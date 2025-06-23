Glenn Beck REACTS to Tucker Carlson/Ted Cruz debate

“This is one of the saddest clips I have seen in a long time.” Glenn Beck reacts to the recent argument between Tucker Carlson and Sen. Ted Cruz over whether America should help Israel attack Iran. Glenn warns that a divided Right and a divided America are exactly what our foreign adversaries want.
Transcript
Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors
GLENN: So what are we doing to ourselves, right now?
What is -- what is actually happening to us?
You know, I -- let me play a clip from Ted Cruz, and Tucker Carlson yesterday.
VOICE: By the way.
VOICE: I don't know the population.
VOICE: Oh?
VOICE: No. I don't know the population.
VOICE: You don't know the population of the country you seek to topple?
VOICE: How many people are in it?
VOICE: 92 million. How could you not know that?
VOICE: I don't sit around memorizing population tables.
VOICE: Well, it's kind of relevant because you're calling for the overthrow of the government.
VOICE: Why is it relevant whether they have 90 million or 80 million or 100 million? Why is that relevant?
VOICE: Because if you don't know anything about the country --
VOICE: I didn't say I didn't know anything about the country.
VOICE: Okay. What's the ethnic mix of Iran?
VOICE: They are Persians and predominantly Shia. Okay!
VOICE: You don't know anything about Iran.
VOICE: I am not the Tucker Carlson expert on Iran.
VOICE: You are a senator who is calling for the overthrow --
VOICE: You're the one.
VOICE: You don't know anything about the country.
VOICE: No. You don't know anything about the country. You're the one who claims they're not trying to murder Donald Trump --
VOICE: No, I'm not saying that.
VOICE: General Soleimani.
VOICE: You don't believe they're trying to murder Trump because you're not calling for military strikes against them in retaliation. Okay?
VOICE: Yes, I do! We're carrying out military strikes today!
VOICE: You said Israel was.
VOICE: Right. With our help. I've said we. Israel is leading them, but we're supporting them.
VOICE: You're breaking news here, because the US government last night denies -- the National Security spokesperson denied, on behalf of Trump, that we were acting on Israel's behalf in any offensive capacity.
VOICE: Israel is bombing them.
VOICE: You just said we were.
VOICE: We are supporting Israel.
VOICE: Senator, if you're saying the US government -- people are listening.
VOICE: Okay.
GLENN: This is one of the saddest clips I've seen in a long time. I like Tucker Carlson, and I like Ted Cruz.
Tell you a story about a small town. It's not unlike yours. It's not unlike mine.
Three men live side by side.
One was a baker. One was a preacher. One was a schoolteacher. They have known each other for years. They have raised the kids together.
They have sat on the same bleachers on football games. They argued about taxes, at the diner. They brought pies to one another's porches, when life fell apart for that family. And they didn't agree on a lot of things. One of them was a conservative, another one was a liberal.
And the preacher, he was more concerned about heaven, than Washington. But they all talked. They disagreed. They argued sometimes. They listened. Because somewhere deep down, they had one thing in common.
They cared. They cared about their town.
They cared about their kids. They cared about what kind of life they were leaving behind, for those kids. Then a storm came. Bad storm.
Not of wind and rain and lightning, and thunder, but of ideas.
Headlines. Hashtags. Rumors. Bots.
People all around, that wanted to separate these three men. They began to mistrust.
It's a storm that whispered in their ears. He's not just wrong. He's evil.
She's not just different. She's dangerous. And little by little. The voices that once shared coffee and laughter, were replaced by silence.
And then suspicious.
Then contempt.
And then the baker accused the teacher of brainwashing his kids. And the teacher called the preacher a bigot and the preacher heartbroken, went to his chapel, wondering, what has happened?
What has happened?
And one by one, they all just stopped speaking to one another. They sat on the same bleachers. But on opposite ends now.
They passed each other. But they passed in silence.
When one's house burned down, nobody called the others to help.
Now, let me ask you: How close are we to that moment?
How many of us our friendships are already buried, buried, deep under the weight of a single disagreement?
I have been wrong in my life, more than I've been right.
Are you right more often than you're wrong?
I am wrong more often than I am right.
And I am wrong, I hope I'm getting better at this. But I am wrong, and it is only in my arrogance, that I failed to say, wow. That was a huge mistake.
When did we forget to stop giving people the benefit of the doubt?
When did we -- when did we forget, being wrong does not make you wicked?
What kind of country are we building if no one is allowed to be right? No. I'm sorry. Let me say this right.
