation. It will go on for several days.

GLENN: Oh, my gosh.

Okay. So now, how's Iran respond?

JASON: That's the question.

GLENN: Yeah.

JASON: And immediately counterattack. With a strike like what we saw. What was that a month ago?

Something similar to that. Just to start. Then the scary stuff happens.

GLENN: Okay. So let's get into that here in just a second.

Also, I want to talk to you about what's happening in New York, on the medical front.

And governor Hochul. What she's -- I mean, it's -- it is amazing how dark the left can go.

Be the light.

RADIO

Rooftop Korean EXPOSES why 2025 LA Riots aren’t what they seem

"Rooftop Korean" Tony Moon, who helped protect his Los Angeles community during the 1992 riots, speaks out amid the 2025 LA riots. He tells Glenn Beck why today's riots are very different than those in 1992: "they're NOT organic."

Transcript

Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors

GLENN: From 1992, I believe this is the NBC report on the '92 riots in LA.

Listen.

VOICE: March 16th, 1991, Latasha Harlans, a black teenager is shot and killed by a Korean store owner.

Sun Ja Do (phonetic). Do is convicted of voluntary manslaughter, but is sentenced only to parole and a small fine.

The black community is outraged and remembers.

VOICE: Six months probation?

I mean, the people were pissed then.

VOICE: Today, local Korean radio is broadcasting which stores in the area are threatened.

Young men like Eddie Kim rush over to try to defend them.

VOICE: I don't care about anything.

But it's not a riot. Okay?

You know, it's not a riot.

VOICE: He spent last night, and will spend tonight, guarding his appliance store.

A small battalion of employees and relatives will try to help.

VOICE: I only have one shotgun.

That's all I have.

What do they have?

They have hundreds of people. Hundreds of young people.

With lots of guns!

VOICE: After the destruction, many Koreans have lost all faith that the authorities can protect them.

GLENN: We have one of those Koreans that were protecting people.

Tony Moon, a rooftop Korean from 1992. Welcome, Tony, how are you?

TONY: I'm doing well, Glenn. Thank you for having me on the show. It's a pleasure.

GLENN: I've got to tell you what an honor it is to you have you on.

Can you take us through the experience that you had in the '92 LA riots?

TONY: Of course.

I was 19 at the time. And I was fairly similar -- a little familiar with Latasha's verdict.

But being 19, I wasn't really plugged into politics. Or current events.

Then when things blew up, after the Rodney King verdict, I came down on a Wednesday.

It's when we saw the outrage from the black community. And that's what it was in '92. It was basically the community, that had legitimate reasons to be upset.

And there was a rift between the black community and the Korean community, because the Korean community actually went into the black areas that were predominantly black, and open businesses there. And were doing businesses in the community.

Because of the cultural differences between the two. There was a lot of, I guess you can say, a lot of built-up animosity towards each other. And that's where I guess that's -- the riots, a lot of the pent up frustration was targeting Korean business owners because of that.

And it went on from Wednesday, until through the weekend. Until the National Guard showed up.

But we were fending for ourselves by Thursday.

And the call went out on Thursday. And it went out, when many of us answered the call. A lot of the misconception, is that it was just Korean shop owners. Which wasn't true.

There were a lot of young men like myself. Nineteen, 20. 22-year-olds that went out there.

That's kind of what I'm writing in my book right now.

From that perspective.

Growing up in Los Angeles, at that time.

And what the culture was like. And who some of these young men were.

One of them being Eddie Lee. Who gave his life that week.

You know, for the community.

And unfortunately, it was -- you know, through friendly fire. And I detailed that in my book. Regarding why that happened.

And who some of these young men were, like myself. And my driver, who was out there.

And we weren't always, always. You know, we weren't all on the roof.

Which is -- it's a misconception.

Some of us were out there. Literally --

GLENN: What do you mean, by we were hunting?

JASON: You know, they think -- a lot of people think we're just shooting at looters, which is not the case.

In '90s, LA it was a very gang-rich culture in the '90s. I mean, there were a lot of gangs. One of the large gangs that came out of LA.

And which is -- which is, a Salvadorian gang, that started in the mid-'80s.

And a lot of them, were shooting at these business owners. And some of us who had a background in the streets. Knew -- knew their territory. And knew who they were.

So we actually went into some of these areas. To basically let them.

Put them on notice.

That it's not just the older generation that is shooting at them.

But we actually will be actively hunting them down too. And LA is very layered and complicated. There's a lot of pockets and neighborhoods, where they have different ethnic groups.

And the rule is that, you don't go into other people's area, and mess around.

GLENN: Yeah.

TONY: And you stay in your own neighborhood. You be respectful of other people's different neighborhoods. You don't go there. And just start popping off shots. And that's kind of what they were doing. And it worked out, in the end. It worked out.

GLENN: No. I know. I lived in New Haven, Connecticut. That has a very rich Italian history. And that was what the way it was. You know, the it's not protected their neighborhood. And don't come into the Italian neighborhood and try to stir anything up, or you'll be in trouble with the Italians. And they won't mess with you and your neighborhood. Just everybody take care of yourself.

TONY: Exactly.

GLENN: So did you ever feel like a vigilante in any way? Did you feel that maybe this was questionable to take this on yourself?

TONY: No. Not at all.

When you -- you don't have law enforcement out in the streets anymore.

You know, the streets become a lot -- it's everybody for themselves. You become -- you kind of gain kind of a tribal sense of protecting your own.

Right?

So it's no longer a sense of vigilantism. Just protecting your own. And making sure there's any encroachment into your territory.

So I didn't see it as being a vigilante.

But just maintaining law and order.

Somewhat law and order, some semblance of peace.

And that was done through the barrel of -- you know, a firearm.

GLENN: Compare what you went through, you know, the Rodney King riots.

The George Floyd riots.

And this riot. Is there any difference?

TONY: Absolutely. Absolutely. The 1992 riots were organic. You had different parts of L.A. County that were upset. And you had fires and looting. Because the black community was spread out through south LA, Compton, south-central -- La Habra Heights.

Different areas. And you could actually see that. You know, when you are -- looked at the city, as a whole. From let's say Hollywood. You saw the fires from different parts of the city.

This -- these riots that are occurring now, with like the 2020, what I call the BLM riots. Now the 2025 LA riots are happening now.

They are very centralized. And they're not organic. They're being funded by NGOs. And it's a leftist Marxist agenda, that's being pushed to make it seem as if there's widespread support for this.

For example, the criminal rights that are occurring right now. It's just happening in downtown LA.

And the curfew that was by the mayor is only -- I don't know it off the top of my head. Two square mile radius. Right? One square mile.

Yeah. That's what it is.

Anyone outside that one square mile. Life always proceeds as it has been.

It doesn't look like there's anything going on. Where the difference in 1992, whether you were in Hollywood, Culver City, which is further out west.

And then Hollywood is up north, past downtown LA. August, you stop at downtown LA. You had fires. Looting. I mean, it was widespread.

This isn't anything like what's going on down to 1992.

And it just kind of shows the incompetence of the current leadership of not being able to get their arms around something like this.

Because of their lack of leadership.
And I would say common sense. They're letting these protesters spiral out of control.

Because many of them, the playbook is for them to start in downtown LA at City Hall.

Then make their way down, which really pisses off a lot of people. Because, you know, it's -- it's a highly traveled freeway in LA.

GLENN: I know. It's a parking lot.

You stop me from getting home, I don't care -- I don't care if you're for free candy bars. Reindeer and Santa. I hate your guts if you delay me on that how. I hate you when I'm driving home.

TONY: Absolutely. Absolutely. So there's no widespread recourse for this.

GLENN: Okay. So tell me about how the feeling -- what the feeling is on Trump and the National Guard coming in.

TONY: I think it's awesome.

I think this should have been done back in 2020. But obviously, you know, during that time. It was the administration.

First time going through this.

I posted it recently on Twitter. That, you know, when you take a shot at a man, and you try to assassinate him. He comes back different.

You know, and that's what he's shown.

GLENN: Yeah. Yeah. It is. It is.

Newsom and Bass both say, the riots are contained. Didn't need the National Guard.

This is Trump just trying to turn into a dictator. This is their communities having enough of the people being disappeared on the streets.

What do you say?

What is the average person that you talk to say about those kinds of things?

JASON: I would trust the meteorologist more than I would trust Newsom or Bass.

They -- they're in the same basket as Pelosi. They lie about what's going on. Because of social media. And because of, you know, the lack of reporting, from the local news.

Which covers for the current leadership in L.A. County.

Including the mayor and the board of supervisors. The people that are not getting 100 percent of the news.

And this is no different than what happened in early -- earlier this year with the fires. With what was going on in palisades. Altadena.

You know, the news, in order to get coverage for the local leadership. And to get on their good side, they're not going to report anything bad that's happening.

Currently, I believe there's a class-action lawsuit, gets an board of supervisors. The mayor. I think there are tons of lawsuits being filed right now.

And the problem is that it's not these individuals that will be detained for this.

It's the city and the county.

It will be a drain on the budget. And it will affect the social services, like paramedics, firefighters, you know, law enforcement.

GLENN: I can't imagine being those guys.

TONY: Yeah.

GLENN: Let me ask you for any advice you would give to mom and pop business owners that are vulnerable today?

TONY: A lot of them are downtown LA. I would say, board up. What I've noticed, 1992, the shops that were spared were the ones that had steel roll-up doors. Those do well.

Otherwise, lock your doors.

GLENN: Yeah.

TONY: And deterrence is really a great way to keep looters out. So you don't have to necessarily take shots at them. But displaying, I outlined it in my Twitter feed. I pinned it to my profile.

Deterrence is actually really great.

Because these individuals are looking for low-hanging fruit. So they're looking for an opportunity. So they want to go for the easiest shop or whatever they're going to loot.

So if they move -- you know, you have a shotgun or, you know, an AR. Right?

And they see you're armed. They will think twice before answering. And they will move on to the next target.

GLENN: By the way, you can follow Tony Moon @RoofKorean7. That's his Twitter handle.

RoofKorean7. When does your book come out? You have to send me a copy so I can read it in advance, because I want to have you back when it's out.

TONY: Absolutely. Absolutely. You've been most gracious to me.

I don't know if you know, but I did an interview with Morgan from three years ago in your studio, which turned into a museum, I think. You have some really great artifacts in there.

GLENN: I do, thank you. Yeah, thank you. I didn't know that.

TONY: Yeah.

I'm trying to release it. Well, I'm finishing it up by the end of -- near the end of this month.

My kids are going to read it. Because the book is tailored towards the next generation like Gen Alpha. Gen Z.

GLENN: Yeah, yeah.

TONY: Because these kids weren't alive during that time.

And they only see what online social media is portraying. And also, you know, what they may hear from the news. So I want to give them an account from being -- from a teenage perspective at 19, in terms of what it looked like, and how it played out. So my kids are read the first half.

Some of them are in my book. They will read it too, and once they give their blessing and they're okay with it, I will try to push it out before the end of the summer.

GLENN: That's great. Well, do me a favor. As soon as you're comfortable, send a copy to me so I can read it.

Because I would love to be ahead on it.

But, Tony, best of luck. Thanks for coming on with me, I really appreciate it.

JASON: Thank you, Glenn. Thank you for this time. I really appreciate it.

GLENN: You bet. Tony Moon. 1992. Rooftop Korean on the LA riots, then and now.

TV

A Riots: The Marxist Revolution Disguised as Anti-ICE “Protests” | Glenn TV | Ep 438

Remember this old prediction from Glenn’s chalkboard on Fox News: “Marxists, anarchists, radical leftists, and Islamists will work together to destroy capitalism and the West”? Well, that movement has cascaded all over the world and has now arrived on American streets. As Los Angeles continues to spiral into violent riots, more anti-ICE demonstrations are popping up all over the country in cities like Chicago, San Antonio, Atlanta, and New York. Democrat politicians and rioters blame the violence on President Trump’s deportation agenda, but the chaos isn’t organic — it’s well-organized and well-funded. Interim U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California Bill Essayli joins to separate fact from fiction on what actually ignited the protests. He also reveals an ongoing investigation into the organizers and their sources of funding and gives an update on the FBI manhunt for the suspect who hurled rocks at law enforcement vehicles.

GLENN

Something EXCITING is coming...

Something exciting is coming... Be the first to receive updates by signing up for my newsletter HERE.

If you’ve watched the footage coming out of Los Angeles this week, then you know something’s wrong.

You feel it. You see the chaos. The organized protests that magically appear—funded and networked—hit the same cultural pressure points every time: violence in the streets, masked as justice. I’ve said this before, but I’ll say it again now with even more urgency: this isn’t organic. This is orchestrated.

When I first began formulating what would become TheBlaze in 2010, Barack Obama was surrounding himself with Marxist radicals.

These were people who spoke like revolutionaries and moved like Islamists: Bill Ayers, Valerie Jarrett, Cass Sunstein, CAIR, George Soros, Code Pink, the Tides Foundation, and someone who just came up again in yesterday’s news, Ron Gochez. I stood in front of those chalkboards and said, “Watch this. Watch how the socialists, the communists, the Islamists, and the anarchists would work together—not because they love each other, but because they share a common enemy: the West.”

Israel would be the first target, then Europe, then the cascading violence would reach our own shores. When I laid that out, not one single voice in mainstream media—left or right—engaged with it seriously. Not one host. Not one outlet. Nobody asked, “Wait, why would Glenn say that? Is there any truth in it? What’s the evidence?” Nothing. It was like screaming into a hurricane while standing completely alone.

This was before podcasts meant anything—before Rumble, before Substack.

This was when Netflix was still mailing movies to people. Not a single serious media personality was making an impact online because they weren’t online. I had just left Fox, and someone over there—someone I respected—looked me in the eye and said, “You’re not seriously going to do that online thing, are you? It’s a fad.”

Funny how a few short years later, they didn’t say that when Tucker left. Or when Megyn did. No one called it a fad then. But when I did it, everybody said my career was over. Truth be told, some nights, in the dark, I believed it too.

I pushed forward anyway because my goal was simple: create a safe haven. Not just a single place where voices could be heard or A platform for those who had spent their entire lives working to tell the truth, but were forced to play ball with corporate media and big government. What I wanted to start was a movement. Someone has to show others it can be done, and others will do it.

Look at the army of truth-tellers that has risen: TheBlaze, with people like Allie Beth Stuckey, Steve Deace, and Nicole Shannahan. Did you know that our current Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth, started at TheBlaze? You have The Daily Wire, Megyn Kelly, Joe Rogan, Daily Caller, Tucker Carlson, Sean Ryan, Bari Weiss, and Dana Loesch—hundreds of independent creators, journalists, whistleblowers, and citizen investigators, all standing where there was once nothing but silence. Remember, the last election was not won by corporate debates, but by that “fad” called the internet and podcasts.

Thank You

To every person who supported us, who built this with us—I say this from the bottom of my heart: thank you. Mission accomplished. We used to say, “This is the network you’re building.” Now I can proudly say: look at what YOU built.

To be clear, this is not an ending. I’m not done—not even close—and neither is TheBlaze. I know some of their plans; TheBlaze will continue to grow and expand, just as I will. This is an expansion, not an ending.

Today, I’m announcing a new chapter—not a departure from our mission at TheBlaze, but an expansion of it.

While we’ve helped crack the back of corporate media, there’s another system just as broken, just as corrupted, just as dangerous: education.

We are going to do for American education what we did for legacy media.

This is not a new news network. This isn’t a Blaze 2.0. The Glenn Beck Radio Program will continue, stronger than ever. TheBlaze remains fearless and unshakable. What I’m building now is something new: a mission designed to spark a renaissance in how we teach and understand American history, civics, faith, and service.

Let me tell you—we are ready.

Since 2008, I’ve been quietly collecting rare documents and artifacts that tell the true story of America—the good, the bad, and the ugly. We need a place to find honest history, unfiltered and raw. In partnership with David Barton and WallBuilders, we now hold the largest private collection of early American founding documents in the world—from the Pilgrims through 1830. Only the Library of Congress and the National Archives hold more.

For the last three years, we’ve been digitizing it all, preserving it, and building systems and tools so you can access it directly—no gatekeepers, no ivory tower historians rewriting our past. Just you, the truth, and history that speaks for itself.

We have a team working day and night—literally. One team here, another on the other side of the planet, working while the first one sleeps—all toward one goal: putting this collection into your hands.

What I’m about to show you in the next few months will blow your mind. And yet, that’s just scratching the surface.

This is my next battle—and I’d like to enlist you to help me.

Something big is coming.

Something historic. Just like with TheBlaze, it won’t belong to me. It’ll belong to you: a movement to rekindle curiosity, restore critical thinking, and reignite belief in something higher than the chaos on our streets.

If you want to be part of this from day one, sign up for my newsletter.

Because if Los Angeles teaches us anything this week, it’s that the world we feared is here. But if history teaches us anything, it’s that ordinary people, led by truth, can still change everything.

Will you join me again on this venture?