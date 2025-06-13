The TRUTH about “Trump’s military parade”

The media and Democratic politicians like California Gov. Gavin Newsom have lied about the June 14th military parade in Washington, DC. They claim Trump is throwing the parade for his birthday, like a dictator. But U.S. Chief of Protocol Ambassador Monica Crowley joins Glenn Beck to make the truth CLEAR: The only purpose of this parade is to celebrate the U.S. Army’s 250th anniversary, which happens to fall on Trump’s birthday.
Transcript
GLENN: Monica Crowley. Good friend of the program. Good friend. How are you, Monica?
MONICA: Hey, Glenn, I'm so great. I am sitting in Washington, DC. And I'm so blessed and honored to be serving as ambassador.
And chief of protocol of the United States under the leadership of president Donald J. Trump.
It's really extraordinary.
Glenn, I think we spoke with -- during President Trump's first term. When I was serving at the treasury department.
The vibe this time, is completely different.
Not just across the administration.
But across Washington, DC. It's like a new day has dawned.
GLENN: So you are the ambassador, I mean, that is so cool.
And the chief of protocol.
What -- what does that mean, exactly?
MONICA: Well, that is a very good question, a lot of people are asking me that question.
It does come with -- I'm now master Monica Crowley.
I did have to go to Senate confirmation to achieve this position, and chief of protocol essentially helps to manage all of the presidents, the vice presidents, and the Secretary of States's diplomatic engagements.
The chief of protocol, myself. Handles the president and the vice president.
And then my extraordinary team, at protocol, usually handles the State Department. And the secretary's diplomatic engagement.
But what we really tried to do is create the most welcoming, incredible environment, so that -- those principles can engage in the most robust, effective diplomacy possible for the United States.
GLENN: So your job would be, no.
That does not mean reset in Russian.
Or no. It wouldn't be appropriate to give all your speeches on DVDs to the queen?
That would be the chief of protocol's --
GLENN: Yes, I would intervene before that red button that was just translated, Glenn. Being given to the Russian foreign prime minister. Yes, that would be.
GLENN: Good. Good. Good.
Okay. So I can't believe what they're saying about Donald Trump. That everybody is saying, this is about his birthday.
What part of the 250th anniversary of America do people not get? This is the 250th birthday, on the day that happens to be his birthday.
But it is also the birthday of the U.S. Army.
It -- what part of that, don't they understand here?
MONICA: Well, they don't want to see the truth. Of course, they will take any cudgel even if they have to make one up and hammer Donald Trump with it. This happens to fall on the president's about right back door, which is very providential. And it also happens to fall on Flag Day. And I just want to make a bigger point about all of this, Glenn. Because you have been so extraordinary, in talking about America's exceptional history.
For years and years and years. And I know you've gotten entire warehouses, full of American historical pieces that are absolutely priceless. And invaluable.
GLENN: I do feel a little like Citizen Kane at times.
But go ahead.
(laughter)
MONICA: You are Citizen Kane, Glenn Beck.
But this is not about him.
And the bigger point about this.
The fact that all of this -- so the president is giving this big portfolio, to be his representative.
To these big US hosted events over the next couple of years.
Including America 250.
Including the FIFA World Cup happening next year.
Including the 2028 Olympic games happening, in we assume Los Angeles.
And it's providential that all of this is happening while Donald Trump is president.
GLENN: Yeah, it is.
MONICA: Because America first generation. The MAGA generation. We are the natural heirs to the revolutioner generation.
And, you know, the other day I was in the Oval Office with the president.
And we were talking. And he said, you know, Monica, in retrospect. 2020 has to happen this way.
And I said, yes, it did.
God knows what he's doing. It has to happen this way. Because to have President Trump preside over the semiquicentennial, which is a big word to say America's 250th birthday. Is just such a gift. Isn't it, Glenn?
It's a gift.
GLENN: It is. It is.
So let me ask you, we haven't done a military parade since I think George H.W. Bush did it with the end of the Gulf War. We don't see that very often.
What are we expecting?
What is this going to be like?
MONICA: So on Saturday, again June 14th in Washington, DC, the United States will commemorate 250 years of the U.S. Army's history, strength, service, and sacrifice with this extraordinary landmark celebration in Washington.
And I can tell you, Glenn, I was born on an Army Day. My father was U.S. Army. I was born in Arizona. So this means a lot to me, personally.
And I know to so many others, who are associated with, and -- and have served not just in the army, but across the military branches of service.
We will put on a grand military parade.
That will bring to life, 250 years of army history.