When no one is allowed to be wrong, on their way to becoming right.
Because when I am wrong, I learn from it. And I become more right, the next time.
What kind of country will we have, if no one is allowed to be wrong, on their way to becoming right.
Or having serious disagreements on how we view something. But we still have the same love of country, and the same basic understanding of what this country means!
And yet, we blow each other up.
There's no need for an enemy. Judging right from wrong, isn't just about being right.
It's about how we do it. Do we look at another person's intent, Or do we look at just their latest post? And not really even know the person.
Do we try to understand? Or do we rush to destroy?
I can say so many great things about Tucker Carlson. And his intent and what he believes. He believes in the same kind of country, I do. He believes in freedom.
We don't necessarily agree on the way to get there. But I don't doubt his love for country. And I don't doubt Donald -- I mean, Ted Cruz's love of country.
And we don't agree on everything. But I'm not an enemy of those two.
And neither of them are enemies of one another.
And yet, now they are.
Now you are forced to decide, which one is on your side?
We're holding our -- we're holding others to standards, we can't survive ourselves.
If he have been -- if the -- you have to be in complete alignment with me, and not -- not the Constitution.
But with me!
Me!
And my friends.
And the friends that I have today, because I might turn on my friends tomorrow, because they don't agree with me!
What is left?
You'll be left standing alone.
You might be right, but you'll be surrounded with nothing!
Trust takes time. Violation of that trusts, happens quickly. But how many times have we really been violated, recently? How many times have people really violated our trust?
And how many times has that violation come from a post?
Where you didn't even really hear the full context.
Or somebody who is just grinding axes. Because they both -- you like both of them!
But they are just going at it, because in the moment, in the heated moment, they can't find a way to each other.
And neither one of them is willing to take a breath and say, can we start this conversation again?
And if they did, you're not going to see that on social media.
You'll never know if they did that!
Trust takes time.
Humility takes practice.
And grace.
Grace is the one thing we all want for ourselves. But seems like we're unwilling to give it to anyone else.
It's easy to win an argument.
It is really hard to win a person. So maybe we should ask ourselves, a couple of questions here: Am I listening to respond, because I think that's what most of us do. We listen to respond.
And we respond to win! Are we listening to respond, or are we listening to understand?
Do we want truth, Or do we want a victory?
Am I giving others the freedom to change their mind?
Like, I may have to tomorrow.
We're headed towards a very different nation.
Where all of us, we're going to be a nation of very lonely victors.
I won!
Won, won, won, won. And the echo just keeps on going, because no one is around.
We're all sitting on a hill of ashes, shouting, I was right! Right. Right. Right. Right. Right. Right.
Look, I'm not -- I don't agree with a lot of things. And I get really -- I mean, I get really hot sometimes. Because I don't believe people's stupidity.
But, you know what, I've been really stupid at times too. I think humility is the key to all of this.
And we are so -- we're all in our lizard brains. And now, our final battle, we are -- we are just tearing each other apart.
We're tearing our own side apart. I mean, look at what happened with Elon Musk and Donald Trump.
I like both of those men. I didn't want to see those guys fight. I still don't want to see those guys fight.
It would be great. It would be awesome, if they could come together. And even if, when they came together, they hugged it out, and said, I don't agree with everything that he says.
But he's still my friend.
And we're still on the same fight.
I don't agree with what he's doing here, here, and here.
And he doesn't agree with me, here, here, and here.
But we know one thing. This country is worth saving.
And while we might disagree on how to get there. We both know, we have to get there.
And if we continue to divide ourselves, there will be no one left to enjoy the country!
And we'll never be able to save it by ourselves.
So we can either just keep bashing each other, and, you know, I give this monologue to me as well.
I want you to know.
It is so hard for me, to give you the monologue I'm giving right now.
For a couple of reasons. It's not the monologue, I want to give.
The monologue I want to give, oh. Is really passionate.
It's also not the monologue, you want me to give.
Because do you know what happened -- is happening with AI right now.
Right now, with AI, they are now changing the algorithms, to give you the answer you are looking for.
We are now training AI to put us into more of a bubble, and convince all of us that we are right, because it will give you the answer you want!
Could anything be more destructive.
When the lights go out, the schools burn down. Your house burns down.
When the next storm rolls in, it ain't going to be our righteousness that saves us.
It's going to be the friend. It's going to be the family member that is still willing to pick up the phone. Even after the last disagreement.
And say, I'm here for you, I'm coming to help.