From the revolution, to today's cutting-edge technology.
So I encourage everybody to come out and see this parade.
Watch on TV. However you can observe this. Because it is going to be just massive. We're going to have historical reenactors. We are going to have restored military vehicles.
Precision flyovers.
Performances by elite military vans.
We will honor those who have served past and present.
Including wounded warriors and gold star families.
And we are going to have -- let me just tell you this.
Over 120 military vehicles, and artillery pieces, going back to the historic World War II era.
We will have Vietnam-era flyovers.
And we will have very cool F22 flyovers.
GLENN: Wow. I have to tell you -- wish -- this -- yeah. This is one thing that I wish I could be at. Thinks -- I think this is going to be extraordinary.
I would imagine the coverage will be different on Fox, than it would be on CNN.
But we'll -- we'll see.
The other thing I have to ask you. And I don't know if you can comment on this.
But I'm very concerned about this no kings thing. I mean, these are radicals, again.
And they have been planning something, all week. Have been planning it for quite some time.
And they decided to select Saturday, in Washington, to do these big protests. What are you expecting?
Any comment on that, if you can?
AARON: Well, peaceful protests are protected under the Constitution, and Karoline Leavitt made it clear, that peaceful protest, the president has no issue with. But if they veer into violence, they will be dealt with very harshly.
I can tell you, we're expecting countless people to descend on Washington, DC, for this parade this weekend. And if you want tickets, they're still available. America250.org.
America250.org. The tickets are free.
But you do have to register because of the security issue. Because obviously, the president is going to be president. But we are well aware of the potential for these kinds of protests, and this kind of activity.
So the -- America 250 commission is working hand-in-glove with the Department of Homeland Security with the US Secret Service.
With the park police, with the Department of the Interior. As will happen to all the events over the next year. To make sure that this is the safest, most secure event that you can attend.
So everybody will have to go through security.
And that's why we're making everybody register, at the website, if you want to attend.
Again, it's free.
But we want to ensure that this is a showcase, Glenn. For American leadership. Dynamism.
Military strength.
As well as, we're honoring those who have served.
Honoring the U.S. Army. Honoring the country. But we want to make sure that everybody will be safe and sound, attending this parade.
GLENN: I will tell you, that the left tried to do this, when I did that big event on the Lincoln memorial. We had about three or 400,000 people show up.
And right before, they made this big deal. That the -- that we had to up security. Because the panthers were going to show up.
And Al Sharpton's group. And all these lefties. The teacher's unions. They were all going to boycott.
They were all going to be there.
Our crowd was totally cool.
In fact, the Black Panthers walked through our crowd, trying to spark something. And everybody is like, hey, join us.
Just sit down. Come on.
Let's just watch. It's cool.
And they just gave up and walked away. But I really think they did that to try to suppress the numbers.
And if you -- if you are anywhere near the Washington, DC, area, you will not see anything like this again.
I mean, and it's our 250th.
You need to get your tickets and go.
Don't let them frighten you.
I have -- you know, when it comes to protection of our people.
I -- I tend to think that we might have that down.
Under this president.
But -- make sure --
MONICA: Yes, nobody does it better.
Nobody. And President Trump will not tolerate violence of any kind.
So, again, the website is America250.org for your free tickets.
He also will do one really cool thing at the end of the parade, Glenn. Of course, we will have fireworks, and the rest of it. But at the end of the parade, President Trump is going to preside over the live reenlistment of 250 U.S. Army soldiers, which is going to be an incredibly powerful symbol. And a visible reaffirmation of honor, respect, and duty.
Being restored to our armed forces. Thanks to President Trump.
(music)
GLENN: It's really great. It's really great. Monica, thank you so much. Just really appreciate it.
MONICA: Oh, it's my pleasure, as always, Glenn.
GLENN: God bless. You bet. Buh-bye. So it's America250.org. America250.org.
You know, its funny, because Biden put something in.
And I don't remember the name of the other one.
But it's not America 250.
And this one is also to celebrate America's 250.
But in their -- in their own documents, it says, we want to deemphasize, American history.
How do you -- it's like, please come to Glenn Beck's birthday party. But we want to deemphasize Glenn and his birthday.
I mean, how do you -- how do you do that?
Oh, my gosh. We are so fortunate that President Trump is the guy who is in office, otherwise, you wouldn't have even known that America was 250 years old.
And that is extraordinary.
Countries don't last that long.
This Constitution has lasted 250 years.
The average length of life for a Constitution, is 17 years.
That's the average!
I don't know. Says something good about our Constitution